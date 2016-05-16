Trending

Tour of California: Ben King wins stage 2 in Santa Clarita

Cannondale rider moves into overall race lead

Image 1 of 35

Ben King (Cannondale) celebrates as Evan Huffman (Rally) realises he has been beaten to the line

Ben King (Cannondale) celebrates as Evan Huffman (Rally) realises he has been beaten to the line
Image 2 of 35

Ben King (Cannondale) leads the break over one of todays climbs

Ben King (Cannondale) leads the break over one of todays climbs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 35

The peloton gets strung out over the Angeles Crest during todays stage

The peloton gets strung out over the Angeles Crest during todays stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) was one of the victims of todays many flats

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) was one of the victims of todays many flats
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 35

Bradley Wiggins (Team Wiggins) catches back on after a flat

Bradley Wiggins (Team Wiggins) catches back on after a flat
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 35

The field makes its way up to the KOM

The field makes its way up to the KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 35

Ben King (Cannondale) crosses the line ahead of Evan Huffman (Rally)

Ben King (Cannondale) crosses the line ahead of Evan Huffman (Rally)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 35

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) with the huge bike throw to narrowly beat out Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) with the huge bike throw to narrowly beat out Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 35

The leader jerseys after stage 2

The leader jerseys after stage 2
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 35

Todays race passed by the Rose Bowl in Pasadena

Todays race passed by the Rose Bowl in Pasadena
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 35

Direct Energie takes up the case early in the day

Direct Energie takes up the case early in the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 35

The breakaway group that got away early in the stage

The breakaway group that got away early in the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 35

Teams come to the front to bring back what is left of the break

Teams come to the front to bring back what is left of the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 35

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick-Step) moves towards the front heading into the sprint

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick-Step) moves towards the front heading into the sprint
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 35

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) riding in the pack

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) riding in the pack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 35

Ben King (Cannondale) leads the break with 10K to go

Ben King (Cannondale) leads the break with 10K to go
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 35

Ben King (Cannondale) riding in the break

Ben King (Cannondale) riding in the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 35

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) moves to the front for the sprint

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) moves to the front for the sprint
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 35

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) moves into the best young rider jersey

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) moves into the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 35

The peloton hit heavy fog on todays first climb

The peloton hit heavy fog on todays first climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 35

The peloton crosses a bridge along todays route

The peloton crosses a bridge along todays route
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 35

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) looks back for the team car

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) looks back for the team car
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 35

Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data) on the descent

Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data) on the descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 35

Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly) goes to the team car for water bottles

Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly) goes to the team car for water bottles
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 35

Ben King (Cannondale) had a very good day

Ben King (Cannondale) had a very good day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 35

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) staying protected on the climb

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) staying protected on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 35

Tinkoff sets tempo up one of todays long climbs

Tinkoff sets tempo up one of todays long climbs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 35

BMC keeps riders near the front of the bunch

BMC keeps riders near the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 35

Ben King (Cannondale) starts celebrating his stage 2 victory

Ben King (Cannondale) starts celebrating his stage 2 victory
Image 30 of 35

The classification leaders after stage 2

The classification leaders after stage 2
Image 31 of 35

Stage 2 of the Tour of California was won by Ben King (Cannondale)

Stage 2 of the Tour of California was won by Ben King (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 35

Yes! Ben King (Cannondale) raises his arms in triumph

Yes! Ben King (Cannondale) raises his arms in triumph
Image 33 of 35

Ben King (Cannondale) lifts his arms in celebration at his stage 2 victory

Ben King (Cannondale) lifts his arms in celebration at his stage 2 victory
Image 34 of 35

The riders are ready to roll out of South Pasadena for the stage

The riders are ready to roll out of South Pasadena for the stage
Image 35 of 35

The most aggressive rider today was William Barta (Axeon Hagens Berman)

The most aggressive rider today was William Barta (Axeon Hagens Berman)

Ben King (Cannondale Pro Cycling) pulled off an upset win Monday at the Tour of California, stealing the stage 2 win in Santa Clarita from the sprinters in a two-up sprint with breakaway companion Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling).

Related Articles

Tour of California: Gaimon predicts solo winner on Gibraltar

Haas cracks Tour of California top-ten in Santa Clarita

The stage win also moved King into the overall race lead, as Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the bunch sprint eight seconds later ahead of stage 1 winner Peter Sagan.

The stage win was for the first for US riders at the Tour of California since Taylor Phinney won in Santa Barabara in 2014, and it comes just months after King broke his fibula during an early season training ride.

"I'm really happy, but my legs were really angry today," King told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight after the stage.

"They told me to go into the break, and normally four guys on a stage like this really doesn't have a chance, but I think a lot of the sprinters' teams had there helpers dropped, and so we knew we had a chance," he said.

King and Huffman were the sole survivors of a four-rider move that got away after the first KOM, and then they pulled off the rare feat of sticking their move to the line on the day when the sprinters' teams looked determined to pull them back.

"The other three guys in the breakaway with me were super strong, especially Evan," King said. "Nobody skipped a turn all day. It was super cohesive, and that’s what ultimately did it."

How it happened

Monday's 148.5km second stage took riders from South Pasadena north to Santa Clarita after four categorised climbs and two intermediate sprints. The route started uphill almost immediately, with the first category 1 KOM on Angels Crest Highway coming just 22.5km into the stage.

The second KOM, the category 2 climb of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon summited just 30km later to make a very difficult opening 60km. The last two KOMs, the second category climbs on Little Tujunga Canyon Road, came later in the day at 111.5km and 118.5km. A generally downhill run to the finish from there tempted the teams that had sprinters who could climb.

The move was short-lived, however, as Direct Energie, hoping to set up a reduced bunch sprint for sprinter Bryan Coqaurd, massed on the front and pulled the leaders back just before the summit. Alaphilippe held on to take the maximum KOM points ahead of Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHelthcare) and Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman).

A second, much smaller group formed after the first KOM, with King, William Barta (Axeon Hagens Berman), Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Giant-Alpecin) and Huffman sneaking away on the descent. They poured on the power as the peloton regrouped for the chase, quickly building a gap of 7:30 about halfway through the race. Huffman took full points at the second KOM, followed by King, Barta and then Lunke.

Direct Energie and Tinkoff picked up the chase again, restarting the game of cat and mouse between the escapees and the bunch. The chasers whittled the lead down to 3:30 with 50km to go, and a bunch sprint looked possible if the sprinters could make it over the final two climbs.

As the breakaway made its way to the third KOM, Lunke fell off the pace as the Huffman, King and Barta continued up to the KOM, where Huffman won again ahead of King and Barta. Huffman repeated his performance on the final KOM, securing the KOM jersey for Tuesday's queen stage.

From there it was a test of wills and horsepower, with the peloton winning that battle as BMC came to the front in the last 30km and Barta puncturing out of the lead group. The Axeon rider dug deep to make it back up to Huffman and King, the effort no doubt robbed some horsepower from their combined effort.

BMC director Jackson Stewart said his team went to the front to bring down the gap rather than try to set up Greg Van Avermaet for a sprint finish. 

"They weren't really bringing it back, and we were nervous of Ben King with too much time," he said. "We just kind of saw that Sagan's team fell apart on the first climb, and a lot of sprinters were dropped the first climb, so we kind of thought that maybe they didn't have the same horsepower to control the gap. 

"We didn't want to give them more than a minute, but then we just got stuck," Stewart said. "Nobody wanted to come up and help, so we just kept riding."

With 20km to go, the gap was down to 1:55 as it started to become clear the peloton, which was being led by a team that was more focused on limiting general classification losses than a stage win, had left the chase too late and the winner would come from the break.

Barta lost contact again in the closing kilometres, leaving King and Huffman to sprint it out for the stage win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:52:09
2Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:08
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
5Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
7Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
10Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
11Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
14Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
17Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
18Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
19John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
21Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
22Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
25Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
26Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
27Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
28Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
29Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
30Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
31Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
32Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
34Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
35Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
36Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
37Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
38Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
39Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
40Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
41Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
42Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
43Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
44Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
45George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
46Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
47Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
48Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
49Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
50Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
51Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
52Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
53Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
54Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
55Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
56Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
57Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
58Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
59Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
60Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
61Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
62Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
63Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
64Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
65Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
66Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
67Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
68Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
69Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
70Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
71Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
72Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
73Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
74John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
75William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
76Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
77Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
78Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
79Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
80Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
81Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
82Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
83Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
85Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
86Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
87Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:19
88Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:37
89Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:00:47
90Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:54
91Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:01:55
92Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:08
93Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:09
94Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
95Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:19
96David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
97Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:10:16
98Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
99Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
100William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
101Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
102Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
103Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
104Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
105Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
106Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
107Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
108Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
109Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
110Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
111Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
112Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
113Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
114Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
115Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
116Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
117Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
118Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
119Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
120Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
121Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:14:24
122Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
123Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:30
124Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
125Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
126Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
127Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
128Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
129Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
130Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
131Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
132Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
133Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
134Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
135Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
136Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
137John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
138Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
139Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:18:03
140Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
141Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
142Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
143Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
144Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team

Sprint 1 - Oro Vista Ave, km.93.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3pts
2William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2
3Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Sprint 2 - Placerita Canyon Rd, km.124
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3pts
2Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling2
3William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1

Finish - Santa Clarita, km.148.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling15pts
2Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling12
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha9
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team7
5Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo6
6Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky5
7Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data3
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie2
10Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Angeles Crest Hwy summit, km.22.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step8pts
2Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
3Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman6
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
5Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3

Mountain 2 - Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Rd summit, km.52
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
3William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3
4Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Mountain 3 - Little Tujunga Canyon Rd summit, km.111.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
3William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3
4Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Mountain 4 - Little Tujunga Canyon Rd summit, km.118.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
3William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3
4Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3:52:17
2Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
3Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
5Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
6Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
7Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
8Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
9Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
10Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
11Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
12Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
14Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
15William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
16Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
17Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:11
19Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:29
20Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:01
21Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:10:08
22Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
23Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
24Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
25Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
26Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
27Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:15:22
28Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:17:55
29Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team

Combativity award
Rider Name (Country) Team
William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Pro Cycling Team11:36:43
2Rally Cycling
3Etixx-Quick Step0:00:08
4BMC Racing Team
5Axeon Hagens Berman
6Team Katusha
7Trek - Segafredo
8UnitedHealthcare
9Team Sky
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Tinkoff
12Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie
13Direct Energie
14Team Dimension Data
15Team Giant-Alpecin
16Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
17Team Novo Nordisk0:17:27
18Team WIGGINS0:20:24

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling8:12:34
2Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:08
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:14
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:20
5Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:21
6William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:23
8Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:24
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
10Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
11Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
13Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
14Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
15Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
16Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
18Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
20Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
21Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
22Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
23Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
24Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
26Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
29Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
30Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
31Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
32Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
34Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
35George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
36Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
37Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
38Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
39Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
40Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
41John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
42Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
43Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
44Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
45Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
46Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
47Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
48Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
49Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
50Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
51Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
52Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
54Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
55Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
57Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
58Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
59Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
61Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
62Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
63Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
64Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
65Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
66Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
68Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
69Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
70Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
71Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
72Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
74Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
75Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
76Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
77Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
78John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
79Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
80Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:35
81Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:40
82Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:54
83Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:58
84Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:03
85Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
86Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
87Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:02:06
88Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:02:11
89Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:19
90Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:02:20
91Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:44
92Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:50
93Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:06:25
94Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
95Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:35
96David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
97Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:26
98Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
99Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:28
100Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:30
101Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:10:32
102Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
103Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
104Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
105Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
106Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
107Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
108Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
109Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
110Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
111Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
112Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
113Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:52
114Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:55
115William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:11:11
116Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
117Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
118Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:44
119Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:54
120Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:44
121Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:14:40
122Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
123Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:46
124Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
125Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
126John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
127Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
128Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
129Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
130Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
131Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
132Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
133Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
134Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
135Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
136Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:16:16
137Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:16:39
138Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:17:00
139Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team0:18:19
140Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
141Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:18:34
142Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:18:35
143Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:18:58
144Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:20:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team22pts
2Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling21
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling14
4Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
5Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo11
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha9
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie9
8Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
9Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
10Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk6
11Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky5
12Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman4
13Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
14Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
15William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3
16Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
17Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data3
18Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk2
19Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team2
20Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin1
21Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
22Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
23John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling15pts
2Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
3William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman9
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step8
5Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team8
6Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
7Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
8Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman6
9Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling6
10Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
11Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
12Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
13Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk3
14Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin2
15Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8:12:55
2William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
3Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:02
4Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:03
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
6Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
8Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
10Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
11Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
12Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
14Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
16Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
17Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:14
18Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:00:42
19Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:29
20Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:04
21Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:07
22Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:10:11
23Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
24Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
25Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
26Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
27Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:15:25
28Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:17:58
29Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:18:13

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Pro Cycling Team24:38:46
2Rally Cycling
3UnitedHealthcare0:00:08
4Axeon Hagens Berman
5Etixx-Quick Step
6BMC Racing Team
7Team Sky
8Trek - Segafredo
9Team Katusha
10Tinkoff
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo
12Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie
13Direct Energie
14Team Dimension Data
15Team Giant-Alpecin
16Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
17Team Novo Nordisk0:17:27
18Team WIGGINS0:20:24

 

Latest on Cyclingnews