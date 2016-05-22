Trending

Tour of California: Cavendish wins Sacramento finale

Alaphilippe wins the overall

Mark Cavendish celebrates winning stage 8

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx Quickstep) taking a swip of the champagne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx Quickstep) in-between the BMC duo of Rohan Dennis and Brent Bookwalter

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2016 champion Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx Quickstep) with his prize

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The top three from stage 8 of the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) celebrates his win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) moments before raising his arms in triumph

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The best team prize was won by BMC

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ben King and Rohan Dennis chat on the start line before the final stage

Mark Cavendish prior to the start of stage 8

KOM winner Evan Huffman and best young rider Neilson Powless

Peter Sagan and Megan Guarnier both won the points classifications

Thumbs up for Sammy Sanchez of BMC

Neilson Powless won the best young rider classification

Peter Sagan and Taylor Phinney chatting backstage

Tom Skujins (Cannondale) was the most combative rider for the week

Overall race winner Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step)

A couple of former world champions have a chat before the podium celebrations

Race winner Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) in the car

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) calls out for more applause

The BMC team get into the celebration with Brent Bookwalter pouring champagne over his own head

Etixx-Quick Step looking after Julian Alaphilippe during stage 8

Julian Alaphilippe enjoying his first GC win

Dennis, Alaphilippe and Bookwalter spray the champagne

Dimension Data leading the peloton

Dimension Data's Mark Cavendish sprinting to the stage win

Mark Cavendish raises his arms to celebrate the stage while Julian Alaphilippe raises his arms to celebrate the overall win

Peter Sagan and Alexander Kristoff before the podium

Peter Sagan and Alexander Kristoff joke around before the podium

Tom Boonen congratulates his teammate Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) on the win

Peter Sagan, Mark Cavendish and Alexander Kristoff on the podium

The final podium: Rohan Dennis, Julian Alaphilippe and Brent Bookwalter

After a week of falling short, Mark Cavendish and his Dimension Data teammates finally timed it right on the final stage of the Amgen Tour of California, taking out the bunch sprint in Sacramento over Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha).

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) sealed the overall victory after a taxing week by 21 seconds over BMC's Rohan Dennis and 43 seconds on Brent Bookwalter.

Sagan sealed the points classification, while Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) held onto the mountains classification that he led from the second stage. Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) held onto the best young rider's classification, finishing ninth overall.

Cavendish had to freelance has way to the head of affairs after his Dimension Data teammates used themselves up to bring back a breakaway that made it onto the finishing circuits.

"The break got a second wind at the end," he said. "They pulled away because they were really, really strong, and we had to use the guys up to bring them back.

"Tinkoff went to the front, and they weren't going that fast, to be honest," he said. "So we had to go up and catch the break. We either use up the lead out to catch the break or we don't catch them. So it was just everyone committing to catch them, and then I had to freestyle. I knew I had to be on Peter's wheel. He had [Adam] Blythe with him so I knew he'd be in the best position. And I just went from there really."

Alaphilippe said the win was important to him because it is his first of the season and the first general classification win of his professional career.

"So it's really something special to win this race, especially here in California," he said of the race he lost by just three seconds last year. "I'm proud of my team all week, and especially today, because it was a really stressful day for the riders in the peloton. Everybody wanted to be in the front without losing time for the GC riders. It was a good day and I'm really, really happy."

How it happened

The 138km final stage that started and finished in Sacramento was contested over almost perfectly flat roads in the agricultural areas that surround the state capitol. The race included no categorized climbs and two intermediate sprints, the first in Clarksburg 91km into the race and the second as the race entered the 3.5km finishing circuits that the riders covered three times.

After a bit of attacking and reshuffling, five riders peeled away and were soon joined by two more to form the seven-rider group that would provide the carrot for the chasing peloton. The day's escapees included Jake Kelly (Team WIGGINS), Alan Marangoni (Cannondale), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare), Krists Nielands (Axeon-Hagens Berman), Taylor Sheldon (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) and Emerson Oronte (Rally Cycling).

Despite winds that picked up as soon as the riders got out of the urban centre, the day's parcours looked like an opportunity for Cavendish to take his first win of the week, and his Dimension Data team, along with Direct Energie and the Etixx-Quickstep team of race leader Julian Alaphilippe, took control of the peloton.

The gap got up over two minutes several times, but for the most part the peloton kept the leaders on a short leash and their gap small.

As the kilometres ticked off and the race began its return trip to Sacramento, the gap came down to exactly one minute as the leaders contested the intermediate sprint in Clarksburg, where Jones took the maximum points ahead of Marangoni and Nielands.

The peloton was breathing down the leaders necks as they hit Sacramento and started the three closing circuits, but a bunch sprint still wasn't certain as the leaders still carried a 30-second gap.

A crash with two laps remaining of the finishing circuits cut out several riders, including Nielson Powless, the 19-year-old Axeon rider who as the revelation of the race, coming into the final day in fifth place. The delay caused him to lose time in the finale, and he dropped to ninth overall.

"A bunch of riders were on the ground, and I was on the outside and got pushed to the gutter," he said. "It took me a little bit to get out of it, and by that time the teams already had their leadouts going and there was no way we were gong to get back."

Up front, Carpenter and Nielands were the final riders to succumb to the chase, holding off the bunch until only 1km and two turns remained. Carpenter said he and Nielands had more than just the charging peloton to worry about as a TV moto cut them off with two corner to go.

"We still had 10 or 20 bikes lengths but we just had to sit up, because there was this moto that came on the inside and shoved us all the way to the fence, so that was pretty ridiculous," Carpenter said. "We probably wouldn't have made it anyway, but that's pretty poor to see that."

By the time the pair was caught, Cavendish had used up most of his lead-out riders to bring them back, and the Manxman had to freelance his way through the peloton, finding Sagan's wheel and then jumping past the world champion to take his first stage win of the week.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data3:01:12
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
8Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
13Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
14Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:03
15Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
16Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
17Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:05
18Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
19Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
21John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
22Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
23Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
25Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
26Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
27Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
28Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
29Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
30George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
31Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
32Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
33Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
34Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
35Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
36Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
37Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
38Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
39Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
41Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
42Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:13
43Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:17
44Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:21
45Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:25
46Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:31
47Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:35
48Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
49Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
50Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:40
51Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:00:44
52Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
53Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:49
54Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
55Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
56Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
57Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
58Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
59Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
60Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
61Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
62Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:55
63Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
64Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:00:57
65Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:01:00
66Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
67Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
68Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:04
69Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
70Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:12
71John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
72Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:17
73Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
74Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
75Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:01:23
76Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:28
77Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
78Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
79Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
80Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
81Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
82Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
83Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
84Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
85Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
86Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
87Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:36
88Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
89Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:01:39
90Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
91Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:44
92Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
93William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:46
94Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:51
95Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:54
96Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:01:58
97Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:14
98Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:16
99Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:02:18
100Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
101Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
102Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
103Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
104Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:25
105Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:32
106Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:34
107Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:02:40
108Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:43
109Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:03:01
110Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
111Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:03:03
112Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
113Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
114David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:28
115Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
116Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
117William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
118Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
120Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
121Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
122Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:50
123Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
124Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
125Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
126Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
127Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
128Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:04:53
129Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:05:15
130Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:05:36
131Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:17

Intermediate sprint 1 - Clarksburg, 91km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3pts
2Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
3Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Clarksburg 127km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman3pts
2Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling2
3Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Finish - Sacramento, 136.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data15pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team12
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha9
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky7
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin6
6NiccolÚ Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team4
8Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step3
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
10Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky3:01:12
2Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:03
5Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:05
6Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
8Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:40
9Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:00:44
10Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:49
11Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
12Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:04
14Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:01:17
15Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:01:28
16Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:01:39
17S¯ren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:44
18William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:46
19Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:54
20Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:01:58

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step9:03:41
2Team Katusha0:00:03
3Direct Energie
4BMC Racing Team0:00:05
5UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
6Trek-Segafredo
7Team LottoNl-Jumbo
8Holowesko - Citadel p/b Hincapie
9Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:08
10Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:31
11Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:00
12Dimension Data0:01:36
13Tinkoff Team0:01:58
14Team Novo Nordisk0:02:38
15Team Sky0:03:16
16Team WIGGINS0:03:29
17Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:48

Final General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step31:47:50
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:52
5Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:22
6Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
7George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:50
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:53
9Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:57
10Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:13
11Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:46
12Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:00
13Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:22
14Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:53
15Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:05:03
16Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:11
17Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:06:05
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:46
19John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:07:07
20Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:07:17
21Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:07:35
22Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:22
23Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:09:59
24Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:10
25Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:12:12
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:12:46
27Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:12:56
28Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:13:26
29Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:42
30Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:18:21
31Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:05
32Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:19:39
33Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:21:36
34Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:01
35Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:22:21
36Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:23:21
37Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:22
38Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:24:35
39Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:27:17
40Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman0:27:47
41Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:28:42
42Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:30:19
43Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:30:28
44Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:32:24
45Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:33:50
46John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:52
47Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:36:42
48Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:37:46
49Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:39:55
50Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:41:41
51Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:42:53
52Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:43:22
53Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:45:48
54Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:46:26
55Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:47:10
56Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:47:32
57Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:47:33
58Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:47:57
59Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:48:19
60Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:48:54
61Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:50:24
62Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:51:24
63Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:51:44
64Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:52:22
65Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:52:28
66Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky0:52:31
67Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:52:42
68Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:52:49
69Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:53:58
70Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:54:17
71Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:57:29
72Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:58:28
73Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:59:27
74Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling1:00:33
75Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:00:52
76Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:01:19
77Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling1:01:28
78Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk1:02:25
79Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step1:04:18
80Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1:04:40
81Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:05:05
82Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:06:25
83Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie1:07:05
84Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling1:07:40
85Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:09:22
86Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:09:37
87Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:10:27
88William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1:10:52
89Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:13:28
90Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha1:13:39
91David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1:13:44
92Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:14:12
93Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:14:19
94Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:17:15
95Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1:17:34
96Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:18:13
97Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1:18:29
98Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:19:08
99Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:19:22
100Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:20:31
101Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team1:20:51
102Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1:22:34
103Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:22:57
104Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1:23:09
105Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:23:24
106Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:23:52
107Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:24:33
108Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo1:25:43
109Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk1:25:46
110Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling1:26:12
111William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling1:26:18
112Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:26:51
113Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
114Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team1:28:02
115Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:28:05
116Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky1:29:50
117Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha1:30:37
118Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data1:31:38
119Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:32:48
120Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data1:33:12
121Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:33:38
122Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data1:34:00
123Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data1:34:28
124Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:34:38
125John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1:34:57
126Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:35:43
127Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1:36:40
128Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk1:38:22
129Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:39:23
130Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team1:40:26
131Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team1:44:56

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team68pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha33
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step26
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team24
5Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling21
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky21
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team20
8Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling18
9Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data18
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
11Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo16
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie15
13Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling14
14Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling13
15Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling13
16Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman12
17Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo12
18Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo12
19Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data12
20Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky11
21Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
22George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
23John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin9
24Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team9
25Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team8
26Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team8
27Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
28Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin7
29Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
30Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS6
31Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman6
32Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha6
33Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk6
34Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman5
35Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
36Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha5
37Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
38Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman5
39Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team5
40Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky5
41Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
42Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman4
43Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
44Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step3
45Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step3
46Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
47Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
48William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3
49Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
50Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team2
51Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling2
52Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
53Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling2
54Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
55Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
56Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk2
57Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1
58Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin1
59Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
60Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
61Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1
62William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling1
63Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team1
64John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling36pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step23
3Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team22
4Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling20
5Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo16
6George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
7Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman14
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team13
9Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling12
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team12
11Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
13William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling9
14William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman9
15Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team8
16Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
18Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin7
19Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
20Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman7
21Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
22Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling7
23Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data5
24Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
25Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha4
26Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman4
27Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
28Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman3
29Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha3
30Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
31Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling3
32Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk3
33Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin2
34Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
35Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
36Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1
37Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky1
38Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman31:49:47
2Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:03
3Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:25
4Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:25
5Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:08:02
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:16:24
7Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman0:25:50
8Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:26:45
9Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:41:25
10Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:45:35
11Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:48:27
12Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:49:27
13Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1:02:43
14William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1:08:55
15Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:12:22
16Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:17:25
17Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1:20:37
18Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:30:51
19Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:37:26
20Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team1:42:59

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team95:25:10
2Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:26
3Trek - Segafredo0:07:57
4Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:08:10
5Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie0:11:21
6Unitedhealthcare0:17:01
7Team Katusha0:19:03
8Etixx-Quick Step0:20:52
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:09
10Direct Energie0:32:25
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:46:54
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:23:29
13Tinkoff1:29:19
14Team Dimension Data1:30:25
15Team Sky1:39:21
16Team Novo Nordisk2:10:04
17Team WIGGINS3:08:07

