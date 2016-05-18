Trending

Tour of California: Peter Sagan wins stage 4

Alaphilippe holds race lead

Image 1 of 27

Peter Sagan wins stage 4 of the Tour of California ahead of Greg Van Avermaet and Nathan Haas

Peter Sagan wins stage 4 of the Tour of California ahead of Greg Van Avermaet and Nathan Haas
Image 2 of 27

Greg Van Avermaet throws his bike in vain

Greg Van Avermaet throws his bike in vain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 27

The top three on stage 4

The top three on stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 27

The classification leaders after stage 4

The classification leaders after stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 27

Peter Sagan comes through for his stage win

Peter Sagan comes through for his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 27

Michael Morkov sitting on the front of the peloton

Michael Morkov sitting on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 27

Michael Morkov and Mark Cavendish lead the breakaway

Michael Morkov and Mark Cavendish lead the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 27

Tom Boonen leading the peloton

Tom Boonen leading the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 27

Peter Sagan celebrates his victory while wearing the green jersey

Peter Sagan celebrates his victory while wearing the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 27

The sprint for the line winds up

The sprint for the line winds up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 27

Yellow jersey holder Julian Alaphilippe enjoying himself on the podium

Yellow jersey holder Julian Alaphilippe enjoying himself on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 27

Julian Alaphilippe looking around

Julian Alaphilippe looking around
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 27

Greg Van Avermaet and Peter Sagan cross the line

Greg Van Avermaet and Peter Sagan cross the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 27

Greg Van Avermaet waves from the podium

Greg Van Avermaet waves from the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 27

Greg Van Avermaet was content with second place

Greg Van Avermaet was content with second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 27

Race leader Julian Alaphilippe

Race leader Julian Alaphilippe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 27

Californian poppies line the race route

Californian poppies line the race route
Image 18 of 27

Nathan Haas leads out the sprint for stage 4

Nathan Haas leads out the sprint for stage 4
Image 19 of 27

Mark Cavendish was awarded the most aggressive rider prize

Mark Cavendish was awarded the most aggressive rider prize
Image 20 of 27

A subdued celebration from Peter Sagan after winning his 15th stage at the race in his career

A subdued celebration from Peter Sagan after winning his 15th stage at the race in his career
Image 21 of 27

Peter Sagan with a new fan

Peter Sagan with a new fan
Image 22 of 27

Race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx Quickstep)

Race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx Quickstep)
Image 23 of 27

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
Image 24 of 27

The top three from stage 4: Greg Van Avermaet, Peter Sagan and Nathan Haas

The top three from stage 4: Greg Van Avermaet, Peter Sagan and Nathan Haas
Image 25 of 27

A fan runs alongside Greg Daniel (Axeon)

A fan runs alongside Greg Daniel (Axeon)
Image 26 of 27

Stage 4 winner Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Stage 4 winner Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
Image 27 of 27

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx Quickstep) keeps the yellow jersey

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx Quickstep) keeps the yellow jersey

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) won his second stage of this year's Tour of California, edging out Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) in a close sprint in Laguna Seca.

Related Articles

Tour of California stage 4 highlights - Video

Tour of California: Sagan claims 15th career stage win on Laguna Seca raceway

George Bennett racing aggressively for Tour of California podium position

Van Avermaet confirms comeback from injury with second in California stage

The race split several times on the run-in to the line but Sagan marked several moves and despite numerical supremacy from BMC, the world champion came through to win ahead of Van Avermaet and Nathan Haas (Dimension Data). Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx Quickstep) finished in the lead group to keep his leader's yellow jersey.

"I'm very happy," Sagan said after a long day in the saddle. "I have to thank all my teammates because they pulled all day. Today was 220km almost and they were all the day in the front. In the last two climbs it was very hard, and then I was alone because the other riders did their job before. It was very hard to stay with the climbers, and everyone was attacking. When we came into the final kilometers it was in a descent, and Van Avermaet was the big favourite and he was always on my wheel. After the last turn I let one guy go in front of me, and he pulled my sprint. I was very happy to win."

Alaphilippe took out the first intermediate sprint to extend his lead in the overall standings to 22 seconds over Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo). George Bennett (LottoNl-Jumbo) remains third at 37 seconds.

The Frenchman has been hedging on whether he can defend the yellow jersey for the rest of the race, and said today was a harder day than Tuesday's stage 3.

"Today it was different. My legs were not so good, and it was warmer. In the last climb I was really suffering, and I wasn't in a very good position for the last kilometer. I lost some time and I had to close the gap at the last turn. I did my best for the sprint, but it wasn't my best day.

"I am taking it day by day. It was a different day today, but beautiful. I enjoyed my time in the stage, we are lucky to ride here. Tomorrow is another chance to take the victory and fight for the yellow jersey."

How it unfolded

With the peloton staring down the barrel of 217 taxing kilometres along the California coast, the riders were unusually excited to race hard and shot out of Morro Bay so quickly that no attack could stay clear. The furious pace was kept up for a solid hour, with Alaphilippe taking out the first intermediate sprint, padding his lead in the GC by three seconds over Peter Stetina.

It wasn't until 60km into the race that Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Michael Mørkøv (Katusha), Ryan Anderson (Direct Energie), Timo Roosen (LottoNl-Jumbo), Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare), Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman), and William Routley (Rally Cycling) were given the go-ahead to ride away. They gained five minutes at one point, but the Etixx and Tinkoff teams kept tabs on them, bringing them back to under three minutes as they left Big Sur before easing up.

Routley snapped up all three category 3 climbs along the highway, doing his part to protect his teammate Evan Huffman's lead in that classification.

The gap then went back out to almost five minutes again as Cavendish and his mates kept rolling through steadily, ignoring the final sprint of the day in Carmel Highlands in a desperate attempt to make the impossible happen - remaining clear of the peloton.

But the category 2 ascent on Laureles Road proved the breakaway's undoing: only Daniel would remain out front by the top, being chased by a steadily shrinking peloton. Attacks from Cannondale's Lawson Craddock and Andrew Talansky, LottoNl-Jumbo's George Bennett, and Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) all came to naught, and the Axeon rider's lead was in the single digits as they reached the base of the final categorized climb toward Laguna Seca raceway.

He was caught, but his teammate Ruben Guerreiro countered and stayed clear just long enough to enter the race track in front. But soon the Sagan and Alaphilippe group swept past and began their preparations for the sprint.

Dimension Data's Nathan Haas attempted to foil the fast men, but was caught before the crest of the corkscrew. Only a dozen riders made up the leading group on the descent, with Sagan and Van Avermaet tucked in. Haas found a second wind and led out the sprint but only served to drag Sagan to his 15th career win in this race. Van Avermaet came through in second, with Haas rounding out the podium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team5:16:33
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
6Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
8Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
9Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
12Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
13Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:03
14Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
15Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
16Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
17Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
18George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
20Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
21Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
22Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:12
23Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:38
24Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
25Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
26Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
27Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
28Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
29Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
30Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
31John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:01:04
32Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:06
33Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
34Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
35Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
36Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
37Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
38Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
39Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
40Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:14
41Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:25
44Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
45Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
46Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:37
47Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:53
48Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
49Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:03:08
50Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha0:03:09
51Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:25
52Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
53Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
54Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:28
55Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:49
56Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:43
57Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
58Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:49
59Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
60Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
61Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
62Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
63Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
64Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:08:07
65Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
66Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
67Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
68David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
69Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
70Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
71Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
72Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
73William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
74Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
75Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:19
76Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
77Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
78Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:22
79John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:00
80Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:09:02
81Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:09:08
82Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:09:43
83Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:01
84Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:02
85Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
86Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:17
87Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
88Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
89Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
90Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
91William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
92Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
93Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
94Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
95Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:39
96Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
97Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
98Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:11:46
99Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
100Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
101Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
102Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
103Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
104Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
105Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
106Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
107Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
108Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
109Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
110Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
111Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
112Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
113Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
114Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
115Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
116Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
117Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
118Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
119Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
120Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
121Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
122Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
123Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
124Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
125Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
126Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
127Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
128Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
129Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
130Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
131Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
132John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
133Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
134Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
135Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
136Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
137Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
138Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
139Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:11:54
140Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:15:37
141Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:15:40
142Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:16:45
143Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team

Sprint 1 - Hearst Castle, km.45
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step3pts
2Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team2
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team1

Sprint 2 Carmel Highlands, km.180.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data3pts
2Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2
3William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling1

Finish - Laguna seca, km.217
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team15pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data9
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team7
5Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman6
6Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
8Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha3
9Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling2
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Climb 1 - Pacific Hwy 1 summit, km.72
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling3pts
2Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie2
3Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Climb 2 - Pacific Hwy 1 summit, km.77
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling3pts
2Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie2
3Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Climb 3 - Posts summit, km.142
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling3pts
2Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie2
3Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Climb 4 - Laureles Grade summit, km.209
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data5pts
2Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha4
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Climb 5 - Mazda Raceway summit, km.214.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman3pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
3George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman5:16:33
2Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
3Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:03
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
5Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
6Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:00:38
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:06
9Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:53
11Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky0:03:25
12Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:49
13Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:43
14Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:49
15Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
16Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:08:07
17Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:10:17
18William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
19Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
20Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:11:46
22Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
23Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
24Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
25Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
26Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
27Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
28Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:11:54
29Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:16:45

Combativity award
Rider Name (Country) Team
Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team15:49:39
2Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:03
3Team Katusha0:01:09
4Trek - Segafredo0:01:17
5Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
6Team Sky0:01:47
7Team Giant-Alpecin
8Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie0:01:54
9Unitedhealthcare0:01:56
10Etixx-Quick Step0:03:51
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:02
12Direct Energie0:04:37
13Team Dimension Data0:08:45
14Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:21
15Team Novo Nordisk0:13:59
16Tinkoff0:16:14
17Rally Cycling0:16:26
18Team WIGGINS0:31:51

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step18:06:17
2Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:22
3George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:37
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
5Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:43
6Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:49
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
8Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
9Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:12
10Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:15
11Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:18
13Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:34
14Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:39
15Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:44
16Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:13
17Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:39
18John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:02:40
19Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:40
20Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:43
21Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:45
22Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
23Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:04:19
24Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:04:57
26Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:32
27Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:05:41
28Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:53
29Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:05:59
30Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:11
31Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:55
32Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:27
33Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:55
34Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:01
35Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:45
36Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:10:03
37Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:50
38Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:58
39Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:11:37
40Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:44
41Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:16
42Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:13:26
43Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:13:35
44Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:13:36
45Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:25
46Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:15:28
47Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:43
48Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:15:55
49Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:13
50Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:16:34
51Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:16:44
52Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:57
53Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:03
54Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:17:28
55Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:17:57
56Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:17:58
57Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:59
59Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:07
60Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:38
61Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:52
62Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:20:51
63Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:21:05
64Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman0:21:09
65Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:21:19
66Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha0:21:27
67Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:37
68Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:21:44
69Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:22:08
70Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:22:10
71Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:38
72Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:22:43
73Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky0:23:11
74Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:24:00
75Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:24:42
76Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky0:25:30
77Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:25
78Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:26:47
79John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:18
80Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:27:42
81Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
82William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:28:25
83Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:28:28
84David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:28:39
85Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:29:29
86Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:30:21
87Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
88Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:31:03
89Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:31:11
90Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:17
91Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:32:28
92Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:32:44
93Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:33:51
94Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:33:59
95Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:34:05
96Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:34:16
97Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:30
98Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie0:35:06
99Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:17
100Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:36:19
101Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:36:22
102Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:37:15
103Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:38:13
104Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:39:29
105Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:39:48
106Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:40:05
107Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
108Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:40:12
109Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:40:25
110Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:40:38
111Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:40:44
112William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:40:58
113Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:41:12
114Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:41:44
115Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:42:29
116Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
117Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:43:37
118Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:43:53
119Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:43:59
120Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
121Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:44:38
122Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:44:59
123Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:45:11
124Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:45:19
125Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:45:21
126Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:45:31
127Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:46:16
128Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:46:48
129Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team0:47:59
130Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:48:07
131Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:49:13
132Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
133John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
134Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
135Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
136Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
137Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
138Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
139Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:50:06
140Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:51:46
141Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:52:02
142Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:57:00
143Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:58:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team38pts
2Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling21
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step19
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team14
5Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling14
6Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo12
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data12
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
9Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
10Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman11
11Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo11
12George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha9
14Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie9
15Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
16Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
17Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
18Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS6
19Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman6
20Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk6
21Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
22Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky5
23Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman4
24Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
25Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman4
26Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
27Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team4
28Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data3
29Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha3
30Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
31Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
32William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3
33Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
34Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team2
35Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling2
36Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk2
37Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
38Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin1
39Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
40Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
41Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team1
42William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling1
43John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling25pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step23
3Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team22
4Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman14
5Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo13
6George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team12
8Ben King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
9William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling9
10William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman9
11Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin7
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
13Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
14Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
15Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
16Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling6
17Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie6
18Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data5
19Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
20Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha4
21Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman4
22Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
23Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman3
24Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
25Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk3
26Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin2
27Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
28Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
29Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman18:07:00
2Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:51
3Tao Geoghegan-Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:30
4Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:49
5Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:05:16
6Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:28
7Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:01
8Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:12:53
9Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:15:12
10Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:15:51
11Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:17:14
12Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:17:15
13Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:24
14Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman0:20:26
15Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:21:25
16Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:23:17
17Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky0:24:47
18William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:27:42
19Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:29:38
20Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:33:16
21Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:34
22Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:36:32
23Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:39:22
24Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
25Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:39:29
26Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:39:55
27Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:44:36
28Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:51:03
29Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:56:17

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team54:21:33
2Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:48
3Trek - Segafredo0:04:42
4Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:06:49
5Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie0:07:36
6Unitedhealthcare0:09:02
7Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:09
8Team Katusha0:14:25
9Etixx-Quick Step0:15:19
10Team Dimension Data0:16:28
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:54
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:21:49
13Direct Energie0:23:15
14Rally Cycling0:41:23
15Team Sky0:41:33
16Tinkoff0:53:22
17Team Novo Nordisk0:54:25
18Team Wiggins1:24:45

 

Latest on Cyclingnews