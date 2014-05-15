Image 1 of 58 Taylor Phinney (BMC) celebrates his impressive solo victory on stage five (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 58 Taylor Phinney (BMC) can't quite believe what he's just done (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 58 Taylor Phinney (BMC) takes a bow (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 58 The top three from stage five (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 58 Cows watch as the race rolls past (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 58 Today was a busy day at the back of the caravan because of the hot weather (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 58 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) happy to be done with another long day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 58 The peloton wasn’t ready to chase hard in today's heat (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 58 Most teams were represented at the front through today's stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 58 Bradley Wiggins BMC Racing’s Taylor Phinney got the win he wanted at the Tour of California when he soloed to the Stage 5 finish line in Santa Barbara on Thursday. The American time trial specialist attacked on the descent off of San Marcos Pass and won the race with few seconds to spare ahead of a dwindled bunch sprint led by Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge).

"It's huge to win at home, in front of a home crowd," Phinney said. "I'm from Colorado but I spend a lot of time in Santa Barbara, and I've done that descent many times. It's always special to win, but to win like that is the best way.

"I was never 100 per cent confident, but I knew that with 5km to go I had 30 seconds ... but that road along the coast took a long time. I just went for it, and once I could feel the energy of the crowd - we live for that magic of the moment - it was very special."

There was no change to the overall classification with Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) leading the race by 28 seconds ahead of Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) and 1:09 minutes ahead of Tiago Machado.

"Everyone felt the heat today," Wiggins said. "That was the hottest day I’ve ever experienced on my bike. Some guys will suffer for it, but it’s the same for everyone. I rode Mountain High and know what to expect. They are predicting cooler temperatures tomorrow, so that will be good for everyone."

The peloton lined up on the historic Pismo Beach Pier for the start of the fifth stage of the Tour of California. The warm weather continued with temperatures in the high 90s Fahrenheit. The 173.8km stage was rolling and included a late-race climb over San Marcos Pass before descending into Santa Barbara.

An early move went that included Michael Schär (BMC Racing), Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing), Maarten Wynants (Belkin), Isaac Bolivar (UnitedHealthcare), Iker Camano (NetApp-Endura) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis).

Van Poppel took full points at the first intermediate sprint in Arroyo Grande, 25km into the race, and Camano picked them up at the second sprint in Nipomo, 35.5km into the race.

Wynants was the highest placed on GC, sitting 9:44 minutes behind Wiggins, however, Team Sky, with some help from Cannondale, kept the breakaway at a safe two-minute lead and reduced the gap to under a minute near the base of San Marcos Pass.

Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) made a move out of the peloton at the base of San Marcos Pass. The attack was rather expected, a typical Voigt move, and a smiliar moved that he made before winning in Avila Beach last year. This time he wasn’t as successful and was brought back a few minutes later.

Wynants was the last of the breakaway riders to make an attack but he was reabsorbed into the field partway up the climb. The field was together in a long sraight line with Team Sky and Cannondale setting a quick pace.

Sagan, who was still in the group toward the top of the climb, sent more of his Cannondale teammate George Bennett to the front to increase the speeds, just enough for him to stay with the main group while also getting rid of other potential sprint threats.

The first attack came from Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis-Hagens Berman), a rider who showed his climbing potential after winning atop Mogollon at the Tour of the Gila. early this season. The Colombia gained a few meters on the field before being caught.

Will Routely (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) jumped out of the field near the top of the climb to pick up full points in the King of the Mountain competition. The Canadian won previous day’s fourth stage in Cambria and was leading both the KOM and the Sprint competitions heading into the fifth stage.

“I think some of the other guys who had point weren’t in the group anymore,” Routley said. “I felt good on that last climb and thought that if I could sprint for it then I’d be secure with the point I have now.”

Routley was planning on contesting the potential bunch spring aswell, however, his GC teammate Carter Jones flatted on the climb and he stopped to give him a wheel.

Phinney snuck off the front of the field in a tuck position on the descent, gaining 25 seconds. The time trial specialist was a threat to the other team’s sprinters left in the main field, all except for Greg van Avermaet, who sat in the field protected from the wind on the descent with 20km to go.

When asked why he decided to attack on the descent, Phinney said, “"Stupidity maybe? Sometimes you just have a voice inside that says go. I know I can go downhill faster than everyone else, mainly because I weigh more than everyone else. Something inside me said to go for it. I got to the bottom with a gap and said, 'well, I'm committed now.' I kept getting splits from the moto and it was looking good. The more I went the more painful it got, but I knew it would be worth it if I made it. It's the best way to win, like that."

Cannondale rallied their leadout to help set up Sagan for the final sprint followed by Orica-GreenEdge for its sprinter, Goss. Phinney, however, was completely committed to his solo move and increased his lead to 40 seconds as he raced into Santa Barbara.

Results

Stage 5 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:59:33 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:12 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 7 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 11 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman 12 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 14 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 15 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 16 Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 17 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 18 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 19 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 20 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 21 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 22 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 23 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 24 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 25 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 26 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 27 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 28 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 29 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 30 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 31 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 32 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 33 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 34 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 37 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 38 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 39 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 40 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 41 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 42 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 43 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 44 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 45 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:01:23 46 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:12 47 José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:51 48 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 49 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 50 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 51 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 52 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 53 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 54 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 55 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 56 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 57 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 58 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 59 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 60 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 61 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 62 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 63 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 64 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 65 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 66 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 67 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 68 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 69 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 70 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 71 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 72 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 73 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 74 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 75 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 76 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 77 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 78 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 79 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 80 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 81 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 82 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 83 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 84 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 85 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 86 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 87 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:30 88 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 89 Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:45 90 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 91 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 92 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 93 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 94 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:43 95 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 96 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 97 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 98 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 99 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 100 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 101 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 102 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 103 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 104 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 105 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 106 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 107 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 108 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 109 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 110 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 111 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 112 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 113 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 114 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 115 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 116 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 117 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 118 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 119 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 120 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 121 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 122 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Points - Arroyo Grande # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 5 pts 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 1

Nippomo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 5 pts 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Santa Barbara (Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 12 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 7 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 5 7 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 4 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 2 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 1

KOM - San Marcos Pass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 pts 2 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 9 3 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 7 4 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 6 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 5 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 4 7 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3:59:45 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 5 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 6 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 8 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 9 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:39 10 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 11 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 12 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 14 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 15 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:33 16 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:31 17 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 11:59:03 2 Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:12 3 Jamis - Hagens Berman 4 Team NetApp-Endura 5 Orica GreenEdge 6 Garmin-Sharp 7 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Cannondale 9 Team Sky 10 Trek Factory Racing 11 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:03:51 12 Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:30 13 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 14 Bissell Development Team 15 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:24

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 17:53:36 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:28 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:09 4 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:25 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:14 6 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:28 7 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:29 8 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:31 9 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:33 10 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:02:34 11 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:49 12 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:59 13 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:32 14 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:03:39 15 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:46 16 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:03:49 17 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:12 18 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 19 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:04:39 20 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:31 21 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:06:42 22 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:06:45 23 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:07:15 24 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:07:22 25 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:07:48 26 Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:08:26 27 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:51 28 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:09:15 29 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:09:48 30 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:17 31 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:10:23 32 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:33 33 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:13 34 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:11:24 35 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:11:54 36 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:10 37 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:23 38 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:13:49 39 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:03 40 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:46 41 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:15:25 42 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:15:43 43 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:07 44 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:16:18 45 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:16:24 46 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:16:38 47 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:09 48 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:17:44 49 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:18:16 50 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:18:44 51 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:19:00 52 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:03 53 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:19:07 54 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:21:01 55 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:55 56 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:49 57 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:58 58 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:23:02 59 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:23:10 60 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:31 61 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:23:35 62 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:23:38 63 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:24:56 64 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:25:16 65 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:25:19 66 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:25:59 67 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:26:03 68 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:26:04 69 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:26:15 70 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:26:19 71 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:26:24 72 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:26:26 73 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:26:29 74 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:26:42 75 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:26:47 76 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:26:50 77 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:26:51 78 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:27:17 79 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:27:52 80 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:28:11 81 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:28:39 82 José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:30:00 83 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:34 84 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:32:22 85 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:32:36 86 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:32:37 87 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:32:45 88 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:32:56 89 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:32:58 90 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:33:54 91 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:34:06 92 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:34:07 93 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:34:14 94 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:34:34 95 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:34:41 96 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:34:43 97 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:34:44 98 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:34:49 99 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:35:07 100 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:35:35 101 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:35:36 102 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:35:48 103 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:36:08 104 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:14 105 Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:37:07 106 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:38:43 107 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:39:03 108 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:39:51 109 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:39:59 110 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:41:07 111 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:41:09 112 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:41:14 113 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:42:43 114 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:42:44 115 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:42:46 116 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:43:40 117 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:45:39 118 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:47:00 119 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:47:25 120 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:48:11 121 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:51:05 122 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:55:47

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 22 pts 2 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 19 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 5 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 17 6 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 7 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 12 9 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 11 10 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 11 11 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 12 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 13 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 7 15 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 6 16 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 17 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 6 18 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 6 19 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 20 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 5 21 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 22 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 5 23 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 4 24 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 26 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 27 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 2 28 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 29 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 1 30 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 31 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 32 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 42 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 16 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 4 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 13 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 10 6 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 10 7 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 9 8 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 8 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 7 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 7 12 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 7 13 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 14 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 15 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 6 16 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 6 17 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 6 18 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 19 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 5 20 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 21 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 22 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 23 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 3 24 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 3 25 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 2 26 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 27 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 1 28 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1 29 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1 30 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 17:55:01 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:49 3 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:34 4 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:47 5 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:05:50 6 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:50 7 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:38 8 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:14:53 9 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:17:35 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:24 11 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:23:51 12 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:24:59 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:25:01 14 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:30:57 15 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:31:33 16 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:37:18 17 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:45:35