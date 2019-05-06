Trending

Tour of the Gila: Dygert wins stage 3 time trial

Chapman leads overall classification

hloe Dygert (Team Twenty 20/Sho-Air) on the way to winning stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:37:48
2Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:36
3Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:49
4Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:55
5Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:01
6Edwige Pitel (Fra) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness0:02:06
7Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:21
8Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty200:02:29
9Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:47
10Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:02:50
11Sarah Gigante (Aus) HMS0:02:54
12Annie Foreman-mackey (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:59
13Rachel Langdon (GBr) Donne Aevolo0:03:00
14Kristabel Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:02
15Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:03:07
16Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:03:09
17Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:23
18Scottie Lechuga (USA) Donne Aevolo0:03:31
19Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:39
20Ana Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED0:04:01
21Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canadian National Team0:04:10
22Miriam Brouwer (Can) Canadian National Team0:04:19
23Janelle Cole (USA) HMS0:04:31
24Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:04:50
25Justine Barrow (Aus) HMS0:05:00
26Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:05:02
27Heather Fischer (USA) HMS0:05:03
28Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:05:07
29Kinley Gibson (Can) Canadian National Team0:05:07
30Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:05:09
31Katie Clouse (USA) HMS0:05:16
32Catherine Colyn (RSA) Donne Aevolo0:05:22
33Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:05:26
34Emma Langley (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:05:29
35Maddy Ward (USA) Donne Aevolo0:05:31
36Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canadian National Team0:05:38
37Charlotte Backus (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:05:57
38Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:06:07
39Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:06:08
40Claudia Leal Balderas (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED0:06:14
41Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:06:22
42Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:06:33
43Lori Nedescu (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness0:06:43
44Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness0:06:57
45Deborah Paine (NZl) Donne Aevolo0:06:58
46Kara Lilly (Can) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:07:37
47Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:07:43
48Mariana Urrea Gladin (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED0:10:07
49Emily Houtchens (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:10:19
50Jane Tullis (USA) HMS0:10:44
DNSAimee Vasse (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank7:40:47
2Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:14
3Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:07
4Edwige Pitel (Fra) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness0:01:46
5Kristabel Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:53
6Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty200:03:08
7Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:39
8Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:52
9Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:04:02
10Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:04:08
11Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:04:41
12Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:05:26
13Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:05:52
14Justine Barrow (Aus) HMS0:06:06
15Ana Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED0:06:14
16Scottie Lechuga (USA) Donne Aevolo0:06:41
17Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:07:18
18Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:07:35
19Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:08:17
20Catherine Colyn (RSA) Donne Aevolo0:09:02
21Sarah Gigante (Aus) HMS0:09:28
22Claudia Leal Balderas (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED0:10:11
23Deborah Paine (NZl) Donne Aevolo0:10:25
24Katie Clouse (USA) HMS0:10:30
25Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canadian National Team0:11:00
26Maddy Ward (USA) Donne Aevolo0:11:33
27Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:11:44
28Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:11:47
29Emma Langley (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:11:52
30Annie Foreman-mackey (Can) Canadian National Team0:12:07
31Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness0:12:20
32Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:12:38
33Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:13:15
34Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:13:17
35Charlotte Backus (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:14:31
36Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:16:03
37Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:17:49
38Lori Nedescu (USA) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness0:18:07
39Janelle Cole (USA) HMS0:19:16
40Kinley Gibson (Can) Canadian National Team0:19:55
41Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canadian National Team0:20:51
42Rachel Langdon (GBr) Donne Aevolo0:21:00
43Miriam Brouwer (Can) Canadian National Team0:22:59
44Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:24:23
45Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:43:34
46Kara Lilly (Can) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:52:53
47Mariana Urrea Gladin (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED0:54:53
48Emily Houtchens (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:55:12
49Heather Fischer (USA) HMS0:58:18
50Jane Tullis (USA) HMS1:02:06

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty2019pts
2Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling16
3Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint13
4Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty2012
5Ana Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Durango-Specialized-IED10
6Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling8
7Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank5
8Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty205
9Kristabel Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling5
10Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint4
11Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank4
12Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank22pts
2Edwige Pitel (Fra) Femme Equipe p/b Swisse Wellness19
3Kristabel Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling15
4Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty207
5Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling5
6Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty205
7Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty203
8Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint3
9Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
10Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint2
11Deborah Paine (NZl) Donne Aevolo1
12Justine Barrow (Aus) HMS1

