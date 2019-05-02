James Piccoli (Image credit: Dan Munson)

Elevate-KHS's James Piccoli got the better of veteran Oscar Sevilla (Medellin) and Team California's Eder Frayre Moctezuma on the summit finish of the Mongollon Climb in New Mexico on Tuesday, on what was the opening stage of the Tour of the Gila.

It was a tough start to the five-day stage race, which continues in Fort Bayard on Thursday, with Piccoli leading the general classification.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 3:33:12 2 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 0:00:04 3 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California 0:00:10 4 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:13 5 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin 0:00:17 6 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:24 7 Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin 0:00:29 8 Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling 0:00:40 9 Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:42 10 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:00:48 11 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:00:53 12 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:01:12 13 Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 14 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 0:01:39 15 Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project 16 Chad Hall (USA) Team California 17 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:01:48 18 Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:02:08 19 Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing 20 Cory Lockwood (USA) Semper Porro 0:02:24 21 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin 22 Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees 0:02:43 23 Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande 0:03:01 24 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 25 Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:03:03 26 Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:03:07 27 David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:03:11 28 Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:03:30 29 Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:03:31 30 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:03:38 31 Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching 0:03:41 32 Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team 0:03:59 33 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande 34 Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team 0:04:05 35 Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project 0:04:08 36 Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees 0:04:18 37 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:04:20 38 John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling 0:04:23 39 Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling 40 Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California 0:04:28 41 Callum Gordon (NZl) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees 0:04:33 42 Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees 43 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:04:36 44 Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande 0:04:49 45 Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:04:54 46 Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande 0:04:57 47 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling 0:05:12 48 Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees 0:05:18 49 Thomas Schellenberg (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:05:42 50 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:05:57 51 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:06:10 52 Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 53 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 54 Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande 0:06:14 55 Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro 0:07:03 56 Mornay van Heerden (RSA) Protouch 0:07:11 57 Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team 0:07:21 58 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:07:40 59 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 60 Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California 0:07:53 61 Gerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Team California 62 Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching 0:08:10 63 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 64 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 0:08:20 65 Carlos Duarte Gonzalez (Mex) Team California 66 Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 67 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 68 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 69 Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:09:25 70 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling 71 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 0:09:34 72 Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project 0:09:38 73 Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California 0:10:12 74 Austin Gomes (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:10:15 75 Justin Poulson (USA) Semper Porro 0:12:33 76 Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:12:45 77 Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 78 James Fourie (RSA) Protouch 0:12:49 79 Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:13:03 80 Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling 0:13:16 81 Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:13:19 82 Cesar Omar Serna Quintana (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team 0:13:42 83 John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees 0:13:48 84 Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 85 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 86 Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch 87 Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 88 Jose Reyes Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling 89 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:14:03 90 Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 91 Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro 92 David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team 0:14:14 93 Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro 0:14:46 94 Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro 95 Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:15:05 96 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:15:13 97 Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:15:38 98 Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team 0:16:22 99 Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching 0:16:39 100 Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch 0:17:21 101 Zack Morris (Can) Veloselect Racing Team 0:17:25 102 Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching 0:19:00 103 Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:19:07 104 Henry York (USA) Rio Grande 0:20:07 105 Jonathan Grignard (Bel) Veloselect Racing Team 0:20:48 106 Joel Yates (NZl) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:21:52 107 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:24:21 108 Paul Perez Mercado (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team 0:27:24 109 Pieter Seyffert (RSA) Protouch 0:32:04 DNS William Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect Racing Team DNS Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling DNS Danny Finneran (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching DNS Stephen Pedone (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching DNF Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin DNF Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin DNF Alexandre Latil (Fra) Veloselect Racing Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 2 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 3 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 2 Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 3 Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 3:33:36 2 Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling 0:00:16 3 Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:18 4 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:00:24 5 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:00:29 6 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 0:01:15 7 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 0:02:36 8 Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:02:39 9 Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:03:06 10 Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:03:07 11 Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project 0:03:44 12 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:03:56 13 Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:03:59 14 Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:04:30 15 Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande 0:04:33 16 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling 0:04:48 17 Thomas Schellenberg (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:05:18 18 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:05:46 19 Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California 0:07:29 20 Carlos Duarte Gonzalez (Mex) Team California 0:07:56 21 Austin Gomes (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:09:51 22 Justin Poulson (USA) Semper Porro 0:12:09 23 Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:12:21 24 Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling 0:12:52 25 Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:12:55 26 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:13:24 27 Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 28 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:13:39 29 David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team 0:13:50 30 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:14:46 31 Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team 0:15:58 32 Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching 0:18:36 33 Joel Yates (NZl) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:21:28 34 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:23:57 35 Paul Perez Mercado (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team 0:27:00

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Medellin 10:40:26 2 Aevolo 0:02:30 3 Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:03:30 4 Team California 0:05:27 5 Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:05:57 6 Project Echelon Racing 0:06:37 7 Gateway Devo Cycling 0:07:48 8 DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:08:39 9 Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:08:59 10 Pacific Premier Bank Cycling 0:09:25 11 Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees 0:10:44 12 Rio Grande 0:10:59 13 303 Project 0:12:37 14 Semper Porro 0:21:10 15 Otto Jacome Cycling Team 0:24:18 16 Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching 0:27:40 17 Protouch 0:32:58 18 Veloselect Racing Team 0:36:56

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 3:33:02 2 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 0:00:08 3 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California 0:00:16 4 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:23 5 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin 0:00:27 6 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:34 7 Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin 0:00:39 8 Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling 0:00:50 9 Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:52 10 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:00:58 11 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:01:03 12 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:01:22 13 Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:01:33 14 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 0:01:49 15 Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project 16 Chad Hall (USA) Team California 17 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:01:58 18 Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:02:18 19 Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing 20 Cory Lockwood (USA) Semper Porro 0:02:34 21 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin 22 Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees 0:02:53 23 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 0:03:10 24 Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande 0:03:11 25 Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:03:13 26 Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:03:17 27 David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:03:21 28 Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:03:40 29 Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:03:41 30 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:03:48 31 Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching 0:03:51 32 Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team 0:04:09 33 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande 34 Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team 0:04:15 35 Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project 0:04:18 36 Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees 0:04:28 37 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:04:30 38 John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling 0:04:33 39 Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling 40 Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California 0:04:38 41 Callum Gordon (NZl) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees 0:04:43 42 Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees 43 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:04:46 44 Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande 0:04:59 45 Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:05:04 46 Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande 0:05:07 47 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling 0:05:22 48 Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees 0:05:28 49 Thomas Schellenberg (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:05:52 50 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:06:07 51 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:06:20 52 Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 53 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 54 Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande 0:06:24 55 Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro 0:07:13 56 Mornay van Heerden (RSA) Protouch 0:07:21 57 Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team 0:07:31 58 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:07:50 59 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 60 Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California 0:08:03 61 Gerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Team California 62 Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching 0:08:20 63 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 64 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:08:28 65 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 0:08:30 66 Carlos Duarte Gonzalez (Mex) Team California 67 Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 68 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 69 Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:09:30 70 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:09:35 71 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 0:09:44 72 Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project 0:09:48 73 Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California 0:10:22 74 Austin Gomes (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:10:25 75 Justin Poulson (USA) Semper Porro 0:12:43 76 Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:12:55 77 Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 78 James Fourie (RSA) Protouch 0:12:59 79 Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:13:13 80 Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling 0:13:26 81 Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:13:29 82 Cesar Omar Serna Quintana (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team 0:13:52 83 John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees 0:13:58 84 Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 85 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 86 Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch 87 Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 88 Jose Reyes Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling 89 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:14:13 90 Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 91 Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro 92 David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team 0:14:24 93 Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro 0:14:55 94 Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro 0:14:56 95 Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:15:15 96 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:15:20 97 Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:15:48 98 Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team 0:16:32 99 Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching 0:16:49 100 Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch 0:17:31 101 Zack Morris (Can) Veloselect Racing Team 0:17:35 102 Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching 0:19:10 103 Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:19:17 104 Henry York (USA) Rio Grande 0:20:17 105 Jonathan Grignard (Bel) Veloselect Racing Team 0:20:58 106 Joel Yates (NZl) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:22:02 107 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:24:31 108 Paul Perez Mercado (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team 0:27:34 109 Pieter Seyffert (RSA) Protouch 0:32:14

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 12 3 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California 9 4 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 7 5 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin 5 6 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 3 7 Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 5 3 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 3 4 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 1 5 Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 3:33:36 2 Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling 0:00:16 3 Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:18 4 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:00:24 5 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:00:29 6 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 0:01:15 7 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 0:02:37 8 Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:02:39 9 Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:03:06 10 Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:03:07 11 Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project 0:03:44 12 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:03:56 13 Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:03:59 14 Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:04:30 15 Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande 0:04:33 16 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling 0:04:48 17 Thomas Schellenberg (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:05:18 18 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:05:46 19 Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California 0:07:29 20 Carlos Duarte Gonzalez (Mex) Team California 0:07:56 21 Austin Gomes (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:09:51 22 Justin Poulson (USA) Semper Porro 0:12:09 23 Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:12:21 24 Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling 0:12:52 25 Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:12:55 26 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:13:24 27 Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 28 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:13:39 29 David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team 0:13:50 30 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:14:49 31 Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team 0:15:58 32 Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching 0:18:36 33 Joel Yates (NZl) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:21:28 34 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:23:57 35 Paul Perez Mercado (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team 0:27:00