Peter Sagan wins Tour of California opener
World champion will be in yellow when stage 2 takes off from Pasadena
Stage 1: San Diego - San Diego
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) added a 14th career Tour of California stage win on Sunday, sprinting to the stage 1 victory in San Diego ahead of Wouter Wippert (Cannondale Pro Cycling) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo).
Sagan freelanced his way through the chaotic finale, coming from several riders back and surging into the lead in the final few metres before the line. The world champion will now start stage 2 in the yellow jersey he wore at the end of last year's race.
"Today was a good day; it was a little bit hard stage," Sagan said in the post-race press conference. "After 50-60 kilometers it was one long climb then descent, it was a little bit windy, but the temperature was good, cloudy but a little bit of sun, but not very hot. I am very happy to win today."
Sagan and his Tinkoff team benefited from a very motivated Katusha squad, which road the front all day long chasing down the early breakaway. Katusha was obviously hoping to set up sprinter Alexandre Kristoff for the opening victory, but the Norwegian sprinter finished a disappointing 16th. The Russian squad did get some help from Dimension Data and several other teams near the end, but Katusha put in most of the work, allowing Tinkoff to go into Monday's second stage with fresh legs to defend Sagan's leader's jersey.
But at the press conference, Sagan seemed to bristle at the idea that he is now in the driver's seat to defend his 2015 overall win.
"Today was a sprint, it's not for GC," he said. "Today was a very long climb, but it was in the middle of the stage, then it’s flat then the tough stages come the next days. For sure this year it will be very hard to be in the front in GC."
How it happened
The 175 km opening stage, which started and finished at Sea World in San Diego, featured two intermediate sprints and the category one climb of Honey Springs Road exactly halfway through the day. From there, the peloton had a generally downhill run to the finish.
A group of seven riders escaped within the first 10km, with Daniel Patten (Team WIGGINS), Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare), Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Joonas Henttala (Novo Nordisk), Danny Pate (Rally Cycling), Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) and Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel) slipping away and building a gap of more than six minutes just 30km into the stage.
Katusha picked up the chase, obviously hoping to set up a bunch sprint for Alexander Kristoff, and Mark Cavendish's Dimension Data team threw a rider into the chase as well.
The Jelly Belly riders in the break relied on their superior number to put two riders in the points at the first intermediate sprint, where Sheehan took maximum points ahead of Eaton and Jelly Belly's Rathe.
The peloton was feeling stingy on the opening day and started slowly bringing the leaders back. With 110km remaining, the gap was down to just above five minutes. It came down steadily as the break climbed to the day's first KOM, where Clark took top honours ahead of Rathe and Pate to secure the first mountains jersey of the race. But the escapees adventure started to look doomed as the gap plummeted to just 2:20 with about 65km to go.
The gap came down to two minutes shortly after, but Katusha feathered the effort so as not to bring the breakaway back too early, and the gap shot back up to 2:50 with 55km to go.
Dimension Data threw several more riders into the chase, and stabilizing the gap to keep the peloton within striking distance of the break.
The situation remained stable until the final intermediate sprint of the day, where Sheehan took the top points again. Back in the chase, the increased cooperation among multiple teams brought the gap down to 1:30 with 33km remaining.
Rathe felt the pressure and jumped away from the group with about 27km to go, opening up a small gap, but he was quickly joined by Clark and Patten. An attack from Clark with 10km to go dropped Patten, leaving Clark and Rathe alone in front, but their efforts were doomed as the peloton pulled them back in the final 5km to set up Sagan's sprint win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|4:20:41
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|10
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|13
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|14
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|17
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins
|19
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|20
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|21
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|22
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|23
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|26
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|27
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|28
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|29
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|30
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|32
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|33
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|35
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team Wiggins
|37
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|39
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|41
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|42
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|45
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|46
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|47
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|48
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|49
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|50
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|52
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|54
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|56
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|60
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|62
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|63
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|64
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|65
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|66
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|67
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|68
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|69
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|70
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|72
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|73
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|74
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|75
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|76
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|77
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|78
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|79
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|80
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|81
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|82
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|83
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|84
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|85
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|86
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|87
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins
|88
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|89
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|90
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|91
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|92
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|94
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|95
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|96
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|97
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|98
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|99
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|100
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|101
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|102
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|103
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|104
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|105
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|106
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|107
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|108
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|109
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|110
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins
|111
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|112
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|113
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|114
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|116
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|117
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|118
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|119
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:15
|120
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:16
|121
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|122
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:20
|123
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:23
|124
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:00:30
|125
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|126
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:34
|127
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:39
|128
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|129
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|130
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|131
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|132
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|133
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|134
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:00:53
|135
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:56
|136
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:12
|137
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:01:14
|138
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:22
|139
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:41
|140
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:51
|141
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:56
|142
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|143
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:12
|144
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|pts
|2
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|3
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|5
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|6
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|7
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|8
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|3
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|4
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:20:41
|2
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins
|7
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team Wiggins
|12
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|14
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|16
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|18
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|20
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|23
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|24
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|25
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|26
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|27
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:15
|28
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:00:39
|29
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:57
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13:02:03
|2
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Team WIGGINS
|8
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|10
|Rally Cycling
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|Team Katusha
|13
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Team Dimension Data
|15
|Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie
|16
|Direct Energie
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|4:20:31
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|13
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|16
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|17
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins
|19
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|20
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|21
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins
|22
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|23
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|24
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|25
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|26
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|29
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|30
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|31
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|32
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|34
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|35
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|37
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team Wiggins
|39
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|41
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|43
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|44
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|47
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|48
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|49
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|50
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|51
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|52
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|54
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|56
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|58
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|61
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|62
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|64
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|65
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|66
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|67
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|68
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|69
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|70
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|71
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|72
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|74
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|75
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|77
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|78
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|79
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|81
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|82
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|83
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|84
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|85
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|86
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|87
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|88
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|89
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins
|90
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|91
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|92
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|93
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|96
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|97
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|98
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|99
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|100
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|101
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|102
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|103
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|104
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|105
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|106
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|107
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|108
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|109
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|110
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|111
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins
|112
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|113
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|114
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|115
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|117
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|118
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|119
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|120
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|121
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|122
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|123
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|124
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
|125
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|126
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|127
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|128
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|129
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|130
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|131
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|132
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|133
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|134
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|1:03:00
|135
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|1:06:00
|136
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:22:00
|137
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1:24:00
|138
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:32:00
|139
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1:51:00
|140
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:01:00
|141
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2:05:00
|142
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|2:06:00
|143
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:22:00
|144
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:07:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|5
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|6
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|7
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|8
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|9
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|11
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|12
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|2
|13
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|14
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|3
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|4
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:20:37
|2
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins
|8
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team Wiggins
|12
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|14
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|16
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|18
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|20
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|23
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|24
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|25
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|26
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|27
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|00:00:19
|28
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|00:00:43
|29
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:01:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare
|13:02:03
|2
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|Team Wiggins
|8
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Tinkoff
|10
|Rally Cycling
|11
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|12
|Team Katusha
|13
|Etixx-Quick Step
|14
|Team Dimension Data
|15
|Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie
|16
|Direct Energie
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
