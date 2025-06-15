Tour Féminin des Pyrénées: Usoa Ostolaza wins overall as Brodie Chapman solos to stage 3 victory
Nadia Gontova takes second and Valentina Cavallar third in final GC
Brodie Chapman (UAE Team ADQ) won stage 3 on the final day of racing at the Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées after a 20km solo attack into Pau on Sunday.
The Australian won by 55 seconds over a chase group of three riders. Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kuxta-Fundaction Euskadi) took second place, ahead of Dominika Wlodarczyk (UAE Team ADQ), while Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels) was fourth across the line.
“Feels really nice to win in the UAE Team ADQ jersey. We had a plan for an aggressive race and we all supported each other to take opportunities and make the race hard. So it was easy to give full commitment to my move because I knew behind I had Domi and Paula ready to respond," Chapman said in a team release.
"I’m happy with how my form is and it was a parcours that suited me well, it gives me confidence as I build towards the Giro d’Italia Women.“
After taking the victory on stage 2 atop the Col du Soulor, Ostolaza successfully defended her title to win the overall once again.
The Spanish champion won by 20 seconds over runner-up Nadia Gontova (Winspace Orange Seal) and 39 seconds over Valentina Cavallar (Arkea-B&B Hotels).
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour Féminin des Pyrénées: Usoa Ostolaza wins overall as Brodie Chapman solos to stage 3 victoryNadia Gontova takes second and Valentina Cavallar third in final GC
-
‘Made some pretty huge ground on GC’ - Ben O’Connor gains two minutes on rivals after Tour de Suisse stage 1Australian joined two teammates in large breakaway on rain-soaked stage
-
Critérium du Dauphiné 'exactly what I needed for the Tour de France' says Mathieu van der PoelDutchman rounds out week with another day in the break, narrowly misses out on points jersey to Tadej Pogačar
-
As it happened: French success at chaotic Tour de Suisse 2025 opener129km from Küssnacht to Küssnacht