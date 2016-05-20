Tour of California: Rohan Dennis wins Folsom time trial
Julian Alaphilippe retains yellow
Stage 6: Folsom (ITT) -
Rohan Dennis gave BMC Racing its first stage win of the Amgen Tour of California this year after several near misses. The Australian champion scorched the 20.3km course in Folsom on stage 6, winning by 17 seconds over US time trial champion Andrew Talansky (Cannondale). Dennis' teammate, Taylor Phinney, set the early fast time and held on for third place, 20 seconds slower.
Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) put in an impressive performance to hold onto the yellow jersey. The Frenchman finished eighth on the stage, losing 45 seconds to Dennis but distancing himself from former challenger Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), who lost 1:40 to the race leader. Brent Bookwalter (BMC) held his own, moving into third place over George Bennett (LottoNl-Jumbo), who, like Stetina, had an off-day.
Dennis moved into second overall, 16 seconds from Alaphilippe, while Bookwalter sits 38 seconds adrift.
Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman), the best young rider, continued to impress with 10th on the stage, keeping the white jersey and fifth on the general classification behind Talansky.
Although Dennis won by a comfortable margin, he said time splits and information he was getting from the team car had him a bit confused out on the course.
"I was little bit worried about halfway," he said of his race. Jurgen Van den Broeck (Katusha), who started before Dennis, flew to the intermediate split and then faded. But Dennis wasn't sure if he had won the day or if Phinney was still in the lead.
"Van den Broeck was 27 seconds up on Taylor, and the car was saying I was 21," Dennis said. "I was confused. [BMC director Valerio Piva] is Italian, and I thought maybe that was the end time, that Van den Broeck was up. I got confused and then he said that he blew the whole way home and Taylor was still the fastest time and Talansky was 20 seconds up. Really, the last 5k I felt like I was tasting metal in my mouth. I was just lactic the whole way. I didn't really know until the last couple hundred metres that I'd actually got the fastest time at that point."
Talansky didn't suffer from confusion, but he did suffer immensely on the way back after setting the fastest time at the intermediate sprint.
"I race my best time trials by feel," he said. "I don't like to hear time splits. I don't really like anything. They told me I had the best time at the turnaround, and that was obviously motivating. I'm pretty pleased with the ride. I obviously went pretty hard on the way out and suffered and paid for it on the way back. But I think it worked out pretty well."
How it happened
The relatively flat 20.3km out-and-back time trial in Folsom took place on an almost identical course as the time trial stage in the 2014 race. Bradley Wiggins covered the 2014 course in 23:18, but an extra half kilometre and increasing winds throughout the afternoon slowed all of the riders' times this year.
Tinkoff's Oscar Gatto, starting eighth just ahead of Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Wiggins, was the first rider to go full gas over the route and put up a mark of 26:54. Wiggins languished 42 seconds slower than Gatto at the first time check, and it was clear that he wouldn't repeat his 2014 win.
Team Sky's Andy Fenn snuck in with the next fastest time, clocking in one second ahead of Gatto, but his time in the hot seat was equally short lived, as Cannondale's Alan Marangoni pipped his time at the line. The game of musical chairs with hot seat continued as Andrew Tennant (Team Wiggins), who started just two riders later, came in with the new best time of 26:23.
Jelly Belly's 22-year-old rider Ben Wolfe was the first to crack 26 minutes, crossing the line in 25:50 to snag the lead from Tennant, whose teammate Owain Doull returned the favour when he crushed the course in 25:21.
World Champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) was the next f the pre-race favourites to cross the line, living up to his billing with a new best time of 25 minutes even. The powerful rider from Belarus crashed twice during the week, making his effort even more impressive, but it wasn't enough to hold off a highly motivated and flying-fast Phinney, who was the first rider to come in below 25 minutes at 24:36.69.
Phinney looked like he might lose his spot in the hot seat when Giant-Alpecin's Soren Kragh Andersen set a quicker time at the turnaround, but the 21-year-old Dane lost some time on the return trip and missed toppling Phinney by 13 seconds.
From there it was a series of close calls as Phinney time stood, but when the general classification riders hit the course Phinney's time looked vulnerable. Katusha's Jurgen Van den Broeck, the Belgian time trial champion, crossed the intermediate time check 27 seconds faster then Phinney, with Cannondale's Lawson Craddock besting Phinney's halfway mark.
US time trial champion Andrew Talansky tied Van Den Broeck's time at the intermediate sprint as the top 10 in the overall race began to shuffle.
Van den Broeck also faded over the closing Kilometres, crossing the line in 25:06 for fourth at the time.
Talansky managed the pacing on the tricky course better than Van den Broeck, holding onto the advantage he carried at the time check by a mere three seconds at the line to take over the stage lead.
Talanky's lead lasted only until Dennis finished, however, with the Australian champion coming in 17 seconds faster and assuming his familiar place in a time trial hot seat.
Dennis' bid for the overall lead put the pressure in Alaphilippe, who needed to finish in 25:17 to hold onto his yellow jersey. His time of 25:01 bought him another at least another day in yellow.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:16
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|6
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:44
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:45
|9
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:00:49
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:52
|11
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|12
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|13
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:01:03
|14
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:01:05
|15
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:11
|16
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:12
|17
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:18
|18
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:19
|20
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:20
|21
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:21
|22
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:27
|23
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|24
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:28
|26
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:30
|28
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|29
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:34
|30
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:37
|31
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:01:40
|32
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:41
|33
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:01:44
|34
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:46
|35
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:48
|36
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:51
|38
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:53
|39
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:00
|40
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:03
|41
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|42
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:02:12
|43
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:16
|44
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:18
|45
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:21
|46
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:25
|47
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|49
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:28
|50
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:29
|51
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|52
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:02:34
|54
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:37
|55
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|56
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|57
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:38
|58
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|59
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:39
|60
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:02:42
|61
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|62
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:46
|63
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:49
|64
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:50
|65
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:55
|66
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:57
|67
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:58
|68
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|69
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|70
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:03:00
|71
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|72
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:02
|73
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:06
|74
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:08
|75
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:09
|76
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:10
|77
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:03:11
|78
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|79
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:03:19
|80
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|81
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:23
|82
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|83
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:03:24
|84
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:26
|85
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:29
|86
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:31
|87
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:32
|88
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:03:34
|89
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:03:36
|90
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:37
|91
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:40
|92
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:03:41
|93
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:42
|94
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:43
|95
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:45
|96
|Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|98
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:46
|99
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|100
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|101
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:47
|102
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:50
|103
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:03:51
|104
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:52
|105
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|106
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:54
|107
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:55
|108
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|109
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:59
|110
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:04:03
|111
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:05
|112
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:06
|113
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:07
|114
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:08
|115
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|116
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:09
|117
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:10
|118
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:04:21
|119
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|120
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|121
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:04:25
|122
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:37
|123
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:39
|124
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:04:40
|125
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|126
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|127
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:04:43
|128
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:04:46
|129
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:48
|130
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:49
|131
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:59
|132
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:05:00
|133
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:03
|134
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:11
|135
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:05:20
|136
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:22
|137
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:29
|138
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|139
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|5
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|9
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|2
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:49
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:19
|3
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:28
|4
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:32
|5
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:39
|6
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:45
|7
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:54
|8
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:01
|9
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:08
|10
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:13
|11
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:18
|12
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:27
|13
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|14
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:55
|15
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:04
|16
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:22
|17
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:25
|18
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:37
|19
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:58
|20
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:59
|21
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:09
|22
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:03:13
|23
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:03:18
|24
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:19
|25
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:04:07
|26
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:04:10
|27
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:49
|28
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|1:13:51
|2
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|3
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:17
|4
|Team Sky
|0:02:40
|5
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:02:51
|6
|Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie
|0:03:24
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:03:30
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:04:19
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:21
|10
|Tinkoff
|0:05:02
|11
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:03
|12
|Team WIGGINS
|0:05:25
|13
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|Direct Energie
|0:06:23
|15
|Team Dimension Data
|0:06:33
|16
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:06:39
|17
|Rally Cycling
|0:07:22
|18
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24:26:46
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:08
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|7
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:24
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:45
|10
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:48
|11
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:57
|12
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:58
|13
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:02
|14
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:55
|15
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:17
|16
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:19
|17
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:04:58
|18
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:06
|19
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|20
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:36
|21
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:52
|22
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:05:55
|23
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:06:00
|24
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:41
|25
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:46
|26
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:33
|27
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:36
|28
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:09:05
|29
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:09:15
|30
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:23
|31
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:30
|32
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:00
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:22
|34
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:11:44
|35
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:09
|36
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:13:26
|37
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:14:28
|38
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:15:45
|39
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:16:51
|40
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:53
|41
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:37
|42
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:55
|43
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:18:25
|44
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:19:20
|45
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:19:31
|46
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:34
|47
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:35
|48
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:19:50
|49
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:56
|50
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:23
|51
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:21:23
|52
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:42
|53
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:21:47
|54
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:56
|55
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:22:39
|56
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:58
|57
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:22:59
|58
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:17
|59
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:23:44
|60
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|0:24:31
|61
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:25:18
|62
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:25:39
|63
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:25:44
|64
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:25:49
|65
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:26:02
|66
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:26:18
|67
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:26:55
|68
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:26:56
|69
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:27:15
|70
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:28:37
|71
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:29:22
|72
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:30:26
|73
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:42
|74
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:32:17
|75
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:32:18
|76
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:32:33
|77
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:52
|78
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:34:02
|79
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:35:02
|80
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:35:33
|81
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|0:36:39
|82
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:37:08
|83
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:38:30
|84
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:38:55
|85
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:40:22
|86
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:41:20
|87
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:42:23
|88
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:42:27
|89
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:43:24
|90
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:50
|91
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:44:34
|92
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:45:29
|93
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:46:40
|94
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:46:57
|95
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:47:40
|96
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:48:37
|97
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:48:54
|98
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:49:49
|99
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:50:24
|100
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:51:35
|101
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:51:42
|102
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:51:47
|103
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:53:40
|104
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:53:47
|105
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:54:24
|106
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|0:54:34
|107
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:55:52
|108
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:56:12
|109
|Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:56:58
|110
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:57:08
|111
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:27
|112
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:57:34
|113
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:57:37
|114
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:58:06
|115
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:58:36
|116
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:58:53
|117
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:59:59
|118
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|1:00:25
|119
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:00:55
|120
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|1:01:16
|121
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|1:01:20
|122
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|1:02:45
|123
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:03:27
|124
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:04:25
|125
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|1:04:48
|126
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:04:55
|127
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:05:06
|128
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:05:49
|129
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:05:54
|130
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:05:58
|131
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:05:59
|132
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|1:06:00
|133
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|1:06:28
|134
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1:07:55
|135
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:08:50
|136
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1:09:10
|137
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1:12:04
|138
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:12:13
|139
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1:17:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|38
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|24
|4
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|6
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|7
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|14
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|9
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|13
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|11
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|13
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|12
|14
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|15
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|11
|16
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|18
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|19
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|9
|20
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|21
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|22
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|23
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|24
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|25
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|6
|26
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|27
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|6
|28
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|29
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|30
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|31
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|5
|32
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|5
|33
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|34
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|5
|35
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|36
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|37
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|38
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|40
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|41
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|3
|42
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|43
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|44
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|45
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|46
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|2
|47
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|48
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|49
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|50
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|51
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|52
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|53
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1
|54
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|55
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|1
|56
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|3
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|22
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|14
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|6
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|12
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|9
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|10
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|11
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|9
|12
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|13
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|14
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|15
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|16
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|17
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|19
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|5
|20
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|21
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|4
|22
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|23
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|24
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|25
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|26
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|27
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|28
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|29
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|30
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|31
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|32
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|24:27:54
|2
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:47
|3
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:09
|4
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:25
|5
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:28
|6
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:07:57
|7
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:15:43
|8
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:17:17
|9
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:18:23
|10
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:18:42
|11
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:48
|12
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:50
|13
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:22:36
|14
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:24:41
|15
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:27:29
|16
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:31:10
|17
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:37:47
|18
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:42:16
|19
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:44:21
|20
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:29
|21
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:52:32
|22
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:52:39
|23
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:54:44
|24
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:55:04
|25
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:57:45
|26
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:04:41
|27
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:11:05
|28
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1:16:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|73:21:48
|2
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:23
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:15
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:07:57
|5
|Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie
|0:11:21
|6
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:17:01
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:19:05
|8
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:19:58
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:46
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24:09:00
|11
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:28:22
|12
|Direct Energie
|0:31:12
|13
|Team Dimension Data
|0:37:30
|14
|Team Sky
|0:44:46
|15
|Rally Cycling
|0:50:11
|16
|Tinkoff
|1:01:44
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:16:07
|18
|Team WIGGINS
|1:47:37
