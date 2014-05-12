Trending

Tour of California: Wiggins wins Folsom time trial

Team Sky rider new race leader

Image 1 of 42

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 42

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 42

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp)

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 42

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 42

The podium of the time trial: Rohan Dennis, Brad Wiggins and Taylor Phinney

The podium of the time trial: Rohan Dennis, Brad Wiggins and Taylor Phinney
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 42

The jerseys after stage 2 of the Tour of California

The jerseys after stage 2 of the Tour of California
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the first leader's jersey of the 2014 Tour of Calfiornia

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the first leader's jersey of the 2014 Tour of Calfiornia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 42

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 42

Charles Planey (Novo Nordisk) during the time trial

Charles Planey (Novo Nordisk) during the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 42

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 42

Charles Planey (Novo Nordisk)

Charles Planey (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) back on the podium

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) back on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the green jersey

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 42

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on his way to winning the Folsom time trial

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on his way to winning the Folsom time trial
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 15 of 42

Will Routley (Optum) on the way to the TT start house

Will Routley (Optum) on the way to the TT start house
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 42

Jack Bobridge (Belkin) start his ride early in the day

Jack Bobridge (Belkin) start his ride early in the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 42

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) heading down the start ramp

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) heading down the start ramp
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 42

Rohan Dennis (Garmin) waits for his start

Rohan Dennis (Garmin) waits for his start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 42

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) on the way back in to the finish

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) on the way back in to the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 42

Jesse Sergent (Trek) keeps his head tucked in tight and comes in fifth place

Jesse Sergent (Trek) keeps his head tucked in tight and comes in fifth place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 42

Tom Zirbel (Optum) comes up one of todays roll hills

Tom Zirbel (Optum) comes up one of todays roll hills
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 42

Tom Zirbel (Optum) had a chance to show off his National Champ kit today

Tom Zirbel (Optum) had a chance to show off his National Champ kit today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 42

Eloy Teruel (Jamis) puts in a strong fourth place ride

Eloy Teruel (Jamis) puts in a strong fourth place ride
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 42

Carter Jones (Optum) heading in towards downtown Folsom

Carter Jones (Optum) heading in towards downtown Folsom
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 42

Tiago Machado (Net App) gives his all out on the road

Tiago Machado (Net App) gives his all out on the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 42

Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano) on the way to taking over the best young rider jersey

Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano) on the way to taking over the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 42

Taylor Phinney (BMC) focused on the course ahead

Taylor Phinney (BMC) focused on the course ahead
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) working to hold onto the yellow jersey

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) working to hold onto the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 42

The top three podium for the mens TT

The top three podium for the mens TT
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 42

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) enjoying the spoils of the victor

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) enjoying the spoils of the victor
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 31 of 42

The women's top three for the TT

The women’s top three for the TT
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 42

Christian Knees (Sky) warms up before his start time

Christian Knees (Sky) warms up before his start time
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 42

Luke Rowe (Sky) waits for the go-ahead in the start house

Luke Rowe (Sky) waits for the go-ahead in the start house
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 42

Maciej Bodnar (Cannondale) leaves the TT start chute

Maciej Bodnar (Cannondale) leaves the TT start chute
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 42

Tom Danielson (Garmin) warming up before his ride

Tom Danielson (Garmin) warming up before his ride
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 36 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) peaks from behind a fan

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) peaks from behind a fan
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 37 of 42

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the way out to the turn-around

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the way out to the turn-around
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 38 of 42

Markel Irizar (Trek) riding for eighth place today

Markel Irizar (Trek) riding for eighth place today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 39 of 42

Tiago Machado (Net App) looks to check riders behind him

Tiago Machado (Net App) looks to check riders behind him
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 40 of 42

Chad Haga (Giant-Shimano) putting in a good ride to round out the top ten

Chad Haga (Giant-Shimano) putting in a good ride to round out the top ten
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 41 of 42

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the way out

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the way out
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 42 of 42

The jersey wearers after stage two

The jersey wearers after stage two
(Image credit: AFP)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) won the 20km individual time trial stage at the Tour of California Monday afternoon in Folsom. Under bright and sunny skies, Wiggins finished 44 seconds ahead of Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) and 52 seconds ahead of Taylor Phinney (BMC). Wiggins also took the overall race lead from Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quickstep).

"It was a fantastic course," Wiggins said. "I've been staying in Folsom for the last week and have been coming up here to ride the course. I knew it back and front. To come here today and put it all into action is a nice feeling."

Dennis, who started just 37th out of 128 riders, set a blistering pace of 24:02 in the hot sun and had to wait more than an hour before Wiggins knocked him from the hot seat.

"To be honest, I knew I wasn't going to win," the 23-year-old Australian said after the race. "I was hoping for a top three. I knew obviously Wiggo and Taylor were always going to be right up there. The one person I was worried about was Jesse Sergent as sort of a dark horse. He beat me in Romandie, and I was waiting for his time to sort of confirm that I would get a podium at least. Once that was sort of past I was pretty relaxed, and I was hoping Wiggo wouldn't take too much time out of me. But he sort of did that."

After looking smooth throughout his ride and catching both his one-minute and two-minute men, Wiggins crossed the line in a speedy 23:18.

Starting 10th from last, the pressure was then on Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing Team) to beat Wiggins, but at the halfway point Phinney was 32 seconds down, a relatively large amount to make up in the remaining 10km. Phinney would roll in with a 24:10 for third.

"You always want to win," he said. "But when the big guns come out. In a time trial there's no hiding. The strongest riders win, and that's how it is. So I'll have to be satisfied with my ride. It was alright, not great."

The surprise of the day was Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman), who finished an impressive fourth place, just 1:08 behind Wiggins. Sergent (Trek Factory Racing) rounded out the top five with a time of 24:29, 1:11 in arrears.

With his stage win, Wiggins more than made up the 10 seconds he was down on previous race leader Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step), although the sprinter finished a respectable 27th, with a time of 25:21.

Wiggins will now wear yellow as the race leader going into stage 3. Dennis and Phinney are within a reasonable striking distance at 44 and 52 seconds, respectively - not a huge margin considering all the stages remaining and also considering that stage 3 is this year's Queen Stage.

The peloton will race 174.6km, including two major climbs up Mt. Hamilton and the finish at the top of Mt. Diablo. The challenging course should set the stage for GC contenders looking to make their moves.

Monday's time trial started with Robbie Squire (Jamis-Hagens Berman) as the first man down the start ramp, setting a time of 26:20. Jose Joao Pimenta Costa (Team NetApp-Endura) went a bit faster at 25:49, then Jens Mouris (Orica GreenEdge) took over the hot seat. Belkin's Jack Bobridge lowered the time to beat still more with a 24:33, but only 10 men later, Dennis clocked his 24:02.

With temperatures forecast to be in the upper 90s Fahrenheit for Tuesday's Queen stage, riders will face another long day in the heat. Wiggins said the only thing to do to prepare for the temperatures is to keep drinking.

"We've been here for a couple of weeks now," he said. "So we've gotten used to the heat anyway. But it still doesn't make it any easier. I think everyone is going to have a tough day tomorrow. There's only so much the human body can take."

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky23:18:27
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:44
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
4Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:08
5Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:01:11
6Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:19
8Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:21
9Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:01:24
10Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:25
11Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:28
12Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:30
13Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:33
14David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:34
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:01:36
16Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:01:37
17Ben King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:38
18Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:42
19Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:01:43
20Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:46
21Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:01:53
22Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
23Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:54
24Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
25Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:01:56
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:58
27Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:03
28Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:02:04
29Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
30Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:06
31Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:09
32Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
33Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:10
34James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
35Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
36Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:02:16
37John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
38Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
39Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:02:17
40Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:02:19
41Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:20
42Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:21
43Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:24
44Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
45Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
46Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:25
47Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:27
48Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:02:30
49Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
50Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:31
51Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:33
52Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:02:37
53Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:38
54Janier Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:02:39
55Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:40
56Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:02:42
57John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:44
58George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
59Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:02:49
60Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
61Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:02:50
62Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:51
63Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:56
64Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
65Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:02
66Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:03
67Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:03:04
68Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
69Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:06
70Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
71Ted King (USA) Cannondale0:03:07
72Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:09
73Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:11
74Joe Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
75Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:03:12
76Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
77Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
78Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:03:13
79Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:03:14
80Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:15
81Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:03:16
82Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
83Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:03:19
84Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:20
85Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:23
86Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:28
87Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
88Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:31
89Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
90Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:03:32
91Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
92Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
93Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:03:34
94Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:37
95Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:38
96Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:39
97Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
98Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:41
99Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:03:42
100Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:03:44
101Luis Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:46
102Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
103Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:47
104Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:48
105Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:49
106Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:51
107Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
108David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:53
109Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:58
110Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:00
111Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:03
112Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:04
113Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:06
114Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:07
115Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:04:10
116Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:13
117Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:14
118Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:04:18
119Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:04:20
120Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:22
121Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:29
122Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:37
123Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
124Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:47
125Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:49
126Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:55
127Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:02
128Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:25

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano24:51:35
2Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:13
3Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:36
4James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:00:37
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:44
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:46
7Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:51
8Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:01:04
9Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:01:09
10Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:01:16
11Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
12Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:01:40
13Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:41
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:01:43
15Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:01:59
16Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:02:04
17Luis Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:13
18Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team0:02:18
19Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:33

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek Factory Racing1:13:50
2Garmin-Sharp0:00:20
3Team NetApp-Endura0:00:39
4Team Sky0:00:46
5BMC Racing Team0:00:48
6Team Giant-Shimano0:01:11
7Orica GreenEDGE0:01:23
8Cannondale0:01:27
9Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:40
10Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:21
11Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:02:23
12Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:02:26
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:30
14Bissell Development Team0:03:15
15UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:48
16Team Novo Nordisk0:06:00

General classification after stage two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky5:07:35
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:44
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
4Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:08
5Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:01:11
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:19
7Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:21
8Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:01:24
9Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:25
10Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:28
11Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:30
12Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:33
13David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:34
14Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:01:36
15Ben King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:38
16Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:42
17Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:46
18Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:53
19Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
20Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
21Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:54
22Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
23Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:01:56
24Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:02:04
25Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
26Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:06
27Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:09
28Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:10
29James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
30Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:02:16
31John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
32Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
33Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:02:17
34Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:02:19
35Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:20
36Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
37Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:21
38Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:24
39Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
40Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:25
41Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:27
42Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:30
43Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:33
44Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:02:37
45John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:38
46Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
47Janier Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:02:39
48Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:40
49Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:02:42
50Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:02:44
51George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
52Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:02:49
53Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
54Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:02:50
55Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
56Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:02:51
57Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
58Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:56
59Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
60Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:02:59
61Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:02
62Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:03
63Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:03:04
64Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
65Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:06
66Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
67Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:07
68Ted King (USA) Cannondale
69Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:08
70Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:11
71Joe Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
72Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:03:12
73Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
74Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
75Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:03:13
76Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:03:14
77Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:15
78Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:16
79Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:03:19
80Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:23
81Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:28
82Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
83Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:31
84Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
85Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:32
86Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:03:34
87Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:37
88Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
89Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:03:42
90Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:03:44
91Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:46
92Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:47
93Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:48
94Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:51
95Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:04:10
96Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:13
97Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:14
98Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
99Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:22
100Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:24
101Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:04:25
102Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:29
103Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:04:37
104Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:42
105Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:49
106Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:51
107Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:56
108Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:57
109Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:00
110Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:14
111Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:17
112Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:18
113Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:25
114Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:21
115Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:23
116Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:14:44
117Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:16:33
118Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:17:10
119Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:14
120Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:17:30
121Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
122Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:37
123Luis Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:44
124Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:47
125Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:17:49
126David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:17:51
127Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:56
128Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:18:16

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano12
3Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
4Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale7
6Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing6
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team6
8Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team5
9Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale5
10Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
11Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3
12Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
13Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team2
14John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
15Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
16Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
17Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6pts
2Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
3Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team3
5Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano5:09:08
2Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:13
3Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:36
4James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:00:37
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:44
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:46
7Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:01:04
8Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:01:09
9Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:01:16
10Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
11Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:01:26
12Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:01:39
13Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:01:40
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:41
15Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:02:04
16Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team0:02:18
17Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:27
18Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:15:57
19Luis Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:11

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek Factory Racing15:26:41
2Garmin-Sharp0:00:20
3Team NetApp-Endura0:00:39
4Team Sky0:00:46
5BMC Racing Team0:00:48
6Team Giant-Shimano0:01:11
7Orica GreenEDGE0:01:23
8Cannondale0:01:27
9Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:40
10Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:21
11Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:02:23
12Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:02:26
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:30
14Bissell Development Team0:03:15
15UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:48
16Team Novo Nordisk0:06:00

 

