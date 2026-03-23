Australia's Rebecca Henderson takes 13th consecutive elite cross-country mountain bike national title, New Zealand's Anton Cooper makes it an 11th

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A first elite men's Australian XCO title for 20-year-old Jack Ward as three-time winner Samara Shepherd claims women's sliver fern jersey in New Zealand

Rebecca Henderson takes victory in the XCO at the 2026 GWM Mountain Bike National Championships
(Image credit: AusCycling / 2026 GWM Mountain Bike National Championships)

It was a weekend of chasing mountain bike national titles in Australia and New Zealand, delivering both the continuation of some impressive runs from well entrenched players, Rebecca Henderson and Anton Cooper, but also foreshadowing the emergence of a new generation of challengers.

In Australia as the racing unfolded at Mt Buller on Sunday, Henderson took an impressive 13th elite women's national cross-country title in a row. The Orbea Fox team ride claimed victory in dominant style even though she was picking her way through the course carefully after last year crashing in brutal wet conditions and unknowingly racing to her 12th title with a fractured shoulder.

“I was so hyper-focused the whole way I never really rode into it, my eyes hurt because I was just laser focused, seeing every rock and risk averse,” Henderson said in an AusCycling media release after adding her 13th elite cross-country Australian title to the short-track one she claimed earlier at the event.

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The U23 women's riders were also out on the course at the same time, but starting a minute later for their five lap event. Still that didn't stop U23 winner Ruby Taylor – who last month won two stages on the road at the Hertz ProVelo Super League's Tour of Tasmania – catching and passing all but Henderson on her way to victory in her first year out of the junior category. The 18-year-old who had an average lap time of 14:44, just 11 seconds more than Henderson, carved out a gap of 3:30 to her nearest U23 rival Ella Menigoz.

“I just wanted to rip the first lap and put everyone in the red and I could recover quicker and go from there,” said Ward, who also won the short track title.

“It was a challenging start to the day but in the end, I was happy with how I rode," said Cooper in a media statement from Cycling New Zealand. "You need to show some calmness when things don’t go to plan.”

“I had a couple of days to dial-in the track and go out there with a game-plan and execute a good race was really satisfying," said Sheppard. "I was consistent throughout the whole course, climbing well and able to put the power down and ride smoothly and cleanly.”

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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