Tour of California: Phinney wins stage 5 with late attack

Wiggins remains in leader's yellow jersey

Image 1 of 58

Taylor Phinney (BMC) celebrates his impressive solo victory on stage five

Taylor Phinney (BMC) celebrates his impressive solo victory on stage five
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 58

Taylor Phinney (BMC) can't quite believe what he's just done

Taylor Phinney (BMC) can't quite believe what he's just done
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 58

Taylor Phinney (BMC) takes a bow

Taylor Phinney (BMC) takes a bow
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 58

The top three from stage five

The top three from stage five
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 58

Cows watch as the race rolls past

Cows watch as the race rolls past
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 58

Today was a busy day at the back of the caravan because of the hot weather

Today was a busy day at the back of the caravan because of the hot weather
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 58

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) happy to be done with another long day

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) happy to be done with another long day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 58

The peloton wasn’t ready to chase hard in today's heat

The peloton wasn’t ready to chase hard in today's heat
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 58

Most teams were represented at the front through today's stage

Most teams were represented at the front through today's stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 58

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) spends another stage in yellow

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) spends another stage in yellow
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 58

Today’s top three for the stage

Today’s top three for the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 58

The bunch comes to the finish to round out the podium

The bunch comes to the finish to round out the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 58

Phinney celebrates his win

Phinney celebrates his win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 58

Fans reach for a photo as Taylor Phinney (BMC) comes into the finish

Fans reach for a photo as Taylor Phinney (BMC) comes into the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 58

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the way to his win

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the way to his win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 58

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the descent after his attack

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the descent after his attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 58

Will Routley (Optum) goes for the final KOM points of the day

Will Routley (Optum) goes for the final KOM points of the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 58

Riders poured water on legs and heads to try to keep cool

Riders poured water on legs and heads to try to keep cool
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 58

Will Routley (Optum) moves to the front

Will Routley (Optum) moves to the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 58

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the way down to Santa Barbara

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the way down to Santa Barbara
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 58

Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) launches an attack near the top of the final climb

Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) launches an attack near the top of the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 58

Cannondale was not going to let the break get so far up the road today

Cannondale was not going to let the break get so far up the road today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 58

Jamis gets organized to launch an attack on the final climb

Jamis gets organized to launch an attack on the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 58

Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) near the front on the climb

Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) near the front on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 58

Riders roll out of Pismo Beach for today's stage

Riders roll out of Pismo Beach for today's stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 58

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) back in the bunch on the climb

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) back in the bunch on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 58

Today’s break never got much of a gap on the field

Today’s break never got much of a gap on the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 58

Taylor Phinney (BMC) hydrates during the day

Taylor Phinney (BMC) hydrates during the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 58

Thor Hushovd (BMC) gets ice bags and water bottles for the team

Thor Hushovd (BMC) gets ice bags and water bottles for the team
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 58

Jens Voigt (Trek) gets some info from the team car

Jens Voigt (Trek) gets some info from the team car
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 58

The peloton passes through strawberry fields

The peloton passes through strawberry fields
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 58

The break began working early in the day

The break began working early in the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 58

Todays race started on the Pismo Beach pier

Todays race started on the Pismo Beach pier
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Carlos Verona

Carlos Verona

Carlos Verona
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 58

Mark Cavendish after the stage

Mark Cavendish after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matteo Trentin

Matteo Trentin

Matteo Trentin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 58

The start of stage five

The start of stage five
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 58

Mark Cavendish getting a hand from the mechanic

Mark Cavendish getting a hand from the mechanic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 58

Jens Mouris on bidon duty

Jens Mouris on bidon duty
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 58

Wiggins being looked after by Team Sky

Wiggins being looked after by Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 58

Omega Pharma-Quick Step's Tom Boonen

Omega Pharma-Quick Step's Tom Boonen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 58

BMC's swiss national champion Michael Schär

BMC's swiss national champion Michael Schär
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 58

The rider passing through hot Californian country

The rider passing through hot Californian country
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 58

Nicolas Lefrancois (Novo Nordisk)

Nicolas Lefrancois (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 58

Getting a hand from the moto

Getting a hand from the moto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 58

Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge)

Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 58

Ian Boswell (Sky) on the front

Ian Boswell (Sky) on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 58

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) keeps the pedals rolling over

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) keeps the pedals rolling over
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The breakaway

The breakaway

The breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 58

Jens Voigt (Trek) attacks

Jens Voigt (Trek) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 58

A hot day to be wearing all black

A hot day to be wearing all black
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 58

Fans try to get the shot

Fans try to get the shot
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 58

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) gives a small wave to the crowd

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) gives a small wave to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 58

Peter Sagan in the green jersey

Peter Sagan in the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 58

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The jersey wearers

The jersey wearers

The jersey wearers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing’s Taylor Phinney got the win he wanted at the Tour of California when he soloed to the Stage 5 finish line in Santa Barbara on Thursday. The American time trial specialist attacked on the descent off of San Marcos Pass and won the race with few seconds to spare ahead of a dwindled bunch sprint led by Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge).

"It's huge to win at home, in front of a home crowd," Phinney said. "I'm from Colorado but I spend a lot of time in Santa Barbara, and I've done that descent many times. It's always special to win, but to win like that is the best way.

"I was never 100 per cent confident, but I knew that with 5km to go I had 30 seconds ... but that road along the coast took a long time. I just went for it, and once I could feel the energy of the crowd - we live for that magic of the moment - it was very special."

There was no change to the overall classification with Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) leading the race by 28 seconds ahead of Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) and 1:09 minutes ahead of Tiago Machado.

"Everyone felt the heat today," Wiggins said. "That was the hottest day I’ve ever experienced on my bike. Some guys will suffer for it, but it’s the same for everyone. I rode Mountain High and know what to expect. They are predicting cooler temperatures tomorrow, so that will be good for everyone."

The peloton lined up on the historic Pismo Beach Pier for the start of the fifth stage of the Tour of California. The warm weather continued with temperatures in the high 90s Fahrenheit. The 173.8km stage was rolling and included a late-race climb over San Marcos Pass before descending into Santa Barbara.

An early move went that included Michael Schär (BMC Racing), Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing), Maarten Wynants (Belkin), Isaac Bolivar (UnitedHealthcare), Iker Camano (NetApp-Endura) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis).

Van Poppel took full points at the first intermediate sprint in Arroyo Grande, 25km into the race, and Camano picked them up at the second sprint in Nipomo, 35.5km into the race.

Wynants was the highest placed on GC, sitting 9:44 minutes behind Wiggins, however, Team Sky, with some help from Cannondale, kept the breakaway at a safe two-minute lead and reduced the gap to under a minute near the base of San Marcos Pass.

Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) made a move out of the peloton at the base of San Marcos Pass. The attack was rather expected, a typical Voigt move, and a smiliar moved that he made before winning in Avila Beach last year. This time he wasn’t as successful and was brought back a few minutes later.

Wynants was the last of the breakaway riders to make an attack but he was reabsorbed into the field partway up the climb. The field was together in a long sraight line with Team Sky and Cannondale setting a quick pace.

Sagan, who was still in the group toward the top of the climb, sent more of his Cannondale teammate George Bennett to the front to increase the speeds, just enough for him to stay with the main group while also getting rid of other potential sprint threats.

The first attack came from Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis-Hagens Berman), a rider who showed his climbing potential after winning atop Mogollon at the Tour of the Gila. early this season. The Colombia gained a few meters on the field before being caught.

Will Routely (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) jumped out of the field near the top of the climb to pick up full points in the King of the Mountain competition. The Canadian won previous day’s fourth stage in Cambria and was leading both the KOM and the Sprint competitions heading into the fifth stage.

“I think some of the other guys who had point weren’t in the group anymore,” Routley said. “I felt good on that last climb and thought that if I could sprint for it then I’d be secure with the point I have now.”

Routley was planning on contesting the potential bunch spring aswell, however, his GC teammate Carter Jones flatted on the climb and he stopped to give him a wheel.

Phinney snuck off the front of the field in a tuck position on the descent, gaining 25 seconds. The time trial specialist was a threat to the other team’s sprinters left in the main field, all except for Greg van Avermaet, who sat in the field protected from the wind on the descent with 20km to go.

When asked why he decided to attack on the descent, Phinney said, “"Stupidity maybe? Sometimes you just have a voice inside that says go. I know I can go downhill faster than everyone else, mainly because I weigh more than everyone else. Something inside me said to go for it. I got to the bottom with a gap and said, 'well, I'm committed now.' I kept getting splits from the moto and it was looking good. The more I went the more painful it got, but I knew it would be worth it if I made it. It's the best way to win, like that."

Cannondale rallied their leadout to help set up Sagan for the final sprint followed by Orica-GreenEdge for its sprinter, Goss. Phinney, however, was completely committed to his solo move and increased his lead to 40 seconds as he raced into Santa Barbara.

 

Results

Stage 5 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team3:59:33
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:12
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
7Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
11Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman
12Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
14Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
15Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
16Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
17Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
18Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
19Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
20Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
21Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
22Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
23Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
24Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
25David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
26Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
27Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
28Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
29Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
30Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
31Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
32Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
33Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
34Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
37Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
38Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
39Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
40Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
41George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
42Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
43Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
44Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
45Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:01:23
46Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:00:12
47José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:51
48Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
49Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
50Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
51Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
52Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
53Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
54Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
55Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
56Edward King (USA) Cannondale
57Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
58William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
59Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
60John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
61Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
62Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
63Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
64Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
65Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
66Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
67Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
68Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
69Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
70Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
71Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
72Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
73John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
74Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
75Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
76Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
77Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
78Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
79Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
80Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
81Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
82Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
83Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
84Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
85Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
86Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
87Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:30
88Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
89Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:45
90Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
91David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
92Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
93Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
94Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:43
95Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
96Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
97Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
98Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
99Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
100Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
101Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
102Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
103Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
104Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
105Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
106Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
107Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
108Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
109Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
110Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
111Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
112Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
113Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
114Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
115Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
116Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
117Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
118Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
119Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
120Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
121Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
122Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Points - Arroyo Grande
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing5pts
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura1

Nippomo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura5pts
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Santa Barbara (Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale12
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing7
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano5
7Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano4
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
9Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura2
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura1

KOM - San Marcos Pass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10pts
2Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team9
3Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky7
4Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky6
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky5
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp4
7Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3:59:45
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
3Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
5Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
6Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
8Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
9Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:39
10Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
11Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
12Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
14Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
15Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:10:33
16Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:31
17Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team11:59:03
2Team Giant-Shimano0:00:12
3Jamis - Hagens Berman
4Team NetApp-Endura
5Orica GreenEdge
6Garmin-Sharp
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Cannondale
9Team Sky
10Trek Factory Racing
11Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:03:51
12Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:30
13Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
14Bissell Development Team
15Belkin Pro Cycling Team
16Team Novo Nordisk0:14:24

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky17:53:36
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:28
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:09
4Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:25
5Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:02:14
6Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:28
7Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:02:29
8Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:31
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:33
10Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:02:34
11Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:49
12Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:59
13Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:03:32
14Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:03:39
15David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:46
16George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:03:49
17Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:12
18Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
19Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:04:39
20Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:31
21Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:06:42
22Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:06:45
23Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:07:15
24Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:07:22
25Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:07:48
26Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:08:26
27Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:51
28Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:09:15
29Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:09:48
30Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:17
31Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:10:23
32Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:33
33Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:11:13
34Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:11:24
35Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:11:54
36Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:13:10
37Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:23
38Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:13:49
39Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:14:03
40Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:14:46
41Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:15:25
42Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:15:43
43Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:16:07
44Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:16:18
45Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:16:24
46Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:38
47Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:09
48Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:17:44
49Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:18:16
50Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:18:44
51Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:19:00
52Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:03
53Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:19:07
54Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:21:01
55Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:55
56Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:22:49
57Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:22:58
58Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:23:02
59Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:23:10
60Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:23:31
61Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:35
62Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:23:38
63Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:24:56
64Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25:16
65Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:25:19
66John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:25:59
67Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26:03
68John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:26:04
69Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:26:15
70Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:26:19
71Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:26:24
72Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:26:26
73Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:26:29
74Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:42
75Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:26:47
76Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26:50
77Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:26:51
78Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:27:17
79Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:27:52
80Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:28:11
81Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:28:39
82José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:30:00
83Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:30:34
84Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:32:22
85Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:32:36
86Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:32:37
87Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:32:45
88Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:32:56
89Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:32:58
90Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:33:54
91Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:34:06
92Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:34:07
93Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:34:14
94Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:34:34
95Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:34:41
96Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:34:43
97Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:34:44
98Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:34:49
99Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:35:07
100Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:35:35
101Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:35:36
102Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:35:48
103Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:36:08
104Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:36:14
105Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:37:07
106Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:38:43
107William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:39:03
108Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:39:51
109Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:39:59
110Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:41:07
111Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:41:09
112David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:41:14
113Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:42:43
114Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:42:44
115Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:42:46
116Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:43:40
117Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:45:39
118Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:47:00
119Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:47:25
120Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:48:11
121Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:51:05
122Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:55:47

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale22pts
2William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies19
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team19
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team18
5Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team17
6Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
7Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano12
9Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing11
10Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk11
11Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
13Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing7
15Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura6
16Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
17Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team6
18Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman6
19Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
20Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano5
21Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
22Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale5
23Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano4
24Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
26Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
27Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura2
28Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
29Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura1
30Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
31Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
32John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies42pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp16
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team13
4Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman13
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura10
6Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman10
7Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team9
8Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano8
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky7
11Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge7
12Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky7
13Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
14Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team6
15Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp6
16Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky6
17David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk6
18Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
19Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team5
20Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
21Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
22Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
23Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura3
24Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team3
25Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team2
26Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
27Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing1
28Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1
29Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1
30Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano17:55:01
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:49
3Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:34
4Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:47
5Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:05:50
6Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:50
7Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:12:38
8Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:14:53
9Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:17:35
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:21:24
11Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:51
12Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:24:59
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:25:01
14Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:30:57
15Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:31:33
16Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:37:18
17Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:45:35

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp53:46:28
2Orica GreenEdge0:00:41
3Team Giant-Shimano0:02:25
4Trek Factory Racing0:05:14
5Jamis - Hagens Berman0:09:26
6Team NetApp-Endura0:09:29
7Cannondale0:09:56
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:43
9Team Sky0:18:51
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:44
11BMC Racing Team0:24:48
12Bissell Development Team0:35:48
13Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies0:37:17
14Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:37:18
15Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:49:21
16Team Novo Nordisk0:52:43

 

