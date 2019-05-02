Trending

Tour of the Gila: Piccoli wins men's stage 1

Elevate-KHS rider gets the better of Oscar Sevilla and former teammate Eder Frayre Moctezuma

James Piccoli

James Piccoli
(Image credit: Dan Munson)

Elevate-KHS's James Piccoli got the better of veteran Oscar Sevilla (Medellin) and Team California's Eder Frayre Moctezuma on the summit finish of the Mongollon Climb in New Mexico on Tuesday, on what was the opening stage of the Tour of the Gila.

It was a tough start to the five-day stage race, which continues in Fort Bayard on Thursday, with Piccoli leading the general classification.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling3:33:12
2Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin0:00:04
3Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California0:00:10
4Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:13
5Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin0:00:17
6Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:24
7Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin0:00:29
8Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:00:40
9Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:42
10Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:00:48
11Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:00:53
12Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:01:12
13Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
14Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo0:01:39
15Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
16Chad Hall (USA) Team California
17Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:01:48
18Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:02:08
19Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing
20Cory Lockwood (USA) Semper Porro0:02:24
21Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
22Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:02:43
23Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande0:03:01
24Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
25Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:03:03
26Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:03:07
27David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:03:11
28Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:03:30
29Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:03:31
30Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:03:38
31Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:03:41
32Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team0:03:59
33Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande
34Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:04:05
35Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project0:04:08
36Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:04:18
37Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:04:20
38John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:04:23
39Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
40Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California0:04:28
41Callum Gordon (NZl) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:04:33
42Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
43Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:04:36
44Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande0:04:49
45Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:04:54
46Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande0:04:57
47Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:05:12
48Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:05:18
49Thomas Schellenberg (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:05:42
50Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:05:57
51Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:06:10
52Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
53Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
54Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande0:06:14
55Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro0:07:03
56Mornay van Heerden (RSA) Protouch0:07:11
57Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:07:21
58George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:07:40
59Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
60Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California0:07:53
61Gerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Team California
62Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:08:10
63Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
64Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:08:20
65Carlos Duarte Gonzalez (Mex) Team California
66Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
67Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
68Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
69Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:09:25
70Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
71Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin0:09:34
72Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project0:09:38
73Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California0:10:12
74Austin Gomes (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:10:15
75Justin Poulson (USA) Semper Porro0:12:33
76Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling0:12:45
77Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
78James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:12:49
79Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:13:03
80Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:13:16
81Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:13:19
82Cesar Omar Serna Quintana (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:13:42
83John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:13:48
84Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
85Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
86Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch
87Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
88Jose Reyes Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
89Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:14:03
90Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
91Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro
92David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:14:14
93Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro0:14:46
94Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro
95Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:15:05
96Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:15:13
97Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:15:38
98Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team0:16:22
99Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:16:39
100Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch0:17:21
101Zack Morris (Can) Veloselect Racing Team0:17:25
102Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:19:00
103Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:19:07
104Henry York (USA) Rio Grande0:20:07
105Jonathan Grignard (Bel) Veloselect Racing Team0:20:48
106Joel Yates (NZl) Gateway Devo Cycling0:21:52
107Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:24:21
108Paul Perez Mercado (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:27:24
109Pieter Seyffert (RSA) Protouch0:32:04
DNSWilliam Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect Racing Team
DNSIan Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
DNSDanny Finneran (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
DNSStephen Pedone (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
DNFCesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
DNFRobinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
DNFAlexandre Latil (Fra) Veloselect Racing Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
2Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
3Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
2Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
3Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling3:33:02
2Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin0:00:08
3Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California0:00:16
4Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:23
5Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin0:00:27
6Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:34
7Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin0:00:39
8Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:00:50
9Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:52
10Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:00:58
11Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:01:03
12Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:01:22
13Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:01:33
14Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo0:01:49
15Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
16Chad Hall (USA) Team California
17Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:01:58
18Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:02:18
19Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing
20Cory Lockwood (USA) Semper Porro0:02:34
21Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
22Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:02:53
23Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:03:10
24Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande0:03:11
25Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:03:13
26Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:03:17
27David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:03:21
28Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:03:40
29Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:03:41
30Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:03:48
31Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:03:51
32Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team0:04:09
33Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande
34Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:04:15
35Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project0:04:18
36Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:04:28
37Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:04:30
38John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:04:33
39Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
40Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California0:04:38
41Callum Gordon (NZl) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:04:43
42Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
43Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:04:46
44Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande0:04:59
45Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:05:04
46Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande0:05:07
47Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:05:22
48Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:05:28
49Thomas Schellenberg (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:05:52
50Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:06:07
51Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:06:20
52Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
53Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
54Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande0:06:24
55Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro0:07:13
56Mornay van Heerden (RSA) Protouch0:07:21
57Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:07:31
58George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:07:50
59Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
60Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California0:08:03
61Gerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Team California
62Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:08:20
63Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
64Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:08:28
65Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:08:30
66Carlos Duarte Gonzalez (Mex) Team California
67Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
68Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
69Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:09:30
70Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:09:35
71Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin0:09:44
72Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project0:09:48
73Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California0:10:22
74Austin Gomes (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:10:25
75Justin Poulson (USA) Semper Porro0:12:43
76Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling0:12:55
77Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
78James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:12:59
79Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:13:13
80Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:13:26
81Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:13:29
82Cesar Omar Serna Quintana (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:13:52
83John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:13:58
84Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
85Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
86Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch
87Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
88Jose Reyes Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
89Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:14:13
90Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
91Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro
92David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:14:24
93Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro0:14:55
94Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro0:14:56
95Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:15:15
96Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:15:20
97Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:15:48
98Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team0:16:32
99Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:16:49
100Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch0:17:31
101Zack Morris (Can) Veloselect Racing Team0:17:35
102Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:19:10
103Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:19:17
104Henry York (USA) Rio Grande0:20:17
105Jonathan Grignard (Bel) Veloselect Racing Team0:20:58
106Joel Yates (NZl) Gateway Devo Cycling0:22:02
107Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:24:31
108Paul Perez Mercado (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:27:34
109Pieter Seyffert (RSA) Protouch0:32:14

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling15pts
2Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin12
3Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California9
4Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling7
5Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin5
6Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling3
7Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo5
3Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project3
4Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo1
5Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling3:33:36
2Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:00:16
3Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:18
4Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:00:24
5Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:00:29
6Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo0:01:15
7Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:02:37
8Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:02:39
9Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:03:06
10Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:03:07
11Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project0:03:44
12Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:03:56
13Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:03:59
14Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:04:30
15Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande0:04:33
16Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:04:48
17Thomas Schellenberg (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:05:18
18Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:05:46
19Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California0:07:29
20Carlos Duarte Gonzalez (Mex) Team California0:07:56
21Austin Gomes (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:09:51
22Justin Poulson (USA) Semper Porro0:12:09
23Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:12:21
24Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:12:52
25Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:12:55
26Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:13:24
27Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
28Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:13:39
29David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:13:50
30Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:14:49
31Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team0:15:58
32Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:18:36
33Joel Yates (NZl) Gateway Devo Cycling0:21:28
34Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:23:57
35Paul Perez Mercado (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:27:00

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Medellin10:40:26
2Aevolo0:02:30
3Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:03:30
4Team California0:05:27
5Floyd's Pro Cycling0:05:57
6Project Echelon Racing0:06:37
7Gateway Devo Cycling0:07:48
8DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:08:39
9Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:08:59
10Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:09:25
11Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:10:44
12Rio Grande0:10:59
13303 Project0:12:37
14Semper Porro0:21:10
15Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:24:18
16Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:27:40
17Protouch0:32:58
18Veloselect Racing Team0:36:56

