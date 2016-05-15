Trending

Peter Sagan wins Tour of California opener

World champion will be in yellow when stage 2 takes off from Pasadena

Image 1 of 48

Peter Sagan wins his 14th career Tour of California stage ahead of Wouter Wippert

Peter Sagan wins his 14th career Tour of California stage ahead of Wouter Wippert
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 48

Novo Nordisk team CEO Phil Southerland talking with one of his riders pre-stage

Novo Nordisk team CEO Phil Southerland talking with one of his riders pre-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 48

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) is back in the leader's yellow jersey

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) is back in the leader's yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 48

The top three: Wouter Wippert (Cannondale), Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo)

The top three: Wouter Wippert (Cannondale), Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 48

Wouter Wippert (Cannondale) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) throw their bikes over the line

Wouter Wippert (Cannondale) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) throw their bikes over the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 48

Race leader Peter Sagan is interviewed post-stage

Race leader Peter Sagan is interviewed post-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 48

A smiling Peter Sagan after winning the opening stage of the Tour of California

A smiling Peter Sagan after winning the opening stage of the Tour of California
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 48

Alexander Kristoff is interviewed pre-stage

Alexander Kristoff is interviewed pre-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 48

Taylor Phinney answers questions for NBC pre-stage

Taylor Phinney answers questions for NBC pre-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 48

John Degenkolb sitting in the bunch

John Degenkolb sitting in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 48

Katusha looking after Alexander Kristoff during the stage

Katusha looking after Alexander Kristoff during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 48

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish riding side-by-side

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish riding side-by-side
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 48

Czech champion Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quick Step)

Czech champion Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 48

The Tour of California is Greg Van Avermaet's first race since breaking his collarbone at Flanders

The Tour of California is Greg Van Avermaet's first race since breaking his collarbone at Flanders
Image 15 of 48

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) continues his return to recovery at the Tour of California

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) continues his return to recovery at the Tour of California
Image 16 of 48

Peter Sagan comes around Wouter Wippert (Cannondale) to take stage 1

Peter Sagan comes around Wouter Wippert (Cannondale) to take stage 1
Image 17 of 48

A smiling Peter Sagan after winning stage 1

A smiling Peter Sagan after winning stage 1
Image 18 of 48

Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) animated the breakaway today

Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) animated the breakaway today
Image 19 of 48

Peter Sagan back in yellow after winning the 2015 edition of the race

Peter Sagan back in yellow after winning the 2015 edition of the race
Image 20 of 48

Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data) riding in the bunch

Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data) riding in the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 48

Oscar Clark (Holowesko) comes onto the stage to take the KOM jersey

Oscar Clark (Holowesko) comes onto the stage to take the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 48

Oscar Clark (Holowesko) takes the KOM points

Oscar Clark (Holowesko) takes the KOM points
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 48

KOM leader Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel)

KOM leader Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel)
Image 24 of 48

Todays top three for the stage

Todays top three for the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 48

Teams begin to come to the front as they get closer to the finish

Teams begin to come to the front as they get closer to the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 48

Danny Pate (Rally) goes to the team car for a water bottle

Danny Pate (Rally) goes to the team car for a water bottle
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 48

Katusha kept riders on the front for the whole stage

Katusha kept riders on the front for the whole stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 48

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) sits back in the field with his teammates

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) sits back in the field with his teammates
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 48

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick-Step) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) have a chat out on the road

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick-Step) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) have a chat out on the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 48

The peloton passes by the Olympic Training Center

The peloton passes by the Olympic Training Center
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 48

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) leading the break

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) leading the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 48

Bradley Wiggins (Team Wiggins) and Rohan Dennis (BMC) have a laugh at the start

Bradley Wiggins (Team Wiggins) and Rohan Dennis (BMC) have a laugh at the start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 48

Bradley Wiggins (Team Wiggins) at todays sign on

Bradley Wiggins (Team Wiggins) at todays sign on
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 48

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) signs on before the stage

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) signs on before the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 48

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) gets kisses on the podium for the win

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) gets kisses on the podium for the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 36 of 48

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) talking on the descent

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) talking on the descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 37 of 48

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) also leads the points classification

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) also leads the points classification
Image 38 of 48

The main field hits the top of the climb

The main field hits the top of the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 39 of 48

The peloton climbs from Old Town

The peloton climbs from Old Town
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 40 of 48

The peloton hits a steep climb on the course

The peloton hits a steep climb on the course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 41 of 48

Todays break gets up the road

Todays break gets up the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 42 of 48

It was a close sprint right to the line

It was a close sprint right to the line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 43 of 48

Todays run in to the finish

Todays run in to the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 44 of 48

The peloton passes though the town of El Cajon

The peloton passes though the town of El Cajon
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 45 of 48

The peloton descends after passing the KOM

The peloton descends after passing the KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 46 of 48

A familiar fan from the US racing scene

A familiar fan from the US racing scene
Image 47 of 48

Most aggressive on the stage, Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)

Most aggressive on the stage, Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
Image 48 of 48

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the best young rider jersey

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the best young rider jersey

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) added a 14th career Tour of California stage win on Sunday, sprinting to the stage 1 victory in San Diego ahead of Wouter Wippert (Cannondale Pro Cycling) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo).

Sagan freelanced his way through the chaotic finale, coming from several riders back and surging into the lead in the final few metres before the line. The world champion will now start stage 2 in the yellow jersey he wore at the end of last year's race.

"Today was a good day; it was a little bit hard stage," Sagan said in the post-race press conference. "After 50-60 kilometers it was one long climb then descent, it was a little bit windy, but the temperature was good, cloudy but a little bit of sun, but not very hot. I am very happy to win today."

Sagan and his Tinkoff team benefited from a very motivated Katusha squad, which road the front all day long chasing down the early breakaway. Katusha was obviously hoping to set up sprinter Alexandre Kristoff for the opening victory, but the Norwegian sprinter finished a disappointing 16th. The Russian squad did get some help from Dimension Data and several other teams near the end, but Katusha put in most of the work, allowing Tinkoff to go into Monday's second stage with fresh legs to defend Sagan's leader's jersey.

But at the press conference, Sagan seemed to bristle at the idea that he is now in the driver's seat to defend his 2015 overall win.

"Today was a sprint, it's not for GC," he said. "Today was a very long climb, but it was in the middle of the stage, then it’s flat then the tough stages come the next days. For sure this year it will be very hard to be in the front in GC."

How it happened

The 175 km opening stage, which started and finished at Sea World in San Diego, featured two intermediate sprints and the category one climb of Honey Springs Road exactly halfway through the day. From there, the peloton had a generally downhill run to the finish.

A group of seven riders escaped within the first 10km, with Daniel Patten (Team WIGGINS), Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare), Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Joonas Henttala (Novo Nordisk), Danny Pate (Rally Cycling), Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) and Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel) slipping away and building a gap of more than six minutes just 30km into the stage.

Katusha picked up the chase, obviously hoping to set up a bunch sprint for Alexander Kristoff, and Mark Cavendish's Dimension Data team threw a rider into the chase as well.

The Jelly Belly riders in the break relied on their superior number to put two riders in the points at the first intermediate sprint, where Sheehan took maximum points ahead of Eaton and Jelly Belly's Rathe.

The peloton was feeling stingy on the opening day and started slowly bringing the leaders back. With 110km remaining, the gap was down to just above five minutes. It came down steadily as the break climbed to the day's first KOM, where Clark took top honours ahead of Rathe and Pate to secure the first mountains jersey of the race. But the escapees adventure started to look doomed as the gap plummeted to just 2:20 with about 65km to go.

The gap came down to two minutes shortly after, but Katusha feathered the effort so as not to bring the breakaway back too early, and the gap shot back up to 2:50 with 55km to go.

Dimension Data threw several more riders into the chase, and stabilizing the gap to keep the peloton within striking distance of the break.

The situation remained stable until the final intermediate sprint of the day, where Sheehan took the top points again. Back in the chase, the increased cooperation among multiple teams brought the gap down to 1:30 with 33km remaining.

Rathe felt the pressure and jumped away from the group with about 27km to go, opening up a small gap, but he was quickly joined by Clark and Patten. An attack from Clark with 10km to go dropped Patten, leaving Clark and Rathe alone in front, but their efforts were doomed as the peloton pulled them back in the final 5km to set up Sagan's sprint win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team4:20:41
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
5Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
6Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
8Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
10John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
11Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
12Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
13Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
14Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
17Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
18Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins
19Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
20Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
21Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
22Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
23Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
24Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
25Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
26Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
27Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
28Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
29Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
30Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
31Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
32Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
33Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
34Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
35Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
36Jake Kelly (GBr) Team Wiggins
37Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
38Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
39George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
40Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
41Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
42Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
43Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
44Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
45Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
46Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
47Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
48Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
49Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
50Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
51Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
52Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
54Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
55Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
56Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
58Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
60Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
61Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
62Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
63Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
64Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
65Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
66Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
67Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
68Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
69Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
70Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
71Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
72Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
73Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
74Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
75Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
76Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
77Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
78Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
79Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
80Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
81John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
82Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
83William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
84Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
85Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
86Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
87Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins
88Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
89Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
90Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
91Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
92Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
93Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
94Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
95Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
97Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
98Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
99Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
100Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
101Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
102David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
103Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
104Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
105Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
106Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
107Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
108Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
109John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
110Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins
111Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
112Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
113Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
114Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
115Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
116Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
117Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
118Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
119Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:15
120Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:16
121Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
122Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:20
123Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:23
124Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins0:00:30
125Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
126Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:34
127Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:39
128Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
129Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
130William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
131Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
132Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
133Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
134Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:00:53
135Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:56
136Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:12
137Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:01:14
138Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:22
139Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:41
140Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:01:51
141Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:56
142Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
143Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:12
144Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:57

Sprint 1 - Imperial Beach, km.37.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3pts
2Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
3Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Sprint 2 - Navajo Rd, km140.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3pts
2Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk2
3Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Finish - San Diego, km.175
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team15pts
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie7
5Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk6
6Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
7Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman4
8Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team2
10John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Honey Springs Rd summit,km.88
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team8pts
2Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
3Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling6
4Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
5Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk3

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:20:41
2Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
3Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
4Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
5Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
6Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins
7Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
8Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
10Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
11Jake Kelly (GBr) Team Wiggins
12Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
14Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
15Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
16Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
18William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
19Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
20Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
22Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
23Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
24Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
25Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
26Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
27Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:15
28Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:00:39
29Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:57

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team13:02:03
2Axeon Hagens Berman
3Team Novo Nordisk
4BMC Racing Team
5Team Sky
6Trek-Segafredo
7Team WIGGINS
8Cannondale Pro Cycling
9Tinkoff Team
10Rally Cycling
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo
12Team Katusha
13Etixx - Quick-Step
14Team Dimension Data
15Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie
16Direct Energie
17Team Giant-Alpecin
18Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team4:20:31
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
5Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
6Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
8Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
9Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
10Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
11Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
13John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
14Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
15Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
16Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
17Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
18Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins
19Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
20Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
21Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins
22Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
23Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
24Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
25Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
26Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
28Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
29Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
30Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
31Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
32Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
33Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
34Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
35Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
36Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
37Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
38Jake Kelly (GBr) Team Wiggins
39Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
40Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
41George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
42Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
43Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
44Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
45Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
46Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
47Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
48Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
49Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
50Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
51Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
52Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
53Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
54Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
56Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
58Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
60Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
61Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
62Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
63Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
64Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
65Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
67Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
68Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
69Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
70Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
71Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
72Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
73Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
74Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
75Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
77Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
78Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
79Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
81Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
82Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
83John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
84Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
85William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
86Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
87Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
88Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
89Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins
90Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
91Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
92Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
93Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
94Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
96Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
97Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
98Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
99Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
100Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
101Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
102Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
103Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
104David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
105Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
106Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
107Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
108Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
109Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
110John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
111Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins
112Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
113Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
114Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
115Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
116Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
117Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
118Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
119Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
120Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team
121Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
122Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
123Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
124Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
125Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
126Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
127Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
128Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
129Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
130William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
131Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
132Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
133Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
134Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data1:03:00
135Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team1:06:00
136Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1:22:00
137Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1:24:00
138Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:32:00
139Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:51:00
140Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:01:00
141Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2:05:00
142Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie2:06:00
143Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:22:00
144Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin4:07:00

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team15pts
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie7
5Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
6Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk6
7Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
8Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman4
9Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
10Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
11Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk2
12Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team2
13John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
14Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team8pts
2Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
3Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling6
4Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
5Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk3

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:20:37
2Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
3Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
6Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins
8Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
10Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
11Jake Kelly (GBr) Team Wiggins
12Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
14Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
15Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
16Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
18William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
19Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
20Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
22Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
23Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
24Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
25Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
26Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
27Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team00:00:19
28Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha00:00:43
29Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin4:01:00

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare13:02:03
2Axeon Hagens Berman
3Team Novo Nordisk
4BMC Racing Team
5Team Sky
6Trek - Segafredo
7Team Wiggins
8Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
9Tinkoff
10Rally Cycling
11Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
12Team Katusha
13Etixx-Quick Step
14Team Dimension Data
15Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie
16Direct Energie
17Team Giant-Alpecin
18Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

 

