Chapman takes opening stage of women's Tour of the Gila

Pitel second, Doebel-Hickok third on Mogollon Climb

Defending Women's Herald Sun Tour winner Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) rode strongly

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Team Tibco-SVB's Brodie Chapman won the brutal opening stage of the women's 2019 Tour of the Gila on Wednesday, with its summit finish on New Mexico's Mongollon Climb.

The Australian caught Rally UHC's Kristabel Doebel-Hickok with just 200 metres to go, and she was also passed by Femme Equipe's Edwige Pitel, who took second on the stage, 11 seconds down on Chapman, who takes the leader's jersey into Thursday's stage 2.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3:32:59
2Edwige Pitel (Fra) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness0:00:15
3Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:28
4Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:53
5Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:15
6Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:01:35
7Justine Barrow (Aus) HMS0:01:41
8Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:46
9Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:54
10Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:02
11Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:15
12Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:19
13Emma Langley (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:02:45
14Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
15Aimee Vasse (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:02:50
16Ana Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED0:02:51
17Sarah Gigante (Aus) HMS0:02:56
18Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:07
19Scottie Lechuga (USA) Donne Aevolo0:03:14
20Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:18
21Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:03:24
22Lori Nedescu (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
23Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:03:28
24Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:29
25Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness0:03:51
26Deborah Paine (NZl) Donne Aevolo
27Catherine Colyn (RSA) Donne Aevolo0:04:16
28Claudia Leal Balderas (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED0:04:21
29Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:04:30
30Charlotte Backus (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:04:53
31Annie Foreman-mackey (Can) Canadian National Team0:05:12
32Rachel Langdon (GBr) Donne Aevolo0:05:31
33Miriam Brouwer (Can) Canadian National Team0:05:39
34Katie Clouse (USA) HMS0:05:50
35Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:05:52
36Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:05:55
37Maddy Ward (USA) Donne Aevolo0:06:26
38Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:06:33
39Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
40Janelle Cole (USA) HMS0:06:46
41Kinley Gibson (Can) Canadian National Team0:06:49
42Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:07:04
43Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
44Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canadian National Team0:07:14
45Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canadian National Team0:07:26
46Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:07:46
47Mariana Urrea Gladin (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED0:07:55
48Emily Houtchens (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:08:02
49Kara Lilly (Can) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:08:25
50Kira Payer (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness0:10:19
51Cedella Janczak (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:11:09
52Jane Tullis (USA) HMS0:14:31
53Erika Varela Huerta (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED0:15:18
54Silvia Polanco Dominguez (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
55Heather Fischer (USA) HMS0:16:23
56Caitlin Laroche (USA) Donne Aevolo0:16:40

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty205pts
2Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3
3Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ana Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED5pts
2Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty203
3Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank15pts
2Edwige Pitel (Fra) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness12
3Kristabel Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling9
4Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty207
5Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty205
6Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint3
7Justine Barrow (Aus) HMS1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sho-Air Twenty2010:42:56
2Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:28
3Rally UHC Cycling0:00:46
4Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness0:03:37
5Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:06:24
6HMS0:06:28
7Hagens Berman-Supermint0:06:59
8Donne Aevolo0:07:22
9Durango-Specialized-IED0:11:11
10Canadian National Team0:13:41

