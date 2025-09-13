UCI MTB World Championships: Finn Treudler takes home victory for Switzerland in U23 XCO

By published

Cole Punchard gives Canada a silver medal, 54 seconds back, while Danish Gustav Pedersen takes third at 2:14

CRANS-MONTANA, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Finn Treudler of Switzerland wins the U23 Men Cross Country Race during the UCI Mountain Bike World Championship Valais 2025 on September 13, 2025 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally
U23 Men's XCO result

Position

Rider (Nation)

Time Gap

1

Finn Treudler (Switzerland)

1:20:25

2

Cole Punchard (Canada)

+0:54

3

Gustav Pedersen (Denmark)

+2:14

4

Paul Schehl (Germany)

+2:34

5

Mikkel Lose (Denmark)

+2:43

6

Rens Teunissen van Manen (Netherlands)

+2:44

7

Sivert Ekroll (Norway)

+2:55

8

Adrien Boichis (France)

+3:12

9

Nael Rouffiac (France)

+3:35

10

Khalid Sidahmed (Switzerland)

+3:52

11

Thibaut Francois Baudry (Spain)

+3:56

12

Nikolaj Hougs (Denmark)

+3:58

13

Maxime Lhomme (Switzerland)

+4:31

14

Nicolas Halter (Switzerland)

+4:35

15

Massimiliano Ambrosi (South Africa)

+4:36

16

Oleksandr Hudyma (Ukraine)

+4:55

17

Fabian Eder (Germany)

+4:59

18

Matteo Siffredi (Italy)

+4:59

19

Ian Ackert (Canada)

+5:03

20

Ivan Sippy (United States)

+5:05

21

Alejandro Garcia Vazquez (Spain)

+5:05

22

Daniel English (United States)

+5:14

23

Zorak Paille (Canada)

+5:21

24

Leo Lounela (Sweden)

+5:43

25

William Handley (Norway)

+5:50

26

Julius Scherrer (Austria)

+5:51

27

Chris van Dijk (Netherlands)

+5:57

28

Owen Clark (Canada)

+6:06

29

Felix Sprenger (Liechtenstein)

+6:09

30

Fabio Bassignana (Italy)

+6:11

31

Giulio Peruzzo (Italy)

+6:18

32

Nils Johansson (Sweden)

+6:24

33

Hugo Franco Gallego (Spain)

+6:34

34

Jack Spranger (United States)

+6:35

35

Marius Aune (Norway)

+6:35

36

Francesc Barber Arguimbau (Spain)

+6:36

37

Tom Schellekens (Netherlands)

+6:38

38

Loris Hattenschwiler (Switzerland)

+7:13

39

Sigurd Stubberud (Norway)

+7:19

40

Alix Andre Gallis (France)

+7:30

41

Corran Carrick-Anderson (Great Britain)

+8:03

42

Benjamin Kruger (Germany)

+8:26

43

Elian Paccagnella (Italy)

-1LAP

44

Freek Bouten (Netherlands)

-1LAP

45

Brajan Swider (Poland)

-1LAP

46

Nicolas Reynoso (Argentina)

-1LAP

47

Sondre Rokke (Norway)

-1LAP

48

Ondřej Novotny (Czech Republic)

-1LAP

49

Vince Daniel Kiss (Hungary)

-1LAP

50

Birk Strand Ronnestad (Norway)

-1LAP

51

Ethan Rose (New Zealand)

-1LAP

52

Edvin Elofsson (Sweden)

-1LAP

53

Luca Ruwiel (South Africa)

-1LAP

54

Eiki Yamauchi Leoncio (Brazil)

-2LAP

55

Antonio Gomez Ortiz (Colombia)

-2LAP

56

Martin E Farstadvoll (Norway)

-2LAP

57

Ernest Roets (South Africa)

-2LAP

58

Maxime St Onge (Canada)

-2LAP

59

Patrik Černy (Czech Republic)

-2LAP

60

Harry Doye (Australia)

-2LAP

61

Ignatius du Preez (South Africa)

-2LAP

62

Victor Aron-Alexandru (Romania)

-2LAP

63

Filip Utranker (Slovenia)

-2LAP

64

Vinicius Howe (Brazil)

-2LAP

65

Max Greensill (Great Britain)

-2LAP

66

Nathan Cornillon (France)

-2LAP

67

Romano Puntener (Liechtenstein)

-3LAP

68

Alexandru Ilie-Andrei (Romania)

-3LAP

69

František Hojka (Czech Republic)

-3LAP

70

Coen Nicol (New Zealand)

-3LAP

71

Blaz Kavcic (Slovenia)

-3LAP

72

Antoine Jamin (Belgium)

-3LAP

73

Nils Daniel Gutierrez Guzman (Mexico)

-3LAP

74

Tomer Caspi (Israel)

-3LAP

75

Johan Gomez Tobon (Colombia)

-3LAP

76

Tomaš Moňok (Slovakia)

-3LAP

77

Roger Turne Marinello (Andorra)

-3LAP

78

Alex Andres Pabon Bastidas (Colombia)

-4LAP

79

Volodymyr Obukhivskyi (Ukraine)

-4LAP

80

Eismar Raul Rodriguez Aguado (Mexico)

-4LAP

81

Parham Shahsavari (Refugee Team)

-5LAP

DNF

Joao Cruz (Portugal)

DNF

DNF

Joel Dodds (Australia)

DNF

DNS

Jack Ward (Australia)

DNS

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.


Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews