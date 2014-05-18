Trending

Bradley Wiggins wins Tour of California 2014

Mark Cavendish takes final stage

Image 1 of 68

Bradley Wiggins leads the podium celebrations

Bradley Wiggins leads the podium celebrations
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 68

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) receiving podium kisses

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) receiving podium kisses
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 68

Lucas Esuer (UnitedHealthcare) leads the breakaway

Lucas Esuer (UnitedHealthcare) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 68

Lucas Esuer (UnitedHealthcare)

Lucas Esuer (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 68

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) was second on GC

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) was second on GC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 68

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) was very close to two stage wins

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) was very close to two stage wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 68

Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano) was third overall and best young rider

Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano) was third overall and best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 68

An elated Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

An elated Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 68

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 68

The two riders to wear yellow at the Tour of California

The two riders to wear yellow at the Tour of California
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 68

The top three from stage 8

The top three from stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 68

Mark Cavendish on the podium

Mark Cavendish on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 68

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) claims win number two

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) claims win number two
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 68

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in his national champions kit

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in his national champions kit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 68

The day's break is led by Jens Voigt

The day's break is led by Jens Voigt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 68

Jack Bobridge (Belkin) was most courageous today

Jack Bobridge (Belkin) was most courageous today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 68

Will Routley took home the polka dot jersey

Will Routley took home the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 68

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wrapped up a fifth points jersey

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wrapped up a fifth points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 68

"well done Bradley"

"well done Bradley"
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 68

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) held on to claim his first Tour of California win

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) held on to claim his first Tour of California win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 68

Champagne time for the top three

Champagne time for the top three
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 68

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) adds another win to his extensive palmares

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) adds another win to his extensive palmares
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 68

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 68

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) signing autographs before the final stage

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) signing autographs before the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 68

Jens Voigt (Trek) was in the break today after trying all week

Jens Voigt (Trek) was in the break today after trying all week
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 68

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) thanks the crowd

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) thanks the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 68

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) enjoyed a stint in the break today

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) enjoyed a stint in the break today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 68

The start of stage 8

The start of stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 68

Mark Cavendish and John Degenkolb duel for the win

Mark Cavendish and John Degenkolb duel for the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 68

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) reaches out to a fan

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) reaches out to a fan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 68

Sky drilling it on the front

Sky drilling it on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 68

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) cornering

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) cornering
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 68

Kevin De Mesmaeker (Novo Nordisk)

Kevin De Mesmaeker (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 68

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 68

Janier Acevado (Giant-Shimano)

Janier Acevado (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 68

Bradley Wiggins on the front of the Sky train

Bradley Wiggins on the front of the Sky train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 68

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) almost celebrated too soon with Degenkolb losing by just milimetres
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) almost celebrated too soon with Degenkolb losing by just milimetres
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 68

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) have a chat during the morning rollout
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) have a chat during the morning rollout
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 39 of 68

The top three GC podium

The top three GC podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 40 of 68

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) gets the trophy for his overall win

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) gets the trophy for his overall win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 41 of 68

Garmin-Sharp took home another team GC win

Garmin-Sharp took home another team GC win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 42 of 68

The jersey winners after the final stage

The jersey winners after the final stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 43 of 68

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) meets his family after winning the Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) meets his family after winning the Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 44 of 68

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) salutes after his win

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) salutes after his win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 45 of 68

The sprint for the line

The sprint for the line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 46 of 68

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) comes to the start in usual Sagan fashion

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) comes to the start in usual Sagan fashion
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 47 of 68

The two race leaders get cheered by fans on the climb

The two race leaders get cheered by fans on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 48 of 68

Jack Bobridge (Belkin) leads Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)

Jack Bobridge (Belkin) leads Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 49 of 68

Ian Boswell (Sky) leads the team up today’s KOM climb

Ian Boswell (Sky) leads the team up today’s KOM climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 50 of 68

Riders pass by the famous Rock Store

Riders pass by the famous Rock Store
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 51 of 68

Fans watch as the race leader rolls past on the climb

Fans watch as the race leader rolls past on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 52 of 68

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) working his way up the climb

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) working his way up the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 53 of 68

The break still has a good size gap on the chase

The break still has a good size gap on the chase
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 54 of 68

Eloy Teruel (Jamis) drives the break

Eloy Teruel (Jamis) drives the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 55 of 68

The last four riders left off the front

The last four riders left off the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 56 of 68

Will Routley (Optum) takes home the climbers jersey and statue for his week of racing
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)

Will Routley (Optum) takes home the climbers jersey and statue for his week of racing
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 57 of 68

The final break of the race about to get caught

The final break of the race about to get caught
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 58 of 68

Mark Cavendish wins the final stage at the Tour of California

Mark Cavendish wins the final stage at the Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 59 of 68

Mark Cavendish picked up his second stage of the race

Mark Cavendish picked up his second stage of the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 60 of 68

Team Sky lead Bradley Wiggins

Team Sky lead Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 61 of 68

Mark Cavendish in action on stage 8

Mark Cavendish in action on stage 8
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 62 of 68

Cavendish and Wiggins lead the peloton at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Cavendish and Wiggins lead the peloton at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 63 of 68

The peloton line out

The peloton line out
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 64 of 68

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 65 of 68

A break forms at the Tour of California

A break forms at the Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 66 of 68

Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) leads the attack

Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) leads the attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 67 of 68

On the startline of the final stage at the Tour of California

On the startline of the final stage at the Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 68 of 68

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was dropped on the day’s decisive climb but made his way back into the peloton just in time to win the bunch sprint during Sunday's final stage at the Tour of California. He jumped with several hundred meters to go and won the gallop to the line ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale).

Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins took the overall win ahead of Garmin-Sharp’s Rohan Dennis and Giant-Shimano's Lawson Craddock.

Cavendish said he almost didn't take the start for the final stage, considering the lumpy profile and how he had been climbing, and he was surprised to be able to come back to win the stage. It nearly didn't work out for him after a puncture on the base of the Rock Store climb earlier in the race.

"I punctured at the bottom of the climb and had to ride the whole climb on my own, chasing," Cavendish said. "I chased all the way and caught back on the descent. I figured if I could do that I'm going OK, I'll try to hang on the last lap. I did that, my team waited with me, we floored the descent and gained a lot of time back on the descent. My team were incredible pulling back the group. They had some goods today."

Cavendish hit the front of the fast, wide-open sprint and powered away in the last 50 meters, but he was nearly surprised at the line by Degenkolb, who was coming up fast on his right.

"Finally I was lucky to win," Cavendish said. "I celebrated a bit early, John [Degenkolb] nearly came by. I don't want to see the photo finish."

Wiggins, who wore yellow since the stage 2 individual time trial, lavished his team with credit.

"I've said it every day, without those guys I wouldn't be here right now," Wiggins said. "As strong as my performance was individually in the time trial, the team have took the strain all week. Those young Americans on our team did a fantastic job - Joe [Dombrowski], [Ian] Boswell, Danny [Pate]. Even today they didn't give up the chase, they came back still after the climb. It was a fantastic way to finish."

The 2012 Tour de France champion rated his victory in California as a satisfying one.

"It's always an honor to wear the yellow jersey," he said. "But I set my stool out to win the Tour of California, and I wanted to add my name to the guys have come before, and I've done that now. At 34 it's nice to still be winning."

A late-race breakaway included Jack Bobridge (Belkin), who was part of an original all-day move, along with new recruits Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare), Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge), who jumped across to Bobridge before the start of the short finishing circuits. The breakaway held a 20 second gap on the last of three circuits, but they were reabsorbed into the field with 5km to go.

Cavendish also popped out of the group on the final climb, but he joined leadout man Mark Renshaw along with BMC riders Thor Hushovd and Taylor Phinney in a successful chase back to the front.

Team Sky led the peloton around the final circuit, keeping the speeds fast to protect the race leader. Cannondale followed close behind with its sprinter, Sagan, who was eager to win another stage after getting his first victory of the tour the day before in Pasadena.

"We wanted to come on the front without the other sprinters," said Sagan, whose team had done yeoman's work at the front throughout the stage. But in the finale all of the favorite fast men were there. Giant-Shimano, BMC Racing and Orica-GreenEdge also joined in the leadouts on the way to the finish line, but it was Cavendish and Omega Pharma that collected the final stage prize.

"I just wanted to follow Peter and jump when he hit out," Cavendish said of the finale. "So I tried to follow him, and then Giant came so I got in there and squeezed Degenkolb out as we came through the last corner. Peter launched, and I knew with 200 to go I still had the speed after a week of racing, so I just went."

Sagan earned enough sprint points throughout the week to win his fifth consecutive green jersey in California. He said the points win, combined with his stage victory, made the week a success.

"I have five now," he said of the green points jersey. "And that's good."

Optum Pro Cycling's Will Routely won the final mountains classification, while Craddock won the jersey for best young rider. Garmin-Sharp won the prize for best team.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:53:50
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
6Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
7Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
8Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
9Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
10Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
11Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
12Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
13Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
14Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
15Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
16Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
17Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
18Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
19Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
20Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
21Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
22Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
23David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
24Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
25Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
26Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
27Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
28Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
29Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
30Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
31Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
32Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
33Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
34Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
35Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
36Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
37Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
38Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
39Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
40Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
41Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
42Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
43Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
44Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
45Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
46Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
47Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
48Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
49Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
50Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
51Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
52Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
53Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
54Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
55Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
56Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
57Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
58Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:12
59Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
60Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
61William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
62Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:13
63Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
64Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
65Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
67Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:17
68Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
69Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
70Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:24
71Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
72Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
74Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:30
75José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:33
76Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
77Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:59
78Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:28
79Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:05:12
80Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:58
81George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:09:25
82Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:53
83Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
84Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:13:06
85Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:14:07
86Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
87Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
88Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
89Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
90Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
91Edward King (USA) Cannondale
92Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
93Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
94Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
95Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
96Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
97Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
98Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
99Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
100Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
101Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
DNFDaniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFDennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFJonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFJohn Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFCharles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFEric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFMatt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
DNFLawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFCalvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
DNFDamien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
DNFJuan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3
3Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman3
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano12
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale10
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge7
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing6
6Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team5
7Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
8Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura3
9Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp2
10Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Mullholland Hwy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4pts
2Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano3
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Mullholland Hwy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4pts
2Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
4Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountain 3 - Mullholland Hwy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
3José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura4
4Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team3
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing2:53:50
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
5Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
6Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
8Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
9Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
10Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek Factory Racing8:41:30
2Team Giant-Shimano
3Team NetApp-Endura
4BMC Racing Team
5Orica GreenEDGE
6Garmin-Sharp
7Cannondale
8Bissell Development Team
9Team Sky
10Jamis - Hagens Berman
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12Omega Pharma-QuickStep
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:12
15Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:00:24

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky28:22:05
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:30
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:48
4Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:02
5Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:02:14
6Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:30
7Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:02:39
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:01
9Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:03:05
10David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:06
11Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:19
12Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:03:45
13Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:03:57
14Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:04:27
15Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:51
16Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:07:30
17Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:08:00
18Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:23
19Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:09:28
20Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:09:59
21Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:10:07
22Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:10
23Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:11:20
24Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:12:40
25George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:13:48
26Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:16:16
27Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:16:48
28Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:18:34
29Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:19:48
30Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:19:55
31Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:11
32Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:19
33Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:20:45
34Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:28:55
35Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:20
36Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:30:15
37Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:31:11
38Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:31:18
39Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:32:03
40Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:32:54
41Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:34:07
42Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:36:19
43Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:36:43
44Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:37:12
45Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:37:26
46Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:38:00
47Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:38:17
48Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:38:46
49Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:39:34
50Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:39:51
51Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:40:11
52Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:40:25
53Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:41:37
54Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:42:34
55Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:43:49
56Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:44:20
57Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:45:05
58Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:45:16
59Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:46:12
60Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:46:55
61Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:47:28
62John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:48:35
63Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:49:56
64Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:50:29
65José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:52:45
66Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:53:00
67Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:54:24
68Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:54:29
69Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:54:55
70Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:55:27
71Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:57:27
72Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:58:08
73Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1:00:00
74Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale1:00:56
75Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team1:01:19
76William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:02:04
77Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:02:17
78Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:03:07
79Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:04:33
80Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura1:04:57
81Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:07:22
82Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:08:13
83Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:08:33
84Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:09:08
85Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:09:31
86Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:09:47
87Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:11:16
88Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team1:11:20
89Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:12:06
90Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:15:18
91Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk1:16:35
92Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:17:09
93Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp1:17:11
94Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1:17:48
95Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale1:17:49
96Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:22:49
97Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:24:12
98Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1:25:32
99Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:26:00
100Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky1:30:30
101Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale1:40:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale47pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team34
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano30
4Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing27
5Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge22
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team19
7William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies19
8Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team17
9Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team17
10Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
11Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
12Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk11
13Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp10
14Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp10
15Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
16Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura10
17Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
18Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing7
19Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura6
20Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
22Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman6
23Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team6
24Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
25Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
26Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
27Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
28Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano5
29Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
30Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale5
31Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
32Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano4
33Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
34Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge4
35Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk4
36Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman4
37Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
38Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
39Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
40Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3
41Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
42Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura2
43Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp2
44Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura1
45David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura1
46Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
47Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
48Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
49John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies42pts
2Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team31
3Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge24
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp21
5Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team17
6David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura15
7Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge14
9Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team14
10Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis13
11Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky13
12Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp13
13Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team13
14Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman13
15Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura11
16Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman10
17Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano9
18Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team9
19Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
20Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano8
21Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp7
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
23Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky7
24Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp6
25Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky6
26Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
27Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
28Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team5
29Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
30José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura4
31Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing4
32Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura3
33Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
34Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team3
35George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale2
36Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk2
37Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team2
38Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
39Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing1
40Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1
41Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1
42Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano28:23:53
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:26
3Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:03
4Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:10:52
5Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:31
6Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:18:57
7Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:35:38
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:38:37
9Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:39:49
10Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:53:07

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp85:12:16
2Team Giant-Shimano0:04:22
3Orica GreenEDGE0:05:53
4Team NetApp-Endura0:14:40
5Jamis - Hagens Berman0:15:36
6Trek Factory Racing0:22:04
7Team Sky0:23:56
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:25:30
9Cannondale0:34:04
10BMC Racing Team0:37:31
11UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:01:33
12Bissell Development Team1:16:25
13Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies1:21:53
14Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis1:36:27
15Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:42:28

 

