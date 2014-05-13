Trending

Tour of California: Rohan Dennis wins atop Mount Diablo

Wiggins loses ground on summit finish

Image 1 of 51

No time to zip the jersey for stage winner Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp)

No time to zip the jersey for stage winner Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 51

The start of the Tour of California stage 3 in San Jose

The start of the Tour of California stage 3 in San Jose
(Image credit: TDWsports.com / Topsport Vlaanderen)
Image 3 of 51

Matt Hayman (Orica GreenEdge) crosses the line after having a hard crash today

Matt Hayman (Orica GreenEdge) crosses the line after having a hard crash today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 51

Carter Jones (Optum) comes to the front before attacking

Carter Jones (Optum) comes to the front before attacking
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 51

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) shows the stress of the day

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) shows the stress of the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 51

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) at the front of the bunch

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) at the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 51

Teams bunch up at the front before hitting Mt. Diablo

Teams bunch up at the front before hitting Mt. Diablo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 51

Michael Schar (BMC) on the front before attacking

Michael Schar (BMC) on the front before attacking
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 51

The peloton goes single file descending Mt. Hamilton

The peloton goes single file descending Mt. Hamilton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 51

Ben King (Garmin) cools down on top of the climb

Ben King (Garmin) cools down on top of the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 51

Tom Danielson (Garmin) put in a good ride on today's tough climb

Tom Danielson (Garmin) put in a good ride on today's tough climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 51

Nathan Brown (Garmin) after todays tough finish

Nathan Brown (Garmin) after todays tough finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 51

Laurens Ten Dam (Belkin) is held up after crossing the finish line

Laurens Ten Dam (Belkin) is held up after crossing the finish line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 51

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) showing the wear from the day

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) showing the wear from the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 51

Carter Jones (Optum) gets help after crossing the finish line

Carter Jones (Optum) gets help after crossing the finish line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 51

Rohan Dennis (Garmin) closes in on the finish line

Rohan Dennis (Garmin) closes in on the finish line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 51

Luis Davila (Jelly Belly) tries his chance at an attack

Luis Davila (Jelly Belly) tries his chance at an attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 51

Rob Squire (Jamis) is cheered by fans during his attack

Rob Squire (Jamis) is cheered by fans during his attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 51

Rob Squire (Jamis) launches an attack from the break

Rob Squire (Jamis) launches an attack from the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 51

Team Sky leads the chase for the break

Team Sky leads the chase for the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 51

The break makes its way up Mt. Hamilton

The break makes its way up Mt. Hamilton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 51

Riders bunch up on the Mt. Hamilton climb

Riders bunch up on the Mt. Hamilton climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 51

An Orica GreenEdge rider loads up on bottles

An Orica GreenEdge rider loads up on bottles
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 51

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) sitting safely with his team

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) sitting safely with his team
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 51

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Tom Danielson (Garmin) say hello on the start line

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Tom Danielson (Garmin) say hello on the start line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 51

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) corners during the day

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) corners during the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 51

Will Routley (Optum) leads the break

Will Routley (Optum) leads the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 51

The peloton crests the Mt. Hamilton climb

The peloton crests the Mt. Hamilton climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 51

Fans watch as the peloton comes up the climb

Fans watch as the peloton comes up the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 51

The break gets treated to an enthusiastic fan along the route

The break gets treated to an enthusiastic fan along the route
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 51

Will Routley (Optum) spent the day riding in today's long break

Will Routley (Optum) spent the day riding in today's long break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 51

Johnny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) rode for teammate Jackie Crowell and friends Choco and Matty for todays Breakaway From Cancer tribute ride

Johnny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) rode for teammate Jackie Crowell and friends Choco and Matty for todays Breakaway From Cancer tribute ride
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 51

Janier Acevedo (Garmin) riding near the front

Janier Acevedo (Garmin) riding near the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 51

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) looking calm on the climb

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) looking calm on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 51

The peloton leaves San Jose down in the valley

The peloton leaves San Jose down in the valley
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 36 of 51

The break on the way up Mt. Hamilton

The break on the way up Mt. Hamilton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 37 of 51

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) heading out for the day

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) heading out for the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 38 of 51

(Image credit: TDWsports.com / Topsport Vlaanderen)
Image 39 of 51

The peloton on stage 3 of the Tour of California

The peloton on stage 3 of the Tour of California
(Image credit: TDWsports.com / Topsport Vlaanderen)
Image 40 of 51

Bradley Wiggins, Peter Stetina, Matthew Busche on Mt. Diablo

Bradley Wiggins, Peter Stetina, Matthew Busche on Mt. Diablo
(Image credit: TDWsports.com / Topsport Vlaanderen)
Image 41 of 51

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) still in the race lead

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) still in the race lead
(Image credit: TDWsports.com / Topsport Vlaanderen)
Image 42 of 51

Sprinters like Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) do not enjoy climbing very much

Sprinters like Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) do not enjoy climbing very much
(Image credit: TDWsports.com / Topsport Vlaanderen)
Image 43 of 51

Green jersey holder Mark Cavendish at the Tour of California

Green jersey holder Mark Cavendish at the Tour of California
(Image credit: TDWsports.com / Topsport Vlaanderen)
Image 44 of 51

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates his stage win in Tour of California

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates his stage win in Tour of California
(Image credit: TDWsports.com / Topsport Vlaanderen)
Image 45 of 51

The peloton on the way up Mt. Hamilton

The peloton on the way up Mt. Hamilton
(Image credit: TDWsports.com / Topsport Vlaanderen)
Image 46 of 51

The peloton led by BMC's Michael Schär

The peloton led by BMC's Michael Schär
(Image credit: TDWsports.com / Topsport Vlaanderen)
Image 47 of 51

Mexican champion Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly) in the breakaway

Mexican champion Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly) in the breakaway
(Image credit: TDWsports.com / Topsport Vlaanderen)
Image 48 of 51

Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk)

Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: TDWsports.com / Topsport Vlaanderen)
Image 49 of 51

The peloton heads away from Silicon Valley

The peloton heads away from Silicon Valley
(Image credit: TDWsports.com / Topsport Vlaanderen)
Image 50 of 51

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) set the pace for much of Mt. Diablo

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) set the pace for much of Mt. Diablo
(Image credit: TDWsports.com / Topsport Vlaanderen)
Image 51 of 51

The top three on stage three to Mt Diablo: Tiago Machado, Rohan Dennis and Lawson Craddock

The top three on stage three to Mt Diablo: Tiago Machado, Rohan Dennis and Lawson Craddock
(Image credit: AFP)

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) launched a late-race attack against a select group of climbers and sprinted to the Stage 3 victory atop Mount Diablo on Tuesday at the Tour of California. The Australian all-rounder crossed the line ahead of Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) and the event's best young rider Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano).

"Last year, at about three kilometers to go, I didn't have anything left," Dennis said. "This year, getting past that was a bonus. At two kilometers to go, I saw other people cracking around us and that gave me more confidence. We told Janier [Acevedo] to go in the last kilometer and a half to give us that final blow. He accelerated and then Adam Yates went. I decided to go and from then on I think it was just all or nothing."

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) lost time in the overall classification but is still leading the race by 24 seconds ahead of Dennis and 1:05 minutes to Machado, as the race heads into its fourth stage from Monterey to Cambria on Wednesday.

"This is the first time I've ridden in this heat in almost two years," Wiggins said. "It takes an adjustment. Actually, I'm a bit knackered. My mission was to be in a position to limit any losses and not explode. That's why I was riding tempo and making sure no one got up the road. The boys did a good job in this heat. We rode this climb over a week ago. It picked up in the last 300 meters and it's a tough climb. Every day is a tough day if you're in yellow."

An all-day breakaway came to an end on the slopes of Mount Diablo, the day's seven-kilometer final climb that included 17 percent grades. Team Sky drove the dwindled field up the climb and kept Wiggins in a position to respond to any attacks on the steep sections.

Wiggins showed himself at the front of the select group of climbers with six kilometers to go. Peter Stetina rode (BMC) directly on his wheel followed by Dennis, Machado, Craddock , Acevedo, Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) along with Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Startegies), David de la Cruz (NetApp-Endura), Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) and Matthew Busche (Trek Factory Racing).

Seconds after Jones was reabsorbed into the group, Acevedo, who placed third overall last year, launched the next attack. It looked to be the winning jump but Wiggins increased his speed and quickly brought him back.

Yates, the Tour of Turkey winner, was the next to go inside the final few hundred meters but his attack was quickly countered by Dennis, who sprinted to the Stage 3 victory.

Routley increases King of the Mountain lead on Mt. Hamilton

The peloton rolled to the start line in San Jose with pantyhose filled with ice cubes stuffed down the back of their jerseys to help keep them cool during Stage 3, where temperatures approached 100 Fahrenheit.

Going into the stage, Wiggins was leading the race by 44 seconds ahead of Dennis and an additional eight seconds to Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing).

A small group established a gap during the early kilometers that included mountains classification leader Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), who was looking to gain additional points on the day's initial ascent over Mount Hamilton.

Other riders in the breakaway included Maarten Wynants (Belkin), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Paul Voss (NetApp-Endura), David Lozano Riba (Novo Nordisk), Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Robbie Squire (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Development).

Routley was the only rider in the breakaway with points in the mountains classification standings. He increased that lead after grabbing the full set of points at the top of first climb.

“I was able to get in the day's breakaway and comfortably won the sprint for the KOM on top of Mount Hamilton,” Routley said. “I’m all in to defend this KOM jersey for the week but I have also always wanted to win a stage at the Tour of California. I’ll definitely be looking for another breakaway this week and can hopefully choose the right one.”

Breakaway rider, Zepuntke, was the highest placed in the overall classification with a 2:42-minute deficit to Wiggins. As expected, Team Sky set the pace for the peloton, allowing the gap to lengthen to more than six minutes.

The stage also included an intermediate sprint in Livermore. Breakaway rider, Squire, picked up the full points at the day's intermediate sprint ahead of Davila and Wynants. It wasn't enough to make a dent in Mark Cavendish's (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) hold on the sprint standings with 15 points.

As the field approached the final 20km of the race, Bissell teammates Ryan Eastman and James Oram crashed, however, both were able to get back on their bikes and finish the race. Another crash took place closer to the base of the climb that included Brad Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Matthew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), who was the team's designated climber.

Team Sky brought the gap down to three minutes heading into the base of the climb to Mount Diablo. A few of the riders dropped off pace but Wynants, Voss, Squire and Davila tried to hang onto their lead for as long as possible, at times attacking one another along the shallow base of the climb. Davila was the last to make a move but his efforts came to an end with five kilometers to go.

 

Results

Stage 3 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp4:56:02
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:06
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:08
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:11
5Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
6Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:14
7Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
9Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:00:20
10Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:00:29
11Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:00:55
13Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:16
14George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:01:21
15Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:23
16Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:29
17Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:01
18Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:19
19David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:28
20Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:02:34
21Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
22Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:24
23Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:04:11
24Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:54
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
26Edward King (USA) Cannondale
27Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
28Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
29Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
30Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:05:48
31Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:04
32Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:19
33Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:06:26
34Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
35Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
36Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:09
37Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:07:29
38Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:07:37
39Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:00
40Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:18
41Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:08:48
42Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:08:51
43José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:09:16
44David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:29
45Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:05
46Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:23
47Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
48Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
49Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
50Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:11:30
51Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
52Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
53Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
54Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:44
55Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:12:55
56Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:15:28
57Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
58Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:17:24
59Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:18:45
60Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:18:57
61Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
62Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
63Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
64Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
65Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
67Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
68Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
69Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
70Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
71Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:19:11
72Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:19:24
73Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:19:45
74Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
75Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:19:48
76Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
77Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
78Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:19:51
79Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
80Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
81Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
82Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
83Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
84Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
85Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
86Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
87Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
88Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
89Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
90Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
91Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
92Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
93Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
94Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
95Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
96Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
97Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
98Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
99Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:59
100William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
101Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
102Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:20:02
103Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:03
104Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
105Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
106Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:20:07
107Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
108John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
109Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:20:10
110Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
111John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:20:24
112Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:48
113Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:50
114Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFSean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNSReinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman5pts
2Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
3Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

KOM- Mt Hamilton
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12pts
2Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman10
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8
4Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
5David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk6
6Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team5
7Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
8Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura3
9Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
10Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1

Mt Diablo (finishline)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp12pts
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura10
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano8
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge7
5Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp6
6Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
7Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team4
8Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
9Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky2
10Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano4:56:10
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:03
3Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:21
4Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:11
5Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:16
6Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:04:46
7Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:18
8Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:11:15
9Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:11:22
10Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:12:47
11Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:18:49
12Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
13Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:19:16
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:19:43
15Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
16Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge14:50:00
2Garmin-Sharp0:00:18
3Team Giant-Shimano0:01:56
4Trek Factory Racing0:05:56
5Cannondale0:09:15
6Team NetApp-Endura0:09:28
7Jamis - Hagens Berman0:09:45
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:38
9UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:04
10Team Sky0:18:47
11BMC Racing Team0:24:54
12Bissell Development Team0:27:18
13Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:28:03
14Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies0:29:41
15Team Novo Nordisk0:34:30
16Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:44:02

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky10:03:57
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:24
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:05
4Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:21
5Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:02:10
6Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:24
7Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:02:25
8Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:27
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:29
10Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:02:30
11Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:45
12Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:55
13Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:03:28
14Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:03:35
15David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:42
16George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:03:45
17Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:08
18Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
19Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:04:35
20Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:27
21Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:05:45
22Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:27
23Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:06:38
24Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:06:40
25Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:06:41
26Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:07:11
27Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:07:18
28Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:07:30
29Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:07:41
30Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:07:44
31Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:47
32Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:08:55
33Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:09:13
34Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:23
35Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:40
36Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:09:44
37Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:13
38Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:03
39Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:11:42
40Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:12:24
41Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:38
42Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:12:45
43Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:13:06
44Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:13:26
45Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:13:45
46Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:13:59
47Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:14:01
48Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:14:02
49Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:14:19
50Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:15:17
51Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:15:20
52Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:18:12
53Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:18:40
54Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:19:29
55Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:19:48
56Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:20:31
57Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:20:48
58Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:20:54
59Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:59
60Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:01
61Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
62Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:21:02
63Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:21:07
64Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:17
65Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:51
66Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:21:55
67John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:22:20
68Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:22:23
69Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:24
70John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:22:25
71Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:22:31
72Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:22:32
73Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
74Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:22:33
75Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:22:36
76Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:22:38
77Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
78Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:22:41
79Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:22:43
80Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
81Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:22:45
82Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:22:46
83Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:22:51
84Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:22:56
85Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:59
86Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:23:02
87Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:23:06
88Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:23:08
89Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:23:13
90Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:23:18
91Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:23:19
92Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:31
93Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:32
94Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:23:34
95José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:23:40
96Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:53
97Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:24:00
98Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:24:01
99Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:24:05
100Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:24:07
101Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:13
102Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:28
103Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:24:31
104Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:24:34
105Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:24:39
106David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:28:00
107Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
108Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:36:07
109Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:36:23
110Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:36:24
111William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:36:53
112Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
113Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:37:08
114Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:37:20

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano12
3Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
4Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale7
6Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing6
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team6
8Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team5
9Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
10Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale5
11Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
12Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
13Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
14Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3
15Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team2
16Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
17John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
18Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
19Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
20William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

King of the mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp12
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura10
4Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman10
5Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano8
6Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge7
8Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
9Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp6
10David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk6
11Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
12Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team5
13Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
14Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team4
15Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
16Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
17Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
18Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura3
19Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team3
20Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky2
21Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
22Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing1
23Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1
24Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano10:05:18
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:49
3Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:34
4Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:47
5Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:05:50
6Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:34
7Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:12:38
8Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:12:41
9Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:13:56
10Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:27
11Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:19:33
12Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:21:20
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:21:22
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:21:24
15Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:10
16Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:34:46

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp30:17:19
2Orica GreenEdge0:00:45
3Team Giant-Shimano0:02:29
4Trek Factory Racing0:05:18
5Team NetApp-Endura0:09:29
6Cannondale0:10:04
7Jamis - Hagens Berman0:10:47
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:30
9Team Sky0:18:55
10UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:14
11BMC Racing Team0:25:04
12Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:29:48
13Bissell Development Team0:29:55
14Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies0:31:24
15Team Novo Nordisk0:39:52
16Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:45:50

 

Latest on Cyclingnews