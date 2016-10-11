Image 1 of 53 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands), Amber Neben (USA) and Katrin Garfoot (Australia) on the podium Image 2 of 53 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) riding to silver (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 53 Alena Amialiusik (Belarus) finished tenth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 53 The sun sets on Doha after the women's TT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 53 Amber Neben (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 53 Carmen Small (USA) ride with a camelback for hydration purposes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 53 Audrey Cordon (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 53 Elena Cecchini (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 53 Emilia Fahlin (Sweden) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 53 Nicole Hanselmann (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 53 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands) riding to an impressive fifth place just months after her horrific Rio crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 53 Katrin Garfoot (Australia) was third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 53 Katrin Garfoot (Australia) rides into bronze (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 53 Katrin Garfoot (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 53 Emilia Fahlin (Sweden) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 53 The women's podium pose for the photographers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 53 Amber Neben soaking in her second Worlds victory as the national anthem plays (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 53 Amber Neben (USA) back on the top step of the Worlds podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 53 Former champion Lisa Brennauer (Germany) rides to sixth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 53 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 53 11th for Lotta Lepisto (Finland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 53 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 53 Amber Neben (United States Of America) riding to the gold (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 53 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 53 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 53 Katrin Garfoot (Australia) rides to bronze at the World Championships in Doha (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 53 Hannah Barnes (Great Britain) Image 28 of 53 Haley Simmonds (Great Britain) Image 29 of 53 Elena Cecchini (Italy) Image 30 of 53 Emilia Fahlin (Sweden) Image 31 of 53 Amber Neben (USA) celebrates her second world title, eight years after her first Image 32 of 53 Amber Neben (USA) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 53 Beatha Ingabire (Rwanda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 53 Katrin Garfoot (Australia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 53 Amber Neben (USA) on her world championship ride in Doha (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 53 Amber Neben (USA) on her world championship ride in Doha (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 53 Julie Leth (Denmark) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 53 Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands) rides to silver at the World Championships in Doha (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 53 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) with the silver medal in Doha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 53 Ellen van Dijk, Amber Neben and Katrin Garfoot on the Worlds podium in Doha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 53 Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 53 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 53 Carmen Small (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 53 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 53 Alena Amialiusik (Belarus) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 53 Katrin Garfoot (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 53 Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 53 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 53 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 53 Amber Neben (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 53 Amber Neben (USA) world champion in 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 53 Ellen van Dijk, Amber Neben and Katrin Garfoot on the Worlds podium in Doha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 53 Amber Neben (USA)

Amber Neben (USA) stunned the women's time trial field at the UCI Road World Championships in Doha, claiming the rainbow bands at the age of 41, a full eight years on from her first world time trial title won in 2008 in Varese, Italy.

As was the case with 43-year-old Kristin Amstrong’s Olympic time trial victory in Rio this summer, the winner was an American and the oldest rider in the field, as Neben clocked 36:37.04 on the sinous 28.9km on Doha’s 'Pearl' island.

Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands), the current European champion and a former 2013 world champion herself, was a close second at six seconds, with Australia's Katrin Garfoot finishing eight seconds down to take the bronze medal, having finished just outside the podium in Richmond last year.

Neben was in the second wave of riders, and had to wait a full 90 minutes before the last rider crossed the line ensuring her time stood as fastest.

"It's so unbelievable. My heart hasn't stopped beating since I finished," Neben said.

"It was a long wait – I think I used more energy sitting there waiting than I did on the bike. I was so nervous, it was so hard to watch. I feel for Ellen, but at the same time I'm so excited to be able to hold on.

Neben produced an assured ride in the Qatar heat, steadily turning over a big gear at a low cadence, and compared to some of the riders she was on the road with at the same time, including Trixi Worrack and Annemiek van Vleuten, her split times indicated that she was doing something special.

The final batch of riders was where the true danger lied, and Neben twitched uncomfortably in the hotseat when pre-race favourite Van Dijk beat her time at the second intermediate checkpoint after 13.7km.

Garfoot was a constant threat, too, as was Olympic silver medallist Olga Zabelinskaya, though the Russian faded markedly in the final portion of the course, as has been the case with so many riders here.

"The difference, I think, was the mental perseverance, to have that extra power to finish strong," Neben said. "Traditionally I am a pretty steady rider, I'm not real fast in the beginning so I try to just sustain it and be steady."

It was clear from quite early on that Olympic bronze medallist Anna van der Breggen was not having the best of days, compounding the Dutch disappointment after Annemiek Van Vleuten had to kill her speed on approach to a roundabout as Phetdarin Somrat failed to move over when she was being caught. The Thai rider, who had missed her start time due to a mechanical on the start ramp, was disqualified, capping a thoroughly miserable day.

Van der Breggen was the last rider out on the course, and only when she crossed the line could Neben, who had just watched Germany's Lisa Brennaeur finish almost minute back, engage in celebration.

The American, who served a doping ban in 2003 for unintentional ingestion of a banned product, claimed her first World Championships time trial title in Varese back in 2008 but this one tasted even sweeter.

"I think this one is more special because of everything that's happened between 2008 and now," she said. "There have been so many things I've had to persevere through. Just the struggle and being resilient and persevering, getting up and not giving up. I'm speechless."

Full Results