Image 1 of 27 Peter Sagan wins stage 4 of the Tour of California ahead of Greg Van Avermaet and Nathan Haas Image 2 of 27 Greg Van Avermaet throws his bike in vain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 27 The top three on stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 27 The classification leaders after stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 27 Peter Sagan comes through for his stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 27 Michael Morkov sitting on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 27 Michael Morkov and Mark Cavendish lead the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 27 Tom Boonen leading the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 27 Peter Sagan celebrates his victory while wearing the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 27 The sprint for the line winds up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 27 Yellow jersey holder Julian Alaphilippe enjoying himself on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 27 Julian Alaphilippe looking around (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 27 Greg Van Avermaet and Peter Sagan cross the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 27 Greg Van Avermaet waves from the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 27 Greg Van Avermaet was content with second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 27 Race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 27 Californian poppies line the race route Image 18 of 27 Nathan Haas leads out the sprint for stage 4 Image 19 of 27 Mark Cavendish was awarded the most aggressive rider prize Image 20 of 27 A subdued celebration from Peter Sagan after winning his 15th stage at the race in his career Image 21 of 27 Peter Sagan with a new fan Image 22 of 27 Race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx Quickstep) Image 23 of 27 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) Image 24 of 27 The top three from stage 4: Greg Van Avermaet, Peter Sagan and Nathan Haas Image 25 of 27 A fan runs alongside Greg Daniel (Axeon) Image 26 of 27 Stage 4 winner Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) Image 27 of 27 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx Quickstep) keeps the yellow jersey

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) won his second stage of this year's Tour of California, edging out Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) in a close sprint in Laguna Seca.

The race split several times on the run-in to the line but Sagan marked several moves and despite numerical supremacy from BMC, the world champion came through to win ahead of Van Avermaet and Nathan Haas (Dimension Data). Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx Quickstep) finished in the lead group to keep his leader's yellow jersey.

"I'm very happy," Sagan said after a long day in the saddle. "I have to thank all my teammates because they pulled all day. Today was 220km almost and they were all the day in the front. In the last two climbs it was very hard, and then I was alone because the other riders did their job before. It was very hard to stay with the climbers, and everyone was attacking. When we came into the final kilometers it was in a descent, and Van Avermaet was the big favourite and he was always on my wheel. After the last turn I let one guy go in front of me, and he pulled my sprint. I was very happy to win."

Alaphilippe took out the first intermediate sprint to extend his lead in the overall standings to 22 seconds over Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo). George Bennett (LottoNl-Jumbo) remains third at 37 seconds.

The Frenchman has been hedging on whether he can defend the yellow jersey for the rest of the race, and said today was a harder day than Tuesday's stage 3.

"Today it was different. My legs were not so good, and it was warmer. In the last climb I was really suffering, and I wasn't in a very good position for the last kilometer. I lost some time and I had to close the gap at the last turn. I did my best for the sprint, but it wasn't my best day.

"I am taking it day by day. It was a different day today, but beautiful. I enjoyed my time in the stage, we are lucky to ride here. Tomorrow is another chance to take the victory and fight for the yellow jersey."

How it unfolded

With the peloton staring down the barrel of 217 taxing kilometres along the California coast, the riders were unusually excited to race hard and shot out of Morro Bay so quickly that no attack could stay clear. The furious pace was kept up for a solid hour, with Alaphilippe taking out the first intermediate sprint, padding his lead in the GC by three seconds over Peter Stetina.

It wasn't until 60km into the race that Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Michael Mørkøv (Katusha), Ryan Anderson (Direct Energie), Timo Roosen (LottoNl-Jumbo), Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare), Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman), and William Routley (Rally Cycling) were given the go-ahead to ride away. They gained five minutes at one point, but the Etixx and Tinkoff teams kept tabs on them, bringing them back to under three minutes as they left Big Sur before easing up.

Routley snapped up all three category 3 climbs along the highway, doing his part to protect his teammate Evan Huffman's lead in that classification.

The gap then went back out to almost five minutes again as Cavendish and his mates kept rolling through steadily, ignoring the final sprint of the day in Carmel Highlands in a desperate attempt to make the impossible happen - remaining clear of the peloton.

But the category 2 ascent on Laureles Road proved the breakaway's undoing: only Daniel would remain out front by the top, being chased by a steadily shrinking peloton. Attacks from Cannondale's Lawson Craddock and Andrew Talansky, LottoNl-Jumbo's George Bennett, and Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) all came to naught, and the Axeon rider's lead was in the single digits as they reached the base of the final categorized climb toward Laguna Seca raceway.

He was caught, but his teammate Ruben Guerreiro countered and stayed clear just long enough to enter the race track in front. But soon the Sagan and Alaphilippe group swept past and began their preparations for the sprint.

Dimension Data's Nathan Haas attempted to foil the fast men, but was caught before the crest of the corkscrew. Only a dozen riders made up the leading group on the descent, with Sagan and Van Avermaet tucked in. Haas found a second wind and led out the sprint but only served to drag Sagan to his 15th career win in this race. Van Avermaet came through in second, with Haas rounding out the podium.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 5:16:33 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 9 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 12 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 13 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:03 14 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 15 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 16 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 18 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 20 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 22 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:12 23 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:00:38 24 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 25 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 26 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 27 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 28 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 29 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 30 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 31 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:01:04 32 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:06 33 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 34 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 35 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 36 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 37 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 38 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 39 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 40 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:14 41 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 43 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:25 44 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 45 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 46 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:37 47 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:53 48 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 49 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:03:08 50 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 0:03:09 51 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:25 52 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 53 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 54 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:28 55 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:49 56 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:43 57 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 58 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:49 59 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 60 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 61 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 62 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 63 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 64 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:08:07 65 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 66 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 67 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 70 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 71 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 72 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 73 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 74 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 75 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:19 76 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS 77 Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 78 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:22 79 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:00 80 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:09:02 81 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:09:08 82 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:09:43 83 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:10:01 84 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:10:02 85 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 86 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:17 87 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 88 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 89 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 90 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 91 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 92 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 93 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 95 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:39 96 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 97 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 98 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:11:46 99 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 100 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 101 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 102 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 103 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 104 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 105 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 106 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 107 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 108 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 109 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 110 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 111 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS 112 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 113 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 114 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 115 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 116 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 117 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 118 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 119 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 120 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 121 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 122 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 123 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 124 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 125 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 126 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 127 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 128 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 129 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 130 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 131 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 132 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 133 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 134 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 135 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 136 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 137 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 138 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 139 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:54 140 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:15:37 141 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 0:15:40 142 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:16:45 143 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team

Sprint 1 - Hearst Castle, km.45 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 pts 2 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1

Sprint 2 Carmel Highlands, km.180.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 3 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Finish - Laguna seca, km.217 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 15 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 9 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 6 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 3 9 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 2 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Climb 1 - Pacific Hwy 1 summit, km.72 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 3 pts 2 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 2 3 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

Climb 2 - Pacific Hwy 1 summit, km.77 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 3 pts 2 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 2 3 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Climb 3 - Posts summit, km.142 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 3 pts 2 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 2 3 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Climb 4 - Laureles Grade summit, km.209 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 5 pts 2 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 4 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 4 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Climb 5 - Mazda Raceway summit, km.214.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 3 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 5:16:33 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:03 4 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 6 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:38 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:06 9 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:53 11 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:25 12 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:49 13 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:43 14 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:05:49 15 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:08:07 17 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:10:17 18 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 19 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 20 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:11:46 22 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 23 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 24 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS 25 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 26 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 27 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 28 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:54 29 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:16:45

Combativity award Rider Name (Country) Team Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 15:49:39 2 Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:03 3 Team Katusha 0:01:09 4 Trek - Segafredo 0:01:17 5 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 6 Team Sky 0:01:47 7 Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie 0:01:54 9 Unitedhealthcare 0:01:56 10 Etixx-Quick Step 0:03:51 11 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:02 12 Direct Energie 0:04:37 13 Team Dimension Data 0:08:45 14 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:21 15 Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:59 16 Tinkoff 0:16:14 17 Rally Cycling 0:16:26 18 Team WIGGINS 0:31:51

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 18:06:17 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:22 3 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:37 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 5 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:43 6 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:49 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 8 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 9 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:12 10 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:15 11 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:18 13 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:34 14 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:39 15 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:44 16 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:13 17 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:39 18 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:02:40 19 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:40 20 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:43 21 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:45 22 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 23 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:04:19 24 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:57 26 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:32 27 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:41 28 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:53 29 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:05:59 30 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:11 31 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:55 32 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:27 33 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:55 34 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:01 35 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:45 36 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:10:03 37 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:10:50 38 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:58 39 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:11:37 40 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:44 41 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:16 42 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:13:26 43 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:13:35 44 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:13:36 45 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:25 46 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:28 47 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:43 48 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:15:55 49 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:13 50 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:16:34 51 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:16:44 52 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:57 53 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:03 54 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:28 55 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:17:57 56 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:17:58 57 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:18:59 59 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:07 60 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:38 61 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:19:52 62 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:20:51 63 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:21:05 64 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:21:09 65 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:21:19 66 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 0:21:27 67 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:37 68 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:21:44 69 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:22:08 70 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:22:10 71 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:38 72 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:22:43 73 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 0:23:11 74 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:24:00 75 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:24:42 76 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 0:25:30 77 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:26:25 78 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:26:47 79 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:18 80 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:27:42 81 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 82 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:28:25 83 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:28:28 84 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:28:39 85 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:29:29 86 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:21 87 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 88 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:31:03 89 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:31:11 90 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:17 91 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:32:28 92 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:32:44 93 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:33:51 94 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:59 95 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:34:05 96 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:34:16 97 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:30 98 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 0:35:06 99 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:36:17 100 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:36:19 101 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:36:22 102 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:37:15 103 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:38:13 104 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:39:29 105 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:39:48 106 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:40:05 107 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 108 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:40:12 109 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:40:25 110 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:40:38 111 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:40:44 112 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 0:40:58 113 Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:12 114 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 0:41:44 115 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:42:29 116 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 117 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:43:37 118 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:43:53 119 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:43:59 120 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 121 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:44:38 122 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:44:59 123 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:45:11 124 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:45:19 125 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:45:21 126 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:45:31 127 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:46:16 128 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:46:48 129 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 0:47:59 130 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:48:07 131 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:49:13 132 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 133 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 134 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 135 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 136 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 137 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 138 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 139 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:50:06 140 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:51:46 141 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:52:02 142 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:57:00 143 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:58:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 38 pts 2 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 5 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 14 6 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 12 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 12 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 9 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 10 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 11 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 12 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 9 14 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 9 15 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 16 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 17 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 18 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 6 19 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 20 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 6 21 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 22 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 5 23 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 24 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 25 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 26 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 27 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4 28 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 3 29 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 3 30 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 31 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 32 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 33 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 34 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 2 35 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 2 36 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 2 37 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 38 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 39 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 40 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 41 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 1 42 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 1 43 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 25 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 3 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 22 4 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 13 6 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 8 Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 9 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 9 10 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 11 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 13 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 14 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 15 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 16 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 6 17 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 6 18 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 5 19 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 20 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 4 21 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 22 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 23 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 24 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 25 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 3 26 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 27 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 28 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 29 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 18:07:00 2 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:51 3 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:30 4 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:49 5 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:05:16 6 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:28 7 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:01 8 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:12:53 9 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:15:12 10 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:15:51 11 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:17:14 12 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:17:15 13 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:24 14 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:20:26 15 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:21:25 16 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:23:17 17 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:47 18 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:27:42 19 Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:29:38 20 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:16 21 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:34 22 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:36:32 23 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:39:22 24 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 25 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:39:29 26 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:39:55 27 Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:44:36 28 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:51:03 29 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:56:17