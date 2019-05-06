Trending

Tour of the Gila: Dygert wins stage 4

Sho-Air Twenty20 rider takes the overall lead

Chloe Dygert (Team Twenty 20/Sho-Air) during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila

Chloe Dygert (Team Twenty 20/Sho-Air) during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty201:05:26
2Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:02
3Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
4Janelle Cole (USA) HMS
5Katie Clouse (USA) HMS
6Rachel Langdon (GBr) Donne Aevolo
7Scottie Lechuga (USA) Donne Aevolo
8Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
9Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
10Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
11Kristabel Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
12Ana Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
13Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
14Edwige Pitel (Fra) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
15Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
16Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
17Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
18Justine Barrow (Aus) HMS0:00:08
19Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:09
20Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
21Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20
22Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
23Annie Foreman-mackey (Can) Canadian National Team
24Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
25Maddy Ward (USA) Donne Aevolo
26Catherine Colyn (RSA) Donne Aevolo
27Claudia Leal Balderas (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
28Kara Lilly (Can) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
29Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
30Deborah Paine (NZl) Donne Aevolo0:00:13
31Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
32Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
33Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
34Sarah Gigante (Aus) HMS0:00:16
35Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canadian National Team
36Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
37Miriam Brouwer (Can) Canadian National Team
38Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
39Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness0:00:20
40Mariana Urrea Gladin (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED0:00:28
41Jane Tullis (USA) HMS0:00:39
42Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
43Charlotte Backus (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:00:50
44Heather Fischer (USA) HMS0:00:56
45Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
46Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:58
47Emma Langley (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:04:40
48Lori Nedescu (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
49Kinley Gibson (Can) Canadian National Team
DNFEmily Houtchens (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty2030pts
2Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canadian National Team12
3Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank11
4Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint10
5Janelle Cole (USA) HMS8
6Katie Clouse (USA) HMS6
7Rachel Langdon (GBr) Donne Aevolo5
8Scottie Lechuga (USA) Donne Aevolo4
9Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling3
10Kristabel Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
11Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint1
12Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty208:46:08
2Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:01
3Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:14
4Edwige Pitel (Fra) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness0:01:53
5Kristabel Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:58
6Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty200:03:22
7Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:46
8Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:04:13
9Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:04:15
10Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:04:20
11Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:04:59
12Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:05:44
13Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:06:06
14Justine Barrow (Aus) HMS0:06:19
15Ana Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED0:06:21
16Scottie Lechuga (USA) Donne Aevolo0:06:48
17Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:07:39
18Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:07:49
19Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:08:24
20Catherine Colyn (RSA) Donne Aevolo0:09:16
21Sarah Gigante (Aus) HMS0:09:49
22Claudia Leal Balderas (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED0:10:25
23Katie Clouse (USA) HMS0:10:37
24Deborah Paine (NZl) Donne Aevolo0:10:43
25Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canadian National Team0:11:21
26Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:11:47
27Maddy Ward (USA) Donne Aevolo
28Annie Foreman-mackey (Can) Canadian National Team0:12:21
29Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness0:12:45
30Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:12:48
31Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:12:52
32Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:13:24
33Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:13:28
34Charlotte Backus (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:15:26
35Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:16:17
36Emma Langley (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:16:37
37Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:18:33
38Janelle Cole (USA) HMS0:19:23
39Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canadian National Team0:20:52
40Rachel Langdon (GBr) Donne Aevolo0:21:07
41Lori Nedescu (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness0:22:52
42Miriam Brouwer (Can) Canadian National Team0:23:20
43Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:24:30
44Kinley Gibson (Can) Canadian National Team0:24:40
45Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:44:37
46Kara Lilly (Can) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:53:07
47Mariana Urrea Gladin (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED0:55:26
48Heather Fischer (USA) HMS0:59:19
49Jane Tullis (USA) HMS1:02:50

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty2049pts
2Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint23
3Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling16
4Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank16
5Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty2012
6Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canadian National Team12
7Ana Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED10
8Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling8
9Janelle Cole (USA) HMS8
10Kristabel Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling7
11Katie Clouse (USA) HMS6
12Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty205
13Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint5
14Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank5
15Rachel Langdon (GBr) Donne Aevolo5
16Scottie Lechuga (USA) Donne Aevolo4
17Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling3
18Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank22pts
2Edwige Pitel (Fra) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness19
3Kristabel Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling15
4Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty207
5Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling5
6Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty205
7Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty203
8Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint3
9Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
10Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint2
11Deborah Paine (NZl) Donne Aevolo1
12Justine Barrow (Aus) HMS1

Latest on Cyclingnews