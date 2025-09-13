UCI MTB World Championships: Sweden's Jenny Rissveds earns first world title going solo in women's elite XCO contest

Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) delivers gold on a solo effort for the elite women's XCO victory at UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

2016 Olympic games XCO champion Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) won her first world title in the cross-country discipline on Saturday at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Switzerland.

Samara Maxwell (New Zealand) finished 18 seconds back for sliver, while Switzerland's Alessandra Keller recovered from a crash on a descent just before the mid-point of the race and fought back for third, 56 seconds down.

Evie Richards (Great Britain) was 12 seconds off the pace in fourth place and USA's Savilia Blunk another 38 seconds back in fifth, one spot ahead of defending champion Puck Pieterse (Netherlands).

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling