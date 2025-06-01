Recommended reading

Tour of Norway: Matthew Brennan captures first overall victory of brilliant young pro career with second stage win

Visma-Lease a Bike star, 19 clinches both last day's bunch sprint and GC

2025 Tour of Norway: Matthew Brennan celebrates the overall victory
2025 Tour of Norway: Matthew Brennan celebrates the overall victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
Young British star Matthew Brennan has continued his relentless run of non-stop success in 2025 with the final stage and overall victory in the Tour of Norway.

Brennan clinched the last day's victory, an undulating 130 kilometre stage starting and finishing in Stavanger, in a sprint ahead of veteran local star Alexandr Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) - still searching for an elusive 100th career win before he ends his career this winter -  and Picnic Post-NL's Tobias Lund Andresen. 

In the tightly fought GC battle, meanwhile overall Brennan finished 28 seconds ahead of Victor Langelotto (Ineos Grenadiers) and 39 seconds up on Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). He also picked up the points and, of course, the Best Young Rider classifications.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

