Tour of California: Wiggins wins Folsom time trial
Team Sky rider new race leader
Stage 2: Folsom (ITT) -
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) won the 20km individual time trial stage at the Tour of California Monday afternoon in Folsom. Under bright and sunny skies, Wiggins finished 44 seconds ahead of Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) and 52 seconds ahead of Taylor Phinney (BMC). Wiggins also took the overall race lead from Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quickstep).
"It was a fantastic course," Wiggins said. "I've been staying in Folsom for the last week and have been coming up here to ride the course. I knew it back and front. To come here today and put it all into action is a nice feeling."
Dennis, who started just 37th out of 128 riders, set a blistering pace of 24:02 in the hot sun and had to wait more than an hour before Wiggins knocked him from the hot seat.
"To be honest, I knew I wasn't going to win," the 23-year-old Australian said after the race. "I was hoping for a top three. I knew obviously Wiggo and Taylor were always going to be right up there. The one person I was worried about was Jesse Sergent as sort of a dark horse. He beat me in Romandie, and I was waiting for his time to sort of confirm that I would get a podium at least. Once that was sort of past I was pretty relaxed, and I was hoping Wiggo wouldn't take too much time out of me. But he sort of did that."
After looking smooth throughout his ride and catching both his one-minute and two-minute men, Wiggins crossed the line in a speedy 23:18.
Starting 10th from last, the pressure was then on Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing Team) to beat Wiggins, but at the halfway point Phinney was 32 seconds down, a relatively large amount to make up in the remaining 10km. Phinney would roll in with a 24:10 for third.
"You always want to win," he said. "But when the big guns come out. In a time trial there's no hiding. The strongest riders win, and that's how it is. So I'll have to be satisfied with my ride. It was alright, not great."
The surprise of the day was Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman), who finished an impressive fourth place, just 1:08 behind Wiggins. Sergent (Trek Factory Racing) rounded out the top five with a time of 24:29, 1:11 in arrears.
With his stage win, Wiggins more than made up the 10 seconds he was down on previous race leader Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step), although the sprinter finished a respectable 27th, with a time of 25:21.
Wiggins will now wear yellow as the race leader going into stage 3. Dennis and Phinney are within a reasonable striking distance at 44 and 52 seconds, respectively - not a huge margin considering all the stages remaining and also considering that stage 3 is this year's Queen Stage.
The peloton will race 174.6km, including two major climbs up Mt. Hamilton and the finish at the top of Mt. Diablo. The challenging course should set the stage for GC contenders looking to make their moves.
Monday's time trial started with Robbie Squire (Jamis-Hagens Berman) as the first man down the start ramp, setting a time of 26:20. Jose Joao Pimenta Costa (Team NetApp-Endura) went a bit faster at 25:49, then Jens Mouris (Orica GreenEdge) took over the hot seat. Belkin's Jack Bobridge lowered the time to beat still more with a 24:33, but only 10 men later, Dennis clocked his 24:02.
With temperatures forecast to be in the upper 90s Fahrenheit for Tuesday's Queen stage, riders will face another long day in the heat. Wiggins said the only thing to do to prepare for the temperatures is to keep drinking.
"We've been here for a couple of weeks now," he said. "So we've gotten used to the heat anyway. But it still doesn't make it any easier. I think everyone is going to have a tough day tomorrow. There's only so much the human body can take."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|23:18:27
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:44
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|4
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:01:08
|5
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:11
|6
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:19
|8
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:21
|9
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:24
|10
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:25
|11
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:28
|12
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:30
|13
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:33
|14
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:34
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:01:36
|16
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:37
|17
|Ben King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:38
|18
|Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:42
|19
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:01:43
|20
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:46
|21
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:01:53
|22
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|23
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:54
|24
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|25
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:56
|26
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:58
|27
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|28
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:02:04
|29
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|30
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:06
|31
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|32
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|33
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:10
|34
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|35
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|36
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:16
|37
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|38
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|39
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:17
|40
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:19
|41
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|42
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:21
|43
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:24
|44
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|45
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|46
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:25
|47
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:27
|48
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:02:30
|49
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:31
|51
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:33
|52
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:02:37
|53
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|54
|Janier Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:39
|55
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:40
|56
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:02:42
|57
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:44
|58
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|59
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:49
|60
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|61
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:02:50
|62
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|63
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|64
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|65
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:02
|66
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:03
|67
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:03:04
|68
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|69
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:06
|70
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|71
|Ted King (USA) Cannondale
|0:03:07
|72
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|73
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:11
|74
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|75
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:03:12
|76
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|77
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|78
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|0:03:13
|79
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:14
|80
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:15
|81
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|0:03:16
|82
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|83
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:03:19
|84
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|85
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|86
|Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:28
|87
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|88
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:31
|89
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|90
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:32
|91
|Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|92
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:34
|94
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:03:37
|95
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|96
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:39
|97
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|98
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|99
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:03:42
|100
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:44
|101
|Luis Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:46
|102
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|103
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:47
|104
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:48
|105
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:49
|106
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:51
|107
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
|108
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:53
|109
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:58
|110
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:00
|111
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|112
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:04
|113
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:06
|114
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:07
|115
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:04:10
|116
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:13
|117
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|118
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:04:18
|119
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:04:20
|120
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:22
|121
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:29
|122
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|123
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|124
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|125
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:49
|126
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:55
|127
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:02
|128
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|24:51:35
|2
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:13
|3
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:36
|4
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:37
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:44
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:46
|7
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:51
|8
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:04
|9
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:09
|10
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:16
|11
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:40
|13
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:41
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:43
|15
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:59
|16
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:02:04
|17
|Luis Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:13
|18
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:02:18
|19
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:13:50
|2
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:20
|3
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:39
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:46
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|6
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:11
|7
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:01:23
|8
|Cannondale
|0:01:27
|9
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:01:40
|10
|Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:21
|11
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:02:23
|12
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:02:26
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|14
|Bissell Development Team
|0:03:15
|15
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:48
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|5:07:35
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:44
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|4
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:01:08
|5
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:11
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:19
|7
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:21
|8
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:24
|9
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:25
|10
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:28
|11
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:30
|12
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:33
|13
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:34
|14
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:01:36
|15
|Ben King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:38
|16
|Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:42
|17
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:46
|18
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|19
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|21
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:54
|22
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|23
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:56
|24
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:02:04
|25
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|26
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:06
|27
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:09
|28
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:10
|29
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|30
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:16
|31
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|32
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|33
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:17
|34
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:19
|35
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:20
|36
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:21
|38
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:24
|39
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|40
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:25
|41
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:27
|42
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:30
|43
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:33
|44
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:02:37
|45
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:38
|46
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|47
|Janier Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:39
|48
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:40
|49
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:02:42
|50
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:02:44
|51
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|52
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:49
|53
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|54
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:02:50
|55
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|56
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:02:51
|57
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|59
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|60
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:02:59
|61
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:02
|62
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:03
|63
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:03:04
|64
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|65
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:06
|66
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|67
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|68
|Ted King (USA) Cannondale
|69
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|70
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:11
|71
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|72
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|0:03:12
|73
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|74
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|75
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|0:03:13
|76
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:14
|77
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:15
|78
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|79
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:03:19
|80
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|81
|Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:28
|82
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|83
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:31
|84
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|85
|Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|86
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:34
|87
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|88
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|89
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:03:42
|90
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:44
|91
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:46
|92
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|93
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:48
|94
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:03:51
|95
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:04:10
|96
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|97
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|98
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|99
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:22
|100
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:24
|101
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:25
|102
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:29
|103
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:37
|104
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:42
|105
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:49
|106
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:51
|107
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|108
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:57
|109
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:00
|110
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:14
|111
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:17
|112
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:18
|113
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:25
|114
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:21
|115
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:23
|116
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:14:44
|117
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:16:33
|118
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:17:10
|119
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:14
|120
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:17:30
|121
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|122
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:37
|123
|Luis Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:44
|124
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:47
|125
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:49
|126
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:51
|127
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:56
|128
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:18:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|3
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|7
|6
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|6
|8
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|5
|9
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|5
|10
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|11
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|12
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|14
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|16
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|17
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|pts
|2
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|3
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|3
|5
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|5:09:08
|2
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:13
|3
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:36
|4
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:37
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:44
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:46
|7
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:04
|8
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:09
|9
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:16
|10
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:26
|12
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:39
|13
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:40
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:41
|15
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:02:04
|16
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:02:18
|17
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:27
|18
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:57
|19
|Luis Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Factory Racing
|15:26:41
|2
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:20
|3
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:39
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:46
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|6
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:11
|7
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:01:23
|8
|Cannondale
|0:01:27
|9
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:01:40
|10
|Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:21
|11
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:02:23
|12
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:02:26
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|14
|Bissell Development Team
|0:03:15
|15
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:48
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:00
