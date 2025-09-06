UCI MTB World Championships: USA dominates as Kate Courtney, Keegan Swenson claim victories in cross-country marathon

By published

The 125km race from Verbier to Grimentz saw double success for US riders in the Val d'Anniviers valley

Kate Courtney and Keegan Swenson win cross-country marthon titles in Switzerland
Kate Courtney and Keegan Swenson win cross-country marthon titles in Switzerland (Image credit: SWPix)
Jump to:

The 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships have kicked off with a bang for Team USA, with Kate Courtney and Keegan Swenson claiming victories in the elite women's and elite men's cross-country marathon events, respectively, on Saturday in the Valais, Switzerland.

The 125km race was held from Verbier to Grimentz, following a route through the Val d'Anniviers valley, with the highest peak, the Pas de Lona at 2,787m, in the last part of the race.

In the elite men's race, Spain’s David Valero Serrano took the early lead at the first time check, followed by two Swiss athletes, Dario Lillo and Alexandre Balmer. Swenson was positioned further back in fifth with Czechia’s Ondřej Cink, Germany's Andreas Seewald, and Colombia's Héctor Leonardo Páez León in the mix.

As they passed the final checkpoint, Swenson held a one-minute advantage over Italy's Samuele Porro, who was nearly three minutes ahead of Páez León.

Swenson crossed the line with the winning time of 6:01:44.3, with Porro taking the silver medal at 25 seconds back, and the bronze medal going to Páez León at 3:42 back.

After the first 90 minutes of racing, Courtney and Weinbeer held a significant gap over their rivals, Mitterwallner, Netherlands’ Rosa van Doorn, Namibia's Vera Looser, Bosnia's Lejla Njemčević, Italy's Mara Fumagalli, Poland's Paula Gorycka-Kurmann, and Germany's Adelheid Morath.

Results

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews