It took seven stages, but Peter Sagan has finally added to his Tour of California tally, finishing off fine work from his Cannondale team to win the sprint in Pasadena over BMC's Thor Hushovd. Danny van Poppel (Trek) was third.

The general classification remained the same at the top 10, with Wiggins safely in the yellow jersey heading into the final stage. Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) had no chance to gain time on the Sky rider, while Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano) maintained his podium position in third.

Saturday's stage win marked Sagan's 11th at the Tour California and his 60th professional win.

"I am very happy for the victory because I am a finish man, and today we did very, very good work," Sagan said. "It's a very important victory for me and the team, because I am always near the front from the first stage; fourth place, second place is not good, no?"

The 146.5km stage from Santa Clarita to Pasadena began with the usual non-threatening breakaway but ended in a dizzying series of turns on the 5km city circuit.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Ben King (Garmin-Sharp), Lars Boom (Belkin), Chad Haga (Giant-Shimano), Isaac Bolivar (UnitedHealthcare), Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly) and Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman) were the lucky riders to tackle the two classified climbs off the front. But Cannondale helped keep the gap to a minimum - theleaders only gained 2:35 before the long downhill run to Pasadena helped the peloton whittle down the gap to just 20 seconds by the entry to the circuit.

"I was kind of surprised the gap came down so much on the downhill," King said. "We had some big guys and some great descenders in that group. It was a little surprising to hear we were back down to 20 seconds, because I didn't think it was possible to go faster than we were on the downhill.

King and Van Avermaet, who was celebrating his 29th birthday, were the last survivors, and while there were a number of counter-attacks, it was always going to be a sprint.

"We didn't have too many minutes in front," Van Avermaet said of the late effort. "Just before we arrived at the circuit it was already 20 seconds, so we knew it would be hard. But once you're in the break you have to go full gas for it. I had a good guy with Ben King with me, and he was working pretty good. We tried to stay out front as long as possible."

Cannondale caught the leaders but eventually ran out of men for the finale, and Taylor Phinney took over to lead out Hushvod. But Sagan's daring and technical skills were unmatched by the Norwegian champion. The Slovakian dove through the final turns to the front and emerged with a healthy advantage at the line.

Wiggins was relieved to get through the day unscathed, happy that a break without Cannondale in it went so that Sagan's team would do the work. The long, fast descent and high-speed run into town could have been dangerous to his lead.

"It's never really done until you cross the line," he said. "With the speed we were going - you puncture then and you're not going to get back into the race, even with a change. We were wary about that. I'm just glad another day's down and it's down to tomorrow now."

Sunday's final stage is a short-but-difficult 122.4 km circuit race. Riders will do three laps of a 32.9km loop that features two category 4 climbs and one category 3, including three trips up the Rock Store climb. The stage finishes with three loops of a pancake flat 7.4km closing circuit. It could be another day for the sprinters who can climb, and it could mean another day of the sprinters' teams taking over the workload from Team Sky.

"It depends who's there, really, and how the race pans out at the start," Wiggins said. "I haven't really looked at the route yet, so I'll have to get back and have a look at it and try and think of all the scenarios that could happen tomorrow and work out a strategy. But I guess Peter [Sagan] will probably have another go if he's there. It's pretty difficult, and [Mark Cavendish] will probably not make it again."

Sagan raced on a similar circuit in the 2010 race. He finished 11th on that stage, and he said he remembers it as being very tough.

"I know these climbs," he said. "Every climb is hard. If they go slow maybe I can come in to sprint."

No matter how the stage plays out, Wiggins was confident that he could pull off the overall victory in Thousand Oaks.

"I think we'll continue to do the same thing - keep an eye on the Garmin guys," he said. "I'm sure we'll be alright."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 3:24:33 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 8 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 12 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 14 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 15 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 16 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 18 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 19 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 20 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 21 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 22 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 23 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 24 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 25 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 26 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 27 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 28 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 29 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 30 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 31 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 33 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 34 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 35 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 36 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 37 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 38 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 39 Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 40 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:12 41 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 42 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 43 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 44 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 45 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 46 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 47 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 48 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 49 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 52 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 53 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 54 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 55 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 56 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:17 57 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:00:29 58 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:35 59 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:00:37 60 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:04 61 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:01:19 62 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:35 63 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:01:49 64 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:36 65 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:39 66 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:06:16 67 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 68 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:21 69 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 70 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 71 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 72 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 73 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 74 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 75 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 76 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 77 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 78 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 79 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 80 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 81 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 82 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 83 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 84 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 85 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 86 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 87 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 88 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 89 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 90 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 91 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 92 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 93 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 94 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 95 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 96 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 97 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 98 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:33 99 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:15 100 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:08:12 101 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:47 102 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 103 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 104 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 105 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 106 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 107 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 108 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 109 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 110 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 111 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 112 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 113 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 114 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman DNF Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Points - Acton # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 5 pts 2 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 3 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1

Finish - 1st passage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 5 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Pasadena (Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 15 pts 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 10 4 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 7 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 6 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 4 8 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM - Millcreek Summit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 pts 2 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 3 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 1

Upper Big Tujunga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 3 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 6 4 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 5 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 3:24:33 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 4 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 5 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:01:49 9 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:36 10 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:06:21 11 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 13 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:08:12

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 10:13:39 2 Orica GreenEDGE 3 Team Giant-Shimano 4 Team NetApp-Endura 5 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 Trek Factory Racing 7 Garmin-Sharp 8 Jamis - Hagens Berman 9 Cannondale 0:00:12 10 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:24 11 Team Sky 0:00:41 12 Bissell Development Team 0:01:49 13 Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:33 14 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:12:42 15 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 16 Team Novo Nordisk

Most courageous Rider Name (Country) Team Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 25:28:15 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:30 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:48 4 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:02 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:14 6 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:30 7 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:39 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:01 9 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:03:05 10 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:06 11 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:19 12 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:45 13 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:57 14 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:04:23 15 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:04:27 16 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:51 17 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:07:30 18 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:08:00 19 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:23 20 Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:09:28 21 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:02 22 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:10:07 23 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:59 24 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:11:20 25 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:12:40 26 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:16:16 27 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:16:31 28 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:17:11 29 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:18:34 30 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:36 31 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:19:43 32 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:11 33 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:20 34 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:45 35 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:26:53 36 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:27:56 37 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:20 38 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:30:15 39 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:31:11 40 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:39 41 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:31:57 42 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:32:54 43 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:33:43 44 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:36:08 45 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:36:43 46 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:36:52 47 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:37:26 48 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:38:00 49 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:38:17 50 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:39:21 51 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:39:51 52 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:04 53 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:11 54 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:40:17 55 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:25 56 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:40:35 57 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:41:37 58 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:42:21 59 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:43:53 60 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:44:20 61 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:45:05 62 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:45:07 63 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:46:12 64 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:46:49 65 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:46:55 66 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:47:12 67 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:47:28 68 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:48:41 69 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:49:11 70 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:49:56 71 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:50:29 72 José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:52:12 73 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:52:36 74 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:54:26 75 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:54:31 76 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:54:55 77 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:55:01 78 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:55:27 79 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:55:40 80 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:55:45 81 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:57:09 82 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:57:13 83 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:57:27 84 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:57:55 85 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1:00:00 86 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:01:11 87 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:01:52 88 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1:03:09 89 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:03:17 90 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1:03:41 91 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 1:03:42 92 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:04:16 93 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 1:04:33 94 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:06:55 95 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 1:07:37 96 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:08:00 97 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 1:08:08 98 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:08:49 99 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1:08:57 100 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:09:14 101 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1:09:38 102 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 103 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1:09:58 104 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:10:05 105 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1:10:56 106 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1:11:25 107 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 1:11:32 108 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:11:38 109 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:11:53 110 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 1:16:23 111 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:16:58 112 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:17:09 113 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 1:17:11 114 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 1:26:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 37 pts 2 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 21 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 4 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 19 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 18 7 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 17 8 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 9 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 10 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 12 11 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 12 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 11 13 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 10 14 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 10 15 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 16 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 17 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 7 18 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 7 19 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 6 20 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 22 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 6 23 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 24 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 6 25 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 26 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 5 27 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 28 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 5 29 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 30 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 4 31 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 4 32 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 4 33 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 34 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 35 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 36 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 37 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 2 38 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 1 39 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 1 40 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1 41 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 42 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 43 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

King of the mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 42 pts 2 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 24 3 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 23 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 21 5 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 17 6 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 15 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 14 8 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 13 9 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 13 10 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 13 11 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 13 12 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 13 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 14 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 10 15 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 10 16 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 9 17 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 9 18 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 7 19 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 20 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 7 21 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 6 22 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 23 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 6 24 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 25 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 26 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 5 27 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 5 28 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 29 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4 30 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 3 31 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 3 32 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 2 33 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 2 34 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 2 35 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 36 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 1 37 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1 38 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 25:30:03 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:26 3 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:03