Tour of the Gila: Dygert wins stage 4
Sho-Air Twenty20 rider takes the overall lead
Stage 4 Women: Silver City -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|1:05:26
|2
|Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|4
|Janelle Cole (USA) HMS
|5
|Katie Clouse (USA) HMS
|6
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Donne Aevolo
|7
|Scottie Lechuga (USA) Donne Aevolo
|8
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|9
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|10
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|11
|Kristabel Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|12
|Ana Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
|13
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|14
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
|15
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|16
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|17
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|18
|Justine Barrow (Aus) HMS
|0:00:08
|19
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:09
|20
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|21
|Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20
|22
|Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|23
|Annie Foreman-mackey (Can) Canadian National Team
|24
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|25
|Maddy Ward (USA) Donne Aevolo
|26
|Catherine Colyn (RSA) Donne Aevolo
|27
|Claudia Leal Balderas (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
|28
|Kara Lilly (Can) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|29
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|30
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Donne Aevolo
|0:00:13
|31
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|32
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|33
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|34
|Sarah Gigante (Aus) HMS
|0:00:16
|35
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canadian National Team
|36
|Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|37
|Miriam Brouwer (Can) Canadian National Team
|38
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|39
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
|0:00:20
|40
|Mariana Urrea Gladin (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
|0:00:28
|41
|Jane Tullis (USA) HMS
|0:00:39
|42
|Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|43
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:00:50
|44
|Heather Fischer (USA) HMS
|0:00:56
|45
|Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|46
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:58
|47
|Emma Langley (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:04:40
|48
|Lori Nedescu (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
|49
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Canadian National Team
|DNF
|Emily Houtchens (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|30
|pts
|2
|Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canadian National Team
|12
|3
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|11
|4
|Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|10
|5
|Janelle Cole (USA) HMS
|8
|6
|Katie Clouse (USA) HMS
|6
|7
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Donne Aevolo
|5
|8
|Scottie Lechuga (USA) Donne Aevolo
|4
|9
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|3
|10
|Kristabel Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|11
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|1
|12
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|8:46:08
|2
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:01
|3
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:01:14
|4
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
|0:01:53
|5
|Kristabel Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:58
|6
|Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:03:22
|7
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:46
|8
|Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:13
|9
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:04:15
|10
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:04:20
|11
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:04:59
|12
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:44
|13
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:06:06
|14
|Justine Barrow (Aus) HMS
|0:06:19
|15
|Ana Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
|0:06:21
|16
|Scottie Lechuga (USA) Donne Aevolo
|0:06:48
|17
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:07:39
|18
|Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:07:49
|19
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:24
|20
|Catherine Colyn (RSA) Donne Aevolo
|0:09:16
|21
|Sarah Gigante (Aus) HMS
|0:09:49
|22
|Claudia Leal Balderas (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
|0:10:25
|23
|Katie Clouse (USA) HMS
|0:10:37
|24
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Donne Aevolo
|0:10:43
|25
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:11:21
|26
|Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:11:47
|27
|Maddy Ward (USA) Donne Aevolo
|28
|Annie Foreman-mackey (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:12:21
|29
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
|0:12:45
|30
|Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:12:48
|31
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:12:52
|32
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:13:24
|33
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:13:28
|34
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:15:26
|35
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:16:17
|36
|Emma Langley (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:16:37
|37
|Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:18:33
|38
|Janelle Cole (USA) HMS
|0:19:23
|39
|Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:20:52
|40
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Donne Aevolo
|0:21:07
|41
|Lori Nedescu (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
|0:22:52
|42
|Miriam Brouwer (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:23:20
|43
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:24:30
|44
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:24:40
|45
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:44:37
|46
|Kara Lilly (Can) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:53:07
|47
|Mariana Urrea Gladin (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
|0:55:26
|48
|Heather Fischer (USA) HMS
|0:59:19
|49
|Jane Tullis (USA) HMS
|1:02:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|49
|pts
|2
|Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|23
|3
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|16
|4
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|16
|5
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|12
|6
|Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canadian National Team
|12
|7
|Ana Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
|10
|8
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|8
|9
|Janelle Cole (USA) HMS
|8
|10
|Kristabel Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|11
|Katie Clouse (USA) HMS
|6
|12
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|5
|13
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|5
|14
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|15
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Donne Aevolo
|5
|16
|Scottie Lechuga (USA) Donne Aevolo
|4
|17
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|3
|18
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|22
|pts
|2
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
|19
|3
|Kristabel Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|15
|4
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|7
|5
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|5
|6
|Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20
|5
|7
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|3
|8
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|3
|9
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|10
|Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|2
|11
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Donne Aevolo
|1
|12
|Justine Barrow (Aus) HMS
|1
