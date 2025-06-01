Tour of Norway: Matthew Brennan captures first overall victory of brilliant young pro career with second stage win
Visma-Lease a Bike star, 19 clinches both last day's bunch sprint and GC
Young British star Matthew Brennan has continued his relentless run of non-stop success in 2025 with the final stage and overall victory in the Tour of Norway.
Brennan clinched the last day's victory, an undulating 130 kilometre stage starting and finishing in Stavanger, in a sprint ahead of veteran local star Alexandr Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) - still searching for an elusive 100th career win before he ends his career this winter - and Picnic Post-NL's Tobias Lund Andresen.
In the tightly fought GC battle, meanwhile overall Brennan finished 28 seconds ahead of Victor Langelotto (Ineos Grenadiers) and 39 seconds up on Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). He also picked up the points and, of course, the Best Young Rider classifications.
Already a winner on the Tour of Norway's stage two, the Visma-Lease a Bike racer has now racked up no less than eight victories in his debut pro season. On what is already a red letter day for his team, his latest two triumphs have come just hours before his teammate and fellow Briton Simon Yates conquers the 2025 Giro d'Italia overall.
"It was really hectic in the final," Brennan said in comments reported in Sporza as he savoured the first stage race overall victory of his pro career.
"I knew I had to be well-positioned, otherwise I had no chance of winning. I used a few other riders because I knew there was a headwind."
"This is my first stage race win and I will remember it forever. Without the other guys, this would not have been possible. I am very happy with how it went."
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia Stage 21 Live - Final stage procession into Rome with Simon Yates in pinkThe final stage of the Giro d'Italia 2025 starts and finishes in the Italian capital of Rome with a 143km flat stage that is largely a procession with a sprint to close.
-
Tour of Norway: Matthew Brennan captures first overall victory of brilliant young pro career with second stage winVisma-Lease a Bike star, 19 clinches both last day's bunch sprint and GC
-
'Baffling' - Geraint Thomas confused by how final crunch stage of Giro d'Italia played out2024 and 2023 Giro d'Italia podium finisher nonplussed by Del Toro's strategy after Simon Yates attacked on last mountains stage
-
'I love it when people don't race for a place of honour' - Wout van Aert plays vital role in Simon Yates' Giro-d'Italia-winning attackBelgian survived the Finestre in the break and then gave his all to help Yates on the valley road to Sestriere and the maglia rosa