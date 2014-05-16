Tour of California: Esteban Chaves wins atop Mountain High
Wiggins holds onto yellow jersey
Stage 6: Santa Clarita - Mountain High
Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) soloed to the win during stage 6 at the Tour of California from Santa Clarita to Mountain High with a virtuoso display. The Colombian climber, in his first season at the WorldTour level, attacked on the final climb from a select group and held off the remnants of the peloton to take the biggest win since his Tour d'Avenir victory in 2011.
Chaves attacked inside the final 5km of racing, distancing breakaway companions David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Team NetApp-Endura) and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp), who finished second and third, respectively.
"Today I felt so good," Chaves said through a translator at the post-race press conference. "Just in the last 4km I was afraid that the chase with all the guys from the overall would catch us. But I felt so good in the last 3km, and the climb was steep, so I tried, and I got the victory. I knew that I had one opportunity to win the stage, so I knew that the victory was for me in just the last one-and-a-half or two kilometres."
Behind the break a close battle developed between Team Sky and its rivals for the yellow jersey, including Garmin-Sharp's Rohan Dennis, who started the day second overall, just 24 seconds behind race leader Bradley Wiggins.
Joe Dombrowski defended Wiggins against persistent pressure from BMC and Garmin-Sharp, and inside the final 2km the race leader was forced to hit the front. He was able to match the challenge from Peter Stetina (BMC) and even managed to put two seconds into Stetina and Dennis at the line.
"I actually felt pretty good," Wiggins said. "I felt better than I did on Diablo, so I was just really watching Rohan and Adam [Yates, of Orica-GreenEdge] and trying to gauge how they were feeling. I really didn't look around and see who was there until I saw the big screen about 400 meters to go, and I saw there were just four of us left, so at that point I just went to the line and put it all out there."
Dennis said he never even considered attacking Wiggins in the last kilometers, as he did on Mt. Diablo when he pulled back 20 seconds from the race leader.
"We had Tommie D off the front, so we were watching what Sky was doing," Dennis said. "Hopefully they were riding hard like they did on Diablo and just blow up, but they controlled it perfectly. It was steady uphill. Wiggo up there in the last kilometer, whoa, I don't think I've hurt like that in a while."
Wiggins now leads Dennis by 30 seconds, with Lawson Craddock (Team Giant-Shimano) moving into third at 1:48.
For the fifth consecutive day, temperatures soared near or beyond 100 degrees Fahrenheit, but that didn't stop the early adventurers from taking off about 29km into the 156.1 km stage that included more than 3,330 meters of climbing. The group of six included Chaves, Danielson, De La Cruz, Jack Bobridge (Belkin Pro Cycling Team), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) and Javier Megias Leal (Team Novo Nordisk).
A heavy tailwind through most of the stage helped the breakaway riders again during stage 6, and the gap grew to a maximum advantage of 4:20 the chase from Team Sky - with some help from Garmin - started to bring it down. Chaves started the stage 3:32 down on Wiggins, and as the best-placed rider in the breakaway, he was briefly the virtual leader on the road.
Despite the concerted chase behind, the tailwind continued to push the breakaway, and at the start of the final climb to Mountain High about 20km from the finish, the escapees still had a gap of more than three minutes.
Sky pushed the pace on the front for Wiggins, and up the road Megias needed a bike change, effectively ending his day in the break. Jones was the next rider to pop out of the group, followed a bit later by Bobridge. Chaves, De la Cruz and Danielson continued on, while Michael Schär (BMC) went to the front of the Wiggins group to help Sky with the chase. Dennis sat behind Wiggins and the Sky lineup, trailed closely by his teammates Ben King and Janier Acevedo.
King jumped out of the group to try and draw out the Sky chase, but at 7:48 down, the Wiggins group showed little interest in picking up its tempo to go after him. But he eventually faded and came back. With less than 10km remaining, the trio off the front had a 2:25 advantage on the peloton, and their chances of staying away appeared all but certain. Wiggins still had Dombrowski and Josh Edmondson with him, and his two teammates sold out at the end to keep the pace high and chase down one last attempted attack from Stetina.
At the front of the race, an attack from Chaves dropped Danielson and De La Cruz, while Acevedo tried to jump away from the Wiggins group to set up Dennis for the finish. But Dombrowski pulled back the Garmin-Sharp rider, and Dennis was unable to counter.
Chaves continued on his own all the way to the finish, while De la cruz crossed the line next, followed by Danielson in third.
In the GC battle behind, both Dombroswki and Emdondson burned themselves up for their team leader and pulled off, leaving Wiggins on Dennis' wheel. Stetina was also still in the group, along with third overall Tiago Machado (Team net App-En dura), fourth overall Craddock and Yates.
Wiggins eventually went to the front and set a tempo that would discourage anymore attacks. He crossed the line behind Yates for fifth, preserving his GC lead over Dennis. Craddock, who stated the day 16 seconds behind Machado, was able to gain enough time to move into third.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|4:09:13
|2
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:13
|3
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:41
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:53
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|8
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:01:15
|10
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:16
|11
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|12
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:24
|13
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:32
|14
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|15
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:01:38
|16
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:41
|17
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:46
|18
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:49
|19
|Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:01:55
|20
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:09
|21
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:02:11
|22
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:21
|23
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:06
|24
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:45
|25
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:59
|26
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|27
|Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|28
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:06:12
|29
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|30
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|31
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:31
|32
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:19
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:24
|34
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:22
|36
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:12:05
|37
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|38
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|39
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|40
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:15:40
|41
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|42
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|43
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|47
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:16:09
|48
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:16:23
|49
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|50
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:29
|51
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|54
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|56
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|57
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|58
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|59
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|60
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|61
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:54
|62
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|63
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:57
|64
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:50
|65
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|66
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:20:20
|67
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:21:22
|68
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:22:17
|69
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:32
|70
|José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:23:05
|71
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|72
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:23:30
|73
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|74
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|75
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|76
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|77
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|81
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|82
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|83
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|85
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|86
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|88
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|89
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|90
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|91
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|93
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|95
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|96
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|97
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|98
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|99
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|100
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|101
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|102
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|103
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|104
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|105
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|106
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|107
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:23:55
|108
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|109
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|110
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|111
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|112
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|113
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|114
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:24:24
|115
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:16
|DNF
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|DNF
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|3
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|5
|3
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|4
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|5
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|4
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|3
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|pts
|2
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|3
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|8
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|4
|8
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|2
|10
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|4:10:06
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:23
|3
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:39
|4
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:06
|5
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:44
|6
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:05:25
|7
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:14:47
|8
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:36
|10
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|0:18:57
|12
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:22:37
|13
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|15
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp
|12:30:39
|2
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:57
|3
|Team Sky
|0:04:24
|4
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:11
|5
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:12
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:46
|7
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:06:10
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:43
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:50
|10
|Cannondale
|0:23:56
|11
|Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:37:51
|12
|Bissell Development Team
|0:38:48
|13
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:40:25
|14
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:42:26
|15
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:46:03
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:00:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|22:03:42
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:30
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:48
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:02
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:14
|6
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:30
|7
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:39
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|9
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:05
|10
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:06
|11
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:19
|12
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:45
|13
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:57
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:04:11
|15
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:27
|16
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:51
|17
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:07:30
|18
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:08:00
|19
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:23
|20
|Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:09:28
|21
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:50
|22
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:01
|23
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:47
|24
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:08
|25
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:12:40
|26
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:13:59
|27
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|0:16:04
|28
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:19
|29
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:59
|30
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:09
|31
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:18:34
|32
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:19:08
|33
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:36
|34
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:11
|35
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:21:35
|36
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:36
|37
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:26:41
|38
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:20
|39
|Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:30:03
|40
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:31:05
|41
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:31:11
|42
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:27
|43
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:31:56
|44
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:32:08
|45
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:32:54
|46
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:33:00
|47
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:33:43
|48
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:33:50
|49
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:34:01
|50
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:35:52
|51
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:00
|52
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:42
|53
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:43
|54
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:00
|55
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:38:32
|56
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:40:23
|57
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:25
|58
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:40:34
|59
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:41:07
|60
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:41:37
|61
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:41:39
|62
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:42:52
|63
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:44:03
|64
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:44:20
|65
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:44:53
|66
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:55
|67
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|0:45:23
|68
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:46:12
|69
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|70
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:46:15
|71
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:48:10
|72
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:48:40
|73
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:48:41
|74
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:48:52
|75
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:49:01
|76
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:49:06
|77
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:49:19
|78
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:24
|79
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:50:22
|80
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:50:29
|81
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:50:48
|82
|José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:52:12
|83
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:53:56
|84
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:54:08
|85
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:54:59
|86
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:13
|87
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:55:22
|88
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:56:27
|89
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:56:51
|90
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|91
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:56:56
|92
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:57:09
|93
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:57:11
|94
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:57:20
|95
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:57:21
|96
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:57:26
|97
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:33
|98
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:58:00
|99
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:58:09
|100
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:58:12
|101
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:58:38
|102
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:58:45
|103
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:51
|104
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:01:16
|105
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:01:40
|106
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|1:01:47
|107
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:28
|108
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1:02:36
|109
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:03:44
|110
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:04:11
|111
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:05:20
|112
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|1:10:02
|113
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:10:48
|114
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|1:13:42
|115
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1:17:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|22
|pts
|2
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|19
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|5
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|17
|6
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|7
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|9
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|10
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|11
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|10
|12
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|15
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|16
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|17
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|6
|19
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|6
|20
|Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|21
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|22
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|23
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|5
|24
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|25
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|26
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|27
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|29
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|30
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|31
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|33
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|34
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|35
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|36
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|42
|pts
|2
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|3
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|23
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|21
|5
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|7
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|8
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|13
|9
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|13
|10
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13
|11
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|12
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|13
|Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|10
|14
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|15
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|9
|16
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|7
|17
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|18
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|6
|19
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|20
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|21
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|22
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|23
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|5
|24
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|25
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|26
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|27
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|3
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|2
|29
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|2
|30
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|31
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|32
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|33
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|34
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|35
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|22:05:30
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:26
|3
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:03
|4
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:10:52
|5
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:12:11
|6
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:21
|7
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:48
|8
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:29:17
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:38:37
|10
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:39:49
|11
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:41:04
|12
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|0:43:35
|13
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:47:13
|14
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:53:11
|15
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:59:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp
|66:17:07
|2
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:22
|3
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:53
|4
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:14:40
|5
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:15:36
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:04
|7
|Team Sky
|0:23:15
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:30
|9
|Cannondale
|0:33:52
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:37:31
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:01:09
|12
|Bissell Development Team
|1:14:36
|13
|Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:15:08
|14
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|1:23:21
|15
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1:29:46
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:53:04
