Tour of the Gila: Piccoli wins men's stage 1
Elevate-KHS rider gets the better of Oscar Sevilla and former teammate Eder Frayre Moctezuma
Stage 1 Men: Silver City - Mogollon
Elevate-KHS's James Piccoli got the better of veteran Oscar Sevilla (Medellin) and Team California's Eder Frayre Moctezuma on the summit finish of the Mongollon Climb in New Mexico on Tuesday, on what was the opening stage of the Tour of the Gila.
It was a tough start to the five-day stage race, which continues in Fort Bayard on Thursday, with Piccoli leading the general classification.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|3:33:12
|2
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|0:00:04
|3
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|0:00:10
|4
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|5
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|0:00:17
|6
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|7
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|0:00:29
|8
|Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:00:40
|9
|Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|10
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:48
|11
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:53
|12
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:01:12
|13
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|14
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:39
|15
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|16
|Chad Hall (USA) Team California
|17
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:01:48
|18
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:02:08
|19
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|20
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Semper Porro
|0:02:24
|21
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
|22
|Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:02:43
|23
|Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande
|0:03:01
|24
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|25
|Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:03:03
|26
|Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:03:07
|27
|David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:03:11
|28
|Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|29
|Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:03:31
|30
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:03:38
|31
|Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:03:41
|32
|Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:03:59
|33
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande
|34
|Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|35
|Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
|0:04:08
|36
|Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:04:18
|37
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:04:20
|38
|John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:04:23
|39
|Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|40
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California
|0:04:28
|41
|Callum Gordon (NZl) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:04:33
|42
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|43
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|44
|Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande
|0:04:49
|45
|Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:04:54
|46
|Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande
|0:04:57
|47
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:05:12
|48
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:05:18
|49
|Thomas Schellenberg (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|50
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:05:57
|51
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:06:10
|52
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|53
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|54
|Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande
|0:06:14
|55
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro
|0:07:03
|56
|Mornay van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
|0:07:11
|57
|Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:07:21
|58
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:07:40
|59
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|60
|Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California
|0:07:53
|61
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Team California
|62
|Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:08:10
|63
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|64
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|0:08:20
|65
|Carlos Duarte Gonzalez (Mex) Team California
|66
|Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|68
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|69
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:25
|70
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|71
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|0:09:34
|72
|Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
|0:09:38
|73
|Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California
|0:10:12
|74
|Austin Gomes (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:10:15
|75
|Justin Poulson (USA) Semper Porro
|0:12:33
|76
|Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:12:45
|77
|Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|78
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|0:12:49
|79
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:13:03
|80
|Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:13:16
|81
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:13:19
|82
|Cesar Omar Serna Quintana (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:13:42
|83
|John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:13:48
|84
|Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|85
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|86
|Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch
|87
|Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Jose Reyes Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|89
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:14:03
|90
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|91
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro
|92
|David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:14:14
|93
|Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro
|0:14:46
|94
|Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro
|95
|Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:15:05
|96
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:15:13
|97
|Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:15:38
|98
|Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:16:22
|99
|Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:16:39
|100
|Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch
|0:17:21
|101
|Zack Morris (Can) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:17:25
|102
|Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:19:00
|103
|Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:19:07
|104
|Henry York (USA) Rio Grande
|0:20:07
|105
|Jonathan Grignard (Bel) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:20:48
|106
|Joel Yates (NZl) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:21:52
|107
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:24:21
|108
|Paul Perez Mercado (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:27:24
|109
|Pieter Seyffert (RSA) Protouch
|0:32:04
|DNS
|William Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect Racing Team
|DNS
|Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|DNS
|Danny Finneran (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|DNS
|Stephen Pedone (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|DNF
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|DNF
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
|DNF
|Alexandre Latil (Fra) Veloselect Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|3:33:02
|2
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|0:00:08
|3
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|0:00:16
|4
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|5
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|0:00:27
|6
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|7
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|0:00:39
|8
|Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:00:50
|9
|Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|10
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:58
|11
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:03
|12
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:01:22
|13
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|14
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:49
|15
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|16
|Chad Hall (USA) Team California
|17
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:01:58
|18
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:02:18
|19
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|20
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Semper Porro
|0:02:34
|21
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
|22
|Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:02:53
|23
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:03:10
|24
|Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande
|0:03:11
|25
|Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:03:13
|26
|Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:03:17
|27
|David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:03:21
|28
|Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|29
|Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:03:41
|30
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:03:48
|31
|Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:03:51
|32
|Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:04:09
|33
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande
|34
|Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:04:15
|35
|Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
|0:04:18
|36
|Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:04:28
|37
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:04:30
|38
|John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:04:33
|39
|Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|40
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California
|0:04:38
|41
|Callum Gordon (NZl) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:04:43
|42
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|43
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:46
|44
|Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande
|0:04:59
|45
|Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:05:04
|46
|Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande
|0:05:07
|47
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:05:22
|48
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:05:28
|49
|Thomas Schellenberg (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:52
|50
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:06:07
|51
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:06:20
|52
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|53
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|54
|Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande
|0:06:24
|55
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro
|0:07:13
|56
|Mornay van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
|0:07:21
|57
|Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:07:31
|58
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:07:50
|59
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|60
|Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California
|0:08:03
|61
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Team California
|62
|Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:08:20
|63
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|64
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:08:28
|65
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|0:08:30
|66
|Carlos Duarte Gonzalez (Mex) Team California
|67
|Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|69
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:30
|70
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:09:35
|71
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|0:09:44
|72
|Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
|0:09:48
|73
|Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California
|0:10:22
|74
|Austin Gomes (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:10:25
|75
|Justin Poulson (USA) Semper Porro
|0:12:43
|76
|Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:12:55
|77
|Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|78
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|0:12:59
|79
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:13:13
|80
|Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:13:26
|81
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:13:29
|82
|Cesar Omar Serna Quintana (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:13:52
|83
|John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:13:58
|84
|Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|85
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|86
|Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch
|87
|Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Jose Reyes Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|89
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:14:13
|90
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|91
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro
|92
|David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:14:24
|93
|Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro
|0:14:55
|94
|Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro
|0:14:56
|95
|Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:15:15
|96
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:15:20
|97
|Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:15:48
|98
|Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:16:32
|99
|Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:16:49
|100
|Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch
|0:17:31
|101
|Zack Morris (Can) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:17:35
|102
|Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:19:10
|103
|Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:19:17
|104
|Henry York (USA) Rio Grande
|0:20:17
|105
|Jonathan Grignard (Bel) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:20:58
|106
|Joel Yates (NZl) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:22:02
|107
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:24:31
|108
|Paul Perez Mercado (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:27:34
|109
|Pieter Seyffert (RSA) Protouch
|0:32:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|12
|3
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|9
|4
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|5
|6
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|3
|7
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|5
|3
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|3
|4
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|1
|5
|Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|3:33:36
|2
|Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:00:16
|3
|Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|4
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:24
|5
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:29
|6
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:15
|7
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:02:37
|8
|Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:02:39
|9
|Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|10
|Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:03:07
|11
|Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
|0:03:44
|12
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:03:56
|13
|Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:03:59
|14
|Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:04:30
|15
|Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande
|0:04:33
|16
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:04:48
|17
|Thomas Schellenberg (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|18
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:05:46
|19
|Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California
|0:07:29
|20
|Carlos Duarte Gonzalez (Mex) Team California
|0:07:56
|21
|Austin Gomes (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:09:51
|22
|Justin Poulson (USA) Semper Porro
|0:12:09
|23
|Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:12:21
|24
|Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:12:52
|25
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:12:55
|26
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:13:24
|27
|Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:13:39
|29
|David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:13:50
|30
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:14:49
|31
|Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:15:58
|32
|Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:18:36
|33
|Joel Yates (NZl) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:21:28
|34
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:23:57
|35
|Paul Perez Mercado (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:27:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Medellin
|10:40:26
|2
|Aevolo
|0:02:30
|3
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:03:30
|4
|Team California
|0:05:27
|5
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:05:57
|6
|Project Echelon Racing
|0:06:37
|7
|Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:07:48
|8
|DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:39
|9
|Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:08:59
|10
|Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:09:25
|11
|Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:10:44
|12
|Rio Grande
|0:10:59
|13
|303 Project
|0:12:37
|14
|Semper Porro
|0:21:10
|15
|Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:24:18
|16
|Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:27:40
|17
|Protouch
|0:32:58
|18
|Veloselect Racing Team
|0:36:56
