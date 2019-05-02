Tour of the Gila: McCabe claims Fort Bayard stage
Piccoli keeps race lead
Stage 2 Men: Fort Bayard -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|3:04:47
|2
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|3
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|4
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|5
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|6
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|7
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|8
|Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
|9
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:05
|10
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|11
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|13
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
|14
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|15
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|16
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|17
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|19
|Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
|20
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|21
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|22
|Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro
|23
|Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:00:11
|24
|Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|25
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California
|26
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|27
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|28
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|29
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|30
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|31
|Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team
|32
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|33
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|34
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|35
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|36
|Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California
|0:00:21
|37
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|38
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:00:24
|39
|Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:00:26
|40
|Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:00:29
|41
|Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|42
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|43
|Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande
|0:00:34
|44
|Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande
|0:00:11
|45
|Chad Hall (USA) Team California
|0:00:34
|46
|Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:00:36
|47
|Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:00:11
|48
|Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California
|0:00:36
|49
|John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|50
|Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|51
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|52
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|53
|Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|54
|Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|55
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande
|0:00:40
|56
|Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|59
|Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande
|60
|Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:00:51
|61
|David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|62
|Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande
|63
|Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:00:53
|64
|Callum Gordon (NZl) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|65
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|66
|Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:01:22
|67
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:28
|68
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:01:36
|69
|Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:01:47
|70
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|71
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|72
|Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch
|73
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:00:11
|74
|Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|75
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:02:36
|77
|Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:03:05
|78
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:03:24
|79
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|80
|Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:05:06
|81
|Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:00:11
|82
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:05:56
|83
|Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:00:11
|84
|Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:08:37
|85
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro
|86
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro
|87
|Henry York (USA) Rio Grande
|0:14:28
|88
|John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|89
|Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|90
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:17:58
|91
|Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch
|92
|Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro
|0:22:36
|93
|Mornay van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
|OTL
|Justin Poulson (USA) Semper Porro
|0:29:07
|OTL
|Thomas Schellenberg (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:18
|OTL
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Team California
|0:29:21
|OTL
|Austin Gomes (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:29:22
|OTL
|Cesar Omar Serna Quintana (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|OTL
|David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|OTL
|Jose Reyes Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|OTL
|Joel Yates (NZl) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:29:25
|OTL
|Zack Morris (Can) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:29:31
|OTL
|Carlos Duarte Gonzalez (Mex) Team California
|0:29:42
|OTL
|Jonathan Grignard (Bel) Veloselect Racing Team
|OTL
|Paul Perez Mercado (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:29:50
|OTL
|Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|OTL
|Pieter Seyffert (RSA) Protouch
|0:29:54
|DNS
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|DNS
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Semper Porro
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|5
|pts
|2
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Chad Hall (USA) Team California
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|10
|4
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|8
|5
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|6
|6
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|4
|8
|Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
|3
|9
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|5
|pts
|2
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|3
|3
|Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|2
|4
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|5
|pts
|2
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|3
|3
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
|2
|4
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|3
|3
|Chad Hall (USA) Team California
|2
|4
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|3:04:47
|2
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|3
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|4
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:05
|5
|Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
|6
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|7
|Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:00:11
|8
|Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|9
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|10
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:00:24
|11
|Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:00:29
|12
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|13
|Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:00:36
|14
|Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California
|15
|Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|16
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|17
|Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|18
|Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|19
|Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:00:51
|21
|Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande
|22
|Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:00:53
|23
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:28
|24
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:01:36
|25
|Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:01:47
|26
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|27
|Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:00:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|9:14:21
|2
|Aevolo
|0:00:05
|3
|303 Project
|4
|Medellin
|0:00:15
|5
|Project Echelon Racing
|0:00:27
|6
|Team California
|0:00:32
|7
|Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:00:33
|8
|Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|9
|DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|10
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:04
|11
|Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:01:11
|12
|Rio Grande
|0:01:25
|13
|Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:38
|14
|Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:01:57
|15
|Semper Porro
|0:17:19
|16
|Protouch
|0:20:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|6:37:54
|2
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|0:00:08
|3
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|0:00:11
|4
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|5
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|6
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|0:00:27
|7
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|0:00:39
|8
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:53
|9
|Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:00:56
|10
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:03
|11
|Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:23
|12
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:01:28
|13
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|14
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|0:01:44
|15
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:02:04
|16
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|0:02:09
|17
|Chad Hall (USA) Team California
|0:02:17
|18
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:02:24
|19
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|20
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
|0:02:34
|21
|Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:02:59
|22
|Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande
|0:03:17
|23
|Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:03:19
|24
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:03:41
|25
|David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:04:07
|26
|Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:04:12
|27
|Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:04:15
|28
|Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
|0:04:18
|30
|Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:04:22
|31
|Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:04:34
|32
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California
|0:04:44
|33
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande
|34
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:46
|35
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:04:54
|36
|Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:04:57
|37
|Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|38
|John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:05:04
|39
|Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:05:10
|40
|Callum Gordon (NZl) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:05:31
|41
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|42
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:05:41
|43
|Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande
|0:05:42
|44
|Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande
|0:05:53
|45
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:06:05
|46
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:06:13
|47
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:06:19
|48
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:06:26
|49
|Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande
|0:06:53
|50
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:07:43
|51
|Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:07:55
|52
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:07:56
|53
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:08:28
|54
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|0:08:30
|55
|Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California
|0:08:34
|56
|Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:08:41
|57
|Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:09:29
|58
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:09:35
|59
|Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
|0:09:43
|60
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:09:46
|61
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|0:09:50
|62
|Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:21
|63
|Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California
|0:10:38
|64
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:17
|65
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:11:49
|66
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|0:13:30
|67
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:13:35
|68
|Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:14:04
|69
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:14:11
|70
|Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:14:14
|71
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:14:29
|72
|Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:33
|73
|Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:14:37
|74
|Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro
|0:14:56
|75
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:15:08
|76
|Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:15:15
|77
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:15:29
|78
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro
|0:15:45
|79
|Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:15:55
|80
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:15:58
|81
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:16:30
|82
|Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:17:18
|83
|Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch
|0:19:16
|84
|Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:19:41
|85
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro
|0:22:45
|86
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:23:21
|87
|Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:24:20
|88
|John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:28:21
|89
|Mornay van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
|0:29:52
|90
|Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:31:12
|91
|Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch
|0:31:51
|92
|Henry York (USA) Rio Grande
|0:34:40
|93
|Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro
|0:37:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|20
|pts
|2
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|15
|3
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|14
|4
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|12
|5
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|8
|6
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|6
|7
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|5
|8
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|4
|9
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|3
|10
|Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
|3
|11
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|3
|12
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|3
|13
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|2
|14
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|1
|15
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|1
|16
|Chad Hall (USA) Team California
|1
|17
|Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro
|1
|18
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|12
|3
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|10
|4
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|9
|5
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|7
|6
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|6
|7
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|5
|9
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|3
|10
|David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|3
|11
|Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|2
|12
|Chad Hall (USA) Team California
|2
|13
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
|2
|14
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|1
|15
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|1
|16
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|1
|17
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|1
|18
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|6:38:17
|2
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:30
|3
|Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:00:33
|4
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:40
|5
|Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|6
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:46
|7
|Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:02:56
|8
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:03:18
|9
|Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:03:49
|10
|Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|11
|Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
|0:03:55
|12
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:04:31
|13
|Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:04:34
|14
|Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:04:47
|15
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:05:18
|16
|Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande
|0:05:30
|17
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:07:20
|18
|Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California
|0:08:11
|19
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:13:12
|20
|Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:13:51
|21
|Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:10
|22
|Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:14:14
|23
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:14:45
|24
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:15:06
|25
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:15:35
|26
|Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:16:55
|27
|Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:19:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Medellin
|19:55:02
|2
|Aevolo
|0:02:20
|3
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:04:19
|4
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:05:42
|5
|Team California
|0:05:44
|6
|Project Echelon Racing
|0:06:49
|7
|Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:08:06
|8
|DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:14
|9
|Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:09:17
|10
|Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:10:21
|11
|Rio Grande
|0:12:09
|12
|Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:12:26
|13
|303 Project
|0:12:27
|14
|Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:29:03
|15
|Semper Porro
|0:38:14
|16
|Protouch
|0:53:07
