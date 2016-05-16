Tour of California: Ben King wins stage 2 in Santa Clarita
Cannondale rider moves into overall race lead
Stage 2: South Pasadena - Santa Clarita
Ben King (Cannondale Pro Cycling) pulled off an upset win Monday at the Tour of California, stealing the stage 2 win in Santa Clarita from the sprinters in a two-up sprint with breakaway companion Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling).
The stage win also moved King into the overall race lead, as Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the bunch sprint eight seconds later ahead of stage 1 winner Peter Sagan.
The stage win was for the first for US riders at the Tour of California since Taylor Phinney won in Santa Barabara in 2014, and it comes just months after King broke his fibula during an early season training ride.
"I'm really happy, but my legs were really angry today," King told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight after the stage.
"They told me to go into the break, and normally four guys on a stage like this really doesn't have a chance, but I think a lot of the sprinters' teams had there helpers dropped, and so we knew we had a chance," he said.
King and Huffman were the sole survivors of a four-rider move that got away after the first KOM, and then they pulled off the rare feat of sticking their move to the line on the day when the sprinters' teams looked determined to pull them back.
"The other three guys in the breakaway with me were super strong, especially Evan," King said. "Nobody skipped a turn all day. It was super cohesive, and that’s what ultimately did it."
How it happened
Monday's 148.5km second stage took riders from South Pasadena north to Santa Clarita after four categorised climbs and two intermediate sprints. The route started uphill almost immediately, with the first category 1 KOM on Angels Crest Highway coming just 22.5km into the stage.
The second KOM, the category 2 climb of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon summited just 30km later to make a very difficult opening 60km. The last two KOMs, the second category climbs on Little Tujunga Canyon Road, came later in the day at 111.5km and 118.5km. A generally downhill run to the finish from there tempted the teams that had sprinters who could climb.
The move was short-lived, however, as Direct Energie, hoping to set up a reduced bunch sprint for sprinter Bryan Coqaurd, massed on the front and pulled the leaders back just before the summit. Alaphilippe held on to take the maximum KOM points ahead of Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHelthcare) and Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman).
A second, much smaller group formed after the first KOM, with King, William Barta (Axeon Hagens Berman), Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Giant-Alpecin) and Huffman sneaking away on the descent. They poured on the power as the peloton regrouped for the chase, quickly building a gap of 7:30 about halfway through the race. Huffman took full points at the second KOM, followed by King, Barta and then Lunke.
Direct Energie and Tinkoff picked up the chase again, restarting the game of cat and mouse between the escapees and the bunch. The chasers whittled the lead down to 3:30 with 50km to go, and a bunch sprint looked possible if the sprinters could make it over the final two climbs.
As the breakaway made its way to the third KOM, Lunke fell off the pace as the Huffman, King and Barta continued up to the KOM, where Huffman won again ahead of King and Barta. Huffman repeated his performance on the final KOM, securing the KOM jersey for Tuesday's queen stage.
From there it was a test of wills and horsepower, with the peloton winning that battle as BMC came to the front in the last 30km and Barta puncturing out of the lead group. The Axeon rider dug deep to make it back up to Huffman and King, the effort no doubt robbed some horsepower from their combined effort.
BMC director Jackson Stewart said his team went to the front to bring down the gap rather than try to set up Greg Van Avermaet for a sprint finish.
"They weren't really bringing it back, and we were nervous of Ben King with too much time," he said. "We just kind of saw that Sagan's team fell apart on the first climb, and a lot of sprinters were dropped the first climb, so we kind of thought that maybe they didn't have the same horsepower to control the gap.
"We didn't want to give them more than a minute, but then we just got stuck," Stewart said. "Nobody wanted to come up and help, so we just kept riding."
With 20km to go, the gap was down to 1:55 as it started to become clear the peloton, which was being led by a team that was more focused on limiting general classification losses than a stage win, had left the chase too late and the winner would come from the break.
Barta lost contact again in the closing kilometres, leaving King and Huffman to sprint it out for the stage win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:52:09
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:08
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|5
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|7
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|18
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|21
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|25
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|27
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|28
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|29
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|30
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|31
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|32
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|33
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|34
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|35
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|37
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|38
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|39
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|40
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|44
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|45
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|46
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|48
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|49
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|50
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|51
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|52
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|53
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|54
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|56
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|59
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|60
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|61
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|62
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|64
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|65
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|66
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|67
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|68
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|69
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|70
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|71
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|72
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|73
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|74
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|75
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|76
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|77
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|78
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|79
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|80
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|82
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|83
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|85
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|86
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|87
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:19
|88
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:37
|89
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:00:47
|90
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:54
|91
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:01:55
|92
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:08
|93
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:06:09
|94
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|96
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|97
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:10:16
|98
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|99
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|100
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|101
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|102
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|103
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|104
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|105
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|106
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|107
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|108
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|109
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|110
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|111
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|112
|Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|113
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|114
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|115
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|116
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|117
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|118
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|119
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|120
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|121
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:14:24
|122
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|123
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:30
|124
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|125
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|126
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|127
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|129
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|130
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|131
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|132
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|133
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|134
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|135
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|136
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|137
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|138
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|139
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:18:03
|140
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|141
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|142
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|143
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|144
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|3
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|3
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|9
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|7
|5
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|6
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|7
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|3
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|pts
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|5
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|3
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|4
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|3
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|4
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|3
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|4
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:52:17
|2
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|12
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|14
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|16
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|17
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:11
|19
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:29
|20
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:06:01
|21
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:10:08
|22
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|23
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|24
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|25
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|26
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:15:22
|28
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:17:55
|29
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|11:36:43
|2
|Rally Cycling
|3
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:00:08
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|Team Katusha
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|UnitedHealthcare
|9
|Team Sky
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Tinkoff
|12
|Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie
|13
|Direct Energie
|14
|Team Dimension Data
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:27
|18
|Team WIGGINS
|0:20:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8:12:34
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:08
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:20
|5
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|6
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:23
|8
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:24
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|11
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|13
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|15
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|18
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|20
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|21
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|22
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|23
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|24
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|26
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|30
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|32
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|33
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|36
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|37
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|38
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|39
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|41
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|42
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|43
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|44
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|45
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|48
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|49
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|50
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|51
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|52
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|54
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|55
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|57
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|58
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|59
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|60
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|61
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|62
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|63
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|64
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|65
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|66
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|68
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|69
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|70
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|71
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|72
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|73
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|74
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|75
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|77
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|78
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|79
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|80
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:35
|81
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:40
|82
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:54
|83
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:58
|84
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:03
|85
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|86
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|87
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:02:06
|88
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:02:11
|89
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:19
|90
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:02:20
|91
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:02:44
|92
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:50
|93
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:25
|94
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|95
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:35
|96
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|97
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:26
|98
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|99
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:28
|100
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:30
|101
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:10:32
|102
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|103
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|104
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|105
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|106
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|107
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|108
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|109
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|110
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|111
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|112
|Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|113
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:52
|114
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:55
|115
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:11:11
|116
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|117
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|118
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:44
|119
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:54
|120
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:44
|121
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:40
|122
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|123
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:46
|124
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|126
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|127
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|128
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|129
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|130
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|131
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|132
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|133
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|134
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|135
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|136
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:16:16
|137
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:16:39
|138
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:17:00
|139
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|0:18:19
|140
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|141
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:18:34
|142
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:18:35
|143
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:18:58
|144
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:20:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|22
|pts
|2
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|14
|4
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|5
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|9
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|8
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|9
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|10
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|11
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|12
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|13
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|14
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|15
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|16
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|17
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|3
|18
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|19
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|2
|20
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|21
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|22
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|23
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|5
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|8
|6
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|9
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|10
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|13
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|14
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|15
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8:12:55
|2
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:02
|4
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:03
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|14
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|16
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:14
|18
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:00:42
|19
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:29
|20
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:06:04
|21
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:07
|22
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:10:11
|23
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|24
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|25
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|26
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|27
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:15:25
|28
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:17:58
|29
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:18:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|24:38:46
|2
|Rally Cycling
|3
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:08
|4
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|Etixx-Quick Step
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|Tinkoff
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie
|13
|Direct Energie
|14
|Team Dimension Data
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:27
|18
|Team WIGGINS
|0:20:24
