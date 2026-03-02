A Cervélo S5 and a toy donkey - Matthew Brennan's Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne winning bike

Brennan sprinted to victory at Kuurne on a very aggressive looking Cervélo S5

Matthew Brennan&#039;s Cervelo S5
(Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

Matthew Brennan stormed to the win at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne yesterday, reinforcing his position as a classics favourite and staking his claim as one of the fastest finishers around.

Brennan raced on the aero Cervélo S5, like the rest of his teammates. Although one Visma development team rider who joined the team was riding a Cervelo Soloist, which you can see in our Opening Weekend tech gallery.

Matthew Brennan&#039;s Cervelo S5

Here's Brennan's bike racked in the winner's enclosure. I'm fairly sure the toy donkey he won wasn't his only prize. The racebook listed the winner's prize money at €7,515, which I assume he will split with his teammates. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

Matthew Brennan&#039;s Cervelo S5

It's a low, aggressive front end for Brennan; his SRAM shifters appear to be angled slightly in. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

Matthew Brennan&#039;s Cervelo S5

The handlebars appear to be set up as low as they can go, which means the rear of the stem is in line with the bikes top tube. I'm not sure whether the '187' is a length measurement, or an internal team number, which Visma use for their wheel hubs for instance. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

Matthew Brennan&#039;s Cervelo S5

Brennan's race number was 136. He'll be number 1 next year if he starts. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

Matthew Brennan&#039;s Cervelo S5

Brennan was using a Prologo Scratch M5 PAS saddle, with NACK (nano carbon fibre) rails. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

Matthew Brennan&#039;s Cervelo S5

Some simple stem notes here for Brennan written on some cloth tape. These could be related to fuelling, or certain points in the race. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

Matthew Brennan&#039;s Cervelo S5

30mm Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres for Brennan, setup tubeless with a Reserve 42mm deep front rim. You can also see what looks to be a kind of glue around the tyre bead at the valve, something Visma may have done before as a little extra insurance. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

Matthew Brennan&#039;s Cervelo S5

Paired with a 49mm deep Reserve rim at the year, an interesting combination that the team must have thought was fastest overall on the day. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

Matthew Brennan&#039;s Cervelo S5

That stem is slammed, meaning it really integrates well with the top tube. Something that's becoming less common on pro bikes, it seems. Brennan is flying the flag for the low front-end crowd. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

Matthew Brennan&#039;s Cervelo S5

Winners bikes are UCI tagged post race. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)

Matthew Brennan&#039;s Cervelo S5

Slightly unusual 41-56 tooth pro only SRAM chainrings - this isn't a combination that you can just order from SRAM. Spot the waxed chain. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowki)
