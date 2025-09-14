UCI MTB World Championships: Rising Canadian star Isabella Holmgren takes second straight U23 XCO title
Recent Tour de l'Avenir Femmes winner triumphs by over two minutes ahead of USA's Vida Lopez de San Roman
Isabella Holmgren (Canada) completed the double-double at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Switzerland, backing up her Cross-country short track success with a dominant victory in the U23 Women's XCO race on Sunday to keep both rainbow jerseys she won last year.
Isabella Holmgren made her move on the second of six laps of the Crans Montana course and made her dominance plainly clear by extending her lead to an astonishing 2:16 by the finish.
Vida Lopez de San Roman (USA) crossed the line in second place, while the bronze medal went to Valentina Corvi (Italy), who finished 3:20 down on the winner.
Only six riders finished within five minutes of Isabella Holmgren, who underlined her status as one of the future multi-discipline stars of the sport. All the more remarkable is the fact that this title comes two weeks after Isabella Holmgren sealed victory in the Tour de l'Avenir Femmes - a key U23 race on the road.
Isabella's sister Ava Holmgren finished seventh, while Switzerland placed four riders in the top 10 - Anina Hutter in fourth, Elina Benoit in fifth, Lea Huber in sixth, Monique Halter in eighth.
