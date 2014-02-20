Trending

Tour of California past winners

Champions from 2006 to 2013

2013Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
2012Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
2011Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
2010Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
2009Levi Leipheimer (USA) Astana
2008Levi Leipheimer (USA) Astana
2007Levi Leipheimer (USA) Discovery Channel
2006Floyd Landis (USA) Phonak Hearing Systems

