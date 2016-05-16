Tour of California Stage 1: Video highlights

Image 1 of 5 Wouter Wippert (Cannondale) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) throw their bikes over the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Race leader Peter Sagan is interviewed post-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 The top three: Wouter Wippert (Cannondale), Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) gets kisses on the podium for the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan comes around Wouter Wippert (Cannondale) to take stage 1

Peter Sagan picked up where he left off at the Tour of California, taking victory on the opening stage of the race that he won overall 12 months ago.

Though the parcours of the remaining stages of this year's race mean Sagan is unlikely to repeat his overall win, he proved to be the fastest man in the race as the opening stage to and from San Diego came down to a bunch sprint.

While other big names like Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) where unable to get themselves to the front in the finale, Sagan powered his way through the hectic peloton and thrust his bike forward over the line for a narrow win over Cannondale's Wouter Wippert and LottoNL-Jumbo's Dylan Groenewgen.

Watch how the day unfolded, from the early breakaway to the sprint finish, in our highlights video above.

