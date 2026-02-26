'You can't just sit and scroll TikTok' - How Matthew Brennan is mentally preparing to lead in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad after teammate Wout van Aert falls sick

20-year-old British star "hoping to be competitive towards the back end of the race"

Britain&#039;s Matthew Brennan of Team Visma-Lease a Bike gives a press conference ahead of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, the opening race of the Flemish classic one-day races season, in Deerlijk, on February 26, 2026. (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
When Matthew Brennan was asked in Visma-Lease a Bike's pre-Omloop press conference on Thursday what he had taken away from last year's edition of the same race, he remarked that the biggest learning point for him in 2025 had not been so much what happened on the bike as off it.

"Most races are very similar, and normally I wouldn't be doing a press conference, for example. But in a race like this, there are more things like that that begin to eat into your day," he explained.

This year, the bar has been raised significantly higher, with his first-time participation in Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders, a return to Paris-Roubaix, a string of other top Classics and, at the end of the season, his first-ever Grand Tour ride at the Vuelta a España. First, though, it's his first-ever lead in a WorldTour-level major Classic - and that's as soon as Saturday.

