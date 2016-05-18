Tour of California: Peter Sagan wins stage 4
Alaphilippe holds race lead
Stage 4: Morro Bay - Laguna Seca
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) won his second stage of this year's Tour of California, edging out Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) in a close sprint in Laguna Seca.
The race split several times on the run-in to the line but Sagan marked several moves and despite numerical supremacy from BMC, the world champion came through to win ahead of Van Avermaet and Nathan Haas (Dimension Data). Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx Quickstep) finished in the lead group to keep his leader's yellow jersey.
"I'm very happy," Sagan said after a long day in the saddle. "I have to thank all my teammates because they pulled all day. Today was 220km almost and they were all the day in the front. In the last two climbs it was very hard, and then I was alone because the other riders did their job before. It was very hard to stay with the climbers, and everyone was attacking. When we came into the final kilometers it was in a descent, and Van Avermaet was the big favourite and he was always on my wheel. After the last turn I let one guy go in front of me, and he pulled my sprint. I was very happy to win."
Alaphilippe took out the first intermediate sprint to extend his lead in the overall standings to 22 seconds over Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo). George Bennett (LottoNl-Jumbo) remains third at 37 seconds.
The Frenchman has been hedging on whether he can defend the yellow jersey for the rest of the race, and said today was a harder day than Tuesday's stage 3.
"Today it was different. My legs were not so good, and it was warmer. In the last climb I was really suffering, and I wasn't in a very good position for the last kilometer. I lost some time and I had to close the gap at the last turn. I did my best for the sprint, but it wasn't my best day.
"I am taking it day by day. It was a different day today, but beautiful. I enjoyed my time in the stage, we are lucky to ride here. Tomorrow is another chance to take the victory and fight for the yellow jersey."
How it unfolded
With the peloton staring down the barrel of 217 taxing kilometres along the California coast, the riders were unusually excited to race hard and shot out of Morro Bay so quickly that no attack could stay clear. The furious pace was kept up for a solid hour, with Alaphilippe taking out the first intermediate sprint, padding his lead in the GC by three seconds over Peter Stetina.
It wasn't until 60km into the race that Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Michael Mørkøv (Katusha), Ryan Anderson (Direct Energie), Timo Roosen (LottoNl-Jumbo), Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare), Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman), and William Routley (Rally Cycling) were given the go-ahead to ride away. They gained five minutes at one point, but the Etixx and Tinkoff teams kept tabs on them, bringing them back to under three minutes as they left Big Sur before easing up.
Routley snapped up all three category 3 climbs along the highway, doing his part to protect his teammate Evan Huffman's lead in that classification.
The gap then went back out to almost five minutes again as Cavendish and his mates kept rolling through steadily, ignoring the final sprint of the day in Carmel Highlands in a desperate attempt to make the impossible happen - remaining clear of the peloton.
But the category 2 ascent on Laureles Road proved the breakaway's undoing: only Daniel would remain out front by the top, being chased by a steadily shrinking peloton. Attacks from Cannondale's Lawson Craddock and Andrew Talansky, LottoNl-Jumbo's George Bennett, and Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) all came to naught, and the Axeon rider's lead was in the single digits as they reached the base of the final categorized climb toward Laguna Seca raceway.
He was caught, but his teammate Ruben Guerreiro countered and stayed clear just long enough to enter the race track in front. But soon the Sagan and Alaphilippe group swept past and began their preparations for the sprint.
Dimension Data's Nathan Haas attempted to foil the fast men, but was caught before the crest of the corkscrew. Only a dozen riders made up the leading group on the descent, with Sagan and Van Avermaet tucked in. Haas found a second wind and led out the sprint but only served to drag Sagan to his 15th career win in this race. Van Avermaet came through in second, with Haas rounding out the podium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|5:16:33
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|9
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|14
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|16
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|22
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|23
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:38
|24
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|25
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|26
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|27
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|28
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|29
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|30
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|31
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:01:04
|32
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|33
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|34
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|35
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|36
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|37
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|39
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|40
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:14
|41
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:25
|44
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|45
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|46
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:37
|47
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:53
|48
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|49
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:03:08
|50
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|0:03:09
|51
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:25
|52
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|53
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:28
|55
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:49
|56
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:43
|57
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|58
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:49
|59
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|60
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|61
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|62
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|63
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|64
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:08:07
|65
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|66
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|67
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|70
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|71
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|72
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|73
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|74
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|75
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:19
|76
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|77
|Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:22
|79
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:00
|80
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:09:02
|81
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:09:08
|82
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:09:43
|83
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:10:01
|84
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:10:02
|85
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|86
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:17
|87
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|89
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|90
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|92
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|93
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|95
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|96
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|97
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|98
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:11:46
|99
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|100
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|101
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|102
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|103
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|104
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|105
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|106
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|107
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|108
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|109
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|110
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|111
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|112
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|113
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|114
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|115
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|116
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|117
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|118
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|119
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|120
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|121
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|123
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|124
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|125
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|126
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|127
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|128
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|129
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|130
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|131
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|132
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|133
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|134
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|135
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|136
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|137
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|138
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|139
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:54
|140
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:15:37
|141
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:15:40
|142
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:16:45
|143
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|3
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|9
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|6
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|3
|9
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|5
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|4
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5:16:33
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:03
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|6
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:06
|9
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:53
|11
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:25
|12
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:49
|13
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:43
|14
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:49
|15
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:08:07
|17
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:10:17
|18
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|20
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:11:46
|22
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|23
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|24
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|25
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|26
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|27
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|28
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:54
|29
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:16:45
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|15:49:39
|2
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:03
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:01:09
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:17
|5
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|6
|Team Sky
|0:01:47
|7
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie
|0:01:54
|9
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:01:56
|10
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:03:51
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:02
|12
|Direct Energie
|0:04:37
|13
|Team Dimension Data
|0:08:45
|14
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:21
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:59
|16
|Tinkoff
|0:16:14
|17
|Rally Cycling
|0:16:26
|18
|Team WIGGINS
|0:31:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18:06:17
|2
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:22
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:37
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:43
|6
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:49
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|8
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:12
|10
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:15
|11
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|13
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:34
|14
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:39
|15
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:44
|16
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:13
|17
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|18
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:02:40
|19
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|20
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:43
|21
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:45
|22
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|23
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:04:19
|24
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:57
|26
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:32
|27
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:41
|28
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:53
|29
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:05:59
|30
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:11
|31
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:55
|32
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:27
|33
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:55
|34
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:01
|35
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:45
|36
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:10:03
|37
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:10:50
|38
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:58
|39
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:11:37
|40
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:44
|41
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:16
|42
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:13:26
|43
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:13:35
|44
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:13:36
|45
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:25
|46
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:28
|47
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:43
|48
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:15:55
|49
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:13
|50
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:16:34
|51
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:16:44
|52
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:57
|53
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:03
|54
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:28
|55
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:57
|56
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:17:58
|57
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:18:59
|59
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:07
|60
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:38
|61
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:19:52
|62
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:20:51
|63
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:21:05
|64
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:21:09
|65
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:21:19
|66
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|0:21:27
|67
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:37
|68
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:21:44
|69
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:22:08
|70
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:22:10
|71
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:38
|72
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:43
|73
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|0:23:11
|74
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:24:00
|75
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:24:42
|76
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|0:25:30
|77
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:26:25
|78
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:26:47
|79
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:18
|80
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:27:42
|81
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|82
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:28:25
|83
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:28
|84
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:28:39
|85
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:29:29
|86
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:21
|87
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|88
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:31:03
|89
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:31:11
|90
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:31:17
|91
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:32:28
|92
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:32:44
|93
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:33:51
|94
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:59
|95
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:34:05
|96
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:34:16
|97
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:34:30
|98
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|0:35:06
|99
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:36:17
|100
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:36:19
|101
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:36:22
|102
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:37:15
|103
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:38:13
|104
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:39:29
|105
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:39:48
|106
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:40:05
|107
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|108
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:40:12
|109
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:40:25
|110
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:40:38
|111
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:40:44
|112
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:40:58
|113
|Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:12
|114
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:41:44
|115
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:42:29
|116
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:43:37
|118
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:43:53
|119
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:43:59
|120
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|121
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:44:38
|122
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:44:59
|123
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:45:11
|124
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:45:19
|125
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:45:21
|126
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:45:31
|127
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:46:16
|128
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:46:48
|129
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|0:47:59
|130
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:48:07
|131
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:49:13
|132
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|133
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|134
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|135
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|136
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|137
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|138
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|139
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:50:06
|140
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:51:46
|141
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:52:02
|142
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:57:00
|143
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:58:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|38
|pts
|2
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|5
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|14
|6
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|12
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|9
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|11
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|9
|14
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|15
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|16
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|17
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|18
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|6
|19
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|20
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|21
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|22
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|23
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|24
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|25
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|26
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|27
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4
|28
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|29
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|3
|30
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|31
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|32
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|33
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|34
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|2
|35
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|36
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|37
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|38
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|39
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|40
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|41
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|1
|42
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|43
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|3
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|22
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|14
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|8
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|9
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|9
|10
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|11
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|13
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|15
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|16
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|17
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|6
|18
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|5
|19
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|20
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|4
|21
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|22
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|24
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|25
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|26
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|27
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|28
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|29
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|18:07:00
|2
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:51
|3
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:30
|4
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:49
|5
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:05:16
|6
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:28
|7
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:01
|8
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:12:53
|9
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:15:12
|10
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:15:51
|11
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:14
|12
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:17:15
|13
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:24
|14
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:20:26
|15
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:21:25
|16
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:23:17
|17
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|0:24:47
|18
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:27:42
|19
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:29:38
|20
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:16
|21
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:35:34
|22
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:36:32
|23
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:39:22
|24
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|25
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:39:29
|26
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:39:55
|27
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:44:36
|28
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:51:03
|29
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:56:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|54:21:33
|2
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:48
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04:42
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:49
|5
|Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie
|0:07:36
|6
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:09:02
|7
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:09
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:14:25
|9
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:15:19
|10
|Team Dimension Data
|0:16:28
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:54
|12
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:21:49
|13
|Direct Energie
|0:23:15
|14
|Rally Cycling
|0:41:23
|15
|Team Sky
|0:41:33
|16
|Tinkoff
|0:53:22
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:54:25
|18
|Team Wiggins
|1:24:45
