Image 1 of 32 Mark Cavendish celebrates winning stage 8 Image 2 of 32 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx Quickstep) taking a swip of the champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 32 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx Quickstep) in-between the BMC duo of Rohan Dennis and Brent Bookwalter (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 32 2016 champion Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx Quickstep) with his prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 32 The top three from stage 8 of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 32 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) celebrates his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 32 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) moments before raising his arms in triumph (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 32 The best team prize was won by BMC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 32 Ben King and Rohan Dennis chat on the start line before the final stage Image 10 of 32 Mark Cavendish prior to the start of stage 8 Image 11 of 32 KOM winner Evan Huffman and best young rider Neilson Powless Image 12 of 32 Peter Sagan and Megan Guarnier both won the points classifications Image 13 of 32 Thumbs up for Sammy Sanchez of BMC Image 14 of 32 Neilson Powless won the best young rider classification Image 15 of 32 Peter Sagan and Taylor Phinney chatting backstage Image 16 of 32 Tom Skujins (Cannondale) was the most combative rider for the week Image 17 of 32 Overall race winner Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) Image 18 of 32 A couple of former world champions have a chat before the podium celebrations Image 19 of 32 Race winner Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) in the car Image 20 of 32 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) calls out for more applause Image 21 of 32 The BMC team get into the celebration with Brent Bookwalter pouring champagne over his own head Image 22 of 32 Etixx-Quick Step looking after Julian Alaphilippe during stage 8 Image 23 of 32 Julian Alaphilippe enjoying his first GC win Image 24 of 32 Dennis, Alaphilippe and Bookwalter spray the champagne Image 25 of 32 Dimension Data leading the peloton Image 26 of 32 Dimension Data's Mark Cavendish sprinting to the stage win Image 27 of 32 Mark Cavendish raises his arms to celebrate the stage while Julian Alaphilippe raises his arms to celebrate the overall win Image 28 of 32 Peter Sagan and Alexander Kristoff before the podium Image 29 of 32 Peter Sagan and Alexander Kristoff joke around before the podium Image 30 of 32 Tom Boonen congratulates his teammate Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) on the win Image 31 of 32 Peter Sagan, Mark Cavendish and Alexander Kristoff on the podium Image 32 of 32 The final podium: Rohan Dennis, Julian Alaphilippe and Brent Bookwalter

After a week of falling short, Mark Cavendish and his Dimension Data teammates finally timed it right on the final stage of the Amgen Tour of California, taking out the bunch sprint in Sacramento over Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha).

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) sealed the overall victory after a taxing week by 21 seconds over BMC's Rohan Dennis and 43 seconds on Brent Bookwalter.

Sagan sealed the points classification, while Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) held onto the mountains classification that he led from the second stage. Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) held onto the best young rider's classification, finishing ninth overall.

Cavendish had to freelance has way to the head of affairs after his Dimension Data teammates used themselves up to bring back a breakaway that made it onto the finishing circuits.

"The break got a second wind at the end," he said. "They pulled away because they were really, really strong, and we had to use the guys up to bring them back.

"Tinkoff went to the front, and they weren't going that fast, to be honest," he said. "So we had to go up and catch the break. We either use up the lead out to catch the break or we don't catch them. So it was just everyone committing to catch them, and then I had to freestyle. I knew I had to be on Peter's wheel. He had [Adam] Blythe with him so I knew he'd be in the best position. And I just went from there really."

Alaphilippe said the win was important to him because it is his first of the season and the first general classification win of his professional career.

"So it's really something special to win this race, especially here in California," he said of the race he lost by just three seconds last year. "I'm proud of my team all week, and especially today, because it was a really stressful day for the riders in the peloton. Everybody wanted to be in the front without losing time for the GC riders. It was a good day and I'm really, really happy."

How it happened

The 138km final stage that started and finished in Sacramento was contested over almost perfectly flat roads in the agricultural areas that surround the state capitol. The race included no categorized climbs and two intermediate sprints, the first in Clarksburg 91km into the race and the second as the race entered the 3.5km finishing circuits that the riders covered three times.

After a bit of attacking and reshuffling, five riders peeled away and were soon joined by two more to form the seven-rider group that would provide the carrot for the chasing peloton. The day's escapees included Jake Kelly (Team WIGGINS), Alan Marangoni (Cannondale), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare), Krists Nielands (Axeon-Hagens Berman), Taylor Sheldon (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) and Emerson Oronte (Rally Cycling).

Despite winds that picked up as soon as the riders got out of the urban centre, the day's parcours looked like an opportunity for Cavendish to take his first win of the week, and his Dimension Data team, along with Direct Energie and the Etixx-Quickstep team of race leader Julian Alaphilippe, took control of the peloton.

The gap got up over two minutes several times, but for the most part the peloton kept the leaders on a short leash and their gap small.

As the kilometres ticked off and the race began its return trip to Sacramento, the gap came down to exactly one minute as the leaders contested the intermediate sprint in Clarksburg, where Jones took the maximum points ahead of Marangoni and Nielands.

The peloton was breathing down the leaders necks as they hit Sacramento and started the three closing circuits, but a bunch sprint still wasn't certain as the leaders still carried a 30-second gap.

A crash with two laps remaining of the finishing circuits cut out several riders, including Nielson Powless, the 19-year-old Axeon rider who as the revelation of the race, coming into the final day in fifth place. The delay caused him to lose time in the finale, and he dropped to ninth overall.

"A bunch of riders were on the ground, and I was on the outside and got pushed to the gutter," he said. "It took me a little bit to get out of it, and by that time the teams already had their leadouts going and there was no way we were gong to get back."

Up front, Carpenter and Nielands were the final riders to succumb to the chase, holding off the bunch until only 1km and two turns remained. Carpenter said he and Nielands had more than just the charging peloton to worry about as a TV moto cut them off with two corner to go.

"We still had 10 or 20 bikes lengths but we just had to sit up, because there was this moto that came on the inside and shoved us all the way to the fence, so that was pretty ridiculous," Carpenter said. "We probably wouldn't have made it anyway, but that's pretty poor to see that."

By the time the pair was caught, Cavendish had used up most of his lead-out riders to bring them back, and the Manxman had to freelance his way through the peloton, finding Sagan's wheel and then jumping past the world champion to take his first stage win of the week.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 3:01:12 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 8 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 14 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:03 15 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 16 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 17 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 18 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 19 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 21 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 22 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 25 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 27 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 28 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 29 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 30 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 31 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 32 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 33 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 34 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 35 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 36 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 38 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 39 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 41 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 42 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:13 43 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:17 44 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:21 45 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:25 46 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:31 47 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:35 48 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 49 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 50 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:40 51 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:00:44 52 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 53 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:49 54 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 55 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 56 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 57 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 59 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 60 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 61 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS 62 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:55 63 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 64 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:00:57 65 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:01:00 66 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 67 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 68 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:04 69 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 70 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:12 71 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 72 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:17 73 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS 74 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 75 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:23 76 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:28 77 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 78 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 79 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 80 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 81 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 82 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 83 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 84 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 85 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 86 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 87 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:36 88 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 89 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:01:39 90 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 91 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:44 92 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 93 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:46 94 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:51 95 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:54 96 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:58 97 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:14 98 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:16 99 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:02:18 100 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 101 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 102 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 103 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 104 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:25 105 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:32 106 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:34 107 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:02:40 108 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:43 109 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:03:01 110 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 111 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:03:03 112 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 113 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 114 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:28 115 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 116 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 117 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 118 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 119 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 120 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 121 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 122 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:50 123 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 124 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 125 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 126 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 127 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 128 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:53 129 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:15 130 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:05:36 131 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:17

Intermediate sprint 1 - Clarksburg, 91km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 3 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Clarksburg 127km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 pts 2 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 2 3 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Finish - Sacramento, 136.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 15 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 12 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 9 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 7 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 6 NiccolÚ Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 9 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 10 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 3:01:12 2 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:03 5 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:05 6 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:40 9 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:00:44 10 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:49 11 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:04 14 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:01:17 15 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:01:28 16 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:01:39 17 S¯ren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:44 18 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:46 19 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:54 20 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:58

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick-Step 9:03:41 2 Team Katusha 0:00:03 3 Direct Energie 4 BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 5 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 Trek-Segafredo 7 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 Holowesko - Citadel p/b Hincapie 9 Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:08 10 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:31 11 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:00 12 Dimension Data 0:01:36 13 Tinkoff Team 0:01:58 14 Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:38 15 Team Sky 0:03:16 16 Team WIGGINS 0:03:29 17 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:48

Final General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 31:47:50 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:52 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:22 6 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 7 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:50 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:53 9 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:57 10 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:13 11 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:46 12 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:00 13 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:22 14 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:53 15 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:05:03 16 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:11 17 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:06:05 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:46 19 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:07:07 20 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:17 21 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:35 22 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:22 23 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:09:59 24 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:10 25 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:12:12 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:12:46 27 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:12:56 28 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:13:26 29 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:42 30 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:18:21 31 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:05 32 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:39 33 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:21:36 34 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:01 35 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:22:21 36 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:23:21 37 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:22 38 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:24:35 39 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:27:17 40 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:27:47 41 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:28:42 42 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:30:19 43 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:30:28 44 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:32:24 45 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:33:50 46 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:52 47 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:36:42 48 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:37:46 49 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:39:55 50 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:41:41 51 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:42:53 52 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:43:22 53 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:45:48 54 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:46:26 55 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:47:10 56 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:47:32 57 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:33 58 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:47:57 59 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:48:19 60 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:48:54 61 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:50:24 62 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:51:24 63 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:51:44 64 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:52:22 65 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:52:28 66 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 0:52:31 67 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:52:42 68 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:52:49 69 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:53:58 70 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:54:17 71 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:57:29 72 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:58:28 73 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:59:27 74 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 1:00:33 75 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:00:52 76 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:01:19 77 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 1:01:28 78 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 1:02:25 79 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:04:18 80 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1:04:40 81 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:05:05 82 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:06:25 83 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 1:07:05 84 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 1:07:40 85 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:09:22 86 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:09:37 87 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:10:27 88 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1:10:52 89 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:13:28 90 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 1:13:39 91 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1:13:44 92 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:14:12 93 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:14:19 94 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:17:15 95 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1:17:34 96 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:18:13 97 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1:18:29 98 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:19:08 99 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:19:22 100 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:20:31 101 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 1:20:51 102 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1:22:34 103 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:22:57 104 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1:23:09 105 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:23:24 106 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:23:52 107 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:24:33 108 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 1:25:43 109 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 1:25:46 110 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 1:26:12 111 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 1:26:18 112 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:26:51 113 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 114 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 1:28:02 115 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:28:05 116 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 1:29:50 117 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:30:37 118 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 1:31:38 119 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:32:48 120 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 1:33:12 121 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:33:38 122 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 1:34:00 123 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 1:34:28 124 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1:34:38 125 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1:34:57 126 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:35:43 127 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1:36:40 128 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 1:38:22 129 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:39:23 130 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1:40:26 131 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1:44:56

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 68 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 33 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 24 5 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 21 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 8 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 9 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 18 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 11 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 15 13 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 14 14 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 15 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 13 16 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 17 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 12 18 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 12 19 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 12 20 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 11 21 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 22 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 23 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 24 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 25 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 8 26 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 8 27 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 28 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 29 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 30 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 6 31 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 32 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 6 33 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 6 34 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 35 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 36 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 5 37 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 38 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 39 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 5 40 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 5 41 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 42 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 43 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 44 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 45 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 46 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 47 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 48 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 49 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 50 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 2 51 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 2 52 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 53 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 2 54 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 55 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 56 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 2 57 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1 58 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 59 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 60 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 61 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1 62 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 1 63 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 1 64 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 36 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 3 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 22 4 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 16 6 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 7 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 13 9 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 12 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 11 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 13 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 9 14 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 15 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 8 16 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 17 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 18 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 19 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 20 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 21 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 22 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 7 23 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 5 24 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 25 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 4 26 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 27 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 28 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 29 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 3 30 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 31 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 3 32 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 3 33 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 34 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 35 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 36 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 37 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 1 38 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 31:49:47 2 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:03 3 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:25 4 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:25 5 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:08:02 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:16:24 7 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:25:50 8 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:26:45 9 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:41:25 10 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:45:35 11 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:48:27 12 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:49:27 13 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1:02:43 14 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1:08:55 15 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:12:22 16 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:17:25 17 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1:20:37 18 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:30:51 19 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:37:26 20 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1:42:59