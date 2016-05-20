Image 1 of 45 Stage winner Rohan Dennis receiving kisses on the podium Image 2 of 45 US champ Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Sammy Sanchez tucks in his head during the TT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 The BMC team had a display of Giro helmets showing off the evolution of aero lids (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 World champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Toms Skujins (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 The custom Zipp wheel that Alexander Kristoff rode on during the TT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Bradley Wiggins broke one of his bars during the TT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Jempy Drucker warms up outside the BMC team bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Stage winner Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Alexander Kristoff had a custom rear Zipp wheel for the TT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) enjoying another day on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) keeps yellow after the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 BMC's Brent Bookwalter riding into third overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 BMC's Rohan Dennis with his bounty for winning the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Rohan Dennis celebrates his stage win on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 The 2016 Tour of California time trial podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Rohan Dennis is two-from-two in time trial so far in 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Owain Doull (Team WIGGINS) Image 21 of 45 Points leader Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) Image 22 of 45 Best young rider Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) Image 23 of 45 Belgian champion Jurgen Van den Broeck (Katusha) Image 24 of 45 Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) ready to start Image 25 of 45 Tom Skujins (Cannondale) Image 26 of 45 Mark Cavendish in the starthouse Image 27 of 45 Peter Stetina ready to roll for the TT Image 28 of 45 George Bennett slipped off the podium with his TT Image 29 of 45 Neilson Powless kept the best young rider jersey with tenth place Image 30 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe looking happy after keeping yellow Image 31 of 45 Former world champion Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) Image 32 of 45 World time trial champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) Image 33 of 45 Laurens ten Dam (Giant-Alpecin) Image 34 of 45 Rohan Dennis (BMC) riding to victory Image 35 of 45 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) starts his TT Image 36 of 45 Rohan Dennis gets his game face on Image 37 of 45 First race in the Australian green and gold skin suit for Rohan Dennis Image 38 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe smiling in yellow Image 39 of 45 Third place went to Taylor Phinney (BMC) Image 40 of 45 Rohan Dennis (BMC) riding to his first TT win of the season Image 41 of 45 Captain America Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) finished second to Rohan Dennis Image 42 of 45 Cannondale's Andrew Talansky in the start house Image 43 of 45 Andrew Talansky, Rohan Dennis and Taylor Phinney made up the top 3 Image 44 of 45 Phil Gaimon (Cannondale) Image 45 of 45 NZ champion Patrick Bevin (Cannondale)

Rohan Dennis gave BMC Racing its first stage win of the Amgen Tour of California this year after several near misses. The Australian champion scorched the 20.3km course in Folsom on stage 6, winning by 17 seconds over US time trial champion Andrew Talansky (Cannondale). Dennis' teammate, Taylor Phinney, set the early fast time and held on for third place, 20 seconds slower.

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) put in an impressive performance to hold onto the yellow jersey. The Frenchman finished eighth on the stage, losing 45 seconds to Dennis but distancing himself from former challenger Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), who lost 1:40 to the race leader. Brent Bookwalter (BMC) held his own, moving into third place over George Bennett (LottoNl-Jumbo), who, like Stetina, had an off-day.

Dennis moved into second overall, 16 seconds from Alaphilippe, while Bookwalter sits 38 seconds adrift.

Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman), the best young rider, continued to impress with 10th on the stage, keeping the white jersey and fifth on the general classification behind Talansky.

Although Dennis won by a comfortable margin, he said time splits and information he was getting from the team car had him a bit confused out on the course.

"I was little bit worried about halfway," he said of his race. Jurgen Van den Broeck (Katusha), who started before Dennis, flew to the intermediate split and then faded. But Dennis wasn't sure if he had won the day or if Phinney was still in the lead.

"Van den Broeck was 27 seconds up on Taylor, and the car was saying I was 21," Dennis said. "I was confused. [BMC director Valerio Piva] is Italian, and I thought maybe that was the end time, that Van den Broeck was up. I got confused and then he said that he blew the whole way home and Taylor was still the fastest time and Talansky was 20 seconds up. Really, the last 5k I felt like I was tasting metal in my mouth. I was just lactic the whole way. I didn't really know until the last couple hundred metres that I'd actually got the fastest time at that point."

Talansky didn't suffer from confusion, but he did suffer immensely on the way back after setting the fastest time at the intermediate sprint.

"I race my best time trials by feel," he said. "I don't like to hear time splits. I don't really like anything. They told me I had the best time at the turnaround, and that was obviously motivating. I'm pretty pleased with the ride. I obviously went pretty hard on the way out and suffered and paid for it on the way back. But I think it worked out pretty well."

How it happened

The relatively flat 20.3km out-and-back time trial in Folsom took place on an almost identical course as the time trial stage in the 2014 race. Bradley Wiggins covered the 2014 course in 23:18, but an extra half kilometre and increasing winds throughout the afternoon slowed all of the riders' times this year.

Tinkoff's Oscar Gatto, starting eighth just ahead of Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Wiggins, was the first rider to go full gas over the route and put up a mark of 26:54. Wiggins languished 42 seconds slower than Gatto at the first time check, and it was clear that he wouldn't repeat his 2014 win.

Team Sky's Andy Fenn snuck in with the next fastest time, clocking in one second ahead of Gatto, but his time in the hot seat was equally short lived, as Cannondale's Alan Marangoni pipped his time at the line. The game of musical chairs with hot seat continued as Andrew Tennant (Team Wiggins), who started just two riders later, came in with the new best time of 26:23.

Jelly Belly's 22-year-old rider Ben Wolfe was the first to crack 26 minutes, crossing the line in 25:50 to snag the lead from Tennant, whose teammate Owain Doull returned the favour when he crushed the course in 25:21.

World Champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) was the next f the pre-race favourites to cross the line, living up to his billing with a new best time of 25 minutes even. The powerful rider from Belarus crashed twice during the week, making his effort even more impressive, but it wasn't enough to hold off a highly motivated and flying-fast Phinney, who was the first rider to come in below 25 minutes at 24:36.69.

Phinney looked like he might lose his spot in the hot seat when Giant-Alpecin's Soren Kragh Andersen set a quicker time at the turnaround, but the 21-year-old Dane lost some time on the return trip and missed toppling Phinney by 13 seconds.

From there it was a series of close calls as Phinney time stood, but when the general classification riders hit the course Phinney's time looked vulnerable. Katusha's Jurgen Van den Broeck, the Belgian time trial champion, crossed the intermediate time check 27 seconds faster then Phinney, with Cannondale's Lawson Craddock besting Phinney's halfway mark.

US time trial champion Andrew Talansky tied Van Den Broeck's time at the intermediate sprint as the top 10 in the overall race began to shuffle.

Van den Broeck also faded over the closing Kilometres, crossing the line in 25:06 for fourth at the time.

Talansky managed the pacing on the tricky course better than Van den Broeck, holding onto the advantage he carried at the time check by a mere three seconds at the line to take over the stage lead.

Talanky's lead lasted only until Dennis finished, however, with the Australian champion coming in 17 seconds faster and assuming his familiar place in a time trial hot seat.

Dennis' bid for the overall lead put the pressure in Alaphilippe, who needed to finish in 25:17 to hold onto his yellow jersey. His time of 25:01 bought him another at least another day in yellow.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:24:16 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:17 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 4 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:33 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 6 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:44 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:45 9 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:00:49 10 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:52 11 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 12 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 13 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:01:03 14 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:01:05 15 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:11 16 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:12 17 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:18 18 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:19 20 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:20 21 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:21 22 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:27 23 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 24 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:28 26 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 27 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:30 28 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:01:31 29 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:34 30 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:37 31 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:01:40 32 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:41 33 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:01:44 34 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:46 35 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:48 36 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:51 38 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:53 39 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:02:00 40 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:03 41 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:10 42 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:02:12 43 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:16 44 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:18 45 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:21 46 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:25 47 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 48 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:26 49 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:28 50 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:29 51 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:31 52 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:02:34 54 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:37 55 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 56 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 57 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:02:38 58 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 59 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:39 60 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:02:42 61 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 62 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:46 63 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 0:02:49 64 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:50 65 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:55 66 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:02:57 67 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:58 68 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 69 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 70 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:03:00 71 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:01 72 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:02 73 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:06 74 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:08 75 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:03:09 76 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:10 77 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:03:11 78 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 79 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:03:19 80 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:20 81 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:23 82 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 83 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:03:24 84 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:26 85 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:29 86 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:31 87 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:32 88 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:03:34 89 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:03:36 90 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:37 91 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:40 92 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:03:41 93 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:03:42 94 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:43 95 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:45 96 Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 97 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 98 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:46 99 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 100 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 101 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:47 102 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:50 103 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:03:51 104 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:52 105 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 106 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:54 107 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:55 108 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 109 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:59 110 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:04:03 111 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:05 112 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:06 113 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:07 114 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:08 115 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 116 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:09 117 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:10 118 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:04:21 119 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 120 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 121 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:04:25 122 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:37 123 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:39 124 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:04:40 125 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 126 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 127 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:04:43 128 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:04:46 129 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:48 130 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:49 131 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:59 132 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:05:00 133 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:03 134 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:11 135 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:05:20 136 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:22 137 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:29 138 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:30 139 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:47

Points - Finish - Folsom, km.20.3 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 4 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 5 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 9 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 2 10 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:49 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:19 3 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:28 4 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:00:32 5 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:39 6 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:45 7 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:54 8 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:01 9 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:08 10 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:13 11 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:18 12 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:01:27 13 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:37 14 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:55 15 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:04 16 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:22 17 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:25 18 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:37 19 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:58 20 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:59 21 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:03:09 22 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:03:13 23 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:03:18 24 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:19 25 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:04:07 26 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:04:10 27 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:49 28 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:14

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 1:13:51 2 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 3 Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:17 4 Team Sky 0:02:40 5 Etixx-Quick Step 0:02:51 6 Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie 0:03:24 7 Trek - Segafredo 0:03:30 8 Team Katusha 0:04:19 9 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:21 10 Tinkoff 0:05:02 11 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:03 12 Team WIGGINS 0:05:25 13 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 Direct Energie 0:06:23 15 Team Dimension Data 0:06:33 16 UnitedHealthcare 0:06:39 17 Rally Cycling 0:07:22 18 Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:40

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 24:26:46 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:38 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:47 5 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:08 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:17 7 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 8 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:24 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:45 10 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:48 11 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:57 12 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:58 13 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:02 14 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:55 15 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:17 16 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:19 17 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:04:58 18 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:06 19 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:20 20 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:36 21 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:52 22 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:05:55 23 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:06:00 24 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:41 25 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:46 26 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:33 27 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:36 28 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:09:05 29 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:09:15 30 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:23 31 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:30 32 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:00 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:22 34 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:11:44 35 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:09 36 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:13:26 37 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:14:28 38 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:15:45 39 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:16:51 40 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:53 41 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:37 42 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:55 43 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:18:25 44 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:19:20 45 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:19:31 46 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:34 47 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:35 48 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:19:50 49 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:19:56 50 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:23 51 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:21:23 52 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:42 53 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:21:47 54 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:56 55 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:22:39 56 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:58 57 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:22:59 58 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:17 59 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:23:44 60 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 0:24:31 61 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:25:18 62 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:25:39 63 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:25:44 64 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:25:49 65 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:26:02 66 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:26:18 67 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:26:55 68 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:26:56 69 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:15 70 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:28:37 71 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:29:22 72 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:30:26 73 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:31:42 74 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:32:17 75 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:32:18 76 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:32:33 77 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:52 78 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:34:02 79 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:02 80 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:35:33 81 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 0:36:39 82 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:37:08 83 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:38:30 84 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:38:55 85 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:40:22 86 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:41:20 87 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:42:23 88 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:42:27 89 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:43:24 90 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:50 91 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:44:34 92 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:45:29 93 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:46:40 94 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:46:57 95 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:47:40 96 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:37 97 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:48:54 98 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:49:49 99 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:50:24 100 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:51:35 101 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:51:42 102 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:51:47 103 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:53:40 104 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:53:47 105 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:54:24 106 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 0:54:34 107 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:55:52 108 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:56:12 109 Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:56:58 110 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 0:57:08 111 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:57:27 112 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:57:34 113 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:57:37 114 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:58:06 115 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:58:36 116 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:58:53 117 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:59:59 118 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 1:00:25 119 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:00:55 120 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 1:01:16 121 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 1:01:20 122 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 1:02:45 123 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:03:27 124 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:04:25 125 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 1:04:48 126 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:04:55 127 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1:05:06 128 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:05:49 129 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 1:05:54 130 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 1:05:58 131 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:05:59 132 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 1:06:00 133 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 1:06:28 134 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1:07:55 135 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 1:08:50 136 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1:09:10 137 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1:12:04 138 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:12:13 139 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1:17:35

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 38 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 24 4 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 6 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 7 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 14 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 9 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 13 10 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 11 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 12 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 13 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 12 14 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 15 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 11 16 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 17 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 18 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 19 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 9 20 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 9 21 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 22 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7 23 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 24 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 25 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 6 26 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 27 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 6 28 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 6 29 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 30 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 31 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 5 32 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 5 33 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 5 34 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 5 35 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 36 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 37 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 38 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 40 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 3 41 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 3 42 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 43 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 44 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 45 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 46 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 2 47 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 2 48 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 2 49 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 50 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 51 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 52 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 53 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1 54 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 1 55 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 1 56 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 25 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 3 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 22 4 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 13 6 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 12 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 8 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 9 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 10 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 11 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 9 12 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 13 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 14 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 15 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 16 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 17 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 18 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 6 19 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 5 20 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 21 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 4 22 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 23 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 24 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 25 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 26 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 3 27 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 28 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 29 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 30 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 1 31 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 32 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 24:27:54 2 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:47 3 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:09 4 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:25 5 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:28 6 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:07:57 7 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:15:43 8 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:17:17 9 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:18:23 10 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:18:42 11 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:18:48 12 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:50 13 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:22:36 14 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:24:41 15 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:27:29 16 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:31:10 17 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:37:47 18 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:42:16 19 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:44:21 20 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:29 21 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:52:32 22 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:52:39 23 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:54:44 24 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:55:04 25 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:57:45 26 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:04:41 27 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:11:05 28 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1:16:27