Tour of California: Will Routley claims breakaway win
Wiggins retains his overall lead after stage four
Stage 4: Monterey - Cambria
Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) rode the perfect race during stage 4 of the Tour of California Wednesday, winning the stage from a six-rider breakaway and adding to his lead in the mountains classification by taking all three of the day's KOMs. Gregory Daniel (Bissell Development Team) and Kevin De Mesmaeker (Team Novo Nordisk) rounded out the top three on the day.
Overall race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) successfully defended his yellow jersey, and gained four seconds on second placed Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) as the Australian was caught in a split in the peloton in the finale.
Routley has featured in every breakaway of the race so far, and his gambit to add to his mountains classification lead on stage 4 paid off big with the stage win.
"Things went better than planned," Routley said of the day's result. "Of course the goal was to go in the break for the KOM points again. It was a little harder to get in the break today than it was the last few days. I had a couple teammates kind of launch me across at the right time. I had been feeling really, really good sprinting at the top of the climbs, so really that was my whole focus, just to try and lock that down."
The 165.1km stage down the California coast from Monterey to Cambria featured one sprint and three major climbs, none of which were greater than a category 3. The last climb came just over 40km from the finish, leaving plenty of time for the sprinters' teams to bring things together for a final bunch gallop.
Except the peloton waited too long to get serious about chasing and failed to make the catch, leaving sprinters Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) frustrated at missing out on a possible stage win.
Omega Pharma's Tom Boonen said the sprinters' teams waited a bit too long to pick up the chase, but he also credited those in the breakaway with riding a very intelligent race.
"They were going slow when they needed to, and they were going fast in the final," Boonen said. "And that's the way you win the race."
Boonen said the chase was full speed after the last climb, but even that wasn't enough to close the gap as the breakaway benefited from a strong tailwind.
"The climb before actually I went to the others and said we have to start pulling with two or three extra guys, because in the front they were waiting for the last part to speed up, I could really tell," Boonen said. "At that point we started riding full speed straight away going 75k an hour trying to get as soon as possible a minute or a minute and a half off their lead, so the other guys would start pulling as well to take their morale away a little bit. But it lasted too long, and with tailwind they were going full speed in the front as well."
The six-rider breakaway that escaped the bunch just a few kilometers into the stage included Routley, Daniel, De Masmaeker, Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman).
The leaders, all of whom were well down on the general classification, cooperated well together and quickly started building their advantage, which ballooned to nearly four minutes but held there as the peloton didn't seem to want let the escapees have too long a leash.
The gap shrunk to just 2:30 at the second KOM, but it went back up to more than three minutes when the leaders contested the final KOM of the day. At that point, the escapees knew they may have rolled the dice successfully.
"In between the two KOMs the gap came down to 2:30, and then we didn't ride any harder and it went up to 3:30," Clarke said. "So we didn't know if Omega and Giant or anyone were arguing back in the peloton, which can happen some of the time. Then when we came off the final KOM and had the tailwind, I thought we better go full gas. Our director said this morning for sure Omega's going to bring it back for a bunch sprint, but you just never know, so you've got to take your opportunities."
The break's six riders worked well together and smartly waited long enough to begin their games with each other. After a few moves by the two UnitedHealthcare riders, De Masmaeker made the first serious final move, but he was countered by Routley, who surged toward the line for the win. Cavendish won the field sprint for seventh ahead of Sagan.
Routley's win pushed him past Cavendish in the points competition, while Clarke netted the jersey for most courageous rider. Routley will wear green for Thursday's stage 5, and as the mountains classification runner-up, Clarke will wear polka dots. Jones will wear the most courageous jersey in the stage.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3:48:37
|2
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|3
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|6
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|9
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|14
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|16
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|17
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|18
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:01:21
|22
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|23
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|24
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|26
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|27
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|28
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|29
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|30
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|33
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|34
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|35
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|36
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|37
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|38
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|39
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|40
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|41
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|42
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|43
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|45
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|46
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|47
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|50
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|51
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|53
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|54
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|55
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|56
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|57
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|59
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|61
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|62
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|63
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|64
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|65
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|66
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|67
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|68
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|69
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|70
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|71
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|72
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|74
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|75
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|77
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|78
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|79
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|82
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|83
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|84
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|86
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|87
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|88
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|89
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|90
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|91
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|92
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:37
|93
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|94
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|95
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|96
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|97
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:44
|99
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|101
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:46
|102
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|103
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:47
|104
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|105
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:06
|106
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:11
|107
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:58
|108
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|109
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|110
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|111
|José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|112
|Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|113
|Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|114
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|115
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|116
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|118
|Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|119
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|120
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|121
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:07:46
|122
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNS
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|DNS
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNS
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|pts
|2
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|12
|3
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|10
|4
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|6
|6
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|3
|9
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|10
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|pts
|2
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|pts
|2
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|3
|3
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|pts
|2
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|3
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|3:48:37
|2
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:17
|3
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|4
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:21
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|11
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|12
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|14
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|15
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:06
|17
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11:27:23
|2
|Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:06
|3
|Bissell Development Team
|4
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:01:10
|5
|Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|Cannondale
|0:02:23
|7
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|8
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:27
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Team Sky
|14
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:31
|15
|Garmin-Sharp
|16
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:02:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|13:53:51
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:28
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:09
|4
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:25
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:14
|6
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:28
|7
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:29
|8
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:31
|9
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|10
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:34
|11
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:49
|12
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:59
|13
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:32
|14
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:39
|15
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:46
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:03:49
|17
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:12
|18
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:39
|20
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:31
|21
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:06:42
|22
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:44
|23
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:06:45
|24
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:54
|25
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:07:15
|26
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:07:22
|27
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:34
|28
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:07:45
|29
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:48
|30
|Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:08:26
|31
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:51
|32
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:09:15
|33
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:44
|34
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:48
|35
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:17
|36
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:07
|37
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|0:11:46
|38
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:11:54
|39
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:04
|40
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:28
|41
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:12:39
|42
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:12:49
|43
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:59
|44
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:10
|45
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:13:30
|46
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:13:49
|47
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:03
|48
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:14:05
|49
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:19
|50
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:15:21
|51
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:24
|52
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:18:16
|53
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:44
|54
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:29
|55
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:52
|56
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:54
|57
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:05
|58
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:21:06
|59
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:21:07
|60
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:21
|61
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|62
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:21:37
|63
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:55
|64
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:21:59
|65
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:20
|66
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:22:23
|67
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:22:24
|68
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:22:25
|69
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:22:35
|70
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:22:36
|71
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|72
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:22:40
|73
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:22:43
|74
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:22:45
|75
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|0:22:47
|76
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:49
|77
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:22:50
|78
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:02
|79
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|80
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:23:03
|81
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|82
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:08
|83
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:23:10
|84
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:12
|85
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:23:13
|87
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:16
|88
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:23:18
|89
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:23:35
|90
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:36
|91
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:23:38
|92
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|93
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:24:04
|94
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:24:05
|95
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:24:13
|96
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:17
|97
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:24:32
|98
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:24:37
|99
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:43
|100
|Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:25:19
|101
|José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:26:21
|102
|Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:26:34
|103
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:12
|104
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:20
|105
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:28:28
|106
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:29:07
|107
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:29:17
|108
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|0:29:19
|109
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:36
|110
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:29:38
|111
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:30:41
|112
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:31:12
|113
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:15
|114
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:35:06
|115
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:35:24
|116
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:35:54
|117
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:36:27
|118
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:37:38
|119
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:39:05
|120
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:39:34
|121
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:40:01
|122
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:44:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|19
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|3
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|17
|4
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|6
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|7
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|10
|9
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|10
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|11
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|6
|12
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|6
|13
|Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|14
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|15
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|16
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|5
|17
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|18
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|20
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|21
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|22
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|24
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|32
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13
|3
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|13
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|12
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|6
|Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|10
|7
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|10
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|11
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|6
|12
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|13
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|14
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|5
|15
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|16
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|17
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|18
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|19
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|20
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|3
|21
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|22
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|2
|23
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|24
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|25
|Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|26
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1
|27
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|13:55:16
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:49
|3
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:34
|4
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:47
|5
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:05:50
|6
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:07:50
|7
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:11:14
|8
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:38
|9
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:13:56
|10
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:29
|11
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:20:12
|12
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:21:20
|13
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|0:21:22
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:24
|15
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:47
|16
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|0:27:54
|17
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:35:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp
|41:47:13
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:41
|3
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:25
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:14
|5
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:09:26
|6
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:29
|7
|Cannondale
|0:09:56
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:26
|9
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:18:43
|10
|Team Sky
|0:18:51
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:25:00
|12
|Bissell Development Team
|0:28:30
|13
|Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:29:59
|14
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:30:00
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:38:31
|16
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:45:42
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy