UCI MTB World Championships: France secures Mixed Team Relay title in back-and-forth battle with runner-up Italy

France redeemed a runner-up finish from a year ago and won the gold medals in the cross-country mixed team relay at the UCI MTB World Championships in Valais, Switzerland on Thursday.

Most of the race saw a see-saw battle between France and Italy, with the Italian squad finishing 34 seconds back in the silver medals position. Switzerland edged a final-lap comeback from Canada by one second for the bronze medals.

The home team was looking for a victory, starting with men's U23 rider Finn Treudler, who won the silver medal in the XCC contest, on the opening lap and closed with 10-time world champion Nino Schurter. After Switzerland took the lead to begin the second of six laps, the battle at the front formed between France and Italy the rest of the way.

Two of the top three teams had their elite men closing down the final lap of the relay event, Joshua Dubau for France and Schurter for Switzerland, while Italian hopes were on the shoulders, and legs, of men's junior Ettore Fabbro. It was Dubau who closed down a four-second final-lap lead by Italy and took charge to give France the title.

Thursday’s mixed team relay, held as the opening day for cross-country races in the Valias region at Crans Montana, featured 13 of 14 national teams, with only Great Britain not taking the start.

Each team was comprised of six riders, each representing women and men from Elite, Under-23 and Junior categories. Riders completed a single lap of a track adjacent to the mighty Matterhorn with a rock garden, forested climbs and straightaway to the finish, and there was no set order for riders.

More to come...

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Results