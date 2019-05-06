Trending

Tour of the Gila: Tvetcov wins Tyrone time trial

Piccoli leads overall classification

Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:33:22
2Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:18
3George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:22
4James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:39
5Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
6Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:01:12
7Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin0:01:17
8Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro0:01:22
9Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:01:27
10Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo0:01:28
11Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:01:30
12Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:01:33
13Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:01:34
14Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:01:40
15Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:01:43
16Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:01:43
17Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
18Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project0:01:47
19Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:02:04
20Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:02:10
21Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:02:16
22Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:02:20
23Chad Hall (USA) Team California0:02:21
24Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:02:33
25Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:02:36
26Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:02:37
27Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin0:02:40
28Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin0:02:40
29Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:02:41
30Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:02:50
31Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:02:51
32Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:02:53
33Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:02:59
34Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California0:03:02
35Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:03:13
36Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:03:16
37Callum Gordon (NZl) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:03:18
38Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California0:03:19
39Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande0:03:20
40Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:03:21
41Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:03:21
42Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:03:22
43Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande0:03:22
44Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California0:03:25
45Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande0:03:31
46Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project0:03:36
47Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team0:03:40
48Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:03:41
49David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:03:42
50Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:03:44
51Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:03:49
52Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:03:50
53Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin0:03:52
54Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro0:03:59
55Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin0:04:02
56Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:04:08
57Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:04:11
58Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:04:13
59Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:04:23
60Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:04:26
61Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande0:04:27
62Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:04:32
63Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:04:32
64John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:04:32
65Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:04:34
66Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:04:36
67Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch0:04:37
68Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande0:04:39
69Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:04:40
70Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro0:04:42
71Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:04:44
72Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:04:45
73James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:04:46
74Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:04:47
75Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:04:47
76John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:04:49
77Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:05:06
78Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California0:05:31
79Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:05:34
80Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:05:47
81Henry York (USA) Rio Grande0:05:50
82Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:05:53
83Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling0:05:58
84Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:05:58
85Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:06:01
86Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:06:06
87Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:06:23
88Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro0:06:24
89Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:06:35
90Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team0:06:48
91Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:07:08
92Mornay van Heerden (RSA) Protouch0:08:28
93Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch0:08:30

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling7:11:54
2Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin0:00:46
3Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:01:02
4Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:01:14
5Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:01:48
6Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:02:04
7Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:02:12
8Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:02:39
9Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:02:52
10Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California0:02:57
11Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo0:02:58
12Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:03:09
13Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:03:18
14Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:03:28
15Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:03:39
16Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin0:03:50
17Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin0:03:52
18Chad Hall (USA) Team California0:03:59
19Conor Schunk (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:04:23
20Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin0:04:35
21Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project0:05:26
22Cooper Shanks (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:05:33
23Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:05:39
24Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:05:47
25Paul Hartner (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:05:49
26Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:06:23
27Jean-denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:06:26
28Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:06:48
29Ethan Overson (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:06:55
30Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande0:07:05
31Colby Lange (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:07:07
32David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:07:10
33Tanner Ward (USA) Veloselect Racing Team0:07:16
34Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California0:07:24
35Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Rio Grande0:07:25
36Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:07:50
37Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:07:59
38Callum Gordon (NZl) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:08:10
39Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:08:17
40Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:08:29
41Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:08:42
42Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Rio Grande0:08:45
43Thomas Wavrin (USA) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:08:49
44John Jantz (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:09:14
45George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:09:18
46Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande0:09:36
47Abner González Rivera (PuR) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:09:38
48Patrick Collins (USA) Rio Grande0:09:42
49Fernando Arroyo Rosario (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:10:17
50Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:10:45
51Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California0:10:57
52Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:11:27
53Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
54Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:11:38
55Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:11:43
56Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:11:46
57Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin0:11:51
58Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:11:57
59Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:12:02
60Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project0:12:40
61Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:13:15
62Pablo Antonio Fernandez Murillo (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:14:08
63Emery Hernandez Vazquez (Mex) Otto Jacome Cycling Team0:14:24
64Enrique Javier Serrato Lozano (Mex) Team California0:15:30
65Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:15:33
66Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Semper Porro0:16:28
67Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:16:53
68Carson Miles (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:17:14
69James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:17:37
70Joseph Garey (USA) Semper Porro0:18:16
71Omar Andres Aguilera Garcia (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:18:20
72Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
73Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:18:42
74Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling0:18:49
75Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:18:50
76Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:19:08
77Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:19:12
78Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:19:24
79Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:19:34
80Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:19:51
81Trevor o'Donnell (Can) Gateway Devo Cycling0:21:14
82Myles van Musschenbroek (RSA) Protouch0:23:14
83Chien Chou Chen (Tpe) Veloselect Racing Team0:23:27
84Ethan Palamerek (Can) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:23:49
85Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:26:32
86Joseph Bacala (USA) Semper Porro0:26:48
87Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:28:21
88John Borstelmann (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:32:14
89Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching0:36:34
90Mornay van Heerden (RSA) Protouch0:37:41
91Mitchell Eliot (RSA) Protouch0:39:43
92Henry York (USA) Rio Grande0:39:51
93Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro0:43:11

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo20pts
2Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling15
3Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team14
4Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling12
5Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo8
6Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California6
7Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling5
8Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project4
9Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project3
10Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project3
11Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling3
12Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling3
13James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling2
14Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin1
15Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo1
16Chad Hall (USA) Team California1
17Rex Roberts (USA) Semper Porro1
18Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo-3

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling15pts
2Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Medellin15
3Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin12
4Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Team California9
5Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling7
6Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project6
7Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team5
8Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling3
9David Greif (USA) Project Echelon Racing3
10Barry Miller (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling2
11Chad Hall (USA) Team California2
12Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin2
13Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin1
14Marko Pavli_ (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team1
15Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project1
16Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling1
17Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo-1

