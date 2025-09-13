UCI MTB World Championships: Sweden's Jenny Rissveds earns first world title going solo in women's elite XCO contest

Samara Maxwell second and Alessandra Keller third, while defending champion Puck Pieterse finishes sixth

UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, Crans Montana, Switzerland - 13 Sep 2025Jenny Rissveds of Sweden, 1st, crosses the finish line of the UCI MTB Elite Women Cross Country, XCO, at the Mountain Bike World Championship in Crans Montana, Switzerland, 13 September 2025.By: MAXIME SCHMID/EPA/Shutterstock
Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) delivers gold on a solo effort for the elite women's XCO victory at UCI Mountain Bike World Championships (Image credit: Shutterstock)
2016 Olympic games XCO champion Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) won her first world title in the cross-country discipline on Saturday at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Switzerland.

Samara Maxwell (New Zealand) finished 18 seconds back for sliver, while Switzerland's Alessandra Keller recovered from a crash on a descent just before the mid-point of the race and fought back for third, 56 seconds down.

