Tour Féminin des Pyrénées: Usoa Ostolaza wins overall as Brodie Chapman solos to stage 3 victory

Brodie Chapman (UAE Team ADQ) won stage 3 on the final day of racing at the Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées after a 20km solo attack into Pau on Sunday.

The Australian won by 55 seconds over a chase group of three riders. Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kuxta-Fundaction Euskadi) took second place, ahead of Dominika Wlodarczyk (UAE Team ADQ), while Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels) was fourth across the line.

“Feels really nice to win in the UAE Team ADQ jersey. We had a plan for an aggressive race and we all supported each other to take opportunities and make the race hard. So it was easy to give full commitment to my move because I knew behind I had Domi and Paula ready to respond," Chapman said in a team release.

"I’m happy with how my form is and it was a parcours that suited me well, it gives me confidence as I build towards the Giro d’Italia Women.“

After taking the victory on stage 2 atop the Col du Soulor, Ostolaza successfully defended her title to win the overall once again.

The Spanish champion won by 20 seconds over runner-up Nadia Gontova (Winspace Orange Seal) and 39 seconds over Valentina Cavallar (Arkea-B&B Hotels).

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling