Trending

Tour of California: Alaphilippe wins queen stage

Etixx-Quick Step rider moves into overall race lead

Image 1 of 47

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) finishes

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) finishes
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 47

Rohan Dennis hits stop on his SRM

Rohan Dennis hits stop on his SRM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 47

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step) celebrates winning stage 3

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step) celebrates winning stage 3
Image 4 of 47

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo)

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 47

Mark Cavendish gets into an aero tuck

Mark Cavendish gets into an aero tuck
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 47

Lawson Craddock (Cannondale)

Lawson Craddock (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 47

Greg Daniel (Axeon) was most aggressive today

Greg Daniel (Axeon) was most aggressive today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 47

Evan Huffman in his KOM jersey

Evan Huffman in his KOM jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 47

Evan Huffman scoops up more KOM points

Evan Huffman scoops up more KOM points
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 47

The classification leaders after stage 3

The classification leaders after stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 47

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) after finishing second

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) after finishing second
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 47

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 47

Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) attacking on the climb

Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) attacking on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 47

Best young rider Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman)

Best young rider Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 47

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 47

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 47

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Team Katusha)

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 47

The top three on stage 3

The top three on stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 47

Fans hold large cookies to cheer the peloton on

Fans hold large cookies to cheer the peloton on
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 47

The Chicken Man cheers on Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo)

The Chicken Man cheers on Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 47

Cannondale's Ben King crosses the line having lost the race lead

Cannondale's Ben King crosses the line having lost the race lead
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 47

The riders are ready to start stage 3

The riders are ready to start stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 47

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish chat as the peloton rolls out

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish chat as the peloton rolls out
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 47

Wouter Wippert doing a job for Cannondale

Wouter Wippert doing a job for Cannondale
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 47

Not a great day for surfing in California

Not a great day for surfing in California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 47

The peloton riding by the beaches

The peloton riding by the beaches
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 47

Alan Marangoni leading the Cannondale train

Alan Marangoni leading the Cannondale train
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 47

The Giant-Alpecin team sitting in the middle of the bunch

The Giant-Alpecin team sitting in the middle of the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 47

Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) leading the breakaway

Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) leading the breakaway
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 47

Julian Alaphilippe raises his arms in triumph

Julian Alaphilippe raises his arms in triumph
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 47

Julian Alaphilippe celebrates the stage win

Julian Alaphilippe celebrates the stage win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 47

Neilson Powless (Axeon) attacked on the early slopes

Neilson Powless (Axeon) attacked on the early slopes
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 47

Paddy Bevin (Cannondale) does a shift on the front)

Paddy Bevin (Cannondale) does a shift on the front)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 47

Cannondale looking after race leader Ben King

Cannondale looking after race leader Ben King
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 47

Alan Marangoni (Cannondale) on the front

Alan Marangoni (Cannondale) on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 36 of 47

The breakaway spread across the road

The breakaway spread across the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 37 of 47

The peloton snakes its way up the road

The peloton snakes its way up the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 38 of 47

The peloton rode from Thousand Oaks up to the top of Gibraltar Road today

The peloton rode from Thousand Oaks up to the top of Gibraltar Road today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 39 of 47

Peter Sagan retains the green jersey

Peter Sagan retains the green jersey
Image 40 of 47

Evan Huffman pulls on the KOM jersey

Evan Huffman pulls on the KOM jersey
Image 41 of 47

Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) moves in the best young rider jersey

Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) moves in the best young rider jersey
Image 42 of 47

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) powers his way up the climb

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) powers his way up the climb
Image 43 of 47

Yellow jersey Ben King (Cannondale) crosses the line

Yellow jersey Ben King (Cannondale) crosses the line
Image 44 of 47

New race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick-Step)

New race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick-Step)
Image 45 of 47

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick-Step) pumps his fist after the win

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick-Step) pumps his fist after the win
Image 46 of 47

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step) celebrating as he crosses the line

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step) celebrating as he crosses the line
Image 47 of 47

A solo win for Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step)

A solo win for Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step)

Just as he did 12-months ago, Julian Alaphilippe rode to victory on the queen stage of the Tour of California with a solo win ahead of Peter Stetina on the steep slopes of Gibraltar Road to move into the yellow jersey. The Etixx-Quick Step rider caught then passed Stetina in the closing stages of the climb to finish 15 seconds clear of the Trek-Segafredo rider in what was the first test for the general classification riders.

Related Articles

Tour of California stage 3 highlights - Video

"I am really happy, it is the my first victory of the season," said Alaphilippe in a post-race television interview. "Today there was a bit of stress in the peloton because everybody knows and everybody waits until the last climb for the final fight so Cannondale did a good job all the day with the control. For me personally, the goal of the team was to be in a really good position for the last climb in the beginning and I was in the first position, thank you to me team for keeping eyes on me all day. I was really surprised to be in a good position in the last two k's and could also make a good effort to take the victory as well so I am happy."

Stetina looked to be riding to the win as he accelerated away from Lachlan Morton (Jelly-Belly) and Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) with just over 2km to the summit. Cheered on by boisterous fans on the 10% gradients, Stetina's move forced a reaction from the chase group that had been controlled by Cannondale and BMC who were looking to set up Lawson Craddock and Brent Bookwalter respectively. However, it was Alaphilippe and George Bennett of Team LottoNl-Jumbo who led the chase of Stetina.

Just after the flamme rouge, Alaphilippe sprinted past Powless and keep pounding his pedals until catching Stetina at 400 metres to race. Stetina jumped on Alaphilippe's wheel but couldn't match the Frenchman's kick which took him to the stage win and onto the podium as race leader.

"I am always motivated so motivation is not a problem, it's just that this year is a little bit different," said the 23-year-old of his ambitions to win the race overall. "Last year I was in good shape for the general classification but after Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the classics season I did a break so its my first race after a little break for the second part of the season so its different." 

Bennett and Bookwalter were the next best riders on the road before Powless capped off one his best day's on the bike yet with fifth place, followed home by the GC men.

As it stands, Alaphilippe has a 19 second advantage over Stetina with New Zealander Bennett third at 31 seconds although it is Bookwalter (fourth at 27 seconds) and his teammate Rohan Dennis (eighth at 58 seconds) who look likely to take the race lead after the 20km stage 6 Folsom time trial.

"I am not prepared for the general classification but I don’t know, we never know, I do our best every day. It's a long TT, 20km, so its not my speciality, I am not really good for the TT but we will see uh," added Alaphilippe.

How it happened

The early break was formed when Andrew Tennant (Team WIGGINS), Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare), Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman), Krists Neilands (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) pushed clear.

Huffman had moved into the lead in the KOM jersey on stage 2 and his intentions were clear once more. The five leaders were soon joined by Julian Arredondo (Trek-Segafredo) and Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel).

It was Huffman who took maximum points on the first climb of the stage, beating Clark into second, with Daniel in third.

The peloton, meanwhile, were marshalled carefully by Cannondale as they protected the lead of Ben King, who had beaten Huffman on stage 2 and moved into the leader's jersey as a result.

The seven leaders were able to establish a lead of just over four minutes roughly 100 kilometres into the stage. The gap began to come down as the race headed towards the second climb of the day, where Clark took his revenge and beat Huffman to the line.

They swapped positions once more on the penultimate climb but with the peloton hot on their heels and the gap reduced to 2:35 with 40 kilometres to go.
Tennant's acceleration to pick up the bonus seconds at the final intermediate sprint briefly split the cohesion in the break, just as the peloton began to organise a more thorough chase as BMC came to the front.

Both Clark and Huffman were distanced when Putt hit the front on an uncategorised climb – the former two saving the powder for another KOM battle later in the race. Putt once more went on the front foot with the gap down to 1:25 and with 20 kilometres remaining. Only Daniel could follow.

The pace at the front of the peloton and the tussle for position saw Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) and Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) hit the deck. Team Sky confirming post race the British champion had broken his collarbone.

Up ahead and the leading pair still had a minute of an advantage as they hit the lower slopes of Gibraltar Road. Once on the climb, Daniel started to ride away from Putt before the two young riders were brought back. Despite being the youngest rider in the race, Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) wasn't intimated by his older and more experienced rivals as he was the first rider to attack off the front of the peloton and open up a gap of 30 seconds.

Morton and then Stetina made their moves to bridge up with Powless as Cannondale had Andrew Talansky setting the chase pace and whittling down the lead. Stetina decided to go on his own and ride away from Morton and Powless and opened up a gap as the riders started to move from the chase group.

Once Alaphilippe made his move, the focus was centred on the Etixx - Quick-Step rider and whether he would repeat his Mt Baldy antics as a known quality compared to his relatively anonymity from 12 months when he surprised the peloton by taking the stage and yellow jersey double. In the end there was no question as Alaphilippe became the 11th rider from his team to enjoy a victory in 2016 on the same day his teammate Bob Jungels pulled on the pink jersey at the Giro d'italia.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step4:36:59
2Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:15
3George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:25
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
5Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:30
6Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:33
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:35
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
9Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
10Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:59
11Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
12Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
13Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:02
14Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:18
15Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:20
16Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:23
17John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
18Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:31
19Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:00
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:21
21Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:24
22Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:38
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:52
24Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:54
25Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
26Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:03:28
27Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:04:14
28Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
29Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
30Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
31Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:04:45
33Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:52
34Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:05:04
35Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:28
36Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
37Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
38Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
39Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:49
40Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:23
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:38
42Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:08:44
43Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:38
44Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
46Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
47Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
48Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
49Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
50Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:39
51Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
52Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
54Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
55Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
56Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
57Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
58Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
59Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
60Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:10:46
61Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:10:48
62Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:58
63Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
64Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:12:19
65Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:35
66David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:08
67Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:13:50
68Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
69Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
70Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
71Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
72Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
73Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:08
74Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
75Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:15:10
76Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:43
77Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
78Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
79Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
80Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
81Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
82Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
83Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
84Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
85Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:16
86Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:41
87Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:45
88William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:17:58
89Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
90Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
91Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
92Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
93Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
94Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
95Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
96Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team0:18:05
97John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
98Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
99Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
100Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
101Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
102Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:18:31
103Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:18:40
104Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:21:52
105Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
106Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
107Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
108Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
109Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
110Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
111Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
112Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
113Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
114Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
115Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
116Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
117Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
118Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
119Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
120Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
121Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
122Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
123Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
124Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
125Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
126Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
127Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
128Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
128Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
130Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
131Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
132Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
133Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
134Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
135Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
136Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
137John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
138Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
139William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
140Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:22:00
141Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:22:17
142Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:22:32
143Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:58
DNFPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky

Sprint 1- Port Huaneme, km.73
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS3pts
2Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
3Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Carpinteria, km.135.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS3pts
2Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2
3Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Finish - Gibraltar Road, km.167
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step15pts
2Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo12
3George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team7
5Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman6
6Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
9Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team2
10Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Potrero Rd summit, km.7.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling3pts
2Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team2
3Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1

Mountain 2 - Westlake Blvd summit, km.21.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team5pts
2Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling4
3Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3
4Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Casitas Pass Rd summit, km.121
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling3pts
2Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team2
3Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 4 - Gibraltar Road, km.167.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step15pts
2Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo13
3George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team9
5Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman8
6Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin7
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team5

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman4:37:29
2Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:48
3Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:30
4Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:44
5Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:22
6Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:04:34
7Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:08
8Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
10Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman0:10:09
11Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:10:18
12Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:28
13Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:13:20
14Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
15Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:38
16Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:15:13
17Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
18William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:17:28
19Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
20Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
21Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
22Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
23Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:35
24Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:18:01
25Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:21:22
26Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
27Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
28Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
29Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team

Combativity award
Rider Name (Country) Team
Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team13:53:00
2Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:45
3Trek - Segafredo0:03:25
4Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:05:26
5Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie0:05:42
6Unitedhealthcare0:07:06
7Team Dimension Data0:07:43
8Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:09:28
9Etixx-Quick Step0:11:28
10Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:22
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:52
12Team Katusha0:13:16
13Direct Energie0:18:38
14Team Novo Nordisk0:23:07
15Rally Cycling0:01:05
16Team Wiggins0:08:38
17Tinkoff0:37:08
18Team Sky0:39:46

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step12:49:47
2Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:19
3George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:31
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
5Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:40
6Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:43
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:45
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
9Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
10Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:09
11Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
13Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:12
14Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:28
15Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:30
16Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:33
17John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
18Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:41
19Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:10
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:31
21Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:34
22Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:48
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:02
24Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:04
25Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
26Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:03:38
27Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:23
28Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:04:24
29Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
31Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:04:55
32Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:04:58
33Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:02
34Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:14
35Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:38
36Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
37Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
38Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:05:53
39Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:59
40Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:33
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:48
42Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:08:54
43Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:09:46
44Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:48
45Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
46Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
47Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
48Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
50Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:49
51Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
52Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
53Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:10:56
54Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:05
55Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:11:09
56Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:11:19
57Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:28
58Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:12:05
59Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:12:29
60Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:45
61Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
62Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:14:00
63Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
64Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
65Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:15:53
66Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
68Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:51
69Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:17:40
70William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:18:05
71Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:18:08
72Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
73John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:15
74Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
75Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
76Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:26
77Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:18:50
78Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:20:01
79Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
80Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:20:10
81David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:29
82Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:20:51
83Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:55
84Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:57
85Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:21:46
86Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:21:52
87Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:21:58
88Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:22:02
89Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
90Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
91Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
92Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
93Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
94Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
95Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:41
96Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:23:34
97Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:24:08
98Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:24:30
99Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:26
100Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:57
101Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:26:01
102Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:26:24
103Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:28:00
104Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:28:13
105Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:28:16
106Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
107Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:28:23
108Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:36
109Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:28:49
110Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:55
111Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:30:40
112Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:30:42
113Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:32:04
114Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:32:10
115Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
116Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
117William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:32:49
118Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
119Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:32:50
120Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:33:10
121Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:17
122Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:33:22
123Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:33:30
124Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:33:32
125Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:34:27
126Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team0:36:10
127Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:36:18
128Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
129Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:37:24
130Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
131Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
132John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
133Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
134Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
135Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
136Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
137Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
138Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:38:17
139Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:38:38
140Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:39:57
141Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:40:12
142Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:40:13
143Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:41:48

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team22pts
2Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling21
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step15
4Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling14
5Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo12
6Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
7Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo11
8George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha9
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie9
11Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team7
13Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
14Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS6
15Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman6
16Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk6
17Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
18Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky5
19Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
20Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman4
21Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
22Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
23Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data3
24Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
25Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
26William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3
27Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
28Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team2
29Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2
30Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk2
31Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team2
32Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
33Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin1
34Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
35Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
36Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team1
37John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling25pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step23
3Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team22
4Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman14
5Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo13
6Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
7George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team9
9William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman9
10Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin7
11Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
12Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
13Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
14Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling6
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
16Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
17Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman4
18Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
19Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk3
20Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin2
21Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
22Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman12:50:27
2Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:48
3Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:30
4Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:43
5Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:22
6Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:05:13
7Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:09:06
8Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:08
9Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
10Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman0:10:09
11Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:10:29
12Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:25
13Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:15:13
14William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:17:25
15Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:17:28
16Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:46
17Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:19:21
18Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:21:22
19Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
20Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
21Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:24:46
22Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:17
23Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:27:36
24Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
25Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:27:43
26Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:28:09
27Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:32:50
28Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:39:17
29Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:39:32

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team38:31:54
2Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:45
3Trek - Segafredo0:03:25
4Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:05:18
5Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie0:05:42
6Unitedhealthcare0:07:06
7Team Dimension Data0:07:43
8Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:09:28
9Etixx-Quick Step0:11:28
10Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:22
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:52
12Team Katusha0:13:16
13Direct Energie0:18:38
14Rally Cycling0:24:57
15Tinkoff0:37:08
16Team Sky0:39:46
17Team Novo Nordisk0:40:26
18Team Wiggins0:52:54

 

Latest on Cyclingnews