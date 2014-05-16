Trending

Tour of California: Esteban Chaves wins atop Mountain High

Wiggins holds onto yellow jersey

Image 1 of 55

The top three from stage 6


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 55

Matteo Trentin signing autographs


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Finding some shade

Finding some shade


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 55

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) abandoned the stgge today


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 55

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) looking relaxed


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 55

Will Routley on the attack


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 55

Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins on Mountain High


(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 55

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) gets out of the saddle


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 55

The baking Californian countryside


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 55

Trek Factory Racing doing the pace setting


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 55

Taylor Phinney and Michael Schar (BMC)


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 55

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp)


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 55

Mark Cavendish took himself out on the stage today


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) looking for his bike


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 55

Jens Keukeleire and Damien Howson (Orica-GreenEdge)


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 55

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) took an impressive win


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 55

David De La Cruz (NetApp-Endura)


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 55

Another day in yellow for Bradley Wiggins


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 55

Jack Bobridge (Belkin)


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 55

Peter Stetina (BMC) bringing it home


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 55

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) finishes the stage


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 55

A very happy Thomas Danielson on the podium


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 55

Michael Schar (BMC) on the front of the peloton


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 55

Thomas Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) showing signs of the hot day of racing


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 55

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) points to the sky


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The jersey wearers

The jersey wearers


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 55

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rides protected by his team


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 28 of 55

The break heads through the rolling hills on the way to todays big climb


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 29 of 55

Luke Rowe (Sky) put in a big effort today to help the yellow jersey


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 30 of 55

David De La Cruz (NetApp-Endura) pull through in the break


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 31 of 55

Joe Dombrowski (Sky) put in a good ride after coming back from an early season knee injury


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 32 of 55

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 6


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 33 of 55

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) goes solo on the way to the finish


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 34 of 55

The peloton stayed strung out for most of the stage


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 35 of 55

Tom Danielson (Garmin) tries to put pressure on the break


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 36 of 55

The peloton closes in on another of today’s desert climbs


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 37 of 55

The field descends off of the Spunky Canyon climb


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 38 of 55

Speeds were high all the way up to today's major climb


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 39 of 55

Bradley Wiggens (Sky) had to defend yellow again on todays mountain stage


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 40 of 55

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) taking on bottles for the climb


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 41 of 55

The break on the way up to Mountain High


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 42 of 55

The field hits one of the first climbs of the day


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 43 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) works his way back to the bunch after a crash


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 44 of 55

Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) spent another day in the break and got the Most Courageous Rider jersey


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 45 of 55

Mark Cavendish and (Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammate Tom Boonen enjoy a joke


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 46 of 55

Stage winner Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) in the break


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 47 of 55

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) head onto his overall lead


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 48 of 55

Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) makes his attack


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 49 of 55

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) was trying to set up teammate Rohan Dennis today


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 50 of 55

The jersey wearers after stage 6


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 51 of 55

Team Sky taking control of the race


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The breakaway

The breakaway


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 53 of 55

Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 54 of 55

Estaban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) claims a big win on Mountain High


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 55 of 55

Luke Rowe driving the Sky Train


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) soloed to the win during stage 6 at the Tour of California from Santa Clarita to Mountain High with a virtuoso display. The Colombian climber, in his first season at the WorldTour level, attacked on the final climb from a select group and held off the remnants of the peloton to take the biggest win since his Tour d'Avenir victory in 2011.

Chaves attacked inside the final 5km of racing, distancing breakaway companions David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Team NetApp-Endura) and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp), who finished second and third, respectively.

"Today I felt so good," Chaves said through a translator at the post-race press conference. "Just in the last 4km I was afraid that the chase with all the guys from the overall would catch us. But I felt so good in the last 3km, and the climb was steep, so I tried, and I got the victory. I knew that I had one opportunity to win the stage, so I knew that the victory was for me in just the last one-and-a-half or two kilometres."

Behind the break a close battle developed between Team Sky and its rivals for the yellow jersey, including Garmin-Sharp's Rohan Dennis, who started the day second overall, just 24 seconds behind race leader Bradley Wiggins.

Joe Dombrowski defended Wiggins against persistent pressure from BMC and Garmin-Sharp, and inside the final 2km the race leader was forced to hit the front. He was able to match the challenge from Peter Stetina (BMC) and even managed to put two seconds into Stetina and Dennis at the line.

"I actually felt pretty good," Wiggins said. "I felt better than I did on Diablo, so I was just really watching Rohan and Adam [Yates, of Orica-GreenEdge] and trying to gauge how they were feeling. I really didn't look around and see who was there until I saw the big screen about 400 meters to go, and I saw there were just four of us left, so at that point I just went to the line and put it all out there."

Dennis said he never even considered attacking Wiggins in the last kilometers, as he did on Mt. Diablo when he pulled back 20 seconds from the race leader.

"We had Tommie D off the front, so we were watching what Sky was doing," Dennis said. "Hopefully they were riding hard like they did on Diablo and just blow up, but they controlled it perfectly. It was steady uphill. Wiggo up there in the last kilometer, whoa, I don't think I've hurt like that in a while."

Wiggins now leads Dennis by 30 seconds, with Lawson Craddock (Team Giant-Shimano) moving into third at 1:48.

For the fifth consecutive day, temperatures soared near or beyond 100 degrees Fahrenheit, but that didn't stop the early adventurers from taking off about 29km into the 156.1 km stage that included more than 3,330 meters of climbing. The group of six included Chaves, Danielson, De La Cruz, Jack Bobridge (Belkin Pro Cycling Team), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) and Javier Megias Leal (Team Novo Nordisk).

A heavy tailwind through most of the stage helped the breakaway riders again during stage 6, and the gap grew to a maximum advantage of 4:20 the chase from Team Sky - with some help from Garmin - started to bring it down. Chaves started the stage 3:32 down on Wiggins, and as the best-placed rider in the breakaway, he was briefly the virtual leader on the road.

Despite the concerted chase behind, the tailwind continued to push the breakaway, and at the start of the final climb to Mountain High about 20km from the finish, the escapees still had a gap of more than three minutes.

Sky pushed the pace on the front for Wiggins, and up the road Megias needed a bike change, effectively ending his day in the break. Jones was the next rider to pop out of the group, followed a bit later by Bobridge. Chaves, De la Cruz and Danielson continued on, while Michael Schär (BMC) went to the front of the Wiggins group to help Sky with the chase. Dennis sat behind Wiggins and the Sky lineup, trailed closely by his teammates Ben King and Janier Acevedo.

King jumped out of the group to try and draw out the Sky chase, but at 7:48 down, the Wiggins group showed little interest in picking up its tempo to go after him. But he eventually faded and came back. With less than 10km remaining, the trio off the front had a 2:25 advantage on the peloton, and their chances of staying away appeared all but certain. Wiggins still had Dombrowski and Josh Edmondson with him, and his two teammates sold out at the end to keep the pace high and chase down one last attempted attack from Stetina.

At the front of the race, an attack from Chaves dropped Danielson and De La Cruz, while Acevedo tried to jump away from the Wiggins group to set up Dennis for the finish. But Dombrowski pulled back the Garmin-Sharp rider, and Dennis was unable to counter.

Chaves continued on his own all the way to the finish, while De la cruz crossed the line next, followed by Danielson in third.

In the GC battle behind, both Dombroswki and Emdondson burned themselves up for their team leader and pulled off, leaving Wiggins on Dennis' wheel. Stetina was also still in the group, along with third overall Tiago Machado (Team net App-En dura), fourth overall Craddock and Yates.

Wiggins eventually went to the front and set a tempo that would discourage anymore attacks. He crossed the line behind Yates for fifth, preserving his GC lead over Dennis. Craddock, who stated the day 16 seconds behind Machado, was able to gain enough time to move into third.

Results

Stage 6 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge4:09:13
2David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:13
3Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:41
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:53
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
6Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
8Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:07
9George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:01:15
10Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:16
11Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
12Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:01:24
13Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:32
14Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
15Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:38
16Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:41
17Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:46
18Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:49
19Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:55
20Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:09
21Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:02:11
22Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:02:21
23Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:03:06
24Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:45
25Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:04:59
26Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:37
27Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
28Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:12
29Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:18
30Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
31Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:31
32Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:07:19
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:24
34Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
35Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:08:22
36Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:12:05
37Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
38Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
39Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
40Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:15:40
41Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
42Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
43Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
44Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
45Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
46Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
47Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:16:09
48Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:16:23
49Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
50Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:18:29
51Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
52Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
53Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman
54Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
55Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
56Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
57Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
58Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
59Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
60Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
61Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:54
62Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
63Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:57
64Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:50
65Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
66Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:20
67Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:21:22
68Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:22:17
69Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:22:32
70José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:23:05
71Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
72Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:23:30
73Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
74Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
75Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
76Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
77Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
78Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
79Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
80Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
81Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
82Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
83Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
84Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
85Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
86Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
88Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
89Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
90Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
91Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
92Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
93Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
94Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
95Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
96Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
97Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
98Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
99William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
100Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
101Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
102John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
103Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
104Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
105Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
106Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
107Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:23:55
108Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
109Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
110Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
111Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
112Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
113Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
114Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:24
115John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:25:16
DNFPhillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
DNFNicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
DNFTom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Points - Leona Valley
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp5pts
2Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk3
3David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura1

Palmdale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp5pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
3Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1

KOM - Bouquet Canyon
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6pts
2Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp5
3Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge4
4David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura3
5Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1

Spunky Canyon
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
3Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge2
4Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1

Mt.Emma
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4pts
2Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
3David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura2
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp1

Mountain High (Finishline)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge12pts
2David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura10
3Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp8
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge7
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky6
6Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team5
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp4
8Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
9George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale2
10Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge4:10:06
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:23
3Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:39
4Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:04:06
5Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:44
6Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:05:25
7Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:14:47
8Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:17:36
10Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
11Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:18:57
12Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:22:37
13Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
14Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
15Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp12:30:39
2Team Giant-Shimano0:01:57
3Team Sky0:04:24
4Team NetApp-Endura0:05:11
5Orica GreenEdge0:05:12
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:46
7Jamis - Hagens Berman0:06:10
8BMC Racing Team0:12:43
9Trek Factory Racing0:16:50
10Cannondale0:23:56
11Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies0:37:51
12Bissell Development Team0:38:48
13Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:40:25
14UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:42:26
15Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:46:03
16Team Novo Nordisk1:00:21

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky22:03:42
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:30
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:48
4Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:02
5Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:02:14
6Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:30
7Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:02:39
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:01
9Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:03:05
10David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:06
11Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:19
12Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:03:45
13Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:03:57
14George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:04:11
15Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:04:27
16Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:51
17Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:07:30
18Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:08:00
19Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:23
20Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:09:28
21Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:09:50
22Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:10:01
23Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:47
24Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:11:08
25Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:12:40
26Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:13:59
27Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:16:04
28Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:16:19
29Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:59
30Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:18:09
31Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:18:34
32Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:19:08
33Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:19:36
34Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:11
35Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:21:35
36Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:25:36
37Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:26:41
38Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:20
39Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:30:03
40Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:31:05
41Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:31:11
42Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:27
43Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:31:56
44Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:32:08
45Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:32:54
46Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:33:00
47Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:33:43
48Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:33:50
49Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:34:01
50Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:35:52
51Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:36:00
52Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:36:42
53Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:36:43
54Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:38:00
55Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:38:32
56Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:40:23
57Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:40:25
58Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:40:34
59Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:41:07
60Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:41:37
61Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:41:39
62Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:42:52
63Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:44:03
64Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:44:20
65Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:44:53
66Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:44:55
67Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:45:23
68Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:46:12
69Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
70Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:46:15
71Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:48:10
72Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:48:40
73John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:48:41
74Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:48:52
75Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:49:01
76Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:49:06
77Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:49:19
78Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:49:24
79John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:50:22
80Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:50:29
81Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:50:48
82José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:52:12
83Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:53:56
84Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:54:08
85Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:54:59
86Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:55:13
87Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:55:22
88Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:56:27
89Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:56:51
90Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
91Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:56:56
92Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:57:09
93Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:57:11
94Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:57:20
95Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:57:21
96Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:57:26
97Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:57:33
98Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:58:00
99Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:58:09
100Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:58:12
101Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:58:38
102Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:58:45
103Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:58:51
104Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk1:01:16
105William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:01:40
106Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing1:01:47
107Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:02:28
108Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman1:02:36
109Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:03:44
110Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:04:11
111Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:05:20
112Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky1:10:02
113Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:10:48
114Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale1:13:42
115Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp1:17:11

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale22pts
2William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies19
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team19
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team18
5Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team17
6Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
7Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano12
9Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing11
10Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk11
11Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp10
12Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
14Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
15Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing7
16Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura6
17Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
18Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team6
19Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman6
20Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
21Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano5
22Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
23Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale5
24Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano4
25Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk4
26Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
27Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
29Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
30Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura2
31Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
32Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura1
33David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura1
34Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
35Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
36John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies42pts
2Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge24
3Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team23
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp21
5David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura15
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge14
7Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky13
8Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp13
9Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman13
10Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team13
11Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team11
12Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura10
13Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman10
14Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano9
15Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team9
16Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky7
17Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
18Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp6
19Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
20Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky6
21David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk6
22Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
23Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team5
24Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
25Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
26Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura3
27Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team3
28George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale2
29Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team2
30Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk2
31Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
32Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing1
33Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1
34Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1
35Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano22:05:30
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:26
3Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:03
4Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:10:52
5Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:12:11
6Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:16:21
7Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:23:48
8Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:29:17
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:38:37
10Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:39:49
11Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:41:04
12Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:43:35
13Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:47:13
14Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:53:11
15Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:59:59

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp66:17:07
2Team Giant-Shimano0:04:22
3Orica GreenEdge0:05:53
4Team NetApp-Endura0:14:40
5Jamis - Hagens Berman0:15:36
6Trek Factory Racing0:22:04
7Team Sky0:23:15
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:25:30
9Cannondale0:33:52
10BMC Racing Team0:37:31
11UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:01:09
12Bissell Development Team1:14:36
13Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies1:15:08
14Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis1:23:21
15Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:29:46
16Team Novo Nordisk1:53:04

 

