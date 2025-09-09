UCI MTB World Championships: Frenchman Adrien Boichis outsprints Switzerland's Finn Treudler for men's U23 XCC title
Canadian Cole Punchard two seconds off the pace for bronze medal in Zermatt
In a two-rider photo finish, Adrien Boichis (France) edged Finn Treudler (Switzerland) at the line in Zermatt and won the men's U23 cross-country short track race at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.
Cole Punchard (Canada) sprinted ahead of Gustav Pedersen (Denmark) for the bronze medal, the duo arriving two seconds behind the leaders.
Ian Ackert (Canada) set the pace for the 40-rider field on the opening lap, with Treudler and Martin Farstadvoll (Norway) on his wheel. Punchard and Boichis then worked their way through the top 10 over multiple laps, with Punchard taking the lead on laps four and five.
Laps six and seven were led by Treudler, who had Boichis for company, while Ackert faded out of the top 10 by the mid-point of the race.
On the eighth circuit of 10, Rens Teunissen van Manen (Netherlands) pushed past Treudler at the front of the field. Boichis caught and passed the pair across the next lap and set up the tight sprint finish with the Swiss rider for the rainbow stripes.
The elite men's race takes place later Tuesday afternoon, and a report and results will follow here.
Results
