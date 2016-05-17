Image 1 of 47 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) finishes (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 47 Rohan Dennis hits stop on his SRM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 47 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step) celebrates winning stage 3 Image 4 of 47 George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 47 Mark Cavendish gets into an aero tuck (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 47 Lawson Craddock (Cannondale) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 47 Greg Daniel (Axeon) was most aggressive today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 47 Evan Huffman in his KOM jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 47 Evan Huffman scoops up more KOM points (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 47 The classification leaders after stage 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 47 Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) after finishing second (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 47 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 47 Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) attacking on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 47 Best young rider Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 47 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 47 Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 47 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 47 The top three on stage 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 47 Fans hold large cookies to cheer the peloton on (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 47 The Chicken Man cheers on Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 47 Cannondale's Ben King crosses the line having lost the race lead (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 47 The riders are ready to start stage 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 47 Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish chat as the peloton rolls out (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 47 Wouter Wippert doing a job for Cannondale (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 47 Not a great day for surfing in California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 47 The peloton riding by the beaches (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 47 Alan Marangoni leading the Cannondale train (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 47 The Giant-Alpecin team sitting in the middle of the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 47 Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) leading the breakaway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 47 Julian Alaphilippe raises his arms in triumph (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 47 Julian Alaphilippe celebrates the stage win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 47 Neilson Powless (Axeon) attacked on the early slopes (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 47 Paddy Bevin (Cannondale) does a shift on the front) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 47 Cannondale looking after race leader Ben King (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 47 Alan Marangoni (Cannondale) on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 36 of 47 The breakaway spread across the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 37 of 47 The peloton snakes its way up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 38 of 47 The peloton rode from Thousand Oaks up to the top of Gibraltar Road today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 39 of 47 Peter Sagan retains the green jersey Image 40 of 47 Evan Huffman pulls on the KOM jersey Image 41 of 47 Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) moves in the best young rider jersey Image 42 of 47 Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) powers his way up the climb Image 43 of 47 Yellow jersey Ben King (Cannondale) crosses the line Image 44 of 47 New race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick-Step) Image 45 of 47 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick-Step) pumps his fist after the win Image 46 of 47 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step) celebrating as he crosses the line Image 47 of 47 A solo win for Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step)

Just as he did 12-months ago, Julian Alaphilippe rode to victory on the queen stage of the Tour of California with a solo win ahead of Peter Stetina on the steep slopes of Gibraltar Road to move into the yellow jersey. The Etixx-Quick Step rider caught then passed Stetina in the closing stages of the climb to finish 15 seconds clear of the Trek-Segafredo rider in what was the first test for the general classification riders.

"I am really happy, it is the my first victory of the season," said Alaphilippe in a post-race television interview. "Today there was a bit of stress in the peloton because everybody knows and everybody waits until the last climb for the final fight so Cannondale did a good job all the day with the control. For me personally, the goal of the team was to be in a really good position for the last climb in the beginning and I was in the first position, thank you to me team for keeping eyes on me all day. I was really surprised to be in a good position in the last two k's and could also make a good effort to take the victory as well so I am happy."

Stetina looked to be riding to the win as he accelerated away from Lachlan Morton (Jelly-Belly) and Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) with just over 2km to the summit. Cheered on by boisterous fans on the 10% gradients, Stetina's move forced a reaction from the chase group that had been controlled by Cannondale and BMC who were looking to set up Lawson Craddock and Brent Bookwalter respectively. However, it was Alaphilippe and George Bennett of Team LottoNl-Jumbo who led the chase of Stetina.

Just after the flamme rouge, Alaphilippe sprinted past Powless and keep pounding his pedals until catching Stetina at 400 metres to race. Stetina jumped on Alaphilippe's wheel but couldn't match the Frenchman's kick which took him to the stage win and onto the podium as race leader.

"I am always motivated so motivation is not a problem, it's just that this year is a little bit different," said the 23-year-old of his ambitions to win the race overall. "Last year I was in good shape for the general classification but after Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the classics season I did a break so its my first race after a little break for the second part of the season so its different."

Bennett and Bookwalter were the next best riders on the road before Powless capped off one his best day's on the bike yet with fifth place, followed home by the GC men.

As it stands, Alaphilippe has a 19 second advantage over Stetina with New Zealander Bennett third at 31 seconds although it is Bookwalter (fourth at 27 seconds) and his teammate Rohan Dennis (eighth at 58 seconds) who look likely to take the race lead after the 20km stage 6 Folsom time trial.

"I am not prepared for the general classification but I don’t know, we never know, I do our best every day. It's a long TT, 20km, so its not my speciality, I am not really good for the TT but we will see uh," added Alaphilippe.

How it happened

The early break was formed when Andrew Tennant (Team WIGGINS), Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare), Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman), Krists Neilands (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) pushed clear.

Huffman had moved into the lead in the KOM jersey on stage 2 and his intentions were clear once more. The five leaders were soon joined by Julian Arredondo (Trek-Segafredo) and Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel).

It was Huffman who took maximum points on the first climb of the stage, beating Clark into second, with Daniel in third.

The peloton, meanwhile, were marshalled carefully by Cannondale as they protected the lead of Ben King, who had beaten Huffman on stage 2 and moved into the leader's jersey as a result.

The seven leaders were able to establish a lead of just over four minutes roughly 100 kilometres into the stage. The gap began to come down as the race headed towards the second climb of the day, where Clark took his revenge and beat Huffman to the line.

They swapped positions once more on the penultimate climb but with the peloton hot on their heels and the gap reduced to 2:35 with 40 kilometres to go.

Tennant's acceleration to pick up the bonus seconds at the final intermediate sprint briefly split the cohesion in the break, just as the peloton began to organise a more thorough chase as BMC came to the front.

Both Clark and Huffman were distanced when Putt hit the front on an uncategorised climb – the former two saving the powder for another KOM battle later in the race. Putt once more went on the front foot with the gap down to 1:25 and with 20 kilometres remaining. Only Daniel could follow.

The pace at the front of the peloton and the tussle for position saw Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) and Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) hit the deck. Team Sky confirming post race the British champion had broken his collarbone.

Up ahead and the leading pair still had a minute of an advantage as they hit the lower slopes of Gibraltar Road. Once on the climb, Daniel started to ride away from Putt before the two young riders were brought back. Despite being the youngest rider in the race, Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) wasn't intimated by his older and more experienced rivals as he was the first rider to attack off the front of the peloton and open up a gap of 30 seconds.

Morton and then Stetina made their moves to bridge up with Powless as Cannondale had Andrew Talansky setting the chase pace and whittling down the lead. Stetina decided to go on his own and ride away from Morton and Powless and opened up a gap as the riders started to move from the chase group.

Once Alaphilippe made his move, the focus was centred on the Etixx - Quick-Step rider and whether he would repeat his Mt Baldy antics as a known quality compared to his relatively anonymity from 12 months when he surprised the peloton by taking the stage and yellow jersey double. In the end there was no question as Alaphilippe became the 11th rider from his team to enjoy a victory in 2016 on the same day his teammate Bob Jungels pulled on the pink jersey at the Giro d'italia.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:36:59 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:15 3 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:25 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 5 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:30 6 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:33 7 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:35 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:48 9 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 10 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:59 11 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 12 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 13 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:02 14 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:18 15 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:20 16 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:23 17 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 18 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:31 19 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:00 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:21 21 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:24 22 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:38 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:52 24 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:54 25 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 26 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:03:28 27 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:04:14 28 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 29 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 31 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:04:45 33 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:52 34 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:05:04 35 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:28 36 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 37 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 38 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 39 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:49 40 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:23 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:38 42 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:08:44 43 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:38 44 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 46 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 47 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 48 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 49 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 50 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:39 51 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 52 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 54 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 55 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 56 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 57 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 58 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 59 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 60 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:10:46 61 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:10:48 62 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:58 63 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS 64 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:12:19 65 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:35 66 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:08 67 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:50 68 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 69 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 70 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 71 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 72 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 73 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:08 74 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:15:10 76 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:43 77 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 78 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 79 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 80 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 81 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 82 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 83 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 84 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 85 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:16:16 86 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:41 87 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:45 88 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:17:58 89 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 90 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 91 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 92 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 93 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 94 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS 95 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 96 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 0:18:05 97 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 98 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 99 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 100 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 101 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 102 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:18:31 103 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:18:40 104 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:52 105 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 106 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 107 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 108 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 109 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 110 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 111 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 112 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 113 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 114 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 115 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 116 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 117 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 118 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 119 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 120 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 121 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 122 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 123 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 124 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 125 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 126 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 127 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 128 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 128 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 130 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 131 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 132 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 133 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 134 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 135 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 136 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 137 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 138 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 139 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 140 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:22:00 141 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:22:17 142 Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:32 143 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:58 DNF Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky

Sprint 1- Port Huaneme, km.73 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 3 pts 2 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 3 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Carpinteria, km.135.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 3 pts 2 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 3 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Finish - Gibraltar Road, km.167 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 pts 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 12 3 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 6 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 7 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Potrero Rd summit, km.7.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 3 pts 2 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 2 3 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1

Mountain 2 - Westlake Blvd summit, km.21.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 5 pts 2 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 4 3 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 4 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Casitas Pass Rd summit, km.121 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 3 pts 2 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 2 3 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 4 - Gibraltar Road, km.167.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 pts 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 13 3 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 5 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 6 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 7 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4:37:29 2 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:48 3 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:30 4 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:44 5 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:22 6 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:04:34 7 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:08 8 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 10 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:10:09 11 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:10:18 12 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:28 13 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:13:20 14 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:38 16 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:15:13 17 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 18 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:17:28 19 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 20 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 21 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 22 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS 23 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:35 24 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:18:01 25 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:21:22 26 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 27 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 28 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 29 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team

Combativity award Rider Name (Country) Team Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 13:53:00 2 Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:45 3 Trek - Segafredo 0:03:25 4 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:05:26 5 Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie 0:05:42 6 Unitedhealthcare 0:07:06 7 Team Dimension Data 0:07:43 8 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:09:28 9 Etixx-Quick Step 0:11:28 10 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:22 11 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:52 12 Team Katusha 0:13:16 13 Direct Energie 0:18:38 14 Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:07 15 Rally Cycling 0:01:05 16 Team Wiggins 0:08:38 17 Tinkoff 0:37:08 18 Team Sky 0:39:46

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 12:49:47 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:19 3 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:31 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 5 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:40 6 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:43 7 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:45 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 9 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 10 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:09 11 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:12 14 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:28 15 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:30 16 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:33 17 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 18 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:41 19 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:10 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:31 21 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:34 22 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:48 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:02 24 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:04 25 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 26 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:03:38 27 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:23 28 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:24 29 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 31 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:04:55 32 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:58 33 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:02 34 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:14 35 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:38 36 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 37 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 38 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:05:53 39 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:59 40 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:33 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:48 42 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:08:54 43 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:09:46 44 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:48 45 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 46 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 47 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 48 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 50 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:49 51 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 52 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 53 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:10:56 54 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:05 55 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:11:09 56 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:11:19 57 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:28 58 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:12:05 59 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:12:29 60 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:45 61 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 62 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:00 63 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 64 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 65 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:15:53 66 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 67 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 68 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:51 69 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:17:40 70 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:18:05 71 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:18:08 72 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 73 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:15 74 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 75 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 76 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:26 77 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:18:50 78 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:01 79 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 80 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:20:10 81 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:29 82 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:20:51 83 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:55 84 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:57 85 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:21:46 86 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:21:52 87 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:21:58 88 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:02 89 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 90 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 91 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 92 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 93 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 94 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 95 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:41 96 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:23:34 97 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:24:08 98 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:24:30 99 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:26 100 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:25:57 101 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 0:26:01 102 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:26:24 103 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:28:00 104 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:28:13 105 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:28:16 106 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 107 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:28:23 108 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:36 109 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:28:49 110 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:55 111 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:30:40 112 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:30:42 113 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:32:04 114 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:32:10 115 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 116 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 117 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 0:32:49 118 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 119 Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:50 120 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:33:10 121 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:17 122 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:33:22 123 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:33:30 124 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:33:32 125 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:34:27 126 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 0:36:10 127 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:36:18 128 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 129 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:37:24 130 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 131 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 132 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 133 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 134 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 135 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 136 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 137 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 138 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:38:17 139 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:38:38 140 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:39:57 141 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:40:12 142 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:40:13 143 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:41:48

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 22 pts 2 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 14 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 12 6 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 7 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 8 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 9 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 9 11 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 12 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 13 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 14 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 6 15 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 16 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 6 17 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 18 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 5 19 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 20 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 21 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 22 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 23 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 3 24 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 25 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 26 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 27 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 28 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 2 29 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 30 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 2 31 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 2 32 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 33 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 34 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 35 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 36 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 1 37 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 25 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 3 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 22 4 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 13 6 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 7 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 9 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 10 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 11 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 12 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 13 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 14 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 6 15 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 16 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 17 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 18 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 19 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 3 20 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 21 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 22 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12:50:27 2 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:48 3 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:30 4 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:43 5 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:22 6 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:05:13 7 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:09:06 8 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:08 9 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 10 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:10:09 11 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:10:29 12 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:25 13 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:15:13 14 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:17:25 15 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:17:28 16 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:46 17 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:19:21 18 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:22 19 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 20 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 21 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:24:46 22 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:25:17 23 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:27:36 24 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 25 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:27:43 26 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:28:09 27 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:32:50 28 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:39:17 29 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:39:32