Ben King (Cannondale Pro Cycling) pulled off an upset win Monday at the Tour of California, stealing the stage 2 win in Santa Clarita from the sprinters in a two-up sprint with breakaway companion Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling).

The stage win also moved King into the overall race lead, as Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the bunch sprint eight seconds later ahead of stage 1 winner Peter Sagan.

The stage win was for the first for US riders at the Tour of California since Taylor Phinney won in Santa Barabara in 2014, and it comes just months after King broke his fibula during an early season training ride.

"I'm really happy, but my legs were really angry today," King told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight after the stage.

"They told me to go into the break, and normally four guys on a stage like this really doesn't have a chance, but I think a lot of the sprinters' teams had there helpers dropped, and so we knew we had a chance," he said.

King and Huffman were the sole survivors of a four-rider move that got away after the first KOM, and then they pulled off the rare feat of sticking their move to the line on the day when the sprinters' teams looked determined to pull them back.

"The other three guys in the breakaway with me were super strong, especially Evan," King said. "Nobody skipped a turn all day. It was super cohesive, and that’s what ultimately did it."

How it happened

Monday's 148.5km second stage took riders from South Pasadena north to Santa Clarita after four categorised climbs and two intermediate sprints. The route started uphill almost immediately, with the first category 1 KOM on Angels Crest Highway coming just 22.5km into the stage.

The second KOM, the category 2 climb of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon summited just 30km later to make a very difficult opening 60km. The last two KOMs, the second category climbs on Little Tujunga Canyon Road, came later in the day at 111.5km and 118.5km. A generally downhill run to the finish from there tempted the teams that had sprinters who could climb.





The move was short-lived, however, as Direct Energie, hoping to set up a reduced bunch sprint for sprinter Bryan Coqaurd, massed on the front and pulled the leaders back just before the summit. Alaphilippe held on to take the maximum KOM points ahead of Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHelthcare) and Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman).

A second, much smaller group formed after the first KOM, with King, William Barta (Axeon Hagens Berman), Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Giant-Alpecin) and Huffman sneaking away on the descent. They poured on the power as the peloton regrouped for the chase, quickly building a gap of 7:30 about halfway through the race. Huffman took full points at the second KOM, followed by King, Barta and then Lunke.

Direct Energie and Tinkoff picked up the chase again, restarting the game of cat and mouse between the escapees and the bunch. The chasers whittled the lead down to 3:30 with 50km to go, and a bunch sprint looked possible if the sprinters could make it over the final two climbs.

As the breakaway made its way to the third KOM, Lunke fell off the pace as the Huffman, King and Barta continued up to the KOM, where Huffman won again ahead of King and Barta. Huffman repeated his performance on the final KOM, securing the KOM jersey for Tuesday's queen stage.

From there it was a test of wills and horsepower, with the peloton winning that battle as BMC came to the front in the last 30km and Barta puncturing out of the lead group. The Axeon rider dug deep to make it back up to Huffman and King, the effort no doubt robbed some horsepower from their combined effort.

BMC director Jackson Stewart said his team went to the front to bring down the gap rather than try to set up Greg Van Avermaet for a sprint finish.

"They weren't really bringing it back, and we were nervous of Ben King with too much time," he said. "We just kind of saw that Sagan's team fell apart on the first climb, and a lot of sprinters were dropped the first climb, so we kind of thought that maybe they didn't have the same horsepower to control the gap.

"We didn't want to give them more than a minute, but then we just got stuck," Stewart said. "Nobody wanted to come up and help, so we just kept riding."

With 20km to go, the gap was down to 1:55 as it started to become clear the peloton, which was being led by a team that was more focused on limiting general classification losses than a stage win, had left the chase too late and the winner would come from the break.

Barta lost contact again in the closing kilometres, leaving King and Huffman to sprint it out for the stage win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:52:09 2 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:08 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 5 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 7 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 10 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 18 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 21 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 25 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 26 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 27 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 28 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 29 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 30 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 31 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 32 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 33 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 34 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 35 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 36 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 37 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 38 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 39 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 40 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 41 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 42 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 43 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 44 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 45 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 46 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 47 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 48 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 49 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 50 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 51 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 52 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 53 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 54 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 56 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 57 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 59 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 60 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 61 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 62 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 63 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 64 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 65 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 66 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 67 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 68 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 69 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 70 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 71 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 72 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 73 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 74 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 75 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 76 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 77 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 78 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 79 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 80 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 81 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 82 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 83 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 85 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 86 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 87 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:19 88 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:37 89 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:00:47 90 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:00:54 91 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:01:55 92 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:00:08 93 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:09 94 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 95 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:19 96 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 97 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:10:16 98 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 99 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 100 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 101 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 102 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 103 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 104 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 105 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 106 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 107 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 108 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 109 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 110 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 111 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 112 Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 113 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 114 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 115 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 116 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 117 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 118 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 119 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 120 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 121 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:14:24 122 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 123 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:30 124 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 125 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 126 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 127 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 128 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 129 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS 130 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 131 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 132 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 133 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 134 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS 135 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 136 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 137 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 138 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 139 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:18:03 140 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 141 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 142 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 143 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 144 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team

Sprint 1 - Oro Vista Ave, km.93.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 3 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Sprint 2 - Placerita Canyon Rd, km.124 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 2 3 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1

Finish - Santa Clarita, km.148.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 12 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 9 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 7 5 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 6 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 5 7 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 8 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 3 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 2 10 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Angeles Crest Hwy summit, km.22.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 pts 2 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 3 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 5 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3

Mountain 2 - Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Rd summit, km.52 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 3 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 4 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Mountain 3 - Little Tujunga Canyon Rd summit, km.111.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 3 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 4 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Mountain 4 - Little Tujunga Canyon Rd summit, km.118.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 3 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 4 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:52:17 2 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 3 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 7 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 12 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 15 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 16 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 17 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:11 19 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:29 20 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:01 21 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:10:08 22 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 23 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 24 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 25 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 26 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:15:22 28 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:17:55 29 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team

Combativity award Rider Name (Country) Team William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 11:36:43 2 Rally Cycling 3 Etixx-Quick Step 0:00:08 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Axeon Hagens Berman 6 Team Katusha 7 Trek - Segafredo 8 UnitedHealthcare 9 Team Sky 10 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Tinkoff 12 Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie 13 Direct Energie 14 Team Dimension Data 15 Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 17 Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:27 18 Team WIGGINS 0:20:24

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8:12:34 2 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:08 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:14 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:20 5 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:21 6 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:23 8 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 10 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 11 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 13 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 15 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 18 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 20 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 21 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 22 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 23 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 24 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 26 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 29 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 30 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 31 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 32 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 33 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 34 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 35 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 36 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 37 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 38 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 39 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 40 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 41 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 42 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 43 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 44 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 45 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 46 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 47 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 48 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 49 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 50 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 51 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 52 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 54 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 55 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 56 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 57 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 58 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 59 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 60 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 61 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 62 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 63 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 64 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 65 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 66 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 67 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 68 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 69 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 70 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 71 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 72 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 73 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 74 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 75 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 76 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 77 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 78 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 79 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 80 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:35 81 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:40 82 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:00:54 83 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:58 84 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:03 85 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 86 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 87 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:02:06 88 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:02:11 89 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:19 90 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:02:20 91 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:02:44 92 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:50 93 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:25 94 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 95 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:35 96 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 97 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:26 98 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 99 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:28 100 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:30 101 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:10:32 102 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 103 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 104 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 105 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 106 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 107 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 108 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 109 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 110 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 111 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 112 Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 113 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:52 114 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:55 115 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 0:11:11 116 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 117 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 118 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:44 119 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:54 120 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:44 121 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:40 122 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 123 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:46 124 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 125 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 126 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 127 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 128 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 129 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS 130 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 131 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 132 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 133 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 134 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 135 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 136 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:16:16 137 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:16:39 138 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:17:00 139 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 0:18:19 140 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 141 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:18:34 142 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:18:35 143 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:18:58 144 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:20:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 22 pts 2 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 14 4 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 5 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 9 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 9 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 9 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 10 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 6 11 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 5 12 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 13 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 14 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 15 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 16 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 17 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 3 18 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 2 19 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 2 20 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 21 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 22 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 23 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 15 pts 2 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 3 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 5 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 8 6 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 7 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 8 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 9 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 6 10 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 11 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 13 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 3 14 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 15 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8:12:55 2 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:02 4 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:03 5 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 6 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 12 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 16 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:14 18 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:00:42 19 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:29 20 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:04 21 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:07 22 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:10:11 23 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 24 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 25 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 26 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 27 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:15:25 28 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:17:58 29 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:18:13