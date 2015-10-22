Trending

Tour of California past winners

Champions 2006-2015

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
2014Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
2013Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
2012Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
2011Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
2010Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
2009Levi Leipheimer (USA) Astana
2008Levi Leipheimer (USA) Astana
2007Levi Leipheimer (USA) Discovery Channel
2006Floyd Landis (USA) Phonak Hearing Systems

