UCI MTB World Championships: France secures Mixed Team Relay title in back-and-forth battle with runner-up Italy
Nino Schurter final rider for Switzerland and holds off late-charge by Canada for bronze
France redeemed a runner-up finish from a year ago and won the gold medals in the cross-country mixed team relay at the UCI MTB World Championships in Valais, Switzerland on Thursday.
Most of the race saw a see-saw battle between France and Italy, with the Italian squad finishing 34 seconds back in the silver medals position. Switzerland edged a final-lap comeback from Canada by one second for the bronze medals.
The home team was looking for a victory, starting with men's U23 rider Finn Treudler, who won the silver medal in the XCC contest, on the opening lap and closed with 10-time world champion Nino Schurter. After Switzerland took the lead to begin the second of six laps, the battle at the front formed between France and Italy the rest of the way.
Two of the top three teams had their elite men closing down the final lap of the relay event, Joshua Dubau for France and Schurter for Switzerland, while Italian hopes were on the shoulders, and legs, of men's junior Ettore Fabbro. It was Dubau who closed down a four-second final-lap lead by Italy and took charge to give France the title.
Thursday’s mixed team relay, held as the opening day for cross-country races in the Valias region at Crans Montana, featured 13 of 14 national teams, with only Great Britain not taking the start.
Each team was comprised of six riders, each representing women and men from Elite, Under-23 and Junior categories. Riders completed a single lap of a track adjacent to the mighty Matterhorn with a rock garden, forested climbs and straightaway to the finish, and there was no set order for riders.
More to come...
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Results
Rank
Team
Time
1
France
01:05:14
2
Italy
00:34
3
Switzerland
01:33
4
Canada
01:34
5
Czechia
03:05
6
United States
03:36
7
New Zealand
03:48
8
Germany
04:02
9
Poland
05:20
10
Denmark
06:47
11
Spain
06:56
12
Brazil
10:19
13
Argentina
12:55
14
Great Britain
DNS
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
UCI MTB World Championships: France secures Mixed Team Relay title in back-and-forth battle with runner-up ItalyNino Schurter final rider for Switzerland and holds off late-charge by Canada for bronze
