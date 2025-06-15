Recommended reading

Tour Féminin des Pyrénées: Usoa Ostolaza wins overall as Brodie Chapman solos to stage 3 victory

Nadia Gontova takes second and Valentina Cavallar third in final GC

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 08: Brodie Chapman of Australia and Team UAE Team ADQ competes during the 11st Strade Bianche 2025, Women&#039;s Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m / #UCIWWT / on March 08, 2025 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Brodie Chapman (UAE Team ADQ) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Brodie Chapman (UAE Team ADQ) won stage 3 on the final day of racing at the Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées after a 20km solo attack into Pau on Sunday.

The Australian won by 55 seconds over a chase group of three riders. Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kuxta-Fundaction Euskadi) took second place, ahead of Dominika Wlodarczyk (UAE Team ADQ), while Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels) was fourth across the line.

