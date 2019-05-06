Trending

Piccoli wins Tour of the Gila

Cristhian Montoya Giraldo wins final stage

James Piccoli

James Piccoli
(Image credit: Dan Munson)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin4:19:17
2Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:00:06
3Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:00:10
4Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
5Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
6James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:15
7Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
8Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
9Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:20
10Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
11Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
12Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:00:33
13Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:00:42
14Chad Hall (USA) Team California0:01:17
15Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:05:13
16Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
17Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:05:28
18Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
19Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project0:06:22
20Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:06:36
21Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
22Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:06:45
23Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:07:23
24Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande0:08:24
25Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:08:35
26Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:09:50
27Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:10:07
28Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:10:38
29David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:11:53
30John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:12:05
31Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
32Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:12:25
33Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
34Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:12:27
35George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
36James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
37Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
38Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
39Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team
40Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California0:14:45
41Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:16:17
42Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:20:16
43John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:20:48
44Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:21:49
45Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
46Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California
47Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande
48Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
49Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
50Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
51Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing
52Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
53Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California
54Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
55Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:22:20
56Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:22:28
57Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
58Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:22:39
59Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:23:20
60Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro
61Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
62Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
63Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande
64Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:23:37
65Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande0:27:28
66Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:30:23
67Henry York (USA) Rio Grande0:31:26
68Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:32:31
69Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:33:37
70Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro0:35:00
71Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
72Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro
73Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch
74Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:37:45
75Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:38:14
76Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro0:39:58
77Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:41:18
78Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:41:43
79Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:42:09
80Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:43:19
81Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande
82Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling0:45:00
83Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch0:46:34
DNFTravis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
DNFCarson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
DNFJose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
DNFEric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
DNFEvan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
DNFCallum Gordon (NZl) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
DNFChien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team
DNFEthan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
DNFMiguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling3
3Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling3
4Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo1
5Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro1

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin30pts
2Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo14
3Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team13
4James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling12
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling11
6Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo10
7Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin8
8Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande7
9Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin5
10Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo5
11Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling3
12Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling3
13Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo2
14Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling2
15Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California1
16Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo1
17Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project1

Final general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling13:04:10
2Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin0:00:46
3Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:01:19
4Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:01:33
5Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:01:55
6Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:02:26
7Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:02:39
8Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California0:02:52
9Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin0:03:25
10Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin0:03:47
11Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:04:06
12Chad Hall (USA) Team California0:05:19
13Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:06:01
14Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:06:06
15Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:07:50
16Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:08:16
17Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo0:08:20
18Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:09:57
19Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:10:36
20Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin0:10:55
21Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project0:11:33
22Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:11:48
23Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:14:02
24Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:14:46
25Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:15:42
26Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande0:15:43
27Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:18:49
28David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:19:14
29Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team0:19:28
30Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
31Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:20:19
32John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:21:24
33George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:22:12
34Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:22:50
35Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:23:26
36Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:24:12
37Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California0:26:04
38Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:27:30
39Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:27:32
40Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:27:56
41Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California0:29:24
42Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:30:12
43James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:30:13
44Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:30:17
45Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:30:32
46Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande0:31:09
47Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:31:21
48Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:31:55
49Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:32:19
50Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande0:32:41
51Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:33:41
52Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin0:33:48
53Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project0:34:23
54Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:34:52
55Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:34:57
56Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:36:49
57Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande0:36:55
58Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:37:07
59Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California0:37:37
60Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:38:49
61Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:39:04
62Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro0:39:56
63Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:40:48
64Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:41:29
65Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:43:16
66Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:45:19
67Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:47:41
68Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:49:46
69Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande0:52:44
70John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:52:47
71Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:55:36
72Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:55:47
73Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:56:19
74Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:57:20
75Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:58:53
76Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro0:59:11
77Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling1:03:44
78Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling1:05:59
79Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro1:06:26
80Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch1:10:36
81Henry York (USA) Rio Grande1:11:02
82Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro1:18:44
83Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch1:19:55

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo34pts
2Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team29
3Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling20
4Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California12
5Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo9
6Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling6
7Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin5
8Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling5
9Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project5
10Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project4
11Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project4
12Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling3
13Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project3
14Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project3
15James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling2
16Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo2
17Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin1
18Chad Hall (USA) Team California1
19Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin1
20Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro1
21Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro1
22Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo-3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin45pts
2James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling27
3Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin20
4Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team18
5Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo13
6Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling11
7Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo10
8Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California10
9Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling9
10Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande7
11Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling6
12Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project6
13Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin5
14Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo5
15David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing3
16Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling3
17Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo2
18Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling2
19Chad Hall (USA) Team California2
20Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin2
21Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team1
22Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin1
23Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project1
24Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo1
25Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project1
26Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling13:05:29
2Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:00:14
3Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:00:36
4Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo0:07:01
5Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project0:10:14
6Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:10:29
7Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:13:27
8Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:18:09
9Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California0:24:45
10Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:26:13
11Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:26:37
12Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:28:53
13Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:28:58
14Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:29:13
15Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:30:02
16Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:30:36
17Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:31:00
18Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:39:29
19Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:41:57
20Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande0:51:25
21Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:55:00
22Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling1:02:25

