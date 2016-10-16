Germany tops 2016 UCI Road World Championships medal table
15 nations leave Doha with medals
Peter Sagan's successful rainbow jersey defence on Sunday afternoon brought down the curtains on the 2016 UCI Road World Championships in Doha with all 12 events raced and won, and the 36 medals heading to 15 different nations.
Sagan's win was the first medal for Slovakia, who finish eight on the medal table, and despite not claiming a medal in the men or women's road races Germany come out on top with two gold medals, four silver medals and one bronze medal. The USA, Netherlands and Denmark are the other multiple gold medal winning nations with two each.
In the men's road race, second place for Mark Cavendish ensured Great Britain head home with one medal, while Tom Boonen's bronze was the second of the Worlds for Belgium who also won gold in the men's Team Tim Trial with Etixx–QuickStep.
Check out the full medal table below
Final 2016 UCI Road World Championships medal table
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Germany
|2
|4
|1
|United States
|2
|2
|1
|Netherlands
|2
|2
|Denmark
|2
|1
|Italy
|1
|1
|1
|Belgium
|1
|1
|Norway
|1
|1
|Slovakia
|1
|Belarus
|1
|Great Britain
|1
|Australia
|3
|Finland
|1
|1
|France
|1
|1
|Spain
|1
|1
|Switzerland
|1
|1
