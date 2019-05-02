Trending

Tour of the Gila: McCabe claims Fort Bayard stage

Piccoli keeps race lead

Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Langkawi

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling3:04:47
2Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
3Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
4Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
5Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
6Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
7Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
8Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
9James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:05
10Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
11Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
12Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
13Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
14Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
15Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
16Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
17Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
18Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
19Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
20Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
21Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
22Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro
23Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:00:11
24Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
25Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California
26Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
27Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing
28Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
29Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
30Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
31Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team
32Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
33Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing
34Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
35Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:16
36Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California0:00:21
37Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:23
38Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:00:24
39Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:00:26
40Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:00:29
41Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
42Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
43Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande0:00:34
44Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande0:00:11
45Chad Hall (USA) Team California0:00:34
46Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:00:36
47Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:00:11
48Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California0:00:36
49John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
50Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
51Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
52James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
53Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
54Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
55Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande0:00:40
56Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
57Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
58Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:00:48
59Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande
60Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team0:00:51
61David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing
62Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande
63Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:00:53
64Callum Gordon (NZl) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
65Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
66Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:01:22
67Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:01:28
68Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:01:36
69Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:01:47
70Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:01:50
71George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
72Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch
73Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:00:11
74Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
75Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
76Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:02:36
77Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling0:03:05
78Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:03:24
79Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
80Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:05:06
81Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:00:11
82Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:05:56
83Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:00:11
84Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:08:37
85Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro
86Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro
87Henry York (USA) Rio Grande0:14:28
88John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
89Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
90Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:17:58
91Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch
92Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro0:22:36
93Mornay van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
OTLJustin Poulson (USA) Semper Porro0:29:07
OTLThomas Schellenberg (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:29:18
OTLGerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Team California0:29:21
OTLAustin Gomes (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:29:22
OTLCesar Omar Serna Quintana (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
OTLDavid Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
OTLJose Reyes Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
OTLJoel Yates (NZl) Gateway Devo Cycling0:29:25
OTLZack Morris (Can) Veloselect Racing Team0:29:31
OTLCarlos Duarte Gonzalez (Mex) Team California0:29:42
OTLJonathan Grignard (Bel) Veloselect Racing Team
OTLPaul Perez Mercado (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:29:50
OTLTimothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing
OTLPieter Seyffert (RSA) Protouch0:29:54
DNSCamden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
DNSCory Lockwood (USA) Semper Porro

Sprint #1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo5pts
2Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling3
3Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint #2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling3
3Chad Hall (USA) Team California1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling15pts
2Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling12
3Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo10
4Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo8
5Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California6
6Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling5
7Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project4
8Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project3
9James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling2
10Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin1

Mountain - Pinos Altos
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin5pts
2Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project3
3Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling2
4Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project1

Mountain - Meadow Creek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project5pts
2Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project3
3Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin2
4Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain High Spot
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team5pts
2David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing3
3Chad Hall (USA) Team California2
4Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling3:04:47
2Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
3Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
4Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:00:05
5Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
6Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
7Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:00:11
8Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
9Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
10Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:00:24
11Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:00:29
12Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
13Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:00:36
14Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California
15Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
16Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
17Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
18Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
19Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
20Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team0:00:51
21Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande
22Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:00:53
23Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:01:28
24Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:01:36
25Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:01:47
26Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:01:50
27Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:00:11

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floyd's Pro Cycling9:14:21
2Aevolo0:00:05
3303 Project
4Medellin0:00:15
5Project Echelon Racing0:00:27
6Team California0:00:32
7Gateway Devo Cycling0:00:33
8Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
9DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
10Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:01:04
11Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:01:11
12Rio Grande0:01:25
13Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:01:38
14Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:01:57
15Semper Porro0:17:19
16Protouch0:20:24

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling6:37:54
2Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin0:00:08
3Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California0:00:11
4Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:18
5Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:23
6Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin0:00:27
7Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin0:00:39
8Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:00:53
9Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:00:56
10Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:01:03
11Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:01:23
12Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:01:28
13Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:01:33
14Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:01:44
15Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:02:04
16Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo0:02:09
17Chad Hall (USA) Team California0:02:17
18Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:02:24
19Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing
20Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin0:02:34
21Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:02:59
22Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande0:03:17
23Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:03:19
24Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:03:41
25David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:04:07
26Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:04:12
27Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team0:04:15
28Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
29Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project0:04:18
30Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:04:22
31Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:04:34
32Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California0:04:44
33Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande
34Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:04:46
35Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:04:54
36Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:04:57
37Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:04:58
38John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:05:04
39Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:05:10
40Callum Gordon (NZl) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:05:31
41Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
42Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:05:41
43Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande0:05:42
44Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande0:05:53
45Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:06:05
46Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:06:13
47Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:06:19
48Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:06:26
49Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande0:06:53
50Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:07:43
51Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:07:55
52Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:07:56
53Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:08:28
54Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:08:30
55Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California0:08:34
56Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:08:41
57Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:09:29
58George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:09:35
59Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project0:09:43
60Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:09:46
61Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin0:09:50
62Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:10:21
63Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California0:10:38
64Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:11:17
65Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:11:49
66James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:13:30
67Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:13:35
68Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:14:04
69Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:14:11
70Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:14:14
71Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:14:29
72Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:14:33
73Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:14:37
74Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro0:14:56
75Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:15:08
76Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:15:15
77Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:15:29
78Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro0:15:45
79Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling0:15:55
80Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:15:58
81Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:16:30
82Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team0:17:18
83Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch0:19:16
84Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:19:41
85Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro0:22:45
86Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:23:21
87Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:24:20
88John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:28:21
89Mornay van Heerden (RSA) Protouch0:29:52
90Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:31:12
91Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch0:31:51
92Henry York (USA) Rio Grande0:34:40
93Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro0:37:26

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo20pts
2Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling15
3Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team14
4Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling12
5Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo8
6Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California6
7Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling5
8Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project4
9Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project3
10Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project3
11Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling3
12Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling3
13James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling2
14Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin1
15Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo1
16Chad Hall (USA) Team California1
17Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro1
18Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling15pts
2Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin12
3Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin10
4Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California9
5Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling7
6Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project6
7Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team5
8Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project5
9Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling3
10David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing3
11Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling2
12Chad Hall (USA) Team California2
13Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin2
14Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin1
15Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team1
16Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project1
17Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling1
18Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling6:38:17
2Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:00:30
3Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:00:33
4Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:00:40
5Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:01:00
6Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo0:01:46
7Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:02:56
8Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:03:18
9Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:03:49
10Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:03:52
11Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project0:03:55
12Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:04:31
13Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:04:34
14Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:04:47
15Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:05:18
16Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande0:05:30
17Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:07:20
18Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California0:08:11
19Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:13:12
20Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:13:51
21Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:14:10
22Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:14:14
23Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:14:45
24Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:15:06
25Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:15:35
26Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team0:16:55
27Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:19:18

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Medellin19:55:02
2Aevolo0:02:20
3Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:04:19
4Floyd's Pro Cycling0:05:42
5Team California0:05:44
6Project Echelon Racing0:06:49
7Gateway Devo Cycling0:08:06
8DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:09:14
9Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:09:17
10Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:10:21
11Rio Grande0:12:09
12Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:12:26
13303 Project0:12:27
14Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:29:03
15Semper Porro0:38:14
16Protouch0:53:07

