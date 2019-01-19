Trending

Brodie Chapman wins inaugural Gravel and Tar La Femme

Jenna Merrick and Rylee McMullen round out podium

A pumped Brodie Chapman (Kordamentha-Australia)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brodie Chapman (Aus) Oceania Women's Cycling
2Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women's Cycling
3Rylee McMullen (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women's Cycling

