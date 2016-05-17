Tour of California: Alaphilippe wins queen stage
Etixx-Quick Step rider moves into overall race lead
Stage 3: Thousand Oaks - Gibraltar
Just as he did 12-months ago, Julian Alaphilippe rode to victory on the queen stage of the Tour of California with a solo win ahead of Peter Stetina on the steep slopes of Gibraltar Road to move into the yellow jersey. The Etixx-Quick Step rider caught then passed Stetina in the closing stages of the climb to finish 15 seconds clear of the Trek-Segafredo rider in what was the first test for the general classification riders.
"I am really happy, it is the my first victory of the season," said Alaphilippe in a post-race television interview. "Today there was a bit of stress in the peloton because everybody knows and everybody waits until the last climb for the final fight so Cannondale did a good job all the day with the control. For me personally, the goal of the team was to be in a really good position for the last climb in the beginning and I was in the first position, thank you to me team for keeping eyes on me all day. I was really surprised to be in a good position in the last two k's and could also make a good effort to take the victory as well so I am happy."
Stetina looked to be riding to the win as he accelerated away from Lachlan Morton (Jelly-Belly) and Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) with just over 2km to the summit. Cheered on by boisterous fans on the 10% gradients, Stetina's move forced a reaction from the chase group that had been controlled by Cannondale and BMC who were looking to set up Lawson Craddock and Brent Bookwalter respectively. However, it was Alaphilippe and George Bennett of Team LottoNl-Jumbo who led the chase of Stetina.
Just after the flamme rouge, Alaphilippe sprinted past Powless and keep pounding his pedals until catching Stetina at 400 metres to race. Stetina jumped on Alaphilippe's wheel but couldn't match the Frenchman's kick which took him to the stage win and onto the podium as race leader.
"I am always motivated so motivation is not a problem, it's just that this year is a little bit different," said the 23-year-old of his ambitions to win the race overall. "Last year I was in good shape for the general classification but after Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the classics season I did a break so its my first race after a little break for the second part of the season so its different."
Bennett and Bookwalter were the next best riders on the road before Powless capped off one his best day's on the bike yet with fifth place, followed home by the GC men.
As it stands, Alaphilippe has a 19 second advantage over Stetina with New Zealander Bennett third at 31 seconds although it is Bookwalter (fourth at 27 seconds) and his teammate Rohan Dennis (eighth at 58 seconds) who look likely to take the race lead after the 20km stage 6 Folsom time trial.
"I am not prepared for the general classification but I don’t know, we never know, I do our best every day. It's a long TT, 20km, so its not my speciality, I am not really good for the TT but we will see uh," added Alaphilippe.
How it happened
The early break was formed when Andrew Tennant (Team WIGGINS), Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare), Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman), Krists Neilands (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) pushed clear.
Huffman had moved into the lead in the KOM jersey on stage 2 and his intentions were clear once more. The five leaders were soon joined by Julian Arredondo (Trek-Segafredo) and Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel).
It was Huffman who took maximum points on the first climb of the stage, beating Clark into second, with Daniel in third.
The peloton, meanwhile, were marshalled carefully by Cannondale as they protected the lead of Ben King, who had beaten Huffman on stage 2 and moved into the leader's jersey as a result.
The seven leaders were able to establish a lead of just over four minutes roughly 100 kilometres into the stage. The gap began to come down as the race headed towards the second climb of the day, where Clark took his revenge and beat Huffman to the line.
They swapped positions once more on the penultimate climb but with the peloton hot on their heels and the gap reduced to 2:35 with 40 kilometres to go.
Tennant's acceleration to pick up the bonus seconds at the final intermediate sprint briefly split the cohesion in the break, just as the peloton began to organise a more thorough chase as BMC came to the front.
Both Clark and Huffman were distanced when Putt hit the front on an uncategorised climb – the former two saving the powder for another KOM battle later in the race. Putt once more went on the front foot with the gap down to 1:25 and with 20 kilometres remaining. Only Daniel could follow.
The pace at the front of the peloton and the tussle for position saw Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) and Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) hit the deck. Team Sky confirming post race the British champion had broken his collarbone.
Up ahead and the leading pair still had a minute of an advantage as they hit the lower slopes of Gibraltar Road. Once on the climb, Daniel started to ride away from Putt before the two young riders were brought back. Despite being the youngest rider in the race, Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) wasn't intimated by his older and more experienced rivals as he was the first rider to attack off the front of the peloton and open up a gap of 30 seconds.
Morton and then Stetina made their moves to bridge up with Powless as Cannondale had Andrew Talansky setting the chase pace and whittling down the lead. Stetina decided to go on his own and ride away from Morton and Powless and opened up a gap as the riders started to move from the chase group.
Once Alaphilippe made his move, the focus was centred on the Etixx - Quick-Step rider and whether he would repeat his Mt Baldy antics as a known quality compared to his relatively anonymity from 12 months when he surprised the peloton by taking the stage and yellow jersey double. In the end there was no question as Alaphilippe became the 11th rider from his team to enjoy a victory in 2016 on the same day his teammate Bob Jungels pulled on the pink jersey at the Giro d'italia.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:36:59
|2
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:15
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:25
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:30
|6
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|7
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:35
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|9
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:59
|11
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|12
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|14
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:18
|15
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|16
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:23
|17
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|18
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|19
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:00
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|21
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:24
|22
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:38
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:52
|24
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:54
|25
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|26
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:03:28
|27
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:04:14
|28
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|29
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:04:45
|33
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:52
|34
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:05:04
|35
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:28
|36
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|37
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|38
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|39
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:49
|40
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:23
|41
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:38
|42
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:08:44
|43
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:38
|44
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|46
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|47
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|48
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|49
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|50
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:39
|51
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|52
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|54
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|55
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|56
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|57
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|58
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|59
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|60
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:10:46
|61
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:10:48
|62
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:58
|63
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|64
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:12:19
|65
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:35
|66
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:08
|67
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:50
|68
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|70
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|71
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|72
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:08
|74
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|75
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:10
|76
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:43
|77
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|78
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|79
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|80
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|81
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|82
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|83
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|84
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|85
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:16
|86
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:41
|87
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:45
|88
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:17:58
|89
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|90
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|91
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|92
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|93
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|94
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|95
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|0:18:05
|97
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|98
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|99
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|100
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|101
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|102
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:18:31
|103
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:18:40
|104
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:21:52
|105
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|106
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|107
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|108
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|109
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|110
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|111
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|112
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|113
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|114
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|115
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|116
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|117
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|118
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|119
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|120
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|121
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|122
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|123
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|124
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|125
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|126
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|127
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|128
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|128
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|131
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|132
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|133
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|134
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|135
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|136
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|137
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|138
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|139
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|140
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:22:00
|141
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:22:17
|142
|Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:32
|143
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:58
|DNF
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|3
|pts
|2
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|3
|pts
|2
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|6
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|7
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|2
|3
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|3
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|4
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|2
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|6
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|7
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4:37:29
|2
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:48
|3
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:30
|4
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:44
|5
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:22
|6
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:04:34
|7
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:08
|8
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|10
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:10:09
|11
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:10:18
|12
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:28
|13
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:13:20
|14
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:14:38
|16
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:15:13
|17
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|18
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:17:28
|19
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|20
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|21
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|22
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|23
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:35
|24
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:18:01
|25
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:21:22
|26
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|27
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|13:53:00
|2
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:45
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:03:25
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:26
|5
|Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie
|0:05:42
|6
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:07:06
|7
|Team Dimension Data
|0:07:43
|8
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:09:28
|9
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:11:28
|10
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:22
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:52
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:13:16
|13
|Direct Energie
|0:18:38
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:07
|15
|Rally Cycling
|0:01:05
|16
|Team Wiggins
|0:08:38
|17
|Tinkoff
|0:37:08
|18
|Team Sky
|0:39:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12:49:47
|2
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:19
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:31
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:40
|6
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:43
|7
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:45
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|9
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:09
|11
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:12
|14
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:28
|15
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|16
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:33
|17
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|18
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:41
|19
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:10
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|21
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:34
|22
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:48
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:02
|24
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:04
|25
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|26
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:03:38
|27
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:23
|28
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:24
|29
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|31
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:04:55
|32
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:58
|33
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:02
|34
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:14
|35
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:38
|36
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|37
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|38
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:05:53
|39
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:59
|40
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:33
|41
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:48
|42
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:08:54
|43
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:09:46
|44
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:48
|45
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|46
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|47
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|48
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|50
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:49
|51
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|52
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|53
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:10:56
|54
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:05
|55
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:11:09
|56
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:11:19
|57
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:28
|58
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:05
|59
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:12:29
|60
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:45
|61
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|62
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:00
|63
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|65
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:15:53
|66
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|68
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:51
|69
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:17:40
|70
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:18:05
|71
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:18:08
|72
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|73
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:15
|74
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|75
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|76
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:26
|77
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:18:50
|78
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:01
|79
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|80
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:20:10
|81
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:29
|82
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:20:51
|83
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:55
|84
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:57
|85
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:21:46
|86
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:21:52
|87
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:21:58
|88
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:02
|89
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|90
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|91
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|92
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|93
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|94
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|95
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:41
|96
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:23:34
|97
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:24:08
|98
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:24:30
|99
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:26
|100
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:57
|101
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:26:01
|102
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:26:24
|103
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:28:00
|104
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:28:13
|105
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:28:16
|106
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|107
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:28:23
|108
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:36
|109
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:28:49
|110
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:55
|111
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:30:40
|112
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:42
|113
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:32:04
|114
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:32:10
|115
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|116
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|117
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:32:49
|118
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|119
|Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:50
|120
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:33:10
|121
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:17
|122
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:33:22
|123
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:33:30
|124
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:33:32
|125
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:34:27
|126
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|0:36:10
|127
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:36:18
|128
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|129
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:37:24
|130
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|131
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|132
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|133
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|134
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|135
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|136
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|137
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|138
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:38:17
|139
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:38:38
|140
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:39:57
|141
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:40:12
|142
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:40:13
|143
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:41:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|22
|pts
|2
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|14
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|6
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|7
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|9
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|11
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|12
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|13
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|14
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|6
|15
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|16
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|17
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|18
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|19
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|20
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|21
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|22
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|23
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|3
|24
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|25
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|26
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|27
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|28
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|2
|29
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|30
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|31
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|2
|32
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|33
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|34
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|35
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|36
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|1
|37
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|3
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|22
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|14
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|6
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|9
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|10
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|11
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|12
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|13
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|14
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|15
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|16
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|18
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|19
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|20
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|21
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|22
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12:50:27
|2
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:48
|3
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:30
|4
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:43
|5
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:22
|6
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:05:13
|7
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:09:06
|8
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:08
|9
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|10
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:10:09
|11
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:10:29
|12
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:25
|13
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:15:13
|14
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:17:25
|15
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:17:28
|16
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:46
|17
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:19:21
|18
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:22
|19
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|20
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:24:46
|22
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:17
|23
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:27:36
|24
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|25
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:27:43
|26
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:28:09
|27
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:32:50
|28
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:39:17
|29
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:39:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|38:31:54
|2
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:45
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:03:25
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|5
|Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie
|0:05:42
|6
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:07:06
|7
|Team Dimension Data
|0:07:43
|8
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:09:28
|9
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:11:28
|10
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:22
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:52
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:13:16
|13
|Direct Energie
|0:18:38
|14
|Rally Cycling
|0:24:57
|15
|Tinkoff
|0:37:08
|16
|Team Sky
|0:39:46
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:40:26
|18
|Team Wiggins
|0:52:54
