Tour of California: Rohan Dennis wins Folsom time trial

Julian Alaphilippe retains yellow

Stage winner Rohan Dennis receiving kisses on the podium

US champ Andrew Talansky (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sammy Sanchez tucks in his head during the TT

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The BMC team had a display of Giro helmets showing off the evolution of aero lids

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
World champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Toms Skujins (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The custom Zipp wheel that Alexander Kristoff rode on during the TT

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins broke one of his bars during the TT

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jempy Drucker warms up outside the BMC team bus

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage winner Rohan Dennis (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexander Kristoff had a custom rear Zipp wheel for the TT

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) enjoying another day on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) keeps yellow after the time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC's Brent Bookwalter riding into third overall

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC's Rohan Dennis with his bounty for winning the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis celebrates his stage win on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The 2016 Tour of California time trial podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis is two-from-two in time trial so far in 2016

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Owain Doull (Team WIGGINS)

Points leader Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Best young rider Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman)

Belgian champion Jurgen Van den Broeck (Katusha)

Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) ready to start

Tom Skujins (Cannondale)

Mark Cavendish in the starthouse

Peter Stetina ready to roll for the TT

George Bennett slipped off the podium with his TT

Neilson Powless kept the best young rider jersey with tenth place

Julian Alaphilippe looking happy after keeping yellow

Former world champion Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS)

World time trial champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

Laurens ten Dam (Giant-Alpecin)

Rohan Dennis (BMC) riding to victory

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) starts his TT

Rohan Dennis gets his game face on

First race in the Australian green and gold skin suit for Rohan Dennis

Julian Alaphilippe smiling in yellow

Third place went to Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC) riding to his first TT win of the season

Captain America Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) finished second to Rohan Dennis

Cannondale's Andrew Talansky in the start house

Andrew Talansky, Rohan Dennis and Taylor Phinney made up the top 3

Phil Gaimon (Cannondale)

NZ champion Patrick Bevin (Cannondale)

Rohan Dennis gave BMC Racing its first stage win of the Amgen Tour of California this year after several near misses. The Australian champion scorched the 20.3km course in Folsom on stage 6, winning by 17 seconds over US time trial champion Andrew Talansky (Cannondale). Dennis' teammate, Taylor Phinney, set the early fast time and held on for third place, 20 seconds slower.

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) put in an impressive performance to hold onto the yellow jersey. The Frenchman finished eighth on the stage, losing 45 seconds to Dennis but distancing himself from former challenger Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), who lost 1:40 to the race leader. Brent Bookwalter (BMC) held his own, moving into third place over George Bennett (LottoNl-Jumbo), who, like Stetina, had an off-day.

Dennis moved into second overall, 16 seconds from Alaphilippe, while Bookwalter sits 38 seconds adrift.

Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman), the best young rider, continued to impress with 10th on the stage, keeping the white jersey and fifth on the general classification behind Talansky.

Although Dennis won by a comfortable margin, he said time splits and information he was getting from the team car had him a bit confused out on the course.

"I was little bit worried about halfway," he said of his race. Jurgen Van den Broeck (Katusha), who started before Dennis, flew to the intermediate split and then faded. But Dennis wasn't sure if he had won the day or if Phinney was still in the lead.

"Van den Broeck was 27 seconds up on Taylor, and the car was saying I was 21," Dennis said. "I was confused. [BMC director Valerio Piva] is Italian, and I thought maybe that was the end time, that Van den Broeck was up. I got confused and then he said that he blew the whole way home and Taylor was still the fastest time and Talansky was 20 seconds up. Really, the last 5k I felt like I was tasting metal in my mouth. I was just lactic the whole way. I didn't really know until the last couple hundred metres that I'd actually got the fastest time at that point."

Talansky didn't suffer from confusion, but he did suffer immensely on the way back after setting the fastest time at the intermediate sprint.

"I race my best time trials by feel," he said. "I don't like to hear time splits. I don't really like anything. They told me I had the best time at the turnaround, and that was obviously motivating. I'm pretty pleased with the ride. I obviously went pretty hard on the way out and suffered and paid for it on the way back. But I think it worked out pretty well."

How it happened

The relatively flat 20.3km out-and-back time trial in Folsom took place on an almost identical course as the time trial stage in the 2014 race. Bradley Wiggins covered the 2014 course in 23:18, but an extra half kilometre and increasing winds throughout the afternoon slowed all of the riders' times this year.

Tinkoff's Oscar Gatto, starting eighth just ahead of Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Wiggins, was the first rider to go full gas over the route and put up a mark of 26:54. Wiggins languished 42 seconds slower than Gatto at the first time check, and it was clear that he wouldn't repeat his 2014 win.

Team Sky's Andy Fenn snuck in with the next fastest time, clocking in one second ahead of Gatto, but his time in the hot seat was equally short lived, as Cannondale's Alan Marangoni pipped his time at the line. The game of musical chairs with hot seat continued as Andrew Tennant (Team Wiggins), who started just two riders later, came in with the new best time of 26:23.

Jelly Belly's 22-year-old rider Ben Wolfe was the first to crack 26 minutes, crossing the line in 25:50 to snag the lead from Tennant, whose teammate Owain Doull returned the favour when he crushed the course in 25:21.

World Champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) was the next f the pre-race favourites to cross the line, living up to his billing with a new best time of 25 minutes even. The powerful rider from Belarus crashed twice during the week, making his effort even more impressive, but it wasn't enough to hold off a highly motivated and flying-fast Phinney, who was the first rider to come in below 25 minutes at 24:36.69.

Phinney looked like he might lose his spot in the hot seat when Giant-Alpecin's Soren Kragh Andersen set a quicker time at the turnaround, but the 21-year-old Dane lost some time on the return trip and missed toppling Phinney by 13 seconds.

From there it was a series of close calls as Phinney time stood, but when the general classification riders hit the course Phinney's time looked vulnerable. Katusha's Jurgen Van den Broeck, the Belgian time trial champion, crossed the intermediate time check 27 seconds faster then Phinney, with Cannondale's Lawson Craddock besting Phinney's halfway mark.

US time trial champion Andrew Talansky tied Van Den Broeck's time at the intermediate sprint as the top 10 in the overall race began to shuffle.
Van den Broeck also faded over the closing Kilometres, crossing the line in 25:06 for fourth at the time.

Talansky managed the pacing on the tricky course better than Van den Broeck, holding onto the advantage he carried at the time check by a mere three seconds at the line to take over the stage lead.

Talanky's lead lasted only until Dennis finished, however, with the Australian champion coming in 17 seconds faster and assuming his familiar place in a time trial hot seat.

Dennis' bid for the overall lead put the pressure in Alaphilippe, who needed to finish in 25:17 to hold onto his yellow jersey. His time of 25:01 bought him another at least another day in yellow. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:24:16
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:17
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:33
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
6Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:44
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:45
9Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:00:49
10Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:52
11Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
12Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
13Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:01:03
14Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:01:05
15Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:11
16Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:12
17Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:01:18
18Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:19
20Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:20
21Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:21
22Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:27
23Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
24Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:28
26Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
27Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:30
28Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:01:31
29Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:34
30Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:37
31Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:01:40
32Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:01:41
33Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:01:44
34Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:46
35Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:48
36Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
37Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:51
38George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:53
39Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:02:00
40Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:03
41Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:10
42Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:02:12
43Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:16
44Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:18
45Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:21
46Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:25
47Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
48Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:26
49Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:28
50Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:29
51Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:31
52Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:02:34
54Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:37
55Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
56Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
57Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:02:38
58Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
59Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:39
60Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:02:42
61Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
62Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky0:02:46
63Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team0:02:49
64Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:50
65Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:55
66Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:02:57
67William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:58
68Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
69Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
70Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:03:00
71Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:01
72Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:02
73Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:03:06
74Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:08
75Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:03:09
76Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:10
77Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:03:11
78Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
79Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:03:19
80Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:20
81Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:23
82John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
83John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:03:24
84Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:26
85Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:29
86Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:31
87Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:32
88Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:03:34
89Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:03:36
90Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:37
91John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:40
92Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:03:41
93Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:03:42
94Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:43
95Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:45
96Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
97Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
98Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:46
99Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
100Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
101Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:47
102Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:50
103Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:03:51
104Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:52
105Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
106David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:54
107Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:03:55
108Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
109William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:59
110Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:04:03
111Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:05
112Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:06
113Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:07
114Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:08
115Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
116Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:09
117Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:10
118Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:04:21
119Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
120Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
121Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:25
122Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:37
123Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:39
124Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:04:40
125Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
126Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
127Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:04:43
128Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:04:46
129Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:48
130Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:49
131Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:59
132Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:05:00
133Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:03
134Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:11
135Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:05:20
136Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:22
137Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:29
138Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:30
139Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:47

Points - Finish - Folsom, km.20.3 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team9
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin7
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
6Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky5
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step3
9Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha2
10Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:49
2Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:19
3Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:28
4Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:32
5Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:39
6Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:45
7Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:54
8Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:01
9Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:01:08
10Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:13
11Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:18
12Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:01:27
13Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:37
14Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:55
15Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:04
16Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:22
17William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:25
18Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:37
19Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:58
20Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:59
21Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:03:09
22Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:03:13
23Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:03:18
24Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:19
25Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:04:07
26Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:04:10
27Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:49
28Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:14

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team1:13:51
2Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
3Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:17
4Team Sky0:02:40
5Etixx-Quick Step0:02:51
6Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie0:03:24
7Trek - Segafredo0:03:30
8Team Katusha0:04:19
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:21
10Tinkoff0:05:02
11Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:03
12Team WIGGINS0:05:25
13Team LottoNl-Jumbo
14Direct Energie0:06:23
15Team Dimension Data0:06:33
16UnitedHealthcare0:06:39
17Rally Cycling0:07:22
18Team Novo Nordisk0:07:40

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step24:26:46
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:38
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:47
5Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:08
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:17
7Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
8Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:24
9George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:45
10Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:48
11Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:57
12Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:58
13Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:02
14Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:55
15Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:17
16Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:19
17Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:04:58
18Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:06
19Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:20
20Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:36
21Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:52
22John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:05:55
23Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:06:00
24Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:41
25Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:06:46
26Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:33
27Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:36
28Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:09:05
29Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:09:15
30Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:23
31Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:30
32Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:00
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:22
34Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:11:44
35Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:09
36Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:13:26
37Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:14:28
38Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:15:45
39Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:16:51
40Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:53
41Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:37
42Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:55
43Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:18:25
44Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:19:20
45Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:19:31
46Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:19:34
47Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:35
48Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:19:50
49Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:19:56
50Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:20:23
51Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:21:23
52Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:42
53Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:21:47
54Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:56
55Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:22:39
56Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:58
57Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:59
58Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:17
59Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:23:44
60Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky0:24:31
61Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25:18
62Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:25:39
63Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:25:44
64Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman0:25:49
65Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:26:02
66Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:26:18
67Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:26:55
68Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:26:56
69Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:15
70Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:28:37
71Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:29:22
72Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:30:26
73Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:31:42
74Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:32:17
75Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:32:18
76Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:32:33
77John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:52
78Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:34:02
79Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:02
80Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:33
81Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha0:36:39
82Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:37:08
83Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:38:30
84Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:38:55
85Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:40:22
86Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:41:20
87Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:42:23
88Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:42:27
89William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:43:24
90Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:43:50
91David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:44:34
92Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:45:29
93Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:46:40
94Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:46:57
95Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:47:40
96Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:48:37
97Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:48:54
98Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:49:49
99Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:50:24
100Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:51:35
101Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:51:42
102Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:51:47
103Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:53:40
104Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:53:47
105Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:54:24
106Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team0:54:34
107Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:55:52
108Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:56:12
109Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:56:58
110William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:57:08
111Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:57:27
112Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:57:34
113Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:57:37
114Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:58:06
115Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:58:36
116Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:58:53
117Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:59:59
118Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling1:00:25
119Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:00:55
120Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling1:01:16
121Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team1:01:20
122Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky1:02:45
123Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha1:03:27
124Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:04:25
125Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team1:04:48
126Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:04:55
127Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:05:06
128Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:05:49
129Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data1:05:54
130Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data1:05:58
131Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:05:59
132Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data1:06:00
133Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data1:06:28
134Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1:07:55
135Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk1:08:50
136John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1:09:10
137Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team1:12:04
138Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:12:13
139Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team1:17:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team38pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step26
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team24
4Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling21
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team20
6Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling18
7Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling14
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling13
9Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling13
10Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman12
11Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo12
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
13Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data12
14Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
15Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky11
16Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo11
17George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
18Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team9
19Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha9
20Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie9
21Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
22Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo7
23Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin7
24Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
25Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS6
26Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman6
27Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha6
28Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk6
29Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
30Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
31Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha5
32Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team5
33Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky5
34Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky5
35Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman4
36Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman4
37Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
38Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team4
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step3
40Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data3
41Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team3
42Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
43Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
44William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3
45Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
46Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team2
47Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling2
48Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk2
49Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
50Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin1
51Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
52Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
53Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1
54William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling1
55Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team1
56John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling25pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step23
3Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team22
4Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman14
5Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo13
6Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling12
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team12
8George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
9Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
10Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling11
11William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling9
12William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman9
13Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
14Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin7
15Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
16Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
17Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
18Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling6
19Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data5
20Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
21Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha4
22Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman4
23Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
24Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman3
25Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
26Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk3
27Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin2
28Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
29Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1
30Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky1
31Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
32Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman24:27:54
2Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:47
3Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:09
4Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:25
5Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:28
6Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:07:57
7Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:15:43
8Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:17:17
9Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:18:23
10Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:18:42
11Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:18:48
12Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:50
13Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:22:36
14Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman0:24:41
15Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:27:29
16Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:31:10
17Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:37:47
18William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:42:16
19Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:44:21
20Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:47:29
21Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:52:32
22Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:52:39
23Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:54:44
24Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:55:04
25Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:57:45
26Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:04:41
27Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:11:05
28Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team1:16:27

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team73:21:48
2Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:23
3Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:07:15
4Trek - Segafredo0:07:57
5Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie0:11:21
6UnitedHealthcare0:17:01
7Team Katusha0:19:05
8Etixx-Quick Step0:19:58
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:46
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo24:09:00
11Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:28:22
12Direct Energie0:31:12
13Team Dimension Data0:37:30
14Team Sky0:44:46
15Rally Cycling0:50:11
16Tinkoff1:01:44
17Team Novo Nordisk1:16:07
18Team WIGGINS1:47:37

 

