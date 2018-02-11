Tibco-SVB sign Women's Herald Sun Tour winner Chapman

Image 1 of 5 Brodie Chapman wins the Gumbuya World Queen of the Mountain classification (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 5 Brodie Chapman races to the Women's Herald Sun Tour victory (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 5 The stage 1 podium: Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini), Brodie Chapman (Kordamentha-Australia) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott Women) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 5 Race leader Brodie Chapman (Kordamentha-Australia) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 5 Brodie Chapman (Kordamentha-Australia) riding solo to the win (Image credit: Con Chronis)

American team Tibco-SVB has announced the signing of Women's Herald Sun Tour winner Brodie Champion for the remainder of the 2018 season. Chapman, 26, enjoyed a breakthrough Australian summer of cycling culminating in her overall win at the inaugural women's Sun Tour at the end of last month.

"We are incredibly thrilled to announce the addition of Brodie Chapman to our roster," said team founder Linda Jackson. "Brodie rode to an incredible win at the Herald Sun Tour. That ride was incredibly gutsy and shows the kind of drive and determination that are critical to being a successful athlete. We are looking forward to helping her continue to develop her talent, and providing opportunities to race at the highest level."

Chapman has been racing on the road in the National Road Series (NRS) along with combining a number of mountain bike events while also working full-time. Speaking after her win at the Sun Tour, Chapman explained she was hoping to seal an overseas ride for 2018. The Tibo-SVB deal making her dreams come true.

"I am super stoked to join Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank," said Chapman, who was sixth at nationals and 15th in the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race. "To be given the opportunity to race amongst the best, together with such talented women is going to make for an exciting year."

Chapman joins fellow Australian and national champion Shannon Malseed on the Tibo-SVB squad.

Having started its season in Australia with the Santos Women's Tour, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and Women's Herald Sun Tour, Tibco-SVB's next races will come in Europe starting with Strade Bianche in early-March. The team is currently in the middle of a training camp in Arizona, California.