Chapman takes opening stage of women's Tour of the Gila
Pitel second, Doebel-Hickok third on Mogollon Climb
Stage 1 Women: Silver City - Mogollon
Team Tibco-SVB's Brodie Chapman won the brutal opening stage of the women's 2019 Tour of the Gila on Wednesday, with its summit finish on New Mexico's Mongollon Climb.
The Australian caught Rally UHC's Kristabel Doebel-Hickok with just 200 metres to go, and she was also passed by Femme Equipe's Edwige Pitel, who took second on the stage, 11 seconds down on Chapman, who takes the leader's jersey into Thursday's stage 2.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3:32:59
|2
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
|0:00:15
|3
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:28
|4
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:00:53
|5
|Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:01:15
|6
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:01:35
|7
|Justine Barrow (Aus) HMS
|0:01:41
|8
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:01:46
|9
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:54
|10
|Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:02
|11
|Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:15
|12
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:19
|13
|Emma Langley (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:02:45
|14
|Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|15
|Aimee Vasse (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:02:50
|16
|Ana Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
|0:02:51
|17
|Sarah Gigante (Aus) HMS
|0:02:56
|18
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:07
|19
|Scottie Lechuga (USA) Donne Aevolo
|0:03:14
|20
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:18
|21
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:03:24
|22
|Lori Nedescu (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
|23
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:03:28
|24
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:29
|25
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
|0:03:51
|26
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Donne Aevolo
|27
|Catherine Colyn (RSA) Donne Aevolo
|0:04:16
|28
|Claudia Leal Balderas (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
|0:04:21
|29
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:04:30
|30
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:04:53
|31
|Annie Foreman-mackey (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:05:12
|32
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Donne Aevolo
|0:05:31
|33
|Miriam Brouwer (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:05:39
|34
|Katie Clouse (USA) HMS
|0:05:50
|35
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:05:52
|36
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:05:55
|37
|Maddy Ward (USA) Donne Aevolo
|0:06:26
|38
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:06:33
|39
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|40
|Janelle Cole (USA) HMS
|0:06:46
|41
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:06:49
|42
|Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:07:04
|43
|Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|44
|Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:07:14
|45
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:07:26
|46
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:07:46
|47
|Mariana Urrea Gladin (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
|0:07:55
|48
|Emily Houtchens (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:08:02
|49
|Kara Lilly (Can) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:08:25
|50
|Kira Payer (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
|0:10:19
|51
|Cedella Janczak (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:11:09
|52
|Jane Tullis (USA) HMS
|0:14:31
|53
|Erika Varela Huerta (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
|0:15:18
|54
|Silvia Polanco Dominguez (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
|55
|Heather Fischer (USA) HMS
|0:16:23
|56
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Donne Aevolo
|0:16:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|3:33:52
|2
|Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:09
|3
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:26
|4
|Emma Langley (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:01:52
|5
|Sarah Gigante (Aus) HMS
|0:02:03
|6
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:25
|7
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:36
|8
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Donne Aevolo
|0:02:58
|9
|Catherine Colyn (RSA) Donne Aevolo
|0:03:23
|10
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:04:00
|11
|Katie Clouse (USA) HMS
|0:04:57
|12
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:40
|13
|Janelle Cole (USA) HMS
|0:05:53
|14
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:05:56
|15
|Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:06:21
|16
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:06:33
|17
|Mariana Urrea Gladin (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
|0:07:02
|18
|Kira Payer (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
|0:09:26
|19
|Cedella Janczak (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:10:16
|20
|Jane Tullis (USA) HMS
|0:13:38
|21
|Silvia Polanco Dominguez (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
|0:14:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sho-Air Twenty20
|10:42:56
|2
|Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:28
|3
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:46
|4
|Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
|0:03:37
|5
|Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:06:24
|6
|HMS
|0:06:28
|7
|Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:06:59
|8
|Donne Aevolo
|0:07:22
|9
|Durango-Specialized-IED
|0:11:11
|10
|Canadian National Team
|0:13:41
