Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) soloed to the win during stage 6 at the Tour of California from Santa Clarita to Mountain High with a virtuoso display. The Colombian climber, in his first season at the WorldTour level, attacked on the final climb from a select group and held off the remnants of the peloton to take the biggest win since his Tour d'Avenir victory in 2011.

Chaves attacked inside the final 5km of racing, distancing breakaway companions David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Team NetApp-Endura) and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp), who finished second and third, respectively.

"Today I felt so good," Chaves said through a translator at the post-race press conference. "Just in the last 4km I was afraid that the chase with all the guys from the overall would catch us. But I felt so good in the last 3km, and the climb was steep, so I tried, and I got the victory. I knew that I had one opportunity to win the stage, so I knew that the victory was for me in just the last one-and-a-half or two kilometres."

Behind the break a close battle developed between Team Sky and its rivals for the yellow jersey, including Garmin-Sharp's Rohan Dennis, who started the day second overall, just 24 seconds behind race leader Bradley Wiggins.

Joe Dombrowski defended Wiggins against persistent pressure from BMC and Garmin-Sharp, and inside the final 2km the race leader was forced to hit the front. He was able to match the challenge from Peter Stetina (BMC) and even managed to put two seconds into Stetina and Dennis at the line.

"I actually felt pretty good," Wiggins said. "I felt better than I did on Diablo, so I was just really watching Rohan and Adam [Yates, of Orica-GreenEdge] and trying to gauge how they were feeling. I really didn't look around and see who was there until I saw the big screen about 400 meters to go, and I saw there were just four of us left, so at that point I just went to the line and put it all out there."

Dennis said he never even considered attacking Wiggins in the last kilometers, as he did on Mt. Diablo when he pulled back 20 seconds from the race leader.

"We had Tommie D off the front, so we were watching what Sky was doing," Dennis said. "Hopefully they were riding hard like they did on Diablo and just blow up, but they controlled it perfectly. It was steady uphill. Wiggo up there in the last kilometer, whoa, I don't think I've hurt like that in a while."

Wiggins now leads Dennis by 30 seconds, with Lawson Craddock (Team Giant-Shimano) moving into third at 1:48.

For the fifth consecutive day, temperatures soared near or beyond 100 degrees Fahrenheit, but that didn't stop the early adventurers from taking off about 29km into the 156.1 km stage that included more than 3,330 meters of climbing. The group of six included Chaves, Danielson, De La Cruz, Jack Bobridge (Belkin Pro Cycling Team), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) and Javier Megias Leal (Team Novo Nordisk).

A heavy tailwind through most of the stage helped the breakaway riders again during stage 6, and the gap grew to a maximum advantage of 4:20 the chase from Team Sky - with some help from Garmin - started to bring it down. Chaves started the stage 3:32 down on Wiggins, and as the best-placed rider in the breakaway, he was briefly the virtual leader on the road.

Despite the concerted chase behind, the tailwind continued to push the breakaway, and at the start of the final climb to Mountain High about 20km from the finish, the escapees still had a gap of more than three minutes.

Sky pushed the pace on the front for Wiggins, and up the road Megias needed a bike change, effectively ending his day in the break. Jones was the next rider to pop out of the group, followed a bit later by Bobridge. Chaves, De la Cruz and Danielson continued on, while Michael Schär (BMC) went to the front of the Wiggins group to help Sky with the chase. Dennis sat behind Wiggins and the Sky lineup, trailed closely by his teammates Ben King and Janier Acevedo.

King jumped out of the group to try and draw out the Sky chase, but at 7:48 down, the Wiggins group showed little interest in picking up its tempo to go after him. But he eventually faded and came back. With less than 10km remaining, the trio off the front had a 2:25 advantage on the peloton, and their chances of staying away appeared all but certain. Wiggins still had Dombrowski and Josh Edmondson with him, and his two teammates sold out at the end to keep the pace high and chase down one last attempted attack from Stetina.

At the front of the race, an attack from Chaves dropped Danielson and De La Cruz, while Acevedo tried to jump away from the Wiggins group to set up Dennis for the finish. But Dombrowski pulled back the Garmin-Sharp rider, and Dennis was unable to counter.

Chaves continued on his own all the way to the finish, while De la cruz crossed the line next, followed by Danielson in third.

In the GC battle behind, both Dombroswki and Emdondson burned themselves up for their team leader and pulled off, leaving Wiggins on Dennis' wheel. Stetina was also still in the group, along with third overall Tiago Machado (Team net App-En dura), fourth overall Craddock and Yates.

Wiggins eventually went to the front and set a tempo that would discourage anymore attacks. He crossed the line behind Yates for fifth, preserving his GC lead over Dennis. Craddock, who stated the day 16 seconds behind Machado, was able to gain enough time to move into third.

Results

Stage 6 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 4:09:13 2 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:13 3 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:41 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:53 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 6 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 8 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:07 9 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:01:15 10 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:16 11 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 12 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:01:24 13 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:32 14 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 15 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:38 16 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:41 17 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:46 18 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:49 19 Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:55 20 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:09 21 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:02:11 22 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:21 23 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:03:06 24 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:45 25 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:59 26 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:37 27 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 28 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:12 29 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:18 30 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 31 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:31 32 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:19 33 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:24 34 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 35 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:08:22 36 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:12:05 37 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 38 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 39 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 40 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:15:40 41 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 42 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 43 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 44 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 45 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 46 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 47 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:16:09 48 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:16:23 49 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 50 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:29 51 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 52 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 53 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman 54 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 55 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 56 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 57 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 58 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 59 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 60 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 61 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:54 62 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 63 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:18:57 64 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:50 65 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 66 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:20 67 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:22 68 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:22:17 69 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:22:32 70 José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:23:05 71 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 72 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:23:30 73 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 74 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 75 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 76 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 77 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 78 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 79 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 80 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 81 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 82 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 83 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 84 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 85 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 86 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 88 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 89 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 90 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 91 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 92 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 93 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 94 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 95 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 96 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 97 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 98 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 99 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 100 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 101 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 102 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 103 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 104 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 105 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 106 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 107 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:23:55 108 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 109 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 110 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 111 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 112 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 113 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 114 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:24:24 115 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:25:16 DNF Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp DNF Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team DNF Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Points - Leona Valley # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 5 pts 2 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 3 3 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 1

Palmdale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 5 pts 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1

KOM - Bouquet Canyon # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 5 3 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 4 4 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 3 5 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Spunky Canyon # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 2 4 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Mt.Emma # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 3 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 2 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1

Mountain High (Finishline) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 12 pts 2 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 10 3 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 8 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 7 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 6 6 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 4 8 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 9 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 2 10 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 4:10:06 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:23 3 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:39 4 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:06 5 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:44 6 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:05:25 7 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:14:47 8 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:36 10 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:18:57 12 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:22:37 13 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 14 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 15 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin-Sharp 12:30:39 2 Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:57 3 Team Sky 0:04:24 4 Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:11 5 Orica GreenEdge 0:05:12 6 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:46 7 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:06:10 8 BMC Racing Team 0:12:43 9 Trek Factory Racing 0:16:50 10 Cannondale 0:23:56 11 Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:37:51 12 Bissell Development Team 0:38:48 13 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:40:25 14 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:42:26 15 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:46:03 16 Team Novo Nordisk 1:00:21

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 22:03:42 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:30 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:48 4 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:02 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:14 6 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:30 7 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:39 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:01 9 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:03:05 10 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:06 11 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:19 12 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:45 13 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:57 14 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:04:11 15 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:04:27 16 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:51 17 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:07:30 18 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:08:00 19 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:23 20 Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:09:28 21 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:09:50 22 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:10:01 23 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:47 24 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:11:08 25 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:12:40 26 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:13:59 27 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:16:04 28 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:16:19 29 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:59 30 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:09 31 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:18:34 32 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:19:08 33 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:36 34 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:11 35 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:21:35 36 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:36 37 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:26:41 38 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:20 39 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:30:03 40 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:31:05 41 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:31:11 42 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:27 43 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:31:56 44 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:32:08 45 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:32:54 46 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:33:00 47 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:33:43 48 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:33:50 49 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:34:01 50 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:35:52 51 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:00 52 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:36:42 53 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:36:43 54 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:38:00 55 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:38:32 56 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:40:23 57 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:25 58 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:40:34 59 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:41:07 60 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:41:37 61 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:41:39 62 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:42:52 63 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:44:03 64 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:44:20 65 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:44:53 66 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:44:55 67 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:45:23 68 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:46:12 69 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 70 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:46:15 71 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:48:10 72 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:48:40 73 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:48:41 74 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:48:52 75 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:49:01 76 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:49:06 77 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:49:19 78 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:49:24 79 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:50:22 80 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:50:29 81 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:50:48 82 José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:52:12 83 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:53:56 84 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:54:08 85 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:54:59 86 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:55:13 87 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:55:22 88 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:56:27 89 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:56:51 90 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 91 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:56:56 92 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:57:09 93 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:57:11 94 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:57:20 95 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:57:21 96 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:57:26 97 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:57:33 98 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:58:00 99 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:58:09 100 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:58:12 101 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:58:38 102 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:58:45 103 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:58:51 104 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 1:01:16 105 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:01:40 106 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 1:01:47 107 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:02:28 108 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1:02:36 109 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:03:44 110 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:04:11 111 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:05:20 112 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 1:10:02 113 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:10:48 114 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 1:13:42 115 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 1:17:11

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 22 pts 2 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 19 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 5 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 17 6 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 7 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 12 9 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 11 10 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 11 11 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 10 12 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 14 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 15 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 7 16 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 6 17 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 6 19 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 6 20 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 21 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 5 22 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 23 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 5 24 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 4 25 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 4 26 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 27 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 29 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 30 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 2 31 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 32 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 1 33 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 1 34 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 35 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 36 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 42 pts 2 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 24 3 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 23 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 21 5 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 15 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 14 7 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 13 8 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 13 9 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 13 10 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 11 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 12 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 10 13 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 10 14 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 9 15 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 9 16 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 7 17 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 18 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 6 19 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 20 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 6 21 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 6 22 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 23 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 5 24 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 25 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 26 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 3 27 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 3 28 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 2 29 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 2 30 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 2 31 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 32 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 1 33 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1 34 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1 35 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 22:05:30 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:26 3 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:03 4 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:10:52 5 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:12:11 6 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:21 7 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:48 8 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:29:17 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:38:37 10 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:39:49 11 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:41:04 12 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:43:35 13 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:47:13 14 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:53:11 15 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:59:59