Image 1 of 42 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 42 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 42 Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 42 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 42 The podium of the time trial: Rohan Dennis, Brad Wiggins and Taylor Phinney (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 42 The jerseys after stage 2 of the Tour of California (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the first leader's jersey of the 2014 Tour of Calfiornia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 42 Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 42 Charles Planey (Novo Nordisk) during the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 42 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 42 Charles Planey (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) back on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 42 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on his way to winning the Folsom time trial (Image credit: AFP) Image 15 of 42 Will Routley (Optum) on the way to the TT start house (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 42 Jack Bobridge (Belkin) start his ride early in the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 42 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) heading down the start ramp (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 42 Rohan Dennis (Garmin) waits for his start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 42 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) on the way back in to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 42 Jesse Sergent (Trek) keeps his head tucked in tight and comes in fifth place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 42 Tom Zirbel (Optum) comes up one of todays roll hills (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 42 Tom Zirbel (Optum) had a chance to show off his National Champ kit today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 42 Eloy Teruel (Jamis) puts in a strong fourth place ride (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 42 Carter Jones (Optum) heading in towards downtown Folsom (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 42 Tiago Machado (Net App) gives his all out on the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 42 Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano) on the way to taking over the best young rider jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 42 Taylor Phinney (BMC) focused on the course ahead (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) working to hold onto the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 42 The top three podium for the mens TT (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 42 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) enjoying the spoils of the victor (Image credit: AFP) Image 31 of 42 The women’s top three for the TT (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 42 Christian Knees (Sky) warms up before his start time (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 42 Luke Rowe (Sky) waits for the go-ahead in the start house (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 42 Maciej Bodnar (Cannondale) leaves the TT start chute (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 42 Tom Danielson (Garmin) warming up before his ride (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 36 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) peaks from behind a fan (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 37 of 42 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the way out to the turn-around (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 38 of 42 Markel Irizar (Trek) riding for eighth place today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 39 of 42 Tiago Machado (Net App) looks to check riders behind him (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 40 of 42 Chad Haga (Giant-Shimano) putting in a good ride to round out the top ten (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 41 of 42 Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the way out (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 42 of 42 The jersey wearers after stage two (Image credit: AFP)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) won the 20km individual time trial stage at the Tour of California Monday afternoon in Folsom. Under bright and sunny skies, Wiggins finished 44 seconds ahead of Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) and 52 seconds ahead of Taylor Phinney (BMC). Wiggins also took the overall race lead from Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quickstep).

"It was a fantastic course," Wiggins said. "I've been staying in Folsom for the last week and have been coming up here to ride the course. I knew it back and front. To come here today and put it all into action is a nice feeling."

Dennis, who started just 37th out of 128 riders, set a blistering pace of 24:02 in the hot sun and had to wait more than an hour before Wiggins knocked him from the hot seat.

"To be honest, I knew I wasn't going to win," the 23-year-old Australian said after the race. "I was hoping for a top three. I knew obviously Wiggo and Taylor were always going to be right up there. The one person I was worried about was Jesse Sergent as sort of a dark horse. He beat me in Romandie, and I was waiting for his time to sort of confirm that I would get a podium at least. Once that was sort of past I was pretty relaxed, and I was hoping Wiggo wouldn't take too much time out of me. But he sort of did that."

After looking smooth throughout his ride and catching both his one-minute and two-minute men, Wiggins crossed the line in a speedy 23:18.

Starting 10th from last, the pressure was then on Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing Team) to beat Wiggins, but at the halfway point Phinney was 32 seconds down, a relatively large amount to make up in the remaining 10km. Phinney would roll in with a 24:10 for third.

"You always want to win," he said. "But when the big guns come out. In a time trial there's no hiding. The strongest riders win, and that's how it is. So I'll have to be satisfied with my ride. It was alright, not great."

The surprise of the day was Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman), who finished an impressive fourth place, just 1:08 behind Wiggins. Sergent (Trek Factory Racing) rounded out the top five with a time of 24:29, 1:11 in arrears.

With his stage win, Wiggins more than made up the 10 seconds he was down on previous race leader Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step), although the sprinter finished a respectable 27th, with a time of 25:21.

Wiggins will now wear yellow as the race leader going into stage 3. Dennis and Phinney are within a reasonable striking distance at 44 and 52 seconds, respectively - not a huge margin considering all the stages remaining and also considering that stage 3 is this year's Queen Stage.

The peloton will race 174.6km, including two major climbs up Mt. Hamilton and the finish at the top of Mt. Diablo. The challenging course should set the stage for GC contenders looking to make their moves.

Monday's time trial started with Robbie Squire (Jamis-Hagens Berman) as the first man down the start ramp, setting a time of 26:20. Jose Joao Pimenta Costa (Team NetApp-Endura) went a bit faster at 25:49, then Jens Mouris (Orica GreenEdge) took over the hot seat. Belkin's Jack Bobridge lowered the time to beat still more with a 24:33, but only 10 men later, Dennis clocked his 24:02.

With temperatures forecast to be in the upper 90s Fahrenheit for Tuesday's Queen stage, riders will face another long day in the heat. Wiggins said the only thing to do to prepare for the temperatures is to keep drinking.

"We've been here for a couple of weeks now," he said. "So we've gotten used to the heat anyway. But it still doesn't make it any easier. I think everyone is going to have a tough day tomorrow. There's only so much the human body can take."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 23:18:27 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:44 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 4 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:08 5 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:11 6 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:19 8 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:21 9 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:24 10 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:25 11 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:28 12 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:30 13 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:33 14 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:34 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:01:36 16 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:37 17 Ben King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:38 18 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:42 19 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:01:43 20 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:46 21 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:01:53 22 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 23 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:54 24 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 25 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:56 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:58 27 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:03 28 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:02:04 29 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 30 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:06 31 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:09 32 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 33 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:10 34 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 35 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 36 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:16 37 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 38 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 39 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:17 40 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:19 41 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:20 42 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:21 43 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:24 44 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 45 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 46 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:25 47 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:27 48 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:02:30 49 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 50 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:31 51 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:33 52 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:02:37 53 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:38 54 Janier Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:02:39 55 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:40 56 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:02:42 57 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:44 58 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 59 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:49 60 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 61 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:02:50 62 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:51 63 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:56 64 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 65 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:02 66 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:03 67 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:03:04 68 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 69 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:06 70 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 71 Ted King (USA) Cannondale 0:03:07 72 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:09 73 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:11 74 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 75 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:03:12 76 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 77 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 78 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:03:13 79 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:14 80 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:15 81 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:03:16 82 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 83 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:03:19 84 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:20 85 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:23 86 Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:28 87 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 88 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:31 89 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 90 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:03:32 91 Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 92 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 93 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:34 94 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:03:37 95 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:38 96 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:39 97 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 98 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:41 99 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:03:42 100 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:03:44 101 Luis Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:46 102 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 103 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:47 104 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:48 105 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:49 106 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:51 107 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 108 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:53 109 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:58 110 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:00 111 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:03 112 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:04 113 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:06 114 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:07 115 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:04:10 116 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:13 117 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:14 118 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:04:18 119 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:04:20 120 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:22 121 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:29 122 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:37 123 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 124 Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:47 125 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:49 126 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:55 127 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:02 128 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:25

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 24:51:35 2 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:13 3 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:36 4 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:00:37 5 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:44 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:46 7 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:51 8 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:01:04 9 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:01:09 10 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:16 11 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:01:40 13 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:41 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:01:43 15 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:59 16 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:02:04 17 Luis Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:13 18 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:02:18 19 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:33

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek Factory Racing 1:13:50 2 Garmin-Sharp 0:00:20 3 Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:39 4 Team Sky 0:00:46 5 BMC Racing Team 0:00:48 6 Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:11 7 Orica GreenEDGE 0:01:23 8 Cannondale 0:01:27 9 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:40 10 Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:21 11 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:02:23 12 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:02:26 13 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:30 14 Bissell Development Team 0:03:15 15 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:48 16 Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:00

General classification after stage two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 5:07:35 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:44 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 4 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:08 5 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:11 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:19 7 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:21 8 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:24 9 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:25 10 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:28 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:30 12 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:33 13 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:34 14 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:01:36 15 Ben King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:38 16 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:42 17 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:46 18 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:53 19 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 21 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:54 22 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 23 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:56 24 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:02:04 25 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 26 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:06 27 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:09 28 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:10 29 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 30 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:16 31 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 32 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 33 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:17 34 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:19 35 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:20 36 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 37 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:21 38 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:24 39 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 40 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:25 41 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:27 42 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:30 43 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:33 44 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:02:37 45 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:38 46 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 47 Janier Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:02:39 48 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:40 49 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:02:42 50 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:02:44 51 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 52 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:49 53 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 54 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:02:50 55 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 56 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:02:51 57 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 58 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:56 59 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 60 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:02:59 61 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:02 62 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:03 63 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:03:04 64 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 65 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:06 66 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 67 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:07 68 Ted King (USA) Cannondale 69 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:08 70 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:11 71 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 72 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:03:12 73 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 74 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 75 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:03:13 76 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:14 77 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:15 78 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:16 79 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:03:19 80 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:23 81 Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:28 82 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 83 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:31 84 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 85 Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:32 86 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:34 87 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:37 88 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 89 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:03:42 90 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:03:44 91 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:46 92 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:47 93 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:48 94 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:03:51 95 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:04:10 96 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:13 97 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:14 98 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 99 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:22 100 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:24 101 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:25 102 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:29 103 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:37 104 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:42 105 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:49 106 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:51 107 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:56 108 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:57 109 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:00 110 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:14 111 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:17 112 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:18 113 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:25 114 Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:21 115 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:23 116 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:14:44 117 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:16:33 118 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:17:10 119 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:14 120 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:17:30 121 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 122 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:37 123 Luis Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:44 124 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:47 125 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:49 126 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:51 127 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:56 128 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:18:16

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 12 3 Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 7 6 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 6 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 6 8 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 5 9 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 5 10 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 11 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 12 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 13 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 14 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 15 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 16 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 17 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 pts 2 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 3 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 3 5 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 5:09:08 2 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:13 3 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:36 4 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:00:37 5 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:44 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:46 7 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:01:04 8 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:01:09 9 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:16 10 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:01:26 12 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:01:39 13 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:01:40 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:41 15 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:02:04 16 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:02:18 17 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:27 18 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:57 19 Luis Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:11