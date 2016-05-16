Tour of California Stage 1: Video highlights
Catch up on Sagan's sprint victory
Peter Sagan picked up where he left off at the Tour of California, taking victory on the opening stage of the race that he won overall 12 months ago.
Related Articles
Though the parcours of the remaining stages of this year's race mean Sagan is unlikely to repeat his overall win, he proved to be the fastest man in the race as the opening stage to and from San Diego came down to a bunch sprint.
While other big names like Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) where unable to get themselves to the front in the finale, Sagan powered his way through the hectic peloton and thrust his bike forward over the line for a narrow win over Cannondale's Wouter Wippert and LottoNL-Jumbo's Dylan Groenewgen.
Watch how the day unfolded, from the early breakaway to the sprint finish, in our highlights video above.
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy