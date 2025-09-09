UCI MTB World Championships: Frenchman Adrien Boichis outsprints Switzerland's Finn Treudler for men's U23 XCC title

Canadian Cole Punchard two seconds off the pace for bronze medal in Zermatt

2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships - 09 Sep 2025Cycling - 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships - Cross-country Short Track - Zermatt, Valais, Switzerland - Men Under-23 Final - Adrien Boichis (France) wins the Men Under-23 Cross-country Short Track World ChampionshipBy: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com/Shutterstock
Adrien Boichis (France) celebrates the Men's Under-23 Cross-country Short Track World Championship (Image credit: Shutterstock)
In a two-rider photo finish, Adrien Boichis (France) edged Finn Treudler (Switzerland) at the line in Zermatt and won the men's U23 cross-country short track race at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.

Cole Punchard (Canada) sprinted ahead of Gustav Pedersen (Denmark) for the bronze medal, the duo arriving two seconds behind the leaders.

2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships - 09 Sep 2025Cycling - 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships - Cross-country Short Track - Zermatt, Valais, Switzerland - Men Under-23 Final - Adrien Boichis (France) wins the Men Under-23 Cross-country Short Track World ChampionshipBy: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com/Shutterstock

Sprint finish in Zermatt for men's U23 XCC title, Adrien Boichis of France (left) edging inn Treudler (Switzerland) (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Results

