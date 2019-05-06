Trending

Tour of the Gila: Young wins stage 4

Piccoli leads overall classification

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling1:32:44
2Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
3Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
4Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
5Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
6Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
7Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
8Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
9Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
10Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
11Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
12Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
13Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling
14Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
15James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
16Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
17Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
18Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
19Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
20Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
21Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team
22Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande
23Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
24Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
25John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
26Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
27Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
28Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
29Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
30Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
31Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
32Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
33Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
34Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
35Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
36Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:09
37Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
38Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
39Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
40Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
41Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
42Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
43Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing
44Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
45Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
46Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
47Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing
48Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
49Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
50Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
51Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
52Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande
53Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:00:15
54Chad Hall (USA) Team California0:00:18
55Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:00:20
56Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
57John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
58Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:00:23
59James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:00:24
60Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro
61Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
62Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California0:00:26
63David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing
64Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
65Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team
66Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California0:00:33
67Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California0:00:37
68George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:42
69Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro0:00:48
70Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande0:00:55
71Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch0:01:03
72Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro0:01:12
73Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:01:29
74Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:01:31
75Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
76Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
77Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
78Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:02:08
79Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:02:20
80Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:02:23
81Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0
82Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing0
83Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande0
84Henry York (USA) Rio Grande0
85Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
86Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande0:02:30
87Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:02:39
88Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
89Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
90Callum Gordon (NZl) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:02:54
91Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro0:04:53
92Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch0:05:27
Mornay van Heerden (RSA) Protouch0:13:15

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling17pts
2Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling15
3Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo14
4Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling10
5Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling8
6Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California6
7Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team5
8Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin5
9Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project5
10Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project4
11Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing2
12Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo1
13Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin1

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling8:44:38
2Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin0:00:46
3Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:01:14
4Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:01:22
5Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:01:48
6Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:02:04
7Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:02:21
8Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:02:39
9Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:02:52
10Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California0:02:57
11Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo0:03:07
12Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:03:18
13Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:03:27
14Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:03:28
15Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:03:48
16Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin0:03:50
17Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin0:03:52
18Chad Hall (USA) Team California0:04:17
19Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:04:23
20Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin0:04:34
21Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project0:05:26
22Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:05:39
23Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:05:42
24Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:05:56
25Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:05:58
26Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:06:23
27Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:06:35
28Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:06:48
29Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:06:55
30Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team0:07:16
31Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
32Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande0:07:34
33David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:07:36
34Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California0:07:50
35Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:07:59
36Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:08:08
37Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:08:29
38Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:08:57
39Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:09:21
40John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:09:34
41Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande0:09:35
42Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande0:09:36
43Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande0:09:40
44Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande0:09:42
45Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:09:47
46George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:10:00
47Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:10:40
48Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:10:45
49Callum Gordon (NZl) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:11:04
50Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:11:23
51Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:11:28
52Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California0:11:34
53Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:11:47
54Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:11:57
55Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:12:02
56Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin0:12:14
57Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project0:12:49
58Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:12:56
59Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:13:23
60Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:13:51
61Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:14:08
62Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:14:44
63Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:14:46
64Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:15:33
65Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California0:16:03
66Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro0:16:52
67James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:18:01
68Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:18:20
69Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:18:24
70Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:18:35
71Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:18:49
72Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:18:50
73Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:19:08
74Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:19:14
75Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:19:21
76Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro0:19:28
77Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:19:37
78Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:19:43
79Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:19:47
80Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:20:40
81Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling0:21:14
82Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team0:23:53
83Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch0:24:17
84Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:26:28
85Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:26:41
86Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:28:45
87Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro0:31:41
88John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:32:14
89Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:39:13
90Henry York (USA) Rio Grande0:39:51
91Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro0:43:59
92Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch0:45:10

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo34pts
2Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling32
3Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling20
4Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team19
5Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling18
6Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California12
7Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling10
8Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo9
9Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin5
10Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling5
11Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project5
12Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project4
13Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project4
14Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project3
15Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project3
16Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling3
17James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling2
18Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing2
19Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin1
20Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo1
21Chad Hall (USA) Team California1
22Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin1
23Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro1
24Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo-3

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling15pts
2Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin15
3Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin12
4Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California9
5Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling7
6Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project6
7Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team5
8Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling3
9David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing3
10Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling2
11Chad Hall (USA) Team California2
12Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin2
13Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin1
14Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team1
15Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project1
16Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling1
17Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo-1

