Tour of California: Cavendish wins Sacramento finale
Alaphilippe wins the overall
Stage 8: Sacramento - Sacramento
After a week of falling short, Mark Cavendish and his Dimension Data teammates finally timed it right on the final stage of the Amgen Tour of California, taking out the bunch sprint in Sacramento over Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha).
Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) sealed the overall victory after a taxing week by 21 seconds over BMC's Rohan Dennis and 43 seconds on Brent Bookwalter.
Sagan sealed the points classification, while Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) held onto the mountains classification that he led from the second stage. Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) held onto the best young rider's classification, finishing ninth overall.
Cavendish had to freelance has way to the head of affairs after his Dimension Data teammates used themselves up to bring back a breakaway that made it onto the finishing circuits.
"The break got a second wind at the end," he said. "They pulled away because they were really, really strong, and we had to use the guys up to bring them back.
"Tinkoff went to the front, and they weren't going that fast, to be honest," he said. "So we had to go up and catch the break. We either use up the lead out to catch the break or we don't catch them. So it was just everyone committing to catch them, and then I had to freestyle. I knew I had to be on Peter's wheel. He had [Adam] Blythe with him so I knew he'd be in the best position. And I just went from there really."
Alaphilippe said the win was important to him because it is his first of the season and the first general classification win of his professional career.
"So it's really something special to win this race, especially here in California," he said of the race he lost by just three seconds last year. "I'm proud of my team all week, and especially today, because it was a really stressful day for the riders in the peloton. Everybody wanted to be in the front without losing time for the GC riders. It was a good day and I'm really, really happy."
How it happened
The 138km final stage that started and finished in Sacramento was contested over almost perfectly flat roads in the agricultural areas that surround the state capitol. The race included no categorized climbs and two intermediate sprints, the first in Clarksburg 91km into the race and the second as the race entered the 3.5km finishing circuits that the riders covered three times.
After a bit of attacking and reshuffling, five riders peeled away and were soon joined by two more to form the seven-rider group that would provide the carrot for the chasing peloton. The day's escapees included Jake Kelly (Team WIGGINS), Alan Marangoni (Cannondale), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare), Krists Nielands (Axeon-Hagens Berman), Taylor Sheldon (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) and Emerson Oronte (Rally Cycling).
Despite winds that picked up as soon as the riders got out of the urban centre, the day's parcours looked like an opportunity for Cavendish to take his first win of the week, and his Dimension Data team, along with Direct Energie and the Etixx-Quickstep team of race leader Julian Alaphilippe, took control of the peloton.
The gap got up over two minutes several times, but for the most part the peloton kept the leaders on a short leash and their gap small.
As the kilometres ticked off and the race began its return trip to Sacramento, the gap came down to exactly one minute as the leaders contested the intermediate sprint in Clarksburg, where Jones took the maximum points ahead of Marangoni and Nielands.
The peloton was breathing down the leaders necks as they hit Sacramento and started the three closing circuits, but a bunch sprint still wasn't certain as the leaders still carried a 30-second gap.
A crash with two laps remaining of the finishing circuits cut out several riders, including Nielson Powless, the 19-year-old Axeon rider who as the revelation of the race, coming into the final day in fifth place. The delay caused him to lose time in the finale, and he dropped to ninth overall.
"A bunch of riders were on the ground, and I was on the outside and got pushed to the gutter," he said. "It took me a little bit to get out of it, and by that time the teams already had their leadouts going and there was no way we were gong to get back."
Up front, Carpenter and Nielands were the final riders to succumb to the chase, holding off the bunch until only 1km and two turns remained. Carpenter said he and Nielands had more than just the charging peloton to worry about as a TV moto cut them off with two corner to go.
"We still had 10 or 20 bikes lengths but we just had to sit up, because there was this moto that came on the inside and shoved us all the way to the fence, so that was pretty ridiculous," Carpenter said. "We probably wouldn't have made it anyway, but that's pretty poor to see that."
By the time the pair was caught, Cavendish had used up most of his lead-out riders to bring them back, and the Manxman had to freelance his way through the peloton, finding Sagan's wheel and then jumping past the world champion to take his first stage win of the week.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|3:01:12
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:03
|15
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|16
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|17
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|18
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|21
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|22
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|25
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|27
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|28
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|29
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|30
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|31
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|32
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|34
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|35
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|38
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|39
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|41
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|42
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:13
|43
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:17
|44
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:21
|45
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:25
|46
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:31
|47
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:35
|48
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|49
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|50
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:40
|51
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:00:44
|52
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|53
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:49
|54
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|55
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|56
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|57
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|59
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|61
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|62
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|63
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|64
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:00:57
|65
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:01:00
|66
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|67
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|68
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:04
|69
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|70
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|71
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|72
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:17
|73
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|74
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|75
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:23
|76
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:28
|77
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|78
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|79
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|80
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|83
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|84
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|85
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|86
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:36
|88
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|89
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:39
|90
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|91
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:44
|92
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|93
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:46
|94
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:51
|95
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|96
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:58
|97
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:14
|98
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:16
|99
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:02:18
|100
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|101
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|102
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|103
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|104
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:25
|105
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:32
|106
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:34
|107
|Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:40
|108
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:43
|109
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:03:01
|110
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|111
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:03:03
|112
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|113
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:28
|115
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|116
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|117
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|118
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|120
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|121
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|122
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:50
|123
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|124
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|126
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|127
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|128
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:53
|129
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:15
|130
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:36
|131
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|pts
|2
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|3
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|15
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|12
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|9
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|7
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|6
|NiccolÚ Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|9
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|10
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|3:01:12
|2
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:03
|5
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:05
|6
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:40
|9
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:00:44
|10
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:49
|11
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:04
|14
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:01:17
|15
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:01:28
|16
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:39
|17
|S¯ren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:44
|18
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:46
|19
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|20
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|9:03:41
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:03
|3
|Direct Energie
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|5
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Hincapie
|9
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:08
|10
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:31
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|12
|Dimension Data
|0:01:36
|13
|Tinkoff Team
|0:01:58
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:38
|15
|Team Sky
|0:03:16
|16
|Team WIGGINS
|0:03:29
|17
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31:47:50
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:22
|6
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:50
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:53
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:57
|10
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:13
|11
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:46
|12
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:00
|13
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:22
|14
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:53
|15
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:05:03
|16
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:11
|17
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:06:05
|18
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:46
|19
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:07:07
|20
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:17
|21
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:35
|22
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:22
|23
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:09:59
|24
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:10
|25
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:12
|26
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:46
|27
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:12:56
|28
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:13:26
|29
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:42
|30
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:18:21
|31
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:05
|32
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:39
|33
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:21:36
|34
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:01
|35
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:22:21
|36
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:23:21
|37
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:22
|38
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:24:35
|39
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:27:17
|40
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:27:47
|41
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:28:42
|42
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:30:19
|43
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:30:28
|44
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:32:24
|45
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:33:50
|46
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:52
|47
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:36:42
|48
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:37:46
|49
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:55
|50
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:41:41
|51
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:42:53
|52
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:43:22
|53
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:45:48
|54
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:46:26
|55
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:47:10
|56
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:47:32
|57
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:33
|58
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:47:57
|59
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:48:19
|60
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:48:54
|61
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:50:24
|62
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:51:24
|63
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:51:44
|64
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:52:22
|65
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:52:28
|66
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|0:52:31
|67
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:52:42
|68
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:52:49
|69
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:53:58
|70
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:54:17
|71
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:29
|72
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:58:28
|73
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:59:27
|74
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|1:00:33
|75
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:00:52
|76
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:01:19
|77
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|1:01:28
|78
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:02:25
|79
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:04:18
|80
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1:04:40
|81
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:05:05
|82
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:06:25
|83
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:07:05
|84
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|1:07:40
|85
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1:09:22
|86
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:09:37
|87
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:10:27
|88
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1:10:52
|89
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:13:28
|90
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:13:39
|91
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:13:44
|92
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:14:12
|93
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:14:19
|94
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:17:15
|95
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:17:34
|96
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:18:13
|97
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1:18:29
|98
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:19:08
|99
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:19:22
|100
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:20:31
|101
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|1:20:51
|102
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:22:34
|103
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:22:57
|104
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1:23:09
|105
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:23:24
|106
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:23:52
|107
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:24:33
|108
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|1:25:43
|109
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:25:46
|110
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|1:26:12
|111
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|1:26:18
|112
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:26:51
|113
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|114
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|1:28:02
|115
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:28:05
|116
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|1:29:50
|117
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:30:37
|118
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:31:38
|119
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:32:48
|120
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:33:12
|121
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:33:38
|122
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|1:34:00
|123
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|1:34:28
|124
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:34:38
|125
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1:34:57
|126
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:35:43
|127
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1:36:40
|128
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:38:22
|129
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:39:23
|130
|Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1:40:26
|131
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1:44:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|68
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|33
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|24
|5
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|21
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|8
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|9
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|18
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|11
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|13
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|14
|14
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|15
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|13
|16
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|17
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|18
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|19
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|12
|20
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|11
|21
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|22
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|23
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|24
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|25
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|8
|26
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|8
|27
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|28
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|29
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|30
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|6
|31
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|32
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|6
|33
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|34
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|35
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|36
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|5
|37
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|38
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|39
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|5
|40
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|5
|41
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|42
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|43
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|44
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|45
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|46
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|47
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|48
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|49
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|50
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|2
|51
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|52
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|53
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|54
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|55
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|56
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|57
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|58
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|59
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|60
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|61
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1
|62
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|63
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|1
|64
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|36
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|3
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|22
|4
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|7
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|14
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|13
|9
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|12
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|11
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|13
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|9
|14
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|15
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|8
|16
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|17
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|18
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|19
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|20
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|21
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|22
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|23
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|5
|24
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|25
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|4
|26
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|27
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|28
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|29
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|3
|30
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|31
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|32
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|33
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|34
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|35
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|36
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|37
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|38
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|31:49:47
|2
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:03
|3
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:25
|4
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:25
|5
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:08:02
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:16:24
|7
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:25:50
|8
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:26:45
|9
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:41:25
|10
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:45:35
|11
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:48:27
|12
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:49:27
|13
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1:02:43
|14
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1:08:55
|15
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:12:22
|16
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:17:25
|17
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:20:37
|18
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:30:51
|19
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:37:26
|20
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1:42:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|95:25:10
|2
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:26
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:07:57
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:10
|5
|Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie
|0:11:21
|6
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:17:01
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:19:03
|8
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:20:52
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:09
|10
|Direct Energie
|0:32:25
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:46:54
|12
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:23:29
|13
|Tinkoff
|1:29:19
|14
|Team Dimension Data
|1:30:25
|15
|Team Sky
|1:39:21
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2:10:04
|17
|Team WIGGINS
|3:08:07
