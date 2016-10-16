Germany tops 2016 UCI Road World Championships medal table

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan won the final medal of the 2016 Worlds but it was Germany who came out on top of the medal table (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Happier times for Germany in a pre-race ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Tony Martin (Germany) celebrates his time trial world title on the podium in Doha Image 4 of 5 Maximilian Schachmann and Marco Mathis 1-2'd the Worlds U23 ITT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Germany's Pascal Ackermann was the U23 silver medalist at Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan's successful rainbow jersey defence on Sunday afternoon brought down the curtains on the 2016 UCI Road World Championships in Doha with all 12 events raced and won, and the 36 medals heading to 15 different nations.

Sagan's win was the first medal for Slovakia, who finish eight on the medal table, and despite not claiming a medal in the men or women's road races Germany come out on top with two gold medals, four silver medals and one bronze medal. The USA, Netherlands and Denmark are the other multiple gold medal winning nations with two each.

In the men's road race, second place for Mark Cavendish ensured Great Britain head home with one medal, while Tom Boonen's bronze was the second of the Worlds for Belgium who also won gold in the men's Team Tim Trial with Etixx–QuickStep.

