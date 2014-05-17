Trending

Sagan wins Tour of California stage to Pasadena

Wiggins safe in yellow on penultimate stage

Image 1 of 66

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) claims stage 7 of the Tour of California

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) claims stage 7 of the Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 2 of 66

The bunch rolls into Pasadena

The bunch rolls into Pasadena
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 3 of 66

A fan holds up a Team Sky poster as Bradley Wiggins is interviewed on stage

A fan holds up a Team Sky poster as Bradley Wiggins is interviewed on stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 4 of 66

Danny Pate (Sky) goes back to the team car for more bottles

Danny Pate (Sky) goes back to the team car for more bottles
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 5 of 66

The break starts to take form

The break starts to take form
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 6 of 66

The peloton passes over a bridge after leaving Santa Clarita

The peloton passes over a bridge after leaving Santa Clarita
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 7 of 66

Today’s jersey winners pose for big crowds in Pasadena

Today’s jersey winners pose for big crowds in Pasadena
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 8 of 66

Today’s top three for the stage

Today’s top three for the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 9 of 66

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) salutes after taking the win

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) salutes after taking the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 10 of 66

Cannondale leads the way into downtown Pasadena

Cannondale leads the way into downtown Pasadena
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 11 of 66

Riders get to the start line for the start of stage 7

Riders get to the start line for the start of stage 7
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 12 of 66

Isaac Bolivar (UnitedHealthcare) descending pushes the pace on the descent into Pasadena

Isaac Bolivar (UnitedHealthcare) descending pushes the pace on the descent into Pasadena
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 13 of 66

Lars Boom (Belkin) chasing the break hard on the descent

Lars Boom (Belkin) chasing the break hard on the descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 14 of 66

Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano) stops because of bike troubles

Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano) stops because of bike troubles
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 15 of 66

The peloton stays strung out as they close in on the break

The peloton stays strung out as they close in on the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 16 of 66

Cannondale gets direction from the team car heading towards the finish

Cannondale gets direction from the team car heading towards the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 17 of 66

Orica-GreenEdge on the way over the KOM

Orica-GreenEdge on the way over the KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 18 of 66

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) out of the saddle on a climb

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) out of the saddle on a climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 19 of 66

Eric Young (Optum) coming up after the feed zone

Eric Young (Optum) coming up after the feed zone
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 20 of 66

The peloton saw plenty of desert scenery along today’s route

The peloton saw plenty of desert scenery along today’s route
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 21 of 66

Caleb Farley (Garmin) on the way back into the bunch

Caleb Farley (Garmin) on the way back into the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 22 of 66

The race gets strung out after a break escapes off the front

The race gets strung out after a break escapes off the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 23 of 66

The peloton on the way through a tunnel early in the day

The peloton on the way through a tunnel early in the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 24 of 66

The long stretch around for the breakaway

The long stretch around for the breakaway
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 25 of 66

The peloton all together

The peloton all together
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 26 of 66

Cannondale on the front trying to set up Peter Sagan for the win

Cannondale on the front trying to set up Peter Sagan for the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 27 of 66

A Peter Sagan fan cheers on the passing peloton

A Peter Sagan fan cheers on the passing peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 28 of 66

Riders try to cool down

Riders try to cool down
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 29 of 66

Taylor Phinney and a Jamis rider on the attack

Taylor Phinney and a Jamis rider on the attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 30 of 66

Riders approach Pasadena

Riders approach Pasadena
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 31 of 66

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 32 of 66

The baking heat of California was present again today

The baking heat of California was present again today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 33 of 66

The peloton welcomes slightly cooler temperatures during Stage 7 at the Tour of California

The peloton welcomes slightly cooler temperatures during Stage 7 at the Tour of California
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 66

The peloton passes the southern California scenery on the way to Pasadena

The peloton passes the southern California scenery on the way to Pasadena
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 66

The breakaway during Stage 7 at the Tour of California

The breakaway during Stage 7 at the Tour of California
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 66

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) takes in some food and drinks

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) takes in some food and drinks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 66

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 66

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) shake hands at the start of Stage 7

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) shake hands at the start of Stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 66

The peloton climbs ruing Stage 7 at the Tour of California

The peloton climbs ruing Stage 7 at the Tour of California
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 66

Cycling fans enjoy a sprint finish in Pasadena

Cycling fans enjoy a sprint finish in Pasadena
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 66

Greg van Avermaet (BMC), Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) and Chad Haga (Giant-Shimano)

Greg van Avermaet (BMC), Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) and Chad Haga (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 66

Thor Hushovd (BMC Racing) took second place in the Stage 7 sprint

Thor Hushovd (BMC Racing) took second place in the Stage 7 sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 66

The jersey wearers following Stage 7 at the Tour of California

The jersey wearers following Stage 7 at the Tour of California
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 66

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) gets support from his teammates during Stage 7

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) gets support from his teammates during Stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 66

Pasadena, California, finish of Stage 7

Pasadena, California, finish of Stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 66

Tour of California Stage 7 finish in Pasadena

Tour of California Stage 7 finish in Pasadena
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 66

Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 66

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Will Routley (Optum)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Will Routley (Optum)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 66

Peter Sagan smiles at the fans on the Stage 7 podium

Peter Sagan smiles at the fans on the Stage 7 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 66

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins Tour of California Stage 7

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins Tour of California Stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 66

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) raises an arm in victory at the Tour of California

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) raises an arm in victory at the Tour of California
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 66

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins Stage 7

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins Stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 66

The peloton during Stage 7 Tour of California

The peloton during Stage 7 Tour of California
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 66

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) during Stage 7

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) during Stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 66

The start of Stage 7 Tour of California

The start of Stage 7 Tour of California
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 66

Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 66

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 66

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads the breakaway during Stage 7

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads the breakaway during Stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 66

The peloton races through canyon tunnels

The peloton races through canyon tunnels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 66

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 66

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 66

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 66

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crashes

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crashes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 66

Novo Nordisk's Martijn Verschoor

Novo Nordisk's Martijn Verschoor
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 66

Race leader Bradley Wiggins pleases his fans at the Tour of California

Race leader Bradley Wiggins pleases his fans at the Tour of California
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 66

Cannondale takes control of the peloton for Peter Sagan

Cannondale takes control of the peloton for Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

It took seven stages, but Peter Sagan has finally added to his Tour of California tally, finishing off fine work from his Cannondale team to win the sprint in Pasadena over BMC's Thor HushovdDanny van Poppel (Trek) was third.

The general classification remained the same at the top 10, with Wiggins safely in the yellow jersey heading into the final stage. Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) had no chance to gain time on the Sky rider, while Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano) maintained his podium position in third.

Saturday's stage win marked Sagan's 11th at the Tour California and his 60th professional win.

"I am very happy for the victory because I am a finish man, and today we did very, very good work," Sagan said. "It's a very important victory for me and the team, because I am always near the front from the first stage; fourth place, second place is not good, no?"

The 146.5km stage from Santa Clarita to Pasadena began with the usual non-threatening breakaway but ended in a dizzying series of turns on the 5km city circuit.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Ben King (Garmin-Sharp), Lars Boom (Belkin), Chad Haga (Giant-Shimano), Isaac Bolivar (UnitedHealthcare), Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly) and Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman) were the lucky riders to tackle the two classified climbs off the front. But Cannondale helped keep the gap to a minimum - theleaders only gained 2:35 before the long downhill run to Pasadena helped the peloton whittle down the gap to just 20 seconds by the entry to the circuit.

"I was kind of surprised the gap came down so much on the downhill," King said. "We had some big guys and some great descenders in that group. It was a little surprising to hear we were back down to 20 seconds, because I didn't think it was possible to go faster than we were on the downhill.

King and Van Avermaet, who was celebrating his 29th birthday, were the last survivors, and while there were a number of counter-attacks, it was always going to be a sprint.

"We didn't have too many minutes in front," Van Avermaet said of the late effort. "Just before we arrived at the circuit it was already 20 seconds, so we knew it would be hard. But once you're in the break you have to go full gas for it. I had a good guy with Ben King with me, and he was working pretty good. We tried to stay out front as long as possible."

Cannondale caught the leaders but eventually ran out of men for the finale, and Taylor Phinney took over to lead out Hushvod. But Sagan's daring and technical skills were unmatched by the Norwegian champion. The Slovakian dove through the final turns to the front and emerged with a healthy advantage at the line.

Wiggins was relieved to get through the day unscathed, happy that a break without Cannondale in it went so that Sagan's team would do the work. The long, fast descent and high-speed run into town could have been dangerous to his lead.

"It's never really done until you cross the line," he said. "With the speed we were going - you puncture then and you're not going to get back into the race, even with a change. We were wary about that. I'm just glad another day's down and it's down to tomorrow now."

Sunday's final stage is a short-but-difficult 122.4 km circuit race. Riders will do three laps of a 32.9km loop that features two category 4 climbs and one category 3, including three trips up the Rock Store climb. The stage finishes with three loops of a pancake flat 7.4km closing circuit. It could be another day for the sprinters who can climb, and it could mean another day of the sprinters' teams taking over the workload from Team Sky.

"It depends who's there, really, and how the race pans out at the start," Wiggins said. "I haven't really looked at the route yet, so I'll have to get back and have a look at it and try and think of all the scenarios that could happen tomorrow and work out a strategy. But I guess Peter [Sagan] will probably have another go if he's there. It's pretty difficult, and [Mark Cavendish] will probably not make it again."

Sagan raced on a similar circuit in the 2010 race. He finished 11th on that stage, and he said he remembers it as being very tough.

"I know these climbs," he said. "Every climb is hard. If they go slow maybe I can come in to sprint."

No matter how the stage plays out, Wiggins was confident that he could pull off the overall victory in Thousand Oaks.

"I think we'll continue to do the same thing - keep an eye on the Garmin guys," he said. "I'm sure we'll be alright."

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale3:24:33
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
3Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
4Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
8Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
10Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
12Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
13Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
14Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
15Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
16Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
17José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
18Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
19Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
20Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
21Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
22Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
23Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
24Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
25Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
26Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
27Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
28Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
29David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
30Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
31Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
32Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
33Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
34Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
35Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
36Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
37Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
38Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
39Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
40Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:12
41Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
42George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
43Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
44Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
45Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
46Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
47Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
48Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
49Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
51Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
52William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
53Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
54Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
55Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
56Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:17
57Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:00:29
58Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:35
59Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:00:37
60Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:01:04
61Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:01:19
62Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:35
63Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:01:49
64Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:02:36
65Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:39
66Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:06:16
67Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
68Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:21
69Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
70Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
71Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
72Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
73Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
74Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
75Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
76Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
77Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
78Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
79Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
80Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
81Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
82Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
83Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
84Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
85Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
86Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
87Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
88Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
89Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
90Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
91Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
92Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
93Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
94Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
95Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
96Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
97Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
98Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:06:33
99Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:15
100Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:08:12
101Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:47
102Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
103Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
104Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
105Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
106Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
107Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
108Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
109Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
110John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
111Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
112Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
113Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
114Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Points - Acton
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp5pts
2Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
3Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman1

Finish - 1st passage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp5pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
3Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Pasadena (Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale15pts
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team12
3Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing10
4Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura7
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano6
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge4
8Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
10Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1

KOM - Millcreek Summit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6pts
2Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
3Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing4
4Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
5Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp1

Upper Big Tujunga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
3Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp6
4Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano5
5Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing3:24:33
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
4Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
5Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
6Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:01:49
9Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:02:36
10Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:06:21
11Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
12Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
13Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
14Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
15Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:08:12

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team10:13:39
2Orica GreenEDGE
3Team Giant-Shimano
4Team NetApp-Endura
5Belkin Pro Cycling Team
6Trek Factory Racing
7Garmin-Sharp
8Jamis - Hagens Berman
9Cannondale0:00:12
10UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:24
11Team Sky0:00:41
12Bissell Development Team0:01:49
13Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:33
14Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:12:42
15Omega Pharma-QuickStep
16Team Novo Nordisk

Most courageous
Rider Name (Country) Team
Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky25:28:15
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:30
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:48
4Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:02
5Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:02:14
6Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:30
7Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:02:39
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:01
9Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:03:05
10David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:06
11Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:19
12Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:03:45
13Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:03:57
14George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:04:23
15Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:04:27
16Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:51
17Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:07:30
18Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:08:00
19Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:23
20Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:09:28
21Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:02
22Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:10:07
23Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:59
24Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:11:20
25Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:12:40
26Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:16:16
27Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:16:31
28Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:17:11
29Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:18:34
30Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:19:36
31Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:19:43
32Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:11
33Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:20
34Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:20:45
35Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:26:53
36Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:27:56
37Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:20
38Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:30:15
39Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:31:11
40Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:39
41Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:31:57
42Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:32:54
43Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:33:43
44Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:36:08
45Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:36:43
46Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:36:52
47Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:37:26
48Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:38:00
49Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:38:17
50Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:39:21
51Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:39:51
52Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:40:04
53Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:40:11
54Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:40:17
55Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:40:25
56Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:40:35
57Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:41:37
58Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:42:21
59Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:43:53
60Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:44:20
61Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:45:05
62Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:45:07
63Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:46:12
64Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:46:49
65Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:46:55
66Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:47:12
67Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:47:28
68John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:48:41
69Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:49:11
70Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:49:56
71Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:50:29
72José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:52:12
73Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:52:36
74Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:54:26
75Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:54:31
76Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:54:55
77Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:55:01
78Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:55:27
79Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:55:40
80Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:55:45
81Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:57:09
82Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:57:13
83Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:57:27
84Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:57:55
85Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1:00:00
86Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:01:11
87William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:01:52
88John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1:03:09
89Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:03:17
90Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1:03:41
91Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale1:03:42
92Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:04:16
93Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura1:04:33
94Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:06:55
95Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk1:07:37
96Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:08:00
97Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing1:08:08
98Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:08:49
99Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman1:08:57
100Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:09:14
101Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman1:09:38
102Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
103Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1:09:58
104Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:10:05
105Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:10:56
106Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1:11:25
107Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge1:11:32
108Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:11:38
109Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:11:53
110Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky1:16:23
111Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:16:58
112Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:17:09
113Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp1:17:11
114Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale1:26:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale37pts
2Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing21
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team19
4William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies19
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team19
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano18
7Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team17
8Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
9Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
10Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team12
11Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team11
12Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk11
13Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp10
14Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp10
15Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
16Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
17Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing7
18Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura7
19Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura6
20Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
22Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team6
23Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
24Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman6
25Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
26Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano5
27Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
28Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale5
29Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
30Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano4
31Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge4
32Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk4
33Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
34Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
35Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
36Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
37Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura2
38Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura1
39David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura1
40Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman1
41Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
42Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
43John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

King of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies42pts
2Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge24
3Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team23
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp21
5Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team17
6David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura15
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge14
8Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis13
9Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky13
10Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp13
11Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman13
12Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team13
13Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team11
14Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura10
15Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman10
16Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano9
17Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team9
18Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp7
19Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
20Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky7
21Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp6
22Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
23Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky6
24Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
25Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
26Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano5
27Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team5
28Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
29Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing4
30Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura3
31Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team3
32George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale2
33Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk2
34Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team2
35Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
36Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing1
37Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1
38Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano25:30:03
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:26
3Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:03

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp76:30:46
2Team Giant-Shimano0:04:22
3Orica GreenEDGE0:05:53
4Team NetApp-Endura0:14:40
5Jamis - Hagens Berman0:15:36
6Trek Factory Racing0:22:04
7Team Sky0:23:56
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:25:30
9Cannondale0:34:04
10BMC Racing Team0:37:31
11UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:01:33
12Bissell Development Team1:16:25
13Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies1:21:41
14Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis1:36:03
15Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:42:28
16Team Novo Nordisk2:05:46

 

