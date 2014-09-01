UCI Mountain Bike World Championships Race History
1990 - Present
Elite Men
Year
Winner
2024
Alan Hatherly (RSA)
2023
Tom Pidcock (GBR)
2022
Nino Schurter (SUI)
2021
Nino Schurter (SUI)
2020
Jordan Sarrou (FRA)
2019
Nino Schurter (SUI)
2018
Nino Schurter (SUI)
2017
Nino Schurter (SUI)
2016
Nino Schurter (SUI)
2015
Nino Schurter (SUI)
2014
Julien Absalon (FRA)
2013
Nino Schurter (SUI)
2012
Nino Schurter (SUI)
2011
Jaroslav Kulhavý (CZE)
2010
José Antonio Hermida (ESP)
2009
Nino Schurter (SUI)
2008
Christoph Sauser (SUI)
2007
Julien Absalon (FRA)
2006
Julien Absalon (FRA)
2005
Julien Absalon (FRA)
2004
Julien Absalon (FRA)
2003
Filip Meirhaeghe (BEL)
2002
Roland Green (CAN)
2001
Roland Green (CAN)
2000
Miguel Martinez (FRA)
1999
Michael Rasmussen (DEN)
1998
Christophe Dupouey (FRA)
1997
Hubert Pallhuber (ITA)
1996
Thomas Frischknecht (SUI)
1995
Bart Brentjens (NED)
1994
Henrik Djernis (DEN)
1993
Henrik Djernis (DEN)
1992
Henrik Djernis (DEN)
1991
John Tomac (USA)
1990
Ned Overend (USA)
Elite Women
Year
Winner
2024
Puck Pieterse (NED)
2023
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (FRA)
2022
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (FRA)
2021
Evie Richards (GBR)
2020
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (FRA)
2019
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (FRA)
2018
Kate Courtney (USA)
2017
Jolanda Neff (SUI)
2016
Annika Langvad (DEN)
2015
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (FRA)
2014
Catharine Pendrel (CAN)
2013
Julie Bresset (FRA)
2012
Julie Bresset (FRA)
2011
Catharine Pendrel (CAN)
2010
Maja Włoszczowska (POL)
2009
Irina Kalentieva (RUS)
2008
Margarita Fullana (ESP)
2007
Irina Kalentieva (RUS)
2006
Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (NOR)
2005
Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (NOR)
2004
Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (NOR)
2003
Sabine Spitz (GER)
2002
Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (NOR)
2001
Alison Dunlap (USA)
2000
Margarita Fullana (ESP)
1999
Margarita Fullana (ESP)
1998
Laurence Leboucher (FRA)
1997
Paola Pezzo (ITA)
1996
Alison Sydor (CAN)
1995
Alison Sydor (CAN)
1994
Alison Sydor (CAN)
1993
Paola Pezzo (ITA)
1992
Silvia Fürst (SUI)
1991
Ruthie Matthes (USA)
1990
Juli Furtado (USA)
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
UCI Mountain Bike World Championships Race History1990 - Present
-
Trek Ion 200 RT / Flare RT light set review: Brilliant for daytime running, provided you can mount them neatlySmart features and good daytime brightness make these great commuter lights in cities, but there are several gripes I have with them
-
Cycling transfers – All the latest news and announcements for the 2026 seasonThe ultimate guide to the pro cycling transfer window, tracking every move across the men's and women's WorldTours
-
Czech Tour: Junior Lecerf wins stage 2 summit finish to move into race leadAlessandro Fancellu out-paces Cian Uijtdebroeks for second