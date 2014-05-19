Next stop Tour de France for Wiggins after Tour of California success
British rider wraps up US win
Bradley Wiggins has reaffirmed his hopes of selection for Team Sky in this year’s Tour de France team after a convincing win in the Tour of California. Wiggins survived the final stage 8 to Thousand Oaks to seal Britain’s first overall win in the American race. The win marked Wiggins’ first overall title since his Tour of Britain success last year.
"Chris wants to win his second Tour and, as the defending champion, everyone understands that, including myself," he told the BBC.
Wiggins’ win in the Tour of California was built around his stage win in the individual time trial to Folsom and then reinforced with dogged displays in the mountains. It’s arguably his best stage race performance since his 2012 Tour de France win.
