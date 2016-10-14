Image 1 of 33 Jakob Egholm (Denmark) wins the 2016 world championships junior men's road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 33 The junior world champion Jakob Egholm (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 33 Denmark won the nations cup prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 33 The nations cup winning team celebrate in a huddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 33 The top three nations in the nations cup, USA, Denmark and France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 33 The USA finished second in the nations cup (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 33 Third place in the nations cup for France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 33 Jakob Egholm (Denmark) starts his celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 33 Jakob Egholm (Denmark) crosses the line as world champion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 33 Jakob Egholm (Denmark) tasting gold (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 33 The realisation sinks in for Jakob Egholm (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 33 Jakob Egholm and teammate Andreas Kron (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 33 Brent Van Moer (Belgium) recovers after the road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 33 The national anthem plays for Jakob Egholm (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 33 The podium of Niklas Markl (Germany), Jakob Egholm (Denmark) and Reto Muller (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 33 Reto Muller (Switzerland) pulls on bronze (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 33 The world champion Jakob Egholm (Denmark) in his rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 33 The smiling junior men's podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 33 Silver went to Niklas Markl (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 33 A beaming Jakob Egholm (Denmark) on the big screen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 33 Jakob Egholm (Denmark) won the 2016 world championships junior men's road race Image 22 of 33 Jakob Egholm (Denmark) Image 23 of 33 The 2016 UCI Road World Championships junior men's road race Image 24 of 33 The 2016 UCI Road World Championships junior men's road race Image 25 of 33 The 2016 UCI Road World Championships junior men's road race Image 26 of 33 The 2016 UCI Road World Championships junior men's road race Image 27 of 33 The 2016 UCI Road World Championships junior men's road race Image 28 of 33 The 2016 UCI Road World Championships junior men's road race Image 29 of 33 The 2016 UCI Road World Championships junior men's road race Image 30 of 33 Jakob Egholm becomes the junior world champion (Image credit: UCI RWC Doha 2016) Image 31 of 33 Jakob Egholm (Denmark) wins the junior men's Worlds road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 33 Niklas Markl (Germany) topped Reto Muller (Switzerland) to claim silver in the junior men's race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 33 Niklas Markl (Germany) led home the field for second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jakob Egholm of Denmark won the junior men's rainbow jersey at the UCI Road World Championships in Qatar after a combined late attack with teammate Julius Johansen.

Johansen got away first and then Egholm joined him before surging away alone. Egholm struggled in the final kilometres but managed to stay clear and win alone by seven seconds on the field.

Johansen and late chaser Alexys Brunel (France) were swept up in the final kilometres, with Niklas Markl (Germany) and Reto Muller (Switzerland) leading home the front group to take the silver and bronze medals. Italy's Luca Mozzato finished fourth.

Time trial world champion Brandon McNulty (USA) was in the attack that decided the race, but spent perhaps too much energy chasing and finished 16th. Australia's Harry Sweeney was tenth after an 18-rider attack shaped the race and stayed clear of the peloton containing many of the expected favourites.

Egholm struggled to believe he had won the world title before celebrating with his Danish teammates.

"I can't believe it. It's too crazy. I wasn't expecting this," he said.

"I haven't won a race since the Morbihan Nations Cup in May. I went into the race with the expectation of working for my teammate who's a sprinter. We were convinced it would be a bunch sprint. But when we went in the breakaway I started to sit in the back of the group and take it as easy as I could. With 10km to go I took a turn and then my teammate Julius (Johansen) went for it. Nobody was on my wheel, so I thought maybe I could go after him and we could make it to the finish line. Sadly he didn't have the power left in the legs to follow me all the way, so I figured why not, just go for it. If I couldn't do it, I couldn't do it. I had nothing to lose."

"I didn't think I had the power to do it in my legs, but apparently I have. Maybe it was luck, but I'm world champion now and I can thank my team. I just can't believe it."

"It's so unbelievable, it's so crazy I wouldn't have dreamed it. It's something the best in the world do, but I didn't think I was one of the best. I just signed a contract with the Danish Giant team. I'm really looking forward to the U23 next year. It gives me some opportunities I wouldn't have had before. But first I want to enjoy this win. It will stay with me for the rest of my life."

Crash sparks key attack

185 riders started the 133km race and there were a series of crashes as riders tried to grab bidons twice on each lap and at several pinch points on the twisting Pearl circuit.

The decisive attack was launched by Brunel after 80km and a crash soon after created the confusion that allowed the attack of the race to form.

11 riders were in the initial breakaway, and they were joined by others as nations gathered and realised they needed to have riders in the move. Italy was one of several major nations to have only a single rider in the breakaway, and they to tried to lead the chase. However with three Danish and three Slovenian riders in the 18-rider front group, plus the USA's McNulty, the gap remained close to a minute as the kilometres and 15km laps of the circuit ticked down.

Several riders suffered in the heat, with Ivar Knotten of Norway falling to the ground and shaking, seemingly due to the extreme conditions and his effort to stay in the attack of the race. It was reported later that he had recovered from dehydration and exhaustion.

The French and Dutch squads tried to lead the chase but failed to close to the gap on the attackers. Italy's Moreno Marchetti tried to inspire a counter-attack but the move was controlled by the peloton. The front group led by a minute with one final lap left to race as McNulty generously helped control some attacks. They would fight for the rainbow jersey.

After several moves were pulled back, Johansen accelerated away with nine kliometres to go, tucked into an aero position as he used all his energy to distance his rivals. Egholm saw his chance and surged across to his teammate. He then continued on alone when he realised Johansen was tired.

Brunel made a brave chase but was eventually caught by the rest of the attack. Egholm seemed to struggle too after a huge effort to hold a 20 second lead but found some inspiration and energy in the final two kilometre and was able to stay away and savour a solo world championship victory.

