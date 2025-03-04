Matteo Fontana and Luise Valentin win inaugural Sahara Gravel stage race

By
published

Fontana holds off Petr Vakoc in men's category of four-stage event as Maddy Nutt takes second overall in women's event and wins Queen stage

Setting off from the start line of Sahara Gravel 2025
Setting off from the start line at Sahara Gravel 2025 (Image credit: Sahara Gravel)

Italian Matteo Fontana (Swatt Club) won the inaugural, four-day Sahara Gravel stage race in Morocco, going head to head with Petr Vakoč (Canyon CLLCTV) in the opening two stages until moving away on stage 3 with a significant time gap for the GC victory.

Payson McElveen had one stage win and was never off the podium in the other three days which put him third overall, with an 11-minute gap over fourth-placed Mathijs Loman of the Netherlands.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

