Tour of the Gila: Young wins stage 4
Piccoli leads overall classification
Stage 4 Men: Silver City -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|1:32:44
|2
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|3
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|4
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|5
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|6
|Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
|7
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|8
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|9
|Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|10
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|11
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|12
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling
|14
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|15
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|16
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|17
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|18
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|19
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team
|22
|Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande
|23
|Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|24
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|25
|John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|26
|Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|27
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|28
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|29
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|30
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|31
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|32
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|33
|Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|34
|Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
|36
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|37
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|38
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|39
|Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|40
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|41
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|42
|Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|43
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|44
|Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
|45
|Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|46
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|47
|Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|48
|Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|50
|Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|51
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|52
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande
|53
|Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:00:15
|54
|Chad Hall (USA) Team California
|0:00:18
|55
|Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|56
|Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|57
|John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|58
|Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|59
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|0:00:24
|60
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro
|61
|Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|62
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California
|0:00:26
|63
|David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|64
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|65
|Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team
|66
|Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California
|0:00:33
|67
|Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California
|0:00:37
|68
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|69
|Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro
|0:00:48
|70
|Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande
|0:00:55
|71
|Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch
|0:01:03
|72
|Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro
|0:01:12
|73
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:01:29
|74
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|75
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|76
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|77
|Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|78
|Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:02:08
|79
|Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:02:20
|80
|Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:02:23
|81
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0
|82
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0
|83
|Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande
|0
|84
|Henry York (USA) Rio Grande
|0
|85
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|86
|Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande
|0:02:30
|87
|Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:02:39
|88
|Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|89
|Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|90
|Callum Gordon (NZl) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:02:54
|91
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro
|0:04:53
|92
|Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch
|0:05:27
|Mornay van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
|0:13:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|17
|pts
|2
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|15
|3
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|14
|4
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|10
|5
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|8
|6
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|6
|7
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|5
|9
|Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
|5
|10
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|4
|11
|Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|2
|12
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|1
|13
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|8:44:38
|2
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|0:00:46
|3
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:01:14
|4
|Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:22
|5
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:48
|6
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:04
|7
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:02:21
|8
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|9
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:02:52
|10
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|0:02:57
|11
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|0:03:07
|12
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:03:18
|13
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:03:27
|14
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:03:28
|15
|Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:03:48
|16
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|0:03:50
|17
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|0:03:52
|18
|Chad Hall (USA) Team California
|0:04:17
|19
|Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:04:23
|20
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
|0:04:34
|21
|Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
|0:05:26
|22
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|0:05:39
|23
|Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:05:42
|24
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:05:56
|25
|Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:05:58
|26
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:06:23
|27
|Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:35
|28
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:48
|29
|Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:06:55
|30
|Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:07:16
|31
|Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|32
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande
|0:07:34
|33
|David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:07:36
|34
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California
|0:07:50
|35
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:07:59
|36
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:08:08
|37
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:08:29
|38
|Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:08:57
|39
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:09:21
|40
|John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:09:34
|41
|Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande
|0:09:35
|42
|Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande
|0:09:36
|43
|Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande
|0:09:40
|44
|Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande
|0:09:42
|45
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:09:47
|46
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:10:00
|47
|Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:10:40
|48
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:10:45
|49
|Callum Gordon (NZl) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:11:04
|50
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:23
|51
|Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:11:28
|52
|Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California
|0:11:34
|53
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:11:47
|54
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:11:57
|55
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|0:12:02
|56
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|0:12:14
|57
|Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
|0:12:49
|58
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:12:56
|59
|Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:23
|60
|Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:13:51
|61
|Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:14:08
|62
|Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:14:44
|63
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:14:46
|64
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:15:33
|65
|Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California
|0:16:03
|66
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro
|0:16:52
|67
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|0:18:01
|68
|Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:20
|69
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:18:24
|70
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:18:35
|71
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:18:49
|72
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:18:50
|73
|Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:19:08
|74
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:19:14
|75
|Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:19:21
|76
|Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro
|0:19:28
|77
|Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:19:37
|78
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:19:43
|79
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:19:47
|80
|Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:20:40
|81
|Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:21:14
|82
|Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:23:53
|83
|Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch
|0:24:17
|84
|Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:26:28
|85
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:26:41
|86
|Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:28:45
|87
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro
|0:31:41
|88
|John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:32:14
|89
|Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:39:13
|90
|Henry York (USA) Rio Grande
|0:39:51
|91
|Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro
|0:43:59
|92
|Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch
|0:45:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|34
|pts
|2
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|32
|3
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|20
|4
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|19
|5
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|18
|6
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|12
|7
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|10
|8
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|9
|9
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|5
|10
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|5
|11
|Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
|5
|12
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|4
|13
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|4
|14
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|3
|15
|Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
|3
|16
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|3
|17
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|2
|18
|Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|2
|19
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|1
|20
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|1
|21
|Chad Hall (USA) Team California
|1
|22
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
|1
|23
|Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro
|1
|24
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|15
|3
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|12
|4
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|9
|5
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|7
|6
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|6
|7
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|3
|10
|Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|2
|11
|Chad Hall (USA) Team California
|2
|12
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
|2
|13
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|1
|14
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|1
|16
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|1
|17
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|-1
