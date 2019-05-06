Tour of the Gila: Tvetcov wins Tyrone time trial
Piccoli leads overall classification
Stage 3 Men: Tyorne (ITT) -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:33:22
|2
|Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|3
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|4
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:39
|5
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|6
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:01:12
|7
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|0:01:17
|8
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro
|0:01:22
|9
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:01:27
|10
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:28
|11
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:01:30
|12
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:01:33
|13
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:34
|14
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:40
|15
|Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:01:43
|16
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:01:43
|17
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|18
|Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
|0:01:47
|19
|Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|20
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:02:10
|21
|Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:02:16
|22
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:02:20
|23
|Chad Hall (USA) Team California
|0:02:21
|24
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:02:33
|25
|Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:02:36
|26
|Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:02:37
|27
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
|0:02:40
|28
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|0:02:40
|29
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|30
|Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|31
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:02:51
|32
|Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:02:53
|33
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:02:59
|34
|Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California
|0:03:02
|35
|Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:03:13
|36
|Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:03:16
|37
|Callum Gordon (NZl) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:03:18
|38
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California
|0:03:19
|39
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande
|0:03:20
|40
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:03:21
|41
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:03:21
|42
|Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:03:22
|43
|Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande
|0:03:22
|44
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|0:03:25
|45
|Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande
|0:03:31
|46
|Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
|0:03:36
|47
|Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:03:40
|48
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:41
|49
|David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:03:42
|50
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:03:44
|51
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:03:49
|52
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:03:50
|53
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|0:03:52
|54
|Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro
|0:03:59
|55
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|0:04:02
|56
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:04:08
|57
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|0:04:11
|58
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:04:13
|59
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:04:23
|60
|Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:26
|61
|Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande
|0:04:27
|62
|Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:04:32
|63
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:04:32
|64
|John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:04:32
|65
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|0:04:34
|66
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:04:36
|67
|Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch
|0:04:37
|68
|Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande
|0:04:39
|69
|Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:04:40
|70
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro
|0:04:42
|71
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:04:44
|72
|Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:04:45
|73
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|0:04:46
|74
|Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:04:47
|75
|Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:04:47
|76
|John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:04:49
|77
|Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:05:06
|78
|Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California
|0:05:31
|79
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:05:34
|80
|Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:05:47
|81
|Henry York (USA) Rio Grande
|0:05:50
|82
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:05:53
|83
|Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:05:58
|84
|Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:05:58
|85
|Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:06:01
|86
|Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:06:06
|87
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:06:23
|88
|Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro
|0:06:24
|89
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:06:35
|90
|Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:06:48
|91
|Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|92
|Mornay van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
|0:08:28
|93
|Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch
|0:08:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|7:11:54
|2
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|0:00:46
|3
|Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|4
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:01:14
|5
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:48
|6
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:04
|7
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:02:12
|8
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|9
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:02:52
|10
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|0:02:57
|11
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|0:02:58
|12
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:03:09
|13
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:03:18
|14
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:03:28
|15
|Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:03:39
|16
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|0:03:50
|17
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|0:03:52
|18
|Chad Hall (USA) Team California
|0:03:59
|19
|Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:04:23
|20
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
|0:04:35
|21
|Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
|0:05:26
|22
|Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:05:33
|23
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|0:05:39
|24
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:05:47
|25
|Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:05:49
|26
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:06:23
|27
|Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:26
|28
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:48
|29
|Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:06:55
|30
|Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande
|0:07:05
|31
|Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:07:07
|32
|David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:07:10
|33
|Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:07:16
|34
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California
|0:07:24
|35
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande
|0:07:25
|36
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:07:50
|37
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:07:59
|38
|Callum Gordon (NZl) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:08:10
|39
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:08:17
|40
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:08:29
|41
|Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:08:42
|42
|Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande
|0:08:45
|43
|Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:08:49
|44
|John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:09:14
|45
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:09:18
|46
|Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande
|0:09:36
|47
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:09:38
|48
|Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande
|0:09:42
|49
|Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:10:17
|50
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:10:45
|51
|Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California
|0:10:57
|52
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:11:27
|53
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:11:38
|55
|Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:11:43
|56
|Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:46
|57
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|0:11:51
|58
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:11:57
|59
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|0:12:02
|60
|Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
|0:12:40
|61
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:13:15
|62
|Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:14:08
|63
|Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team
|0:14:24
|64
|Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California
|0:15:30
|65
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:15:33
|66
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro
|0:16:28
|67
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:16:53
|68
|Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:17:14
|69
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|0:17:37
|70
|Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro
|0:18:16
|71
|Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:18:20
|72
|Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:18:42
|74
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:18:49
|75
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:18:50
|76
|Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:19:08
|77
|Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:19:12
|78
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:19:24
|79
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:19:34
|80
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:19:51
|81
|Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:21:14
|82
|Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch
|0:23:14
|83
|Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team
|0:23:27
|84
|Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:23:49
|85
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:26:32
|86
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro
|0:26:48
|87
|Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:28:21
|88
|John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:32:14
|89
|Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:36:34
|90
|Mornay van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
|0:37:41
|91
|Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch
|0:39:43
|92
|Henry York (USA) Rio Grande
|0:39:51
|93
|Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro
|0:43:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|20
|pts
|2
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|15
|3
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|14
|4
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|12
|5
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|8
|6
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|6
|7
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|5
|8
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|4
|9
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|3
|10
|Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
|3
|11
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|3
|12
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|3
|13
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|2
|14
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|1
|15
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|1
|16
|Chad Hall (USA) Team California
|1
|17
|Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro
|1
|18
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin
|15
|3
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|12
|4
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California
|9
|5
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|7
|6
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|6
|7
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|3
|10
|Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|2
|11
|Chad Hall (USA) Team California
|2
|12
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
|2
|13
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|1
|14
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|1
|16
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|1
|17
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|-1
