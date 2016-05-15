Image 1 of 48 Peter Sagan wins his 14th career Tour of California stage ahead of Wouter Wippert (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 48 Novo Nordisk team CEO Phil Southerland talking with one of his riders pre-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 48 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) is back in the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 48 The top three: Wouter Wippert (Cannondale), Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 48 Wouter Wippert (Cannondale) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) throw their bikes over the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 Race leader Peter Sagan is interviewed post-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 48 A smiling Peter Sagan after winning the opening stage of the Tour of California (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 48 Alexander Kristoff is interviewed pre-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 48 Taylor Phinney answers questions for NBC pre-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 48 John Degenkolb sitting in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 48 Katusha looking after Alexander Kristoff during the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 48 Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish riding side-by-side (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 48 Czech champion Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 48 The Tour of California is Greg Van Avermaet's first race since breaking his collarbone at Flanders Image 15 of 48 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) continues his return to recovery at the Tour of California Image 16 of 48 Peter Sagan comes around Wouter Wippert (Cannondale) to take stage 1 Image 17 of 48 A smiling Peter Sagan after winning stage 1 Image 18 of 48 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) animated the breakaway today Image 19 of 48 Peter Sagan back in yellow after winning the 2015 edition of the race Image 20 of 48 Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data) riding in the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 48 Oscar Clark (Holowesko) comes onto the stage to take the KOM jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 48 Oscar Clark (Holowesko) takes the KOM points (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 48 KOM leader Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel) Image 24 of 48 Todays top three for the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 48 Teams begin to come to the front as they get closer to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 48 Danny Pate (Rally) goes to the team car for a water bottle (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 48 Katusha kept riders on the front for the whole stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 48 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) sits back in the field with his teammates (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 48 Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick-Step) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) have a chat out on the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 48 The peloton passes by the Olympic Training Center (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 48 Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) leading the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 48 Bradley Wiggins (Team Wiggins) and Rohan Dennis (BMC) have a laugh at the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 48 Bradley Wiggins (Team Wiggins) at todays sign on (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 48 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) signs on before the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 48 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) gets kisses on the podium for the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 36 of 48 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) talking on the descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 37 of 48 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) also leads the points classification Image 38 of 48 The main field hits the top of the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 39 of 48 The peloton climbs from Old Town (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 40 of 48 The peloton hits a steep climb on the course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 41 of 48 Todays break gets up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 42 of 48 It was a close sprint right to the line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 43 of 48 Todays run in to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 44 of 48 The peloton passes though the town of El Cajon (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 45 of 48 The peloton descends after passing the KOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 46 of 48 A familiar fan from the US racing scene Image 47 of 48 Most aggressive on the stage, Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) Image 48 of 48 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the best young rider jersey

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) added a 14th career Tour of California stage win on Sunday, sprinting to the stage 1 victory in San Diego ahead of Wouter Wippert (Cannondale Pro Cycling) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo).

Sagan freelanced his way through the chaotic finale, coming from several riders back and surging into the lead in the final few metres before the line. The world champion will now start stage 2 in the yellow jersey he wore at the end of last year's race.

"Today was a good day; it was a little bit hard stage," Sagan said in the post-race press conference. "After 50-60 kilometers it was one long climb then descent, it was a little bit windy, but the temperature was good, cloudy but a little bit of sun, but not very hot. I am very happy to win today."

Sagan and his Tinkoff team benefited from a very motivated Katusha squad, which road the front all day long chasing down the early breakaway. Katusha was obviously hoping to set up sprinter Alexandre Kristoff for the opening victory, but the Norwegian sprinter finished a disappointing 16th. The Russian squad did get some help from Dimension Data and several other teams near the end, but Katusha put in most of the work, allowing Tinkoff to go into Monday's second stage with fresh legs to defend Sagan's leader's jersey.

But at the press conference, Sagan seemed to bristle at the idea that he is now in the driver's seat to defend his 2015 overall win.

"Today was a sprint, it's not for GC," he said. "Today was a very long climb, but it was in the middle of the stage, then it’s flat then the tough stages come the next days. For sure this year it will be very hard to be in the front in GC."

How it happened

The 175 km opening stage, which started and finished at Sea World in San Diego, featured two intermediate sprints and the category one climb of Honey Springs Road exactly halfway through the day. From there, the peloton had a generally downhill run to the finish.

A group of seven riders escaped within the first 10km, with Daniel Patten (Team WIGGINS), Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare), Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Joonas Henttala (Novo Nordisk), Danny Pate (Rally Cycling), Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) and Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel) slipping away and building a gap of more than six minutes just 30km into the stage.

Katusha picked up the chase, obviously hoping to set up a bunch sprint for Alexander Kristoff, and Mark Cavendish's Dimension Data team threw a rider into the chase as well.

The Jelly Belly riders in the break relied on their superior number to put two riders in the points at the first intermediate sprint, where Sheehan took maximum points ahead of Eaton and Jelly Belly's Rathe.

The peloton was feeling stingy on the opening day and started slowly bringing the leaders back. With 110km remaining, the gap was down to just above five minutes. It came down steadily as the break climbed to the day's first KOM, where Clark took top honours ahead of Rathe and Pate to secure the first mountains jersey of the race. But the escapees adventure started to look doomed as the gap plummeted to just 2:20 with about 65km to go.

The gap came down to two minutes shortly after, but Katusha feathered the effort so as not to bring the breakaway back too early, and the gap shot back up to 2:50 with 55km to go.

Dimension Data threw several more riders into the chase, and stabilizing the gap to keep the peloton within striking distance of the break.

The situation remained stable until the final intermediate sprint of the day, where Sheehan took the top points again. Back in the chase, the increased cooperation among multiple teams brought the gap down to 1:30 with 33km remaining.

Rathe felt the pressure and jumped away from the group with about 27km to go, opening up a small gap, but he was quickly joined by Clark and Patten. An attack from Clark with 10km to go dropped Patten, leaving Clark and Rathe alone in front, but their efforts were doomed as the peloton pulled them back in the final 5km to set up Sagan's sprint win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 4:20:41 2 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 5 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 6 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 10 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 12 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 13 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 17 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 18 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins 19 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 20 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 21 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 22 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 23 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 26 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 27 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 28 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 29 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 30 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 31 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 32 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 33 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 34 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 35 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 36 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team Wiggins 37 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 38 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 39 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 41 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 42 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 43 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 44 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 45 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 46 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 47 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 48 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 49 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 50 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 51 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 52 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 54 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 56 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 58 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 60 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 61 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 62 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 63 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 64 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 65 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 66 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 67 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 68 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 69 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 70 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 71 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 72 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 73 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 74 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 75 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 76 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 77 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 78 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 79 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 80 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 81 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 82 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 83 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 84 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 85 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 86 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 87 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins 88 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 89 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 90 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 91 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 92 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 93 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 94 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 95 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 96 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 97 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 98 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 99 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 100 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 101 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 102 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 103 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins 104 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 105 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 106 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 107 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 108 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 109 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 110 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins 111 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins 112 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 113 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 114 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 115 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 116 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 117 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 118 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 119 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:15 120 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:16 121 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 122 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:20 123 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:23 124 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:00:30 125 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 126 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:34 127 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:39 128 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 129 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 130 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 131 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 132 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 133 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 134 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:00:53 135 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:00:56 136 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:12 137 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:01:14 138 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:22 139 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:41 140 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:01:51 141 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:56 142 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 143 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:12 144 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:57

Sprint 1 - Imperial Beach, km.37.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 pts 2 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 3 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Sprint 2 - Navajo Rd, km140.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 pts 2 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 2 3 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Finish - San Diego, km.175 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 15 pts 2 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 7 5 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 6 6 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 7 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 8 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 9 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 2 10 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Honey Springs Rd summit,km.88 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 8 pts 2 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 3 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 6 4 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 5 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 3

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:20:41 2 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 5 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins 7 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team Wiggins 12 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 15 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 16 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 18 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 19 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 20 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins 23 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 24 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 25 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins 26 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 27 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:15 28 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:00:39 29 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:57

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13:02:03 2 Axeon Hagens Berman 3 Team Novo Nordisk 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Team Sky 6 Trek-Segafredo 7 Team WIGGINS 8 Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 Tinkoff Team 10 Rally Cycling 11 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 Team Katusha 13 Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Team Dimension Data 15 Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie 16 Direct Energie 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 4:20:31 2 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 8 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 9 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 13 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 15 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 16 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 17 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 18 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins 19 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 20 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 21 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins 22 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 23 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 24 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 25 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 26 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 29 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 30 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 31 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 32 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 33 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 34 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 35 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 36 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 37 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 38 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team Wiggins 39 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 40 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 41 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 43 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 44 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 45 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 46 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 47 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 48 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 49 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 50 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 51 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 52 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 53 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 54 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 56 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 58 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 60 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 61 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 62 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 63 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 64 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 65 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 66 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 67 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 68 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 69 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 70 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 71 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 72 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 73 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 74 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 75 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 77 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 78 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 79 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 81 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 82 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 83 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 84 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 85 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 86 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 87 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 88 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 89 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins 90 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 91 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 92 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 93 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 96 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 97 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 98 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 99 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 100 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 101 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 102 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 103 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 104 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 105 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins 106 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 107 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 108 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 109 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 110 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 111 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins 112 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins 113 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 114 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 115 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 116 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 117 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 118 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 119 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 120 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team 121 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 122 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 123 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 124 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins 125 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 126 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 127 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 128 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 129 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 130 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 131 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 132 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 133 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 134 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 1:03:00 135 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 1:06:00 136 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1:22:00 137 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1:24:00 138 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:32:00 139 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:51:00 140 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:01:00 141 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2:05:00 142 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 2:06:00 143 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:22:00 144 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:07:00

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 15 pts 2 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 7 5 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 6 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 6 7 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 9 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 10 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 11 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 2 12 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 2 13 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 14 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 8 pts 2 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 3 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 6 4 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 5 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 3

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:20:37 2 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 6 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins 8 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team Wiggins 12 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 15 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 16 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 18 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 19 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 20 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins 23 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 24 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 25 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins 26 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 27 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 00:00:19 28 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 00:00:43 29 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:01:00