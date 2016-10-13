Trending

World Championships: Kristoffer Halvorsen wins U23 men's road race

Norwegian beats Ackermann and Mareczko in bunch sprint

Image 1 of 41

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway) wins the world championships U23 road race

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway) wins the world championships U23 road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 41

Greg Daniel (USA) leads the breakaway

Greg Daniel (USA) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 41

The World Championships U23 men's road race

The World Championships U23 men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 41

The World Championships U23 men's road race

The World Championships U23 men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 41

Guillaume Seye holds Enzo Wouters who fainted after the U23 race

Guillaume Seye holds Enzo Wouters who fainted after the U23 race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 41

Guillaume Seye holds Enzo Wouters who fainted after the U23 race

Guillaume Seye holds Enzo Wouters who fainted after the U23 race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 41

Luxembourg's Kevin Geniets

Luxembourg's Kevin Geniets
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 41

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway)

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 41

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway)

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 41

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway)

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 41

Greg Daniel (USA) spent after a day in the breakaway

Greg Daniel (USA) spent after a day in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 41

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway)

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 41

The World Championships U23 men's road race

The World Championships U23 men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 41

The World Championships U23 men's road race

The World Championships U23 men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 41

The World Championships U23 men's road race

The World Championships U23 men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 41

Norway leads the chase in the U23 race

Norway leads the chase in the U23 race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 41

Nuno Bico (Portugal)

Nuno Bico (Portugal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 41

Greg Daniel (USA) and Patrick Muller (Switzerland) lead the breakaway

Greg Daniel (USA) and Patrick Muller (Switzerland) lead the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 41

The finish line of the UCI Road World Championships in Doha

The finish line of the UCI Road World Championships in Doha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 41

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway) became U23 World Champion in Doha

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway) became U23 World Champion in Doha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 41

The Norwegian fans

The Norwegian fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 41

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway)

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 41

The U23 men's road race podium

The U23 men's road race podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 41

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway)

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 41

Guillaume Seye holds Enzo Wouters who fainted after the U23 race

Guillaume Seye holds Enzo Wouters who fainted after the U23 race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 41

Patrick Muller (Switzerland) and Bryan Gomez (Colombia) lead the U23 breakaway

Patrick Muller (Switzerland) and Bryan Gomez (Colombia) lead the U23 breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 41

Kristoffer Halvorsen of Norway won the U23 men's road race at the World Championships

Kristoffer Halvorsen of Norway won the U23 men's road race at the World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 41

New U23 world champion Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway)

New U23 world champion Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 41

Germany's Pascal Ackermann was the U23 silver medalist at Worlds

Germany's Pascal Ackermann was the U23 silver medalist at Worlds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 41

Jakub Mareczko (Italy) with the bronze medal at Worlds

Jakub Mareczko (Italy) with the bronze medal at Worlds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 41

Pascal Ackermann, Kristoffer Halvorsen and Jakub Mareczko made up the U23 men's road race podium at the 2016 World Championships

Pascal Ackermann, Kristoffer Halvorsen and Jakub Mareczko made up the U23 men's road race podium at the 2016 World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 41

Pascal Ackermann, Kristoffer Halvorsen and Jakub Mareczko made up the U23 men's road race podium at the 2016 World Championships

Pascal Ackermann, Kristoffer Halvorsen and Jakub Mareczko made up the U23 men's road race podium at the 2016 World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 41

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 41

Germany, Norway and Italy flags for the podium

Germany, Norway and Italy flags for the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 41

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway) takes the sprint

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway) takes the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 41

Kristoffer Halvorsen becomes U23 World Champion

Kristoffer Halvorsen becomes U23 World Champion
(Image credit: UCI RWC Doha 2016)
Image 37 of 41

The Belgian team

The Belgian team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 41

Kristoffer Halvorsen of Norway is the U23 world champion

Kristoffer Halvorsen of Norway is the U23 world champion
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 41

The Belgian team

The Belgian team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 41

Kristoffer Halvorsen of Norway won the sprint for the world title in Doha

Kristoffer Halvorsen of Norway won the sprint for the world title in Doha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 41

Kristoffer Halvorsen of Norway won the U23 men's road race in Doha

Kristoffer Halvorsen of Norway won the U23 men's road race in Doha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kristoffer Halvorsen of Norway won the widely expected high-speed bunch sprint to take the under-23 men's world title in Qatar.

Related Articles

Under-23 world champion Halvorsen to remain at Joker in 2017

The Norwegian and German teams lead out the sprint on the final lap of the twisting Pearl circuit and Halvorsen finished off their work perfectly. He beat Pascal Ackermann (Germany) and Jakub Mareczko (Italy) after staying on the wheels along the barriers in the final kilometre. He kicked past Ackermann and held off Mareczko, who opted to change trajectory and try to win the sprint from behind.

Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) finished ninth and Colin Joyce (USA) was 16th in the hectic sprint that saw Belgium's Enzo Wouters crash into the barriers.

Greg Daniel of the USA was part of the nine-rider break of the race that was swept up with 10km to go as the sprinters dominated the results.

"It was a very hard sprint but the team did an amazing job and I got the wheel of the German rider, so it was perfect. They were so, so good today, this was a team win," Halvorsen said after hugging and celebrating with his Norwegian teammates.

"I'm just so, so happy. The course was perfect for me, it was flat with a lot of corners, it was a big goal for me this year. It's incredible. My dream now is to win the elite world title, too."

A criterium race

The 166km race included 10 circuits on the Pearl and so was more like a criterium with constant changes of line, sweeping curves, roundabouts and tight corners.

The race started steady but a crash left Italian rider Filippo Ganna on the ground. He would later retire and leave Mareczko without a final teammate for the sprint.

At the first passage through the finish, Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands), Nuno Bico (Portugal) and Amanuel Gebrezgabihier (Eritrea) had a 45 second lead as the break of the day formed gradually. Five riders chased after them, including Daniel to create a nine-rider attack after 100km. Also in the move were Patrick Muller (Switzerland), Bryan Gomez (Colombia), Eenkhoorn, Gebrezgabihier, Bico, Michael O'Loughlin (Ireland), Mahdi Rajabikaboodcheshmeh (Iran), and Jean Cauade Uwizeye (Rwanda).

The peloton let the nine open a three-minute gap but kept them under control with the Norwegian riders doing much of the riding on the front. Russia, Germany, Great Britain, Kazakhstan and Spain also helped with setting the pace on the smooth roads.

Riders grabbed bottles in the two feed zones, often spraying themselves with cold water as well as drinking as much liquids as possible to stay hydrated in the heat.

With 50km to go the peloton began to bring down the gap and Norway and Britain dedicating riders to the task. Gebrezgabihier and then Gomez were dropped from the break as Daniel and the other strong riders tried their hardest to stay away. However, the gap fell to below a minute with 20km to go and was finally swept up with 10km to go.

Two late crashes split the peloton but Norway and Germany lead the bunch to the finish as their nations and their sprinters fought for the best wheels. Ackermann seemed best placed but Halvorsen produced a clever sprint going up between the German and the barriers. He had the kick to accelerate on the slightly rising finish to hit the line first and take the world title.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway)3:40:53
2Pascal Ackermann (Germany)
3Jakub Mareczko (Italy)
4Phil Bauhaus (Germany)
5Amund Grondahl Jansen (Norway)
6Jason Lowndes (Australia)
7Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spain)
8Aksel Nommela (Estonia)
9Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
10Alan Banaszek (Poland)
11Mads Pedersen (Denmark)
12Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Colombia)
13Erik Baska (Slovakia)
14Fabio Jakobsen (Netherlands)
15Cees Bol (Netherlands)
16Colin Joyce (United States Of America)
17Sebastian Molano (Colombia)
18Dusan Rajovic (Serbia)
19Hugo Hofstetter (France)
20Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eritrea)
21Cesar Martingil (Portugal)
22Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)
23Mohammad Ganjkhanlou (Islamic Republic Of Iran)
24Marco Mathis (Germany)
25Yevgeniy Gidich (Kazakhstan)
26El Mehdi Chokri (Morocco)
27Ivo Emanuel Oliveira (Portugal)
28Hayden McCormick (New Zealand)
29Riccardo Minali (Italy)
30Daniel Auer (Austria)
31Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Denmark)
32Gasper Katrasnik (Slovenia)
33Bram Welten (Netherlands)
34Grigoriy Shtein (Kazakhstan)
35Christopher Latham (Great Britain)
36Nassim Saidi (Algeria)
37Justin Oien (United States Of America)
38Samir Jabrayilov (Azerbaijan)
39Krists Neilands (Latvia)
40Jan-Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)
41Alexey Voloshin (Kazakhstan)
42David Drouin (Canada)
43Alexandr Riabushenko (Belarus)
44Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spain)
45Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)
46Sebastian Schonberger (Austria)
47Lukas Schlemmer (Austria)
48Miles Scotson (Australia)
49Eddie Dunbar (Ireland)0:00:08
50Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)
51Szymon Rekita (Poland)
52Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)
53Daniel Martinez (Colombia)
54Neilson Powless (United States Of America)
55Patrick Gamper (Austria)0:00:11
56Lubos Malovec (Slovakia)
57Daire Feeley (Ireland)
58Andrej Petrovski (Fyr Of Macedonia)
59Benjamin Perry (Canada)
60Alexandr Kulikovskii (Russian Federation)
61Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Denmark)
62Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg)
63Sergey Luchshenko (Kazakhstan)
64Anders Skaarseth (Norway)
65Silver Maoma (Estonia)0:00:15
66Uladzimir Harakhavik (Belarus)
67Sam Dobbs (New Zealand)
68Abderrahmane Mansouri (Algeria)0:00:20
69Jon Irisarri (Spain)
70Piet Allegaert (Belgium)0:00:27
71Sergei Rostovtsev (Russian Federation)
72Ole Forfang (Norway)
73Cristofer Jurado (Panama)
74Fridtjof Roeinaas (Norway)
75Kasper Asgreen (Denmark)
76Simone Consonni (Italy)
77Karl Patrick Lauk (Estonia)
78Remi Cavagna (France)
79Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain)
80Tom Bohli (Switzerland)
81Benoit Cosnefroy (France)
82Vincenzo Albanese (Italy)0:00:33
83Abderrahim Zahiri (Morocco)0:00:42
84Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwanda)
85Stefan De Bod (South Africa)
86Lennard Kamna (Germany)0:00:49
87Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Denmark)
88Hichem Mokhtari (Algeria)0:01:11
89Nans Peters (France)
90Yonatan Hailu (Eritrea)
91Josip Rumac (Croatia)
92Oskar Nisu (Estonia)0:01:29
93Stepan Kurianov (Russian Federation)
94Ismail Iliasov (Azerbaijan)
95Mohcine Elkouraji (Morocco)
96Juraj Lajcha (Slovakia)0:01:55
97Hiu Fung Choy (Hong Kong, China)
98Joseph Areruya (Rwanda)
99Victor Langellotti (Monaco)0:02:02
100Davide Ballerini (Italy)0:02:15
101David Per (Slovenia)
102Yacine Hamza (Algeria)0:02:30
103Patrick Jager (Austria)0:02:32
104Martin Schappi (Switzerland)0:02:52
105Matthew Teggart (Ireland)0:02:58
106Michael O'Loughlin (Ireland)
107Guillaume Seye (Belgium)0:03:01
108Enzo Wouters (Belgium)
109Stylianos Farantakis (Greece)0:03:22
110Maxim Piskunov (Russian Federation)
111Jeremy Lecroq (France)0:03:38
112James Shaw (Great Britain)
113Valens Ndayisenga (Rwanda)0:03:45
114Christophe Noppe (Belgium)0:03:54
115German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Argentina)0:04:29
116Geoffrey Curran (United States Of America)0:05:01
117Corentin Ermenault (France)
118Izidor Penko (Slovenia)0:05:07
119Jon Bozic (Slovenia)
120Stefan Stefanovic (Serbia)
121Michael Storer (Australia)
122Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland)0:05:13
123Michal Schlegel (Czech Republic)
124Samuel Maldonado (Uruguay)0:05:59
125Nicholas Schultz (Australia)0:06:25
126Gregory Daniel (United States Of America)
127Stepan Astafyev (Kazakhstan)
128Daniel Lopez Parada (Spain)0:07:21
129Mario Spengler (Switzerland)0:07:32
130Patrick Muller (Switzerland)
131Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)
132Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)
133Nuno Bico (Portugal)
134Wan Yau Lau (Hong Kong, China)
135Sean Mackinnon (Canada)
136Aviv Yechzkel (Israel)
137Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spain)0:08:05
138Dusan Kalaba (Serbia)
139David Jabuka (Croatia)0:08:39
140Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)0:10:11
141Pit Leyder (Luxembourg)
142Eriks Toms Gavars (Latvia)0:10:29
143Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Belarus)
144Jai Hindley (Australia)0:13:23
145Michael Kukrle (Czech Republic)0:15:16
146Dilmurodjon Siddikov (Uzbekistan)0:15:36
147Ka Hoo Fung (Hong Kong, China)
148Meron Arham Brhane (Eritrea)
149Getachow Yohannes Atsbha (Ethiopia)
DNFMahdi Rajabikaboodcheshmeh (Islamic Republic Of Iran)
DNFMateo Frankovic (Croatia)
DNFMartin Otonicar (Slovenia)
DNFHenrik Evensen (Norway)
DNFBryan Gomez (Colombia)
DNFLucas Hamilton (Australia)
DNFNicolas Masbourian (Canada)
DNFRoman Lehky (Czech Republic)
DNFAlexander Cowan (Canada)
DNFTimur Maleev (Ukraine)
DNFOmer Goldshtein (Israel)
DNFMaral-Erdene Batmunkh (Mongolia)
DNFAmanuel Gebrezgabihier (Eritrea)
DNFJenthe Biermans (Belgium)
DNFFilippo Ganna (Italy)
DNFHo San Chiu (Hong Kong, China)
DNFBilguunjargal Erdenebat (Mongolia)
DNFEnver Asanov (Azerbaijan)
DNFEnkhtaivan Bolor-Erdene (Mongolia)
DNFIslam Shawky (Egypt)
DNFAbdulhadi Alajmi (Kuwait)
DNFAlexei Shnyrko (Belarus)
DNFJose Alexis Rodriguez (Costa Rica)
DNFDaniel Jara (Costa Rica)
DNFAkramjon Sunnatov (Uzbekistan)
DNFZemenfes Solmon (Eritrea)
DNFAli Nouisri (Tunisia)
DNFGabriel Marin (Costa Rica)
DNFGuy Sagiv (Israel)
DNFAli Moslim (Kuwait)
DNFVasili Strokau (Belarus)
DNFElias Abou Rachid (Lebanon)
DNFPavol Kvietok (Slovakia)
DNFRinat Udod (Ukraine)
DNFNazar Lahodych (Ukraine)
DNFKanan Gahramanli (Azerbaijan)
DNFKhaled Alkhalaifah (Kuwait)
DNSScott Davies (Great Britain)
DNSJan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Sweden)

Latest on Cyclingnews