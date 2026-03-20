Blow for Visma-Lease a Bike as Matthew Brennan withdraws from Milan-San Remo

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British youngster out of Saturday's race with illness

Great Britain&#039;s Matthew Brennan of Team Visma-Lease a Bike celebrates on the podium after winning the 78th edition of the men elite race of the Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne one day cycling race, 195 km from Kuurne to Kuurne via Brussels, Sunday 01 March 2026. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne winner Matthew Brennan is out of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fast-rising British sprinter Matthew Brennan has been forced to withdraw from Milan-San Remo because of illness.

The 20-year-old Visma-Lease a Bike pro was expected to make his debut in La Primavera this Saturday, but will now have to wait for another year.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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