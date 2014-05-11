Image 1 of 49 A photo finish to decide the winner of stage one. Mark Cavendish won the blazing fast opening stage of the 2014 Tour of California by a razor-thin margin over Gent-Wevelgem winner John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) in Sacramento. The Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider took the win and first race lead after race officials reviewed the photo finish, winning by mere millimeters.

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) got past Tour of California stage win record-holder Peter Sagan (Cannondale) to take third. Cavendish now leads the general classification over Degenkolb heading into Monday's 20km individual time trial in Folsom.

"I won Milan-San Remo by 10cm and I knew I won," Cavendish said, recalling some of the other close finishes in his career. "I lost a stage of the Giro by three centimeters and I knew I had lost. Today was the first time in my career that I didn't know the result until it was confirmed to me. John was strong in the finale, but my team did the perfect job to keep me in good position. I'm very happy with the win today."

Cavendish and his Omega Pharma teammates were not simply waiting for a bunch sprint on the 198km stage. Just before the day's breakaway of six - Tom Leezer (Belkin), Isaac Bolivar (UnitedHealthcare), Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk), Will Routley (Optum), Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Bissell Development Team) - were caught, Omega Pharma conspired with Team Sky to split the bunch in the crosswinds and try to shatter the field. The move succeeded, and a small lead group of about 22 riders that peeled away caught the breakaway with 54.6km remaining.

With the original breakaway riders and others falling back, the lead group consisted of 18 riders, including Sky's Bradley Wiggins, sprinters Matt Goss (Orica), Hofland and BMC's Greg Van Avermaet. Cannondale, which missed the group, waited patiently before putting in an effort to close down the gap.

Despite the best efforts of Omega Pharma's Tom Boonen, Wiggins and Taylor Phinney (BMC), the winds did not favor the split, and by 22km to go the peloton was back together.

"I figured it would come back, but it was a good group," Phinney said. "It was too bad for us because we didn't have [Peter] Stetina in that group, otherwise Greg and I would have given it full gas. The Omega Pharma guys were pulling hard, and obviously Sky was with Wiggins. If Wiggins hadn't been there we could have gone faster, but we all knew it was a headwind run into the finish, and there are a lot of teams here that want to do a sprint."

Attacks flew over the next 10km, but only one: Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Keil Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) and Gregory Daniel (Bissell) was non-threatening enough to stick. Reijnen was the last man caught with 4km to go as the peloton flew around the three finishing circuits in downtown Sacramento.

Cannondale took control of the sprint, but Sagan's team left it too late, and it was Degenkolb and Cavendish who rocketed to the line, side by side. Degenkolb had an early advantage, but he couldn't hold off the final charge to the line from Cavendish.

"My team did a great job to do a perfect lead out for me, and I had to do a good sprint in the end," Degenkolb said. "Sometimes it's just one or two centimeters, but you can feel it straight away. It was very close today. I knew that [Cavendish] was right behind me, but I also new that I was going to do a long sprint. I planned it well; I didn't go too early or too late.

In the end, I saw him on the right side coming. Slowly but surely he was there. I knew at the line he won, that I was too slow."

Optum's Routley won the sole mountain sprint to take that jersey for the next two stages, finishing off the team's plan heading into Monday's time trial.

"There was no shortage of wind today," Routely said of the day's major challenge. "We wanted to go for the KOM because we could have the jersey for two stages with no KOM tomorrow."

Cavendish took the lead in the points classification along with the overall race lead. Bissell's Geoghegan Hart now leads the young rider classification thanks to the time bonuses taken out on the road. Novo Nordisk's Planet earned the jersey for most courageous rider.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4:44:17 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 5 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 6 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 7 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 12 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 13 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 15 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 16 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 17 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 18 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 19 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 20 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 21 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 22 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 23 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 24 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 25 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 26 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 27 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 29 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 31 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 32 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 33 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman 34 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 35 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 36 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 37 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 38 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 39 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 40 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 41 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 43 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 44 Ted King (USA) Cannondale 45 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 46 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 47 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 48 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 49 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 50 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 51 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 52 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 53 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 54 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 55 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 56 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 57 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 58 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 59 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 60 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 61 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 62 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 63 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 64 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 65 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 66 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 67 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 68 Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 69 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 70 Ben King (USA) Garmin Sharp 71 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 72 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 73 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 74 Janier Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 75 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 76 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 77 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 78 Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 79 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 80 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 81 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 82 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 83 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 84 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 85 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 86 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 87 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 88 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 89 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 90 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 91 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 92 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 93 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 94 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 95 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:19 96 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 97 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 98 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:35 99 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:38 100 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 101 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 102 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 103 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 104 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:00:41 105 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:54 106 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 107 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:58 108 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 109 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 110 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 111 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:11 112 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:18 113 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:48 114 Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:40 115 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:37 116 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 117 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:13 118 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 119 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:13:58 120 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 121 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:13:58 122 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 123 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 124 Luis Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 125 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 126 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 127 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 128 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman

Sprint 1 - Lincoln # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 3 3 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Sprint 2 - Auburn # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 3 3 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Sacramento # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 5 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 3 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 12 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 7 5 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 6 6 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 5 7 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 8 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 10 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - CA 49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 pts 2 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 3 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 3 5 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4:44:17 2 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 3 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 4 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 6 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 10 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 11 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 13 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 14 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 15 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:38 17 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:54 18 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:58 19 Luis Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale 14:12:51 2 Bissell Development Team 3 Team Giant-Shimano 4 Trek Factory Racing 5 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 6 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Orica GreenEDGE 9 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 Team NetApp-Endura 11 Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Jamis - Hagens Berman 13 Team Novo Nordisk 14 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 15 Team Sky 16 Garmin-Sharp

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4:44:07 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:04 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:10 6 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 7 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 8 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 13 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 14 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 16 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 17 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 18 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 19 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 20 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 21 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 22 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 23 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 24 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 26 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 27 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 28 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 29 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 30 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 31 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 32 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 33 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 34 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman 35 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 36 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 37 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 38 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 40 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 41 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 42 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 44 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 45 Ted King (USA) Cannondale 46 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 47 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 48 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 49 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 50 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 51 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 52 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 53 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 54 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 55 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 56 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 57 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 58 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 59 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 60 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 61 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 62 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 63 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 64 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 65 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 66 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 67 Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 68 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 69 Ben King (USA) Garmin Sharp 70 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 71 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 72 Janier Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 73 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 74 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 75 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 76 Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 77 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 78 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 79 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 80 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 81 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 82 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 83 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 84 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 85 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 86 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 87 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 88 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 89 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 90 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 91 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 92 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 93 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 94 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:30 95 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 96 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 97 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 98 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:45 99 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 100 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:46 101 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:48 102 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 103 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 104 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:00:51 105 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:03 106 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:04 107 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:08 108 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 109 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 110 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 111 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:21 112 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:28 113 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:58 114 Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:44 115 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:46 116 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:22 117 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:12:23 118 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 119 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:14:08 120 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 121 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 122 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 123 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 124 Luis Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 125 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 126 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 127 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 128 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 12 3 Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 7 6 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 6 7 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 6 8 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 5 9 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 5 10 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 11 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 12 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 13 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 14 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 15 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 16 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 17 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 pts 2 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 3 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 3 5 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 4:44:13 2 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:04 3 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 4 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 5 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 7 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 10 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 11 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 13 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 14 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 15 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:39 17 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:58 18 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:02 19 Luis Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis