UCI MTB World Championships: Finn Treudler takes home victory for Switzerland in U23 XCO
Cole Punchard gives Canada a silver medal, 54 seconds back, while Danish Gustav Pedersen takes third at 2:14
Results
Position
Rider (Nation)
Time Gap
1
Finn Treudler (Switzerland)
1:20:25
2
Cole Punchard (Canada)
+0:54
3
Gustav Pedersen (Denmark)
+2:14
4
Paul Schehl (Germany)
+2:34
5
Mikkel Lose (Denmark)
+2:43
6
Rens Teunissen van Manen (Netherlands)
+2:44
7
Sivert Ekroll (Norway)
+2:55
8
Adrien Boichis (France)
+3:12
9
Nael Rouffiac (France)
+3:35
10
Khalid Sidahmed (Switzerland)
+3:52
11
Thibaut Francois Baudry (Spain)
+3:56
12
Nikolaj Hougs (Denmark)
+3:58
13
Maxime Lhomme (Switzerland)
+4:31
14
Nicolas Halter (Switzerland)
+4:35
15
Massimiliano Ambrosi (South Africa)
+4:36
16
Oleksandr Hudyma (Ukraine)
+4:55
17
Fabian Eder (Germany)
+4:59
18
Matteo Siffredi (Italy)
+4:59
19
Ian Ackert (Canada)
+5:03
20
Ivan Sippy (United States)
+5:05
21
Alejandro Garcia Vazquez (Spain)
+5:05
22
Daniel English (United States)
+5:14
23
Zorak Paille (Canada)
+5:21
24
Leo Lounela (Sweden)
+5:43
25
William Handley (Norway)
+5:50
26
Julius Scherrer (Austria)
+5:51
27
Chris van Dijk (Netherlands)
+5:57
28
Owen Clark (Canada)
+6:06
29
Felix Sprenger (Liechtenstein)
+6:09
30
Fabio Bassignana (Italy)
+6:11
31
Giulio Peruzzo (Italy)
+6:18
32
Nils Johansson (Sweden)
+6:24
33
Hugo Franco Gallego (Spain)
+6:34
34
Jack Spranger (United States)
+6:35
35
Marius Aune (Norway)
+6:35
36
Francesc Barber Arguimbau (Spain)
+6:36
37
Tom Schellekens (Netherlands)
+6:38
38
Loris Hattenschwiler (Switzerland)
+7:13
39
Sigurd Stubberud (Norway)
+7:19
40
Alix Andre Gallis (France)
+7:30
41
Corran Carrick-Anderson (Great Britain)
+8:03
42
Benjamin Kruger (Germany)
+8:26
43
Elian Paccagnella (Italy)
-1LAP
44
Freek Bouten (Netherlands)
-1LAP
45
Brajan Swider (Poland)
-1LAP
46
Nicolas Reynoso (Argentina)
-1LAP
47
Sondre Rokke (Norway)
-1LAP
48
Ondřej Novotny (Czech Republic)
-1LAP
49
Vince Daniel Kiss (Hungary)
-1LAP
50
Birk Strand Ronnestad (Norway)
-1LAP
51
Ethan Rose (New Zealand)
-1LAP
52
Edvin Elofsson (Sweden)
-1LAP
53
Luca Ruwiel (South Africa)
-1LAP
54
Eiki Yamauchi Leoncio (Brazil)
-2LAP
55
Antonio Gomez Ortiz (Colombia)
-2LAP
56
Martin E Farstadvoll (Norway)
-2LAP
57
Ernest Roets (South Africa)
-2LAP
58
Maxime St Onge (Canada)
-2LAP
59
Patrik Černy (Czech Republic)
-2LAP
60
Harry Doye (Australia)
-2LAP
61
Ignatius du Preez (South Africa)
-2LAP
62
Victor Aron-Alexandru (Romania)
-2LAP
63
Filip Utranker (Slovenia)
-2LAP
64
Vinicius Howe (Brazil)
-2LAP
65
Max Greensill (Great Britain)
-2LAP
66
Nathan Cornillon (France)
-2LAP
67
Romano Puntener (Liechtenstein)
-3LAP
68
Alexandru Ilie-Andrei (Romania)
-3LAP
69
František Hojka (Czech Republic)
-3LAP
70
Coen Nicol (New Zealand)
-3LAP
71
Blaz Kavcic (Slovenia)
-3LAP
72
Antoine Jamin (Belgium)
-3LAP
73
Nils Daniel Gutierrez Guzman (Mexico)
-3LAP
74
Tomer Caspi (Israel)
-3LAP
75
Johan Gomez Tobon (Colombia)
-3LAP
76
Tomaš Moňok (Slovakia)
-3LAP
77
Roger Turne Marinello (Andorra)
-3LAP
78
Alex Andres Pabon Bastidas (Colombia)
-4LAP
79
Volodymyr Obukhivskyi (Ukraine)
-4LAP
80
Eismar Raul Rodriguez Aguado (Mexico)
-4LAP
81
Parham Shahsavari (Refugee Team)
-5LAP
DNF
Joao Cruz (Portugal)
DNF
DNF
Joel Dodds (Australia)
DNF
DNS
Jack Ward (Australia)
DNS
Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.
