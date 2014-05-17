Sagan wins Tour of California stage to Pasadena
Wiggins safe in yellow on penultimate stage
Stage 7: Santa Clarita - Pasadena
It took seven stages, but Peter Sagan has finally added to his Tour of California tally, finishing off fine work from his Cannondale team to win the sprint in Pasadena over BMC's Thor Hushovd. Danny van Poppel (Trek) was third.
The general classification remained the same at the top 10, with Wiggins safely in the yellow jersey heading into the final stage. Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) had no chance to gain time on the Sky rider, while Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano) maintained his podium position in third.
Saturday's stage win marked Sagan's 11th at the Tour California and his 60th professional win.
"I am very happy for the victory because I am a finish man, and today we did very, very good work," Sagan said. "It's a very important victory for me and the team, because I am always near the front from the first stage; fourth place, second place is not good, no?"
The 146.5km stage from Santa Clarita to Pasadena began with the usual non-threatening breakaway but ended in a dizzying series of turns on the 5km city circuit.
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Ben King (Garmin-Sharp), Lars Boom (Belkin), Chad Haga (Giant-Shimano), Isaac Bolivar (UnitedHealthcare), Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly) and Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman) were the lucky riders to tackle the two classified climbs off the front. But Cannondale helped keep the gap to a minimum - theleaders only gained 2:35 before the long downhill run to Pasadena helped the peloton whittle down the gap to just 20 seconds by the entry to the circuit.
"I was kind of surprised the gap came down so much on the downhill," King said. "We had some big guys and some great descenders in that group. It was a little surprising to hear we were back down to 20 seconds, because I didn't think it was possible to go faster than we were on the downhill.
King and Van Avermaet, who was celebrating his 29th birthday, were the last survivors, and while there were a number of counter-attacks, it was always going to be a sprint.
"We didn't have too many minutes in front," Van Avermaet said of the late effort. "Just before we arrived at the circuit it was already 20 seconds, so we knew it would be hard. But once you're in the break you have to go full gas for it. I had a good guy with Ben King with me, and he was working pretty good. We tried to stay out front as long as possible."
Cannondale caught the leaders but eventually ran out of men for the finale, and Taylor Phinney took over to lead out Hushvod. But Sagan's daring and technical skills were unmatched by the Norwegian champion. The Slovakian dove through the final turns to the front and emerged with a healthy advantage at the line.
Wiggins was relieved to get through the day unscathed, happy that a break without Cannondale in it went so that Sagan's team would do the work. The long, fast descent and high-speed run into town could have been dangerous to his lead.
"It's never really done until you cross the line," he said. "With the speed we were going - you puncture then and you're not going to get back into the race, even with a change. We were wary about that. I'm just glad another day's down and it's down to tomorrow now."
Sunday's final stage is a short-but-difficult 122.4 km circuit race. Riders will do three laps of a 32.9km loop that features two category 4 climbs and one category 3, including three trips up the Rock Store climb. The stage finishes with three loops of a pancake flat 7.4km closing circuit. It could be another day for the sprinters who can climb, and it could mean another day of the sprinters' teams taking over the workload from Team Sky.
"It depends who's there, really, and how the race pans out at the start," Wiggins said. "I haven't really looked at the route yet, so I'll have to get back and have a look at it and try and think of all the scenarios that could happen tomorrow and work out a strategy. But I guess Peter [Sagan] will probably have another go if he's there. It's pretty difficult, and [Mark Cavendish] will probably not make it again."
Sagan raced on a similar circuit in the 2010 race. He finished 11th on that stage, and he said he remembers it as being very tough.
"I know these climbs," he said. "Every climb is hard. If they go slow maybe I can come in to sprint."
No matter how the stage plays out, Wiggins was confident that he could pull off the overall victory in Thousand Oaks.
"I think we'll continue to do the same thing - keep an eye on the Garmin guys," he said. "I'm sure we'll be alright."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|3:24:33
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|15
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|17
|José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|18
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|19
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|20
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|22
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|23
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|25
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|27
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|28
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|29
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|30
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|33
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|35
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|37
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|38
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|39
|Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|40
|Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:12
|41
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|42
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|43
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|45
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|46
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|47
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|48
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|49
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|52
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|53
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|55
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:17
|57
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|58
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:35
|59
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:00:37
|60
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:04
|61
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:19
|62
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|63
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:49
|64
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:36
|65
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:39
|66
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:06:16
|67
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|68
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:21
|69
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|70
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|71
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|72
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|73
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|75
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|76
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|79
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|80
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|81
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|82
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|83
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|84
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|85
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|86
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|87
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|88
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|89
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|90
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|91
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|92
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|93
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|95
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|96
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|97
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:33
|99
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:15
|100
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:08:12
|101
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:47
|102
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|103
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|104
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|105
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|106
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|107
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|109
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|110
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|111
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|112
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|113
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|114
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|3
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|4
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|7
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|8
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|pts
|2
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|6
|4
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|3:24:33
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|5
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:49
|9
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:36
|10
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:06:21
|11
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:08:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|10:13:39
|2
|Orica GreenEDGE
|3
|Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Garmin-Sharp
|8
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|9
|Cannondale
|0:00:12
|10
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|11
|Team Sky
|0:00:41
|12
|Bissell Development Team
|0:01:49
|13
|Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:33
|14
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:12:42
|15
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|25:28:15
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:30
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:48
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:02
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:14
|6
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:30
|7
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:39
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|9
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:05
|10
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:06
|11
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:19
|12
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:45
|13
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:57
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:04:23
|15
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:27
|16
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:51
|17
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:07:30
|18
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:08:00
|19
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:23
|20
|Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:09:28
|21
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:02
|22
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:07
|23
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:59
|24
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:20
|25
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:12:40
|26
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|0:16:16
|27
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:31
|28
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:17:11
|29
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:18:34
|30
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:36
|31
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:19:43
|32
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:11
|33
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:20:20
|34
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:45
|35
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:26:53
|36
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:27:56
|37
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:20
|38
|Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:30:15
|39
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:31:11
|40
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:39
|41
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:31:57
|42
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:32:54
|43
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:33:43
|44
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:36:08
|45
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:43
|46
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:52
|47
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:37:26
|48
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:00
|49
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:38:17
|50
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:39:21
|51
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:39:51
|52
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:04
|53
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:11
|54
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:40:17
|55
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:25
|56
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:40:35
|57
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:41:37
|58
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:21
|59
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:43:53
|60
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:44:20
|61
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:45:05
|62
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:07
|63
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:46:12
|64
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:46:49
|65
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:46:55
|66
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|0:47:12
|67
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:47:28
|68
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:48:41
|69
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:49:11
|70
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:49:56
|71
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:50:29
|72
|José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:52:12
|73
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:52:36
|74
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:54:26
|75
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:54:31
|76
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:54:55
|77
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:55:01
|78
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:55:27
|79
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:55:40
|80
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:45
|81
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:57:09
|82
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:57:13
|83
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:27
|84
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:57:55
|85
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1:00:00
|86
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:01:11
|87
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:01:52
|88
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1:03:09
|89
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:03:17
|90
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:03:41
|91
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|1:03:42
|92
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:04:16
|93
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:04:33
|94
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:06:55
|95
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:07:37
|96
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:00
|97
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|1:08:08
|98
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:49
|99
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1:08:57
|100
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:09:14
|101
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1:09:38
|102
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|103
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1:09:58
|104
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:10:05
|105
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:10:56
|106
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1:11:25
|107
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|1:11:32
|108
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:11:38
|109
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:11:53
|110
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|1:16:23
|111
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:16:58
|112
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:17:09
|113
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1:17:11
|114
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|1:26:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|37
|pts
|2
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|4
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|19
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|7
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|17
|8
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|9
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|12
|11
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11
|12
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|13
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|10
|14
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|10
|15
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|16
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|17
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|18
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|7
|19
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|20
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|22
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|6
|23
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|24
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|6
|25
|Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|26
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|27
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|28
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|5
|29
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|30
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|31
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|32
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|33
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|34
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|35
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|36
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|37
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|39
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|40
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1
|41
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|42
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|43
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|42
|pts
|2
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|3
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|23
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|21
|5
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|17
|6
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|8
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|13
|9
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|10
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|13
|11
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|13
|12
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13
|13
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|14
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|15
|Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|10
|16
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|17
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|9
|18
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|7
|19
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|20
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|7
|21
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|6
|22
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|23
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|24
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|25
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|26
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|27
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|5
|28
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|29
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|30
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|31
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|3
|32
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|2
|33
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|34
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|2
|35
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|36
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|37
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1
|38
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|25:30:03
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:26
|3
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp
|76:30:46
|2
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:22
|3
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:05:53
|4
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:14:40
|5
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:15:36
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:04
|7
|Team Sky
|0:23:56
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:30
|9
|Cannondale
|0:34:04
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:37:31
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:01:33
|12
|Bissell Development Team
|1:16:25
|13
|Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:21:41
|14
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|1:36:03
|15
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1:42:28
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2:05:46
