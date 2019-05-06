Tour of the Gila: Dygert wins stage 3 time trial
Chapman leads overall classification
Stage 3 Women: Tyrone (ITT) -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:37:48
|2
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:36
|3
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:01:49
|4
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:01:55
|5
|Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:01
|6
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
|0:02:06
|7
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:21
|8
|Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:02:29
|9
|Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:47
|10
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:02:50
|11
|Sarah Gigante (Aus) HMS
|0:02:54
|12
|Annie Foreman-mackey (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:59
|13
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Donne Aevolo
|0:03:00
|14
|Kristabel Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:02
|15
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:03:07
|16
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:03:09
|17
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:23
|18
|Scottie Lechuga (USA) Donne Aevolo
|0:03:31
|19
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:39
|20
|Ana Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
|0:04:01
|21
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:04:10
|22
|Miriam Brouwer (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:04:19
|23
|Janelle Cole (USA) HMS
|0:04:31
|24
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:04:50
|25
|Justine Barrow (Aus) HMS
|0:05:00
|26
|Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:05:02
|27
|Heather Fischer (USA) HMS
|0:05:03
|28
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:05:07
|29
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:05:07
|30
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:05:09
|31
|Katie Clouse (USA) HMS
|0:05:16
|32
|Catherine Colyn (RSA) Donne Aevolo
|0:05:22
|33
|Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:05:26
|34
|Emma Langley (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:05:29
|35
|Maddy Ward (USA) Donne Aevolo
|0:05:31
|36
|Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:05:38
|37
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:05:57
|38
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:06:07
|39
|Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:06:08
|40
|Claudia Leal Balderas (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
|0:06:14
|41
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:06:22
|42
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:06:33
|43
|Lori Nedescu (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
|0:06:43
|44
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
|0:06:57
|45
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Donne Aevolo
|0:06:58
|46
|Kara Lilly (Can) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:07:37
|47
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:07:43
|48
|Mariana Urrea Gladin (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
|0:10:07
|49
|Emily Houtchens (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:10:19
|50
|Jane Tullis (USA) HMS
|0:10:44
|DNS
|Aimee Vasse (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|7:40:47
|2
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:00:14
|3
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:01:07
|4
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
|0:01:46
|5
|Kristabel Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:53
|6
|Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:03:08
|7
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:39
|8
|Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:52
|9
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:04:02
|10
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:04:08
|11
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:04:41
|12
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:26
|13
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:05:52
|14
|Justine Barrow (Aus) HMS
|0:06:06
|15
|Ana Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
|0:06:14
|16
|Scottie Lechuga (USA) Donne Aevolo
|0:06:41
|17
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:07:18
|18
|Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:07:35
|19
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:17
|20
|Catherine Colyn (RSA) Donne Aevolo
|0:09:02
|21
|Sarah Gigante (Aus) HMS
|0:09:28
|22
|Claudia Leal Balderas (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
|0:10:11
|23
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Donne Aevolo
|0:10:25
|24
|Katie Clouse (USA) HMS
|0:10:30
|25
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:11:00
|26
|Maddy Ward (USA) Donne Aevolo
|0:11:33
|27
|Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:11:44
|28
|Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:11:47
|29
|Emma Langley (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:11:52
|30
|Annie Foreman-mackey (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:12:07
|31
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
|0:12:20
|32
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:12:38
|33
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:13:15
|34
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:13:17
|35
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:14:31
|36
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:16:03
|37
|Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:17:49
|38
|Lori Nedescu (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
|0:18:07
|39
|Janelle Cole (USA) HMS
|0:19:16
|40
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:19:55
|41
|Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:20:51
|42
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Donne Aevolo
|0:21:00
|43
|Miriam Brouwer (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:22:59
|44
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:24:23
|45
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:43:34
|46
|Kara Lilly (Can) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:52:53
|47
|Mariana Urrea Gladin (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
|0:54:53
|48
|Emily Houtchens (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:55:12
|49
|Heather Fischer (USA) HMS
|0:58:18
|50
|Jane Tullis (USA) HMS
|1:02:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|19
|pts
|2
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|16
|3
|Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|13
|4
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|12
|5
|Ana Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED
|10
|6
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|8
|7
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|8
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|5
|9
|Kristabel Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|5
|10
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|4
|11
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|12
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|22
|pts
|2
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness
|19
|3
|Kristabel Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|15
|4
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|7
|5
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|5
|6
|Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20
|5
|7
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|3
|8
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|3
|9
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|10
|Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|2
|11
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Donne Aevolo
|1
|12
|Justine Barrow (Aus) HMS
|1
