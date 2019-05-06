Piccoli wins Tour of the Gila
Cristhian Montoya Giraldo wins final stage
Stage 5 Men: Silver City - Pinos Altos
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|4:19:17
|2
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:06
|3
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:10
|4
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|5
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|6
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|7
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|8
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|10
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|11
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|12
|Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:00:33
|13
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|0:00:42
|14
|Chad Hall (USA) Team California
|0:01:17
|15
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:05:13
|16
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|17
|Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:28
|18
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|19
|Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
|0:06:22
|20
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:06:36
|21
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
|22
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:06:45
|23
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:07:23
|24
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande
|0:08:24
|25
|Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:08:35
|26
|Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:09:50
|27
|Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:10:07
|28
|Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:10:38
|29
|David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:11:53
|30
|John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:12:05
|31
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|32
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|0:12:25
|33
|Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|34
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:12:27
|35
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|36
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|37
|Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|38
|Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team
|40
|Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California
|0:14:45
|41
|Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:16:17
|42
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:20:16
|43
|John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:20:48
|44
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:21:49
|45
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|46
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California
|47
|Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande
|48
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|49
|Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
|50
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|51
|Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|52
|Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California
|54
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|55
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:22:20
|56
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:22:28
|57
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|58
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:39
|59
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:23:20
|60
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro
|61
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|62
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|63
|Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande
|64
|Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:23:37
|65
|Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande
|0:27:28
|66
|Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:30:23
|67
|Henry York (USA) Rio Grande
|0:31:26
|68
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:31
|69
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:33:37
|70
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro
|0:35:00
|71
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|72
|Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro
|73
|Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch
|74
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:37:45
|75
|Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:38:14
|76
|Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro
|0:39:58
|77
|Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:41:18
|78
|Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:41:43
|79
|Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:42:09
|80
|Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:43:19
|81
|Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande
|82
|Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:45:00
|83
|Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch
|0:46:34
|DNF
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|DNF
|Callum Gordon (NZl) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|DNF
|Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team
|DNF
|Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|DNF
|Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|3
|4
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|1
|5
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|30
|pts
|2
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|14
|3
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|12
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|11
|6
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|10
|7
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|8
|8
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande
|7
|9
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|5
|10
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|5
|11
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|3
|12
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|3
|13
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|2
|14
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|2
|15
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|1
|16
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|1
|17
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|13:04:10
|2
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|0:00:46
|3
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:01:19
|4
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:33
|5
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:55
|6
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:02:26
|7
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|8
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|0:02:52
|9
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|0:03:25
|10
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|0:03:47
|11
|Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:04:06
|12
|Chad Hall (USA) Team California
|0:05:19
|13
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:06:01
|14
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|0:06:06
|15
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:07:50
|16
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:08:16
|17
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|0:08:20
|18
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:09:57
|19
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:10:36
|20
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
|0:10:55
|21
|Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
|0:11:33
|22
|Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:48
|23
|Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:14:02
|24
|Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:14:46
|25
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:15:42
|26
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande
|0:15:43
|27
|Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:18:49
|28
|David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:19:14
|29
|Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:19:28
|30
|Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|31
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:20:19
|32
|John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:21:24
|33
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:22:12
|34
|Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:22:50
|35
|Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:23:26
|36
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|0:24:12
|37
|Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California
|0:26:04
|38
|Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:27:30
|39
|Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:27:32
|40
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:27:56
|41
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California
|0:29:24
|42
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:30:12
|43
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|0:30:13
|44
|Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:30:17
|45
|Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:32
|46
|Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande
|0:31:09
|47
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:31:21
|48
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:31:55
|49
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:32:19
|50
|Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande
|0:32:41
|51
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:41
|52
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|0:33:48
|53
|Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
|0:34:23
|54
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:34:52
|55
|Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:57
|56
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:36:49
|57
|Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande
|0:36:55
|58
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:37:07
|59
|Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California
|0:37:37
|60
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:38:49
|61
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:04
|62
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro
|0:39:56
|63
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:40:48
|64
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:41:29
|65
|Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:43:16
|66
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:45:19
|67
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:47:41
|68
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:49:46
|69
|Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande
|0:52:44
|70
|John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:52:47
|71
|Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:55:36
|72
|Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:55:47
|73
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:56:19
|74
|Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:57:20
|75
|Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:58:53
|76
|Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro
|0:59:11
|77
|Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|1:03:44
|78
|Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling
|1:05:59
|79
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro
|1:06:26
|80
|Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch
|1:10:36
|81
|Henry York (USA) Rio Grande
|1:11:02
|82
|Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro
|1:18:44
|83
|Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch
|1:19:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|34
|pts
|2
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|29
|3
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|20
|4
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|12
|5
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|9
|6
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|6
|7
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|5
|8
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|5
|9
|Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
|5
|10
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|4
|11
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|4
|12
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|3
|13
|Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
|3
|14
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|3
|15
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|2
|16
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|2
|17
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|1
|18
|Chad Hall (USA) Team California
|1
|19
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
|1
|20
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro
|1
|21
|Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro
|1
|22
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|45
|pts
|2
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|27
|3
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|20
|4
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|18
|5
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|13
|6
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|11
|7
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|10
|8
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|10
|9
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|9
|10
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande
|7
|11
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|6
|12
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|6
|13
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|5
|14
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|5
|15
|David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|3
|16
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|3
|17
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|2
|18
|Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|2
|19
|Chad Hall (USA) Team California
|2
|20
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
|2
|21
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|1
|22
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|1
|23
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|1
|24
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|1
|25
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|1
|26
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|13:05:29
|2
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:14
|3
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:36
|4
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|0:07:01
|5
|Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
|0:10:14
|6
|Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:29
|7
|Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:13:27
|8
|Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:18:09
|9
|Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California
|0:24:45
|10
|Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:26:13
|11
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:26:37
|12
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:28:53
|13
|Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:28:58
|14
|Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:13
|15
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:30:02
|16
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:30:36
|17
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:31:00
|18
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:39:29
|19
|Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:41:57
|20
|Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande
|0:51:25
|21
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:55:00
|22
|Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|1:02:25
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy