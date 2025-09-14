UCI MTB World Championships: Rising Canadian star Isabella Holmgren takes second straight U23 XCO title

Recent Tour de l'Avenir Femmes winner triumphs by over two minutes ahead of USA's Vida Lopez de San Roman

Isabella Holmgren of Canada Wins the Women&#039;s U23 race during the UCI Mountain Bike World Championship Valais 2025 on September 14, 2025 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
(Image credit: Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Isabella Holmgren (Canada) completed the double-double at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Switzerland, backing up her Cross-country short track success with a dominant victory in the U23 Women's XCO race on Sunday to keep both rainbow jerseys she won last year.

Isabella Holmgren made her move on the second of six laps of the Crans Montana course and made her dominance plainly clear by extending her lead to an astonishing 2:16 by the finish.

