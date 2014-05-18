Image 1 of 68 Bradley Wiggins leads the podium celebrations (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 68 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) receiving podium kisses (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 68 Lucas Esuer (UnitedHealthcare) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 68 Lucas Esuer (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 68 Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) was second on GC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 68 John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) was very close to two stage wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 68 Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano) was third overall and best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 68 An elated Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 68 Mark Cavendish (Omega Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was dropped on the day’s decisive climb but made his way back into the peloton just in time to win the bunch sprint during Sunday's final stage at the Tour of California. He jumped with several hundred meters to go and won the gallop to the line ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale).

Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins took the overall win ahead of Garmin-Sharp’s Rohan Dennis and Giant-Shimano's Lawson Craddock.

Cavendish said he almost didn't take the start for the final stage, considering the lumpy profile and how he had been climbing, and he was surprised to be able to come back to win the stage. It nearly didn't work out for him after a puncture on the base of the Rock Store climb earlier in the race.

"I punctured at the bottom of the climb and had to ride the whole climb on my own, chasing," Cavendish said. "I chased all the way and caught back on the descent. I figured if I could do that I'm going OK, I'll try to hang on the last lap. I did that, my team waited with me, we floored the descent and gained a lot of time back on the descent. My team were incredible pulling back the group. They had some goods today."

Cavendish hit the front of the fast, wide-open sprint and powered away in the last 50 meters, but he was nearly surprised at the line by Degenkolb, who was coming up fast on his right.

"Finally I was lucky to win," Cavendish said. "I celebrated a bit early, John [Degenkolb] nearly came by. I don't want to see the photo finish."

Wiggins, who wore yellow since the stage 2 individual time trial, lavished his team with credit.

"I've said it every day, without those guys I wouldn't be here right now," Wiggins said. "As strong as my performance was individually in the time trial, the team have took the strain all week. Those young Americans on our team did a fantastic job - Joe [Dombrowski], [Ian] Boswell, Danny [Pate]. Even today they didn't give up the chase, they came back still after the climb. It was a fantastic way to finish."

The 2012 Tour de France champion rated his victory in California as a satisfying one.

"It's always an honor to wear the yellow jersey," he said. "But I set my stool out to win the Tour of California, and I wanted to add my name to the guys have come before, and I've done that now. At 34 it's nice to still be winning."

A late-race breakaway included Jack Bobridge (Belkin), who was part of an original all-day move, along with new recruits Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare), Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge), who jumped across to Bobridge before the start of the short finishing circuits. The breakaway held a 20 second gap on the last of three circuits, but they were reabsorbed into the field with 5km to go.

Cavendish also popped out of the group on the final climb, but he joined leadout man Mark Renshaw along with BMC riders Thor Hushovd and Taylor Phinney in a successful chase back to the front.

Team Sky led the peloton around the final circuit, keeping the speeds fast to protect the race leader. Cannondale followed close behind with its sprinter, Sagan, who was eager to win another stage after getting his first victory of the tour the day before in Pasadena.

"We wanted to come on the front without the other sprinters," said Sagan, whose team had done yeoman's work at the front throughout the stage. But in the finale all of the favorite fast men were there. Giant-Shimano, BMC Racing and Orica-GreenEdge also joined in the leadouts on the way to the finish line, but it was Cavendish and Omega Pharma that collected the final stage prize.

"I just wanted to follow Peter and jump when he hit out," Cavendish said of the finale. "So I tried to follow him, and then Giant came so I got in there and squeezed Degenkolb out as we came through the last corner. Peter launched, and I knew with 200 to go I still had the speed after a week of racing, so I just went."

Sagan earned enough sprint points throughout the week to win his fifth consecutive green jersey in California. He said the points win, combined with his stage victory, made the week a success.

"I have five now," he said of the green points jersey. "And that's good."

Optum Pro Cycling's Will Routely won the final mountains classification, while Craddock won the jersey for best young rider. Garmin-Sharp won the prize for best team.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:53:50 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 6 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 9 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 10 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 13 Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 14 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 15 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 16 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 18 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 19 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 20 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 22 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 23 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 24 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 25 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 26 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 27 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 28 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 29 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 30 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 31 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 32 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 33 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 35 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 36 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 37 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 38 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 39 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 40 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 41 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 42 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 43 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 44 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 45 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 46 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 47 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 48 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 49 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 50 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 51 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 52 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 53 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 54 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 55 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 56 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 57 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 58 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:12 59 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 60 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 61 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 62 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:13 63 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 64 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 65 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 66 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 67 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:17 68 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 69 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 70 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:24 71 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 72 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 73 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 74 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:30 75 José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:33 76 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 77 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:59 78 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:28 79 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:12 80 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:58 81 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:09:25 82 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:53 83 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 84 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:13:06 85 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:14:07 86 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 87 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 88 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 89 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 90 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 91 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 92 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 93 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 94 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 95 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 96 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 97 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 98 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 99 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 100 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 101 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team DNF Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNF Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNF Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman DNF Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing DNF Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge DNF Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 3 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman 3 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 12 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 10 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 5 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 6 6 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 3 9 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 10 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Mullholland Hwy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 3 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Mullholland Hwy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountain 3 - Mullholland Hwy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 3 José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 4 4 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 2:53:50 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 5 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 6 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 9 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 10 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek Factory Racing 8:41:30 2 Team Giant-Shimano 3 Team NetApp-Endura 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Orica GreenEDGE 6 Garmin-Sharp 7 Cannondale 8 Bissell Development Team 9 Team Sky 10 Jamis - Hagens Berman 11 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 13 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:12 15 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:00:24

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 28:22:05 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:30 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:48 4 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:02 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:14 6 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:30 7 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:39 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:01 9 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:03:05 10 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:06 11 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:19 12 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:45 13 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:57 14 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:04:27 15 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:51 16 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:07:30 17 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:08:00 18 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:23 19 Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:09:28 20 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:09:59 21 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:10:07 22 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:10 23 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:11:20 24 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:12:40 25 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:13:48 26 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:16:16 27 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:16:48 28 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:18:34 29 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:48 30 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:19:55 31 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:11 32 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:19 33 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:45 34 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:28:55 35 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:20 36 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:30:15 37 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:31:11 38 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:31:18 39 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:32:03 40 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:32:54 41 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:34:07 42 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:36:19 43 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:36:43 44 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:37:12 45 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:37:26 46 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:38:00 47 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:38:17 48 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:38:46 49 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:39:34 50 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:39:51 51 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:11 52 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:25 53 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:41:37 54 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:42:34 55 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:43:49 56 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:44:20 57 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:45:05 58 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:45:16 59 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:46:12 60 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:46:55 61 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:47:28 62 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:48:35 63 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:49:56 64 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:50:29 65 José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:52:45 66 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:53:00 67 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:54:24 68 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:54:29 69 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:54:55 70 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:55:27 71 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:57:27 72 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:58:08 73 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1:00:00 74 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 1:00:56 75 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 1:01:19 76 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:02:04 77 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:02:17 78 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:03:07 79 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:04:33 80 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 1:04:57 81 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:07:22 82 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:08:13 83 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:08:33 84 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:09:08 85 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:09:31 86 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:09:47 87 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:11:16 88 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 1:11:20 89 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:12:06 90 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:15:18 91 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 1:16:35 92 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:17:09 93 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 1:17:11 94 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1:17:48 95 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 1:17:49 96 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1:22:49 97 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:24:12 98 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1:25:32 99 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:26:00 100 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 1:30:30 101 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 1:40:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 47 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 34 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 30 4 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 27 5 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 22 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 7 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 19 8 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 17 9 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 17 10 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 11 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 12 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 11 13 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 10 14 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 10 15 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 16 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 10 17 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 18 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 7 19 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 6 20 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 22 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 6 23 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 6 24 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 25 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 26 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 27 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 28 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 5 29 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 30 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 5 31 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 32 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 4 33 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 34 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 4 35 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 4 36 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman 4 37 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 38 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 39 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 40 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 41 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 42 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 2 43 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 44 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 1 45 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 1 46 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 47 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 48 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 49 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 42 pts 2 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 31 3 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 24 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 21 5 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 17 6 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 15 7 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 14 9 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 10 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 13 11 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 13 12 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 13 13 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 14 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 13 15 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 11 16 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 10 17 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 9 18 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 9 19 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 20 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 8 21 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 7 22 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 23 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 7 24 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 6 25 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 6 26 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 27 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 28 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 5 29 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 30 José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 4 31 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4 32 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 3 33 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 34 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 3 35 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 2 36 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 2 37 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 2 38 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 39 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 1 40 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1 41 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1 42 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 28:23:53 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:26 3 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:03 4 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:10:52 5 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:31 6 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:57 7 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:35:38 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:38:37 9 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:39:49 10 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:53:07