Tour of California: Phinney wins stage 5 with late attack
Wiggins remains in leader's yellow jersey
Stage 5: Pismo Beach - Santa Barbara
BMC Racing’s Taylor Phinney got the win he wanted at the Tour of California when he soloed to the Stage 5 finish line in Santa Barbara on Thursday. The American time trial specialist attacked on the descent off of San Marcos Pass and won the race with few seconds to spare ahead of a dwindled bunch sprint led by Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge).
"It's huge to win at home, in front of a home crowd," Phinney said. "I'm from Colorado but I spend a lot of time in Santa Barbara, and I've done that descent many times. It's always special to win, but to win like that is the best way.
"I was never 100 per cent confident, but I knew that with 5km to go I had 30 seconds ... but that road along the coast took a long time. I just went for it, and once I could feel the energy of the crowd - we live for that magic of the moment - it was very special."
There was no change to the overall classification with Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) leading the race by 28 seconds ahead of Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) and 1:09 minutes ahead of Tiago Machado.
"Everyone felt the heat today," Wiggins said. "That was the hottest day I’ve ever experienced on my bike. Some guys will suffer for it, but it’s the same for everyone. I rode Mountain High and know what to expect. They are predicting cooler temperatures tomorrow, so that will be good for everyone."
The peloton lined up on the historic Pismo Beach Pier for the start of the fifth stage of the Tour of California. The warm weather continued with temperatures in the high 90s Fahrenheit. The 173.8km stage was rolling and included a late-race climb over San Marcos Pass before descending into Santa Barbara.
An early move went that included Michael Schär (BMC Racing), Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing), Maarten Wynants (Belkin), Isaac Bolivar (UnitedHealthcare), Iker Camano (NetApp-Endura) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis).
Van Poppel took full points at the first intermediate sprint in Arroyo Grande, 25km into the race, and Camano picked them up at the second sprint in Nipomo, 35.5km into the race.
Wynants was the highest placed on GC, sitting 9:44 minutes behind Wiggins, however, Team Sky, with some help from Cannondale, kept the breakaway at a safe two-minute lead and reduced the gap to under a minute near the base of San Marcos Pass.
Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) made a move out of the peloton at the base of San Marcos Pass. The attack was rather expected, a typical Voigt move, and a smiliar moved that he made before winning in Avila Beach last year. This time he wasn’t as successful and was brought back a few minutes later.
Wynants was the last of the breakaway riders to make an attack but he was reabsorbed into the field partway up the climb. The field was together in a long sraight line with Team Sky and Cannondale setting a quick pace.
Sagan, who was still in the group toward the top of the climb, sent more of his Cannondale teammate George Bennett to the front to increase the speeds, just enough for him to stay with the main group while also getting rid of other potential sprint threats.
The first attack came from Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis-Hagens Berman), a rider who showed his climbing potential after winning atop Mogollon at the Tour of the Gila. early this season. The Colombia gained a few meters on the field before being caught.
Will Routely (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) jumped out of the field near the top of the climb to pick up full points in the King of the Mountain competition. The Canadian won previous day’s fourth stage in Cambria and was leading both the KOM and the Sprint competitions heading into the fifth stage.
“I think some of the other guys who had point weren’t in the group anymore,” Routley said. “I felt good on that last climb and thought that if I could sprint for it then I’d be secure with the point I have now.”
Routley was planning on contesting the potential bunch spring aswell, however, his GC teammate Carter Jones flatted on the climb and he stopped to give him a wheel.
Phinney snuck off the front of the field in a tuck position on the descent, gaining 25 seconds. The time trial specialist was a threat to the other team’s sprinters left in the main field, all except for Greg van Avermaet, who sat in the field protected from the wind on the descent with 20km to go.
When asked why he decided to attack on the descent, Phinney said, “"Stupidity maybe? Sometimes you just have a voice inside that says go. I know I can go downhill faster than everyone else, mainly because I weigh more than everyone else. Something inside me said to go for it. I got to the bottom with a gap and said, 'well, I'm committed now.' I kept getting splits from the moto and it was looking good. The more I went the more painful it got, but I knew it would be worth it if I made it. It's the best way to win, like that."
Cannondale rallied their leadout to help set up Sagan for the final sprint followed by Orica-GreenEdge for its sprinter, Goss. Phinney, however, was completely committed to his solo move and increased his lead to 40 seconds as he raced into Santa Barbara.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:59:33
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:12
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|11
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|12
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|14
|Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|15
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|16
|Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|17
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|21
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|22
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|24
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|26
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|27
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|28
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|29
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|30
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|32
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|33
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|34
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|37
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|39
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|40
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|41
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|42
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|43
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|44
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|45
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:01:23
|46
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:12
|47
|José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:51
|48
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|49
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|50
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|51
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|52
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|53
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|55
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|56
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|57
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|58
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|59
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|60
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|61
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|62
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|63
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|64
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|67
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|69
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|71
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|72
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|73
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|74
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|75
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|76
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|77
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|78
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|79
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|80
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|81
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|82
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|84
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|87
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:30
|88
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|89
|Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:45
|90
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|91
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|92
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|93
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|94
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:43
|95
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|96
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|97
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|98
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|99
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|100
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|101
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|102
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|103
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|104
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|105
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|107
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|108
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|110
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|111
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|113
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|114
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|115
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|116
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|117
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|118
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|119
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|120
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|121
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|122
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|12
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|7
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|pts
|2
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|9
|3
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|7
|4
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|4
|7
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3:59:45
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:39
|10
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|11
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|12
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|13
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|14
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|15
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:33
|16
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:31
|17
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|11:59:03
|2
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:12
|3
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|4
|Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Cannondale
|9
|Team Sky
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:03:51
|12
|Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:30
|13
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|14
|Bissell Development Team
|15
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:14:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|17:53:36
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:28
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:09
|4
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:25
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:14
|6
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:28
|7
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:29
|8
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:31
|9
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|10
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:34
|11
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:49
|12
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:59
|13
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:32
|14
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:39
|15
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:46
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:03:49
|17
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:12
|18
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:39
|20
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:31
|21
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:06:42
|22
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:06:45
|23
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:07:15
|24
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:07:22
|25
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:48
|26
|Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:08:26
|27
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:51
|28
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:09:15
|29
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:48
|30
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:17
|31
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:23
|32
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:33
|33
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:13
|34
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:11:24
|35
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:11:54
|36
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:10
|37
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:23
|38
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:13:49
|39
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:03
|40
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:46
|41
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|0:15:25
|42
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:15:43
|43
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:07
|44
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:16:18
|45
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:16:24
|46
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:38
|47
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:09
|48
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:17:44
|49
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:18:16
|50
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:44
|51
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:19:00
|52
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:03
|53
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:07
|54
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:21:01
|55
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:55
|56
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:49
|57
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:58
|58
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:23:02
|59
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:23:10
|60
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:31
|61
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:23:35
|62
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:23:38
|63
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:56
|64
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:25:16
|65
|Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:25:19
|66
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:59
|67
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:26:03
|68
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:26:04
|69
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:26:15
|70
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:26:19
|71
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:26:24
|72
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|0:26:26
|73
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:26:29
|74
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:26:42
|75
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:47
|76
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:26:50
|77
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:51
|78
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:27:17
|79
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:27:52
|80
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:28:11
|81
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:28:39
|82
|José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:30:00
|83
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:34
|84
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:32:22
|85
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:36
|86
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:32:37
|87
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:32:45
|88
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:32:56
|89
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|0:32:58
|90
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:33:54
|91
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:34:06
|92
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:34:07
|93
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:34:14
|94
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:34:34
|95
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:34:41
|96
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:34:43
|97
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:34:44
|98
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:34:49
|99
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:35:07
|100
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:35:35
|101
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:35:36
|102
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:35:48
|103
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:36:08
|104
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:14
|105
|Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:37:07
|106
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:38:43
|107
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:39:03
|108
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:51
|109
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:39:59
|110
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:41:07
|111
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:41:09
|112
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:41:14
|113
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:42:43
|114
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:42:44
|115
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:46
|116
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:43:40
|117
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:45:39
|118
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:47:00
|119
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:47:25
|120
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:48:11
|121
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:51:05
|122
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:55:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|22
|pts
|2
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|19
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|5
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|17
|6
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|7
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|9
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|10
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|11
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|15
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|16
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|17
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|6
|18
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|6
|19
|Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|20
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|21
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|22
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|5
|23
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|24
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|26
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|27
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|28
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|30
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|31
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|32
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|42
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|16
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|13
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|6
|Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|10
|7
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|9
|8
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|9
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|12
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|7
|13
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|14
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|15
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|6
|16
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|17
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|18
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|19
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|5
|20
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|21
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|22
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|23
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|24
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|3
|25
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|2
|26
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|27
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|28
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|29
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1
|30
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|17:55:01
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:49
|3
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:34
|4
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:47
|5
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:05:50
|6
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:07:50
|7
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:38
|8
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:14:53
|9
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:17:35
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:24
|11
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:23:51
|12
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:24:59
|13
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|0:25:01
|14
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:30:57
|15
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|0:31:33
|16
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:37:18
|17
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:45:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp
|53:46:28
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:41
|3
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:25
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:14
|5
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:09:26
|6
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:29
|7
|Cannondale
|0:09:56
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:18:43
|9
|Team Sky
|0:18:51
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:44
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:24:48
|12
|Bissell Development Team
|0:35:48
|13
|Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:37:17
|14
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:37:18
|15
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:49:21
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:52:43
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy