UCI Mountain Bike World Championships Race History

1990 - Present

Picture by Michal CervenySWpixcom 01002024 Cycling 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships Pal Arinsal Arinsal Andorra XCO Men Elite Tom Pidcock Great Britain
(Image credit: Michal CervenySWpixcom)
Elite Men

Year

Winner

2024

Alan Hatherly (RSA)

2023

Tom Pidcock (GBR)

2022

Nino Schurter (SUI)

2021

Nino Schurter (SUI)

2020

Jordan Sarrou (FRA)

2019

Nino Schurter (SUI)

2018

Nino Schurter (SUI)

2017

Nino Schurter (SUI)

2016

Nino Schurter (SUI)

2015

Nino Schurter (SUI)

2014

Julien Absalon (FRA)

2013

Nino Schurter (SUI)

2012

Nino Schurter (SUI)

2011

Jaroslav Kulhavý (CZE)

2010

José Antonio Hermida (ESP)

2009

Nino Schurter (SUI)

2008

Christoph Sauser (SUI)

2007

Julien Absalon (FRA)

2006

Julien Absalon (FRA)

2005

Julien Absalon (FRA)

2004

Julien Absalon (FRA)

2003

Filip Meirhaeghe (BEL)

2002

Roland Green (CAN)

2001

Roland Green (CAN)

2000

Miguel Martinez (FRA)

1999

Michael Rasmussen (DEN)

1998

Christophe Dupouey (FRA)

1997

Hubert Pallhuber (ITA)

1996

Thomas Frischknecht (SUI)

1995

Bart Brentjens (NED)

1994

Henrik Djernis (DEN)

1993

Henrik Djernis (DEN)

1992

Henrik Djernis (DEN)

1991

John Tomac (USA)

1990

Ned Overend (USA)

Elite Women

Year

Winner

2024

Puck Pieterse (NED)

2023

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (FRA)

2022

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (FRA)

2021

Evie Richards (GBR)

2020

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (FRA)

2019

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (FRA)

2018

Kate Courtney (USA)

2017

Jolanda Neff (SUI)

2016

Annika Langvad (DEN)

2015

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (FRA)

2014

Catharine Pendrel (CAN)

2013

Julie Bresset (FRA)

2012

Julie Bresset (FRA)

2011

Catharine Pendrel (CAN)

2010

Maja Włoszczowska (POL)

2009

Irina Kalentieva (RUS)

2008

Margarita Fullana (ESP)

2007

Irina Kalentieva (RUS)

2006

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (NOR)

2005

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (NOR)

2004

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (NOR)

2003

Sabine Spitz (GER)

2002

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (NOR)

2001

Alison Dunlap (USA)

2000

Margarita Fullana (ESP)

1999

Margarita Fullana (ESP)

1998

Laurence Leboucher (FRA)

1997

Paola Pezzo (ITA)

1996

Alison Sydor (CAN)

1995

Alison Sydor (CAN)

1994

Alison Sydor (CAN)

1993

Paola Pezzo (ITA)

1992

Silvia Fürst (SUI)

1991

Ruthie Matthes (USA)

1990

Juli Furtado (USA)

