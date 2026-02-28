'It's a steep learning curve, and this will add to it' – Visma-Lease a Bike insist no extra pressure on Matthew Brennan in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad despite absence of Wout van Aert

20-year-old Briton steps up to the plate for the Dutch squad following Van Aert's sickness

STIRLING, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25: Matthew Brennan of Great Britain and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Stage 5 a 169.8km stage from Stirling to Stirling / #UCIWT / on January 25, 2026 in Stirling, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Brennan will have a lot of eyes on him on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike have said that the enforced absence of their leading Omloop Het Nieuwsblad contender Wout van Aert does not mean extra pressure on sprinter Matthew Brennan's shoulders in the race, although they have recognised that the 20-year-old Briton will have to quickly adapt to the added importance he'll take on for the team.

The 2022 winner of Omloop and reputedly in top form after a long spell at altitude this winter, Van Aert had been expected to head the opposition against top favourite Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech). However, that idea was poleaxed after the Belgian star came down with a flu-like infection earlier this week and was forced to cancel his participation.

