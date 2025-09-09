UCI MTB World Championships: Switzerland's Alessandra Keller wins first elite title while Isabella Holmgren repeats as women's U23 XCC winner for Canada

Jenny Rissveds takes silver in elite short track race while defending champion Evie Richards crashes out

UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Zermatt, Switzerland - 09 Sep 2025Winner Alessandra Keller of Switzerland crosses the finish line of the UCI MTB Women U23 Short Track, XCC, Mountain Bike World Championship, in Zermatt, Switzerland, 09 September 2025.By: MAXIME SCHMID/EPA/Shutterstock
Alessandra Keller (Switzerland) wins women's elite XCC world title in Zermatt (Image credit: Shutterstock)
Switzerland's Alessandra Keller charged across the final lap in the women's cross-country short track contest to earn her first elite world title, doing so on home soil in Zermatt at the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.

Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) was four seconds back for the silver medal, and Jennifer Jackson (Canada) took the bronze, another 10 seconds down.

2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships - 09 Sep 2025Cycling - 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships - Cross-country Short Track - Zermatt, Valais, Switzerland - Women Under-23 Final - Isabella Holmgren (Canada) wins the Women Under-23 Cross-country Short Track World ChampionshipBy: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com/Shutterstock

Isabella Holmgren (Canada) rides solo to defend XCC victory for U23 women (Image credit: Shutterstock)

