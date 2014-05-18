Bradley Wiggins wins Tour of California 2014
Mark Cavendish takes final stage
Stage 8: Thousand Oaks -
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was dropped on the day’s decisive climb but made his way back into the peloton just in time to win the bunch sprint during Sunday's final stage at the Tour of California. He jumped with several hundred meters to go and won the gallop to the line ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale).
Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins took the overall win ahead of Garmin-Sharp’s Rohan Dennis and Giant-Shimano's Lawson Craddock.
Cavendish said he almost didn't take the start for the final stage, considering the lumpy profile and how he had been climbing, and he was surprised to be able to come back to win the stage. It nearly didn't work out for him after a puncture on the base of the Rock Store climb earlier in the race.
"I punctured at the bottom of the climb and had to ride the whole climb on my own, chasing," Cavendish said. "I chased all the way and caught back on the descent. I figured if I could do that I'm going OK, I'll try to hang on the last lap. I did that, my team waited with me, we floored the descent and gained a lot of time back on the descent. My team were incredible pulling back the group. They had some goods today."
Cavendish hit the front of the fast, wide-open sprint and powered away in the last 50 meters, but he was nearly surprised at the line by Degenkolb, who was coming up fast on his right.
"Finally I was lucky to win," Cavendish said. "I celebrated a bit early, John [Degenkolb] nearly came by. I don't want to see the photo finish."
Wiggins, who wore yellow since the stage 2 individual time trial, lavished his team with credit.
"I've said it every day, without those guys I wouldn't be here right now," Wiggins said. "As strong as my performance was individually in the time trial, the team have took the strain all week. Those young Americans on our team did a fantastic job - Joe [Dombrowski], [Ian] Boswell, Danny [Pate]. Even today they didn't give up the chase, they came back still after the climb. It was a fantastic way to finish."
The 2012 Tour de France champion rated his victory in California as a satisfying one.
"It's always an honor to wear the yellow jersey," he said. "But I set my stool out to win the Tour of California, and I wanted to add my name to the guys have come before, and I've done that now. At 34 it's nice to still be winning."
A late-race breakaway included Jack Bobridge (Belkin), who was part of an original all-day move, along with new recruits Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare), Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge), who jumped across to Bobridge before the start of the short finishing circuits. The breakaway held a 20 second gap on the last of three circuits, but they were reabsorbed into the field with 5km to go.
Cavendish also popped out of the group on the final climb, but he joined leadout man Mark Renshaw along with BMC riders Thor Hushovd and Taylor Phinney in a successful chase back to the front.
Team Sky led the peloton around the final circuit, keeping the speeds fast to protect the race leader. Cannondale followed close behind with its sprinter, Sagan, who was eager to win another stage after getting his first victory of the tour the day before in Pasadena.
"We wanted to come on the front without the other sprinters," said Sagan, whose team had done yeoman's work at the front throughout the stage. But in the finale all of the favorite fast men were there. Giant-Shimano, BMC Racing and Orica-GreenEdge also joined in the leadouts on the way to the finish line, but it was Cavendish and Omega Pharma that collected the final stage prize.
"I just wanted to follow Peter and jump when he hit out," Cavendish said of the finale. "So I tried to follow him, and then Giant came so I got in there and squeezed Degenkolb out as we came through the last corner. Peter launched, and I knew with 200 to go I still had the speed after a week of racing, so I just went."
Sagan earned enough sprint points throughout the week to win his fifth consecutive green jersey in California. He said the points win, combined with his stage victory, made the week a success.
"I have five now," he said of the green points jersey. "And that's good."
Optum Pro Cycling's Will Routely won the final mountains classification, while Craddock won the jersey for best young rider. Garmin-Sharp won the prize for best team.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:53:50
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|10
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|13
|Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|14
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|17
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|18
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|19
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|22
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|23
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|24
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|25
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|27
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|28
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|30
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|32
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|33
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|35
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|37
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|38
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|39
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|40
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|41
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|42
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|43
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|44
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|45
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|46
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|47
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|48
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|49
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|50
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|51
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|52
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|53
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|54
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|56
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|57
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|58
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:12
|59
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|60
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|62
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:13
|63
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|64
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|65
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:17
|68
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|70
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|71
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|72
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|74
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|75
|José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:33
|76
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|77
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:59
|78
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|79
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:12
|80
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:58
|81
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:09:25
|82
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:53
|83
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|84
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:13:06
|85
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:14:07
|86
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|87
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|88
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|89
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|90
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|91
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|92
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|93
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|94
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|95
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|96
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|97
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|98
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|99
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|100
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|101
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|DNF
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|3
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|10
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|6
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|9
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|10
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|3
|José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|2:53:50
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|6
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|10
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Factory Racing
|8:41:30
|2
|Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Orica GreenEDGE
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Cannondale
|8
|Bissell Development Team
|9
|Team Sky
|10
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:12
|15
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:00:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|28:22:05
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:30
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:48
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:02
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:14
|6
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:30
|7
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:39
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|9
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:05
|10
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:06
|11
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:19
|12
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:45
|13
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:57
|14
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:27
|15
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:51
|16
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:07:30
|17
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:08:00
|18
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:23
|19
|Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:09:28
|20
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:59
|21
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:07
|22
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:10
|23
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:20
|24
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:12:40
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:13:48
|26
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|0:16:16
|27
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:48
|28
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:18:34
|29
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:48
|30
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:19:55
|31
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:11
|32
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:20:19
|33
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:45
|34
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:28:55
|35
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:20
|36
|Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:30:15
|37
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:31:11
|38
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:31:18
|39
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:03
|40
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:32:54
|41
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:34:07
|42
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:36:19
|43
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:43
|44
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:12
|45
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:37:26
|46
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:00
|47
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:38:17
|48
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:38:46
|49
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:39:34
|50
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:39:51
|51
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:11
|52
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:25
|53
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:41:37
|54
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:34
|55
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:43:49
|56
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:44:20
|57
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:45:05
|58
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:45:16
|59
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:46:12
|60
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:46:55
|61
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:47:28
|62
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:48:35
|63
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:49:56
|64
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:50:29
|65
|José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:52:45
|66
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:53:00
|67
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:54:24
|68
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:54:29
|69
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:54:55
|70
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:55:27
|71
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:27
|72
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:58:08
|73
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1:00:00
|74
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|1:00:56
|75
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|1:01:19
|76
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:02:04
|77
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:02:17
|78
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:03:07
|79
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:04:33
|80
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:04:57
|81
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:07:22
|82
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:13
|83
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:08:33
|84
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:09:08
|85
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:31
|86
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:09:47
|87
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:11:16
|88
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|1:11:20
|89
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:12:06
|90
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:15:18
|91
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:16:35
|92
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:17:09
|93
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1:17:11
|94
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:17:48
|95
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|1:17:49
|96
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:22:49
|97
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:24:12
|98
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1:25:32
|99
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:26:00
|100
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|1:30:30
|101
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|1:40:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|47
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|34
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|30
|4
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|5
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|22
|6
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|7
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|19
|8
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|17
|9
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|17
|10
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|11
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|12
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|13
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|10
|14
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|10
|15
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|16
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|17
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|18
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|19
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|20
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|22
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|6
|23
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|6
|24
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|25
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|26
|Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|27
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|28
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|29
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|30
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|5
|31
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|32
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|33
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|34
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|35
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|36
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|4
|37
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|38
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|39
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|40
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|41
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|42
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|43
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|44
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|45
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|46
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|47
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|48
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|49
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|42
|pts
|2
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|31
|3
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|21
|5
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|17
|6
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|7
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|9
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|10
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|13
|11
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|12
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|13
|13
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13
|14
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|13
|15
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|11
|16
|Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|10
|17
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|18
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|9
|19
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|20
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|21
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|7
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|23
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|7
|24
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|6
|25
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|26
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|27
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|28
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|5
|29
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|30
|José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|31
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|32
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|33
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|34
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|3
|35
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|2
|36
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|37
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|2
|38
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|39
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|40
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|41
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1
|42
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|28:23:53
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:26
|3
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:03
|4
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:10:52
|5
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:31
|6
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:57
|7
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:35:38
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:38:37
|9
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:39:49
|10
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:53:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp
|85:12:16
|2
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:22
|3
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:05:53
|4
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:14:40
|5
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:15:36
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:04
|7
|Team Sky
|0:23:56
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:30
|9
|Cannondale
|0:34:04
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:37:31
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:01:33
|12
|Bissell Development Team
|1:16:25
|13
|Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:21:53
|14
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|1:36:27
|15
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1:42:28
