Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) launched a late-race attack against a select group of climbers and sprinted to the Stage 3 victory atop Mount Diablo on Tuesday at the Tour of California. The Australian all-rounder crossed the line ahead of Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) and the event's best young rider Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano ) .

"Last year, at about three kilometers to go, I didn't have anything left," Dennis said. "This year, getting past that was a bonus. At two kilometers to go, I saw other people cracking around us and that gave me more confidence. We told Janier [Acevedo] to go in the last kilometer and a half to give us that final blow. He accelerated and then Adam Yates went. I decided to go and from then on I think it was just all or nothing."

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) lost time in the overall classification but is still leading the race by 24 seconds ahead of Dennis and 1:05 minutes to Machado, as the race heads into its fourth stage from Monterey to Cambria on Wednesday.

"This is the first time I've ridden in this heat in almost two years," Wiggins said. "It takes an adjustment. Actually, I'm a bit knackered. My mission was to be in a position to limit any losses and not explode. That's why I was riding tempo and making sure no one got up the road. The boys did a good job in this heat. We rode this climb over a week ago. It picked up in the last 300 meters and it's a tough climb. Every day is a tough day if you're in yellow."

An all-day breakaway came to an end on the slopes of Mount Diablo, the day's seven-kilometer final climb that included 17 percent grades. Team Sky drove the dwindled field up the climb and kept Wiggins in a position to respond to any attacks on the steep sections.

Wiggins showed himself at the front of the select group of climbers with six kilometers to go. Peter Stetina rode (BMC) directly on his wheel followed by Dennis, Machado, Craddock , Acevedo, Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) along with Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Startegies), David de la Cruz (NetApp-Endura), Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) and Matthew Busche (Trek Factory Racing).





Seconds after Jones was reabsorbed into the group, Acevedo, who placed third overall last year, launched the next attack. It looked to be the winning jump but Wiggins increased his speed and quickly brought him back.

Yates, the Tour of Turkey winner, was the next to go inside the final few hundred meters but his attack was quickly countered by Dennis, who sprinted to the Stage 3 victory.

Routley increases King of the Mountain lead on Mt. Hamilton

The peloton rolled to the start line in San Jose with pantyhose filled with ice cubes stuffed down the back of their jerseys to help keep them cool during Stage 3, where temperatures approached 100 Fahrenheit.

Going into the stage, Wiggins was leading the race by 44 seconds ahead of Dennis and an additional eight seconds to Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing).

A small group established a gap during the early kilometers that included mountains classification leader Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), who was looking to gain additional points on the day's initial ascent over Mount Hamilton.

Other riders in the breakaway included Maarten Wynants (Belkin), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Paul Voss (NetApp-Endura), David Lozano Riba (Novo Nordisk), Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Robbie Squire (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Development).

Routley was the only rider in the breakaway with points in the mountains classification standings. He increased that lead after grabbing the full set of points at the top of first climb.

“I was able to get in the day's breakaway and comfortably won the sprint for the KOM on top of Mount Hamilton,” Routley said. “I’m all in to defend this KOM jersey for the week but I have also always wanted to win a stage at the Tour of California. I’ll definitely be looking for another breakaway this week and can hopefully choose the right one.”

Breakaway rider, Zepuntke, was the highest placed in the overall classification with a 2:42-minute deficit to Wiggins. As expected, Team Sky set the pace for the peloton, allowing the gap to lengthen to more than six minutes.

The stage also included an intermediate sprint in Livermore. Breakaway rider, Squire, picked up the full points at the day's intermediate sprint ahead of Davila and Wynants. It wasn't enough to make a dent in Mark Cavendish's (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) hold on the sprint standings with 15 points.

As the field approached the final 20km of the race, Bissell teammates Ryan Eastman and James Oram crashed, however, both were able to get back on their bikes and finish the race. Another crash took place closer to the base of the climb that included Brad Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Matthew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), who was the team's designated climber.

Team Sky brought the gap down to three minutes heading into the base of the climb to Mount Diablo. A few of the riders dropped off pace but Wynants, Voss, Squire and Davila tried to hang onto their lead for as long as possible, at times attacking one another along the shallow base of the climb. Davila was the last to make a move but his efforts came to an end with five kilometers to go.

Results

Stage 3 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 4:56:02 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:06 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:08 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:11 5 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 6 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:14 7 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 9 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:20 10 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:29 11 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:55 13 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:16 14 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:01:21 15 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:23 16 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:29 17 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:01 18 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:19 19 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:28 20 Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:02:34 21 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 22 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:24 23 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:04:11 24 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:54 25 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 26 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 27 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 28 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 29 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 30 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:05:48 31 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:04 32 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:19 33 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:06:26 34 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 35 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 36 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:09 37 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:07:29 38 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:07:37 39 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:00 40 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:18 41 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:08:48 42 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:08:51 43 José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:09:16 44 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:29 45 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:05 46 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:23 47 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 48 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 49 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 50 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:30 51 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 52 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 53 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 54 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:44 55 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:12:55 56 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:15:28 57 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 58 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:17:24 59 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:18:45 60 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:18:57 61 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 62 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 63 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 64 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 65 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 66 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 67 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 68 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 69 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 70 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 71 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:19:11 72 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:19:24 73 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:19:45 74 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 75 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:19:48 76 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 77 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 78 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:19:51 79 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 80 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 81 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 82 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 83 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 84 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 85 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 86 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 87 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 88 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 89 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 90 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 91 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 92 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 93 Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 94 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 95 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 96 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 97 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 98 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 99 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:59 100 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 101 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 102 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:02 103 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:03 104 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 105 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 106 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:20:07 107 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 108 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 109 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:10 110 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 111 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:20:24 112 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:48 113 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:50 114 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNS Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 pts 2 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 3 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM- Mt Hamilton # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 pts 2 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 10 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 4 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 5 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 6 6 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 5 7 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 3 9 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 10 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1

Mt Diablo (finishline) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 12 pts 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 10 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 8 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 7 5 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 6 6 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 7 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 9 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 2 10 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 4:56:10 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:03 3 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:21 4 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:11 5 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:16 6 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:04:46 7 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:18 8 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:11:15 9 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:22 10 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:12:47 11 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:49 12 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 13 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:19:16 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:43 15 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 16 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 14:50:00 2 Garmin-Sharp 0:00:18 3 Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:56 4 Trek Factory Racing 0:05:56 5 Cannondale 0:09:15 6 Team NetApp-Endura 0:09:28 7 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:09:45 8 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:38 9 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:04 10 Team Sky 0:18:47 11 BMC Racing Team 0:24:54 12 Bissell Development Team 0:27:18 13 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:28:03 14 Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:29:41 15 Team Novo Nordisk 0:34:30 16 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:44:02

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 10:03:57 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:24 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:05 4 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:21 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:10 6 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:24 7 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:25 8 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:27 9 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:29 10 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:02:30 11 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:45 12 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:55 13 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:28 14 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:03:35 15 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:42 16 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:03:45 17 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:08 18 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 19 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:04:35 20 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:27 21 Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:05:45 22 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:27 23 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:06:38 24 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:06:40 25 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:06:41 26 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:07:11 27 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:07:18 28 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:30 29 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:07:41 30 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:07:44 31 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:47 32 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:08:55 33 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:09:13 34 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:23 35 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:40 36 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:09:44 37 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:13 38 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:03 39 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:11:42 40 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:24 41 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:38 42 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:12:45 43 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:06 44 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:13:26 45 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:13:45 46 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:59 47 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:14:01 48 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:14:02 49 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:14:19 50 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:15:17 51 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:20 52 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:18:12 53 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:18:40 54 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:19:29 55 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:48 56 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:20:31 57 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:20:48 58 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:54 59 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:59 60 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:01 61 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 62 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:21:02 63 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:21:07 64 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:17 65 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:51 66 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:21:55 67 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:22:20 68 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:22:23 69 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:22:24 70 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:22:25 71 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:22:31 72 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:22:32 73 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 74 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:22:33 75 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:22:36 76 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:22:38 77 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 78 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:22:41 79 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:22:43 80 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 81 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:45 82 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:22:46 83 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:22:51 84 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:56 85 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:59 86 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:02 87 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:23:06 88 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:08 89 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:23:13 90 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:23:18 91 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:23:19 92 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:23:31 93 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:32 94 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:23:34 95 José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:23:40 96 Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:53 97 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:24:00 98 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:24:01 99 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:24:05 100 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:07 101 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:13 102 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:24:28 103 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:24:31 104 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:24:34 105 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:24:39 106 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:28:00 107 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 108 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:36:07 109 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:36:23 110 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:36:24 111 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:36:53 112 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 113 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:37:08 114 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:37:20

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 12 3 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 7 6 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 6 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 6 8 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 5 9 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 10 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 5 11 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 12 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 13 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 14 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 15 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 16 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 17 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 18 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 19 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 20 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

King of the mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 12 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 10 4 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 10 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 8 6 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 7 8 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 9 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 6 10 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 6 11 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 12 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 5 13 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 14 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 15 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 16 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 17 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 18 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 3 19 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 3 20 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 2 21 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 22 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 1 23 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1 24 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 10:05:18 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:49 3 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:34 4 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:47 5 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:05:50 6 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:34 7 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:38 8 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:12:41 9 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:13:56 10 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:19:27 11 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:33 12 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:21:20 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:21:22 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:24 15 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:10 16 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:34:46