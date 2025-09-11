UCI MTB World Championships: France secures Mixed Team Relay title in back-and-forth battle with runner-up Italy

By published

Nino Schurter final rider for Switzerland and holds off late-charge by Canada for bronze

2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships - 11 Sep 2025Cycling - 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships - Cross-country Mixed Team Relay - Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland - Mixed Team Relay - Adrien Boichis, Lucas Teste, Loana Lecomte, Olivia Onesti, Lise Revol, Joshua Dubau (France) celebrates winning the Cross-country Mixed Team Relay World ChampionshipBy: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com/Shutterstock
France wins Cross-country Mixed Team Relay at 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Crans Montana (Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to:

France redeemed a runner-up finish from a year ago and won the gold medals in the cross-country mixed team relay at the UCI MTB World Championships in Valais, Switzerland on Thursday.

Most of the race saw a see-saw battle between France and Italy, with the Italian squad finishing 34 seconds back in the silver medals position. Switzerland edged a final-lap comeback from Canada by one second for the bronze medals.

Thursday’s mixed team relay, held as the opening day for cross-country races in the Valias region at Crans Montana, featured 13 of 14 national teams, with only Great Britain not taking the start.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Rank

Team

Time

1

France

01:05:14

2

Italy

00:34

3

Switzerland

01:33

4

Canada

01:34

5

Czechia

03:05

6

United States

03:36

7

New Zealand

03:48

8

Germany

04:02

9

Poland

05:20

10

Denmark

06:47

11

Spain

06:56

12

Brazil

10:19

13

Argentina

12:55

14

Great Britain

DNS

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews