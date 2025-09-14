UCI MTB World Championships: Alan Hatherly destroys the competition to defend elite XCO title

By published

South African solos to victory for almost eight of the nine laps

South Africa&#039;s Alan Hatherly holds up his bicycle to celebrate winning in the Men&#039;s elite Cross-country Olympic race as part of the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Crans-Montana on September 14, 2025.
(Image credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Jump to:

Alan Hatherly (South Africa) defended his rainbow jersey on Sunday with a dominant display in the elite men's Cross-Country race at the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Switzerland.

Riding with the No.1 dossard on his back, Hatherly took advantage of a mistake from early frontrunner Victor Koretzky (France) to go clear on the second of nine laps of the Crans Montana circuit, and he was never seen again.

After fending off a spirited early chase from three-time runner-up Mathias Flückiger, Hatherly ground the competition into the dirt, extending his lead to a full minute by the half-way mark. In fact, by the end of that fifth lap, the emergent five-man chase group were soft-pedalling down the home straight, 1:21 down and seemingly resigned to racing for silver.

As such, the last half of the race was something of a procession for Hatherly. He did make a mistake with a slip on the very rooted section where Koretzky had made that crucial early error – and where countless riders including Van der Poel came unstuck. And his lap times, so consistently fast for so long, did finally start to dip at the end, just as the battle ignited and sped up behind.

Flückiger was caught on lap 5 by Koretzky, his fellow Swiss Luca Schatti, and the Italian duo of Avondetto and Luca Braidot. Denmark's Simon Andreassen dropped Van der Poel to join after they'd soft-pedalled at the end of that lap.

After a couple of laps of inertia, in which Hatherly's advantage went out towards two minutes, Flückiger finally reignited hostilities in what was now a battle for silver. But it was Avondetto who, on the penultimate lap, managed to sneak clear and maintain a slim advantage all the way to the line to claim an emotional silver medal.

Koretzky was home three seconds later, holding off the Swiss duo of Schatti and Flückiger and denying the host nation from the podium.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher

Patrick is a freelance sports writer and editor. He’s an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish). Patrick worked full-time at Cyclingnews for eight years between 2015 and 2023, latterly as Deputy Editor.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews