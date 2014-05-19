Trending

Next stop Tour de France for Wiggins after Tour of California success

British rider wraps up US win

Image 1 of 5

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) gets out of the saddle

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) gets out of the saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) have a chat during the morning rollout

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) have a chat during the morning rollout
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 3 of 5

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) gets the trophy for his overall win

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) gets the trophy for his overall win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 4 of 5

Cavendish and Wiggins lead the peloton at the start of the stage

Cavendish and Wiggins lead the peloton at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 5

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)

Bradley Wiggins has reaffirmed his hopes of selection for Team Sky in this year’s Tour de France team after a convincing win in the Tour of California. Wiggins survived the final stage 8 to Thousand Oaks to seal Britain’s first overall win in the American race. The win marked Wiggins’ first overall title since his Tour of Britain success last year.

Related Articles

Wiggins interested in hour record

Wiggins' Tour of California won't decide his Tour de France team selection

Bradley Wiggins wins Tour of California 2014

"Chris wants to win his second Tour and, as the defending champion, everyone understands that, including myself," he told the BBC.
Wiggins’ win in the Tour of California was built around his stage win in the individual time trial to Folsom and then reinforced with dogged displays in the mountains. It’s arguably his best stage race performance since his 2012 Tour de France win.