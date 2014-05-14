Image 1 of 41 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) claims stage four victory (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 41 The six-man breakaway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 41 The Californian coast line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 41 Omega Pharma-Quick Step left it too catch the catch the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 41 Will Routley also leads the points classification (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 41 The top three from stage four (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 41 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 41 Will Routley giving it his all (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 41 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 41 A giant 'Wiggo" head at the startline (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 41 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 41 Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano) gets to spend another day in the best young rider jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 41 Riders go single file to try to get time back on the br (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 41 Elephant Seals line the beach as the race goes past (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 41 Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) comes to the front to chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 41 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) took it easy back in the bunch today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 41 Ian Boswell (Sky) spent another long day working on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 41 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) beats Peter Sagan (Cannondale) to the line in the bunch sprint (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 41 Omega Pharma-Quickstep decides its time to chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 41 A classic truck cruising Highway 1 stopped to let the race go by (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 41 Janier Acevedo (Garmin) goes back to the car for bottles (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 41 The peloton didn’t have much time to take in today’s scenery (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 41 Riders pass through a tunnel along the coast (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 41 Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) leading the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 41 The iconic Bixby Bridge along todays route (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 41 The break rolls over the Bixby Bridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 41 Blue skies greeted the race as it rolled along Highway 1 today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 41 The race rolls out of Monterey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 41 The four jersey wearers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 41 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 41 Top three on stage four (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 41 Will Routley enjoying the spoils of the victor (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 41 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 41 A very happy Will Routley (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 41 Tom Boonen is finding his racing legs agaon in California (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 41 Christian Knees looking after Wiggins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 41 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) spent another day in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 41 The three man breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 41 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 41 All its a blur for spectators (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 41 Go Cav! Go! (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) rode the perfect race during stage 4 of the Tour of California Wednesday, winning the stage from a six-rider breakaway and adding to his lead in the mountains classification by taking all three of the day's KOMs. Gregory Daniel (Bissell Development Team) and Kevin De Mesmaeker (Team Novo Nordisk) rounded out the top three on the day.

Overall race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) successfully defended his yellow jersey, and gained four seconds on second placed Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) as the Australian was caught in a split in the peloton in the finale.

Routley has featured in every breakaway of the race so far, and his gambit to add to his mountains classification lead on stage 4 paid off big with the stage win.

"Things went better than planned," Routley said of the day's result. "Of course the goal was to go in the break for the KOM points again. It was a little harder to get in the break today than it was the last few days. I had a couple teammates kind of launch me across at the right time. I had been feeling really, really good sprinting at the top of the climbs, so really that was my whole focus, just to try and lock that down."

The 165.1km stage down the California coast from Monterey to Cambria featured one sprint and three major climbs, none of which were greater than a category 3. The last climb came just over 40km from the finish, leaving plenty of time for the sprinters' teams to bring things together for a final bunch gallop.

Except the peloton waited too long to get serious about chasing and failed to make the catch, leaving sprinters Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) frustrated at missing out on a possible stage win.

Omega Pharma's Tom Boonen said the sprinters' teams waited a bit too long to pick up the chase, but he also credited those in the breakaway with riding a very intelligent race.

"They were going slow when they needed to, and they were going fast in the final," Boonen said. "And that's the way you win the race."

Boonen said the chase was full speed after the last climb, but even that wasn't enough to close the gap as the breakaway benefited from a strong tailwind.

"The climb before actually I went to the others and said we have to start pulling with two or three extra guys, because in the front they were waiting for the last part to speed up, I could really tell," Boonen said. "At that point we started riding full speed straight away going 75k an hour trying to get as soon as possible a minute or a minute and a half off their lead, so the other guys would start pulling as well to take their morale away a little bit. But it lasted too long, and with tailwind they were going full speed in the front as well."

The six-rider breakaway that escaped the bunch just a few kilometers into the stage included Routley, Daniel, De Masmaeker, Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman).

The leaders, all of whom were well down on the general classification, cooperated well together and quickly started building their advantage, which ballooned to nearly four minutes but held there as the peloton didn't seem to want let the escapees have too long a leash.

The gap shrunk to just 2:30 at the second KOM, but it went back up to more than three minutes when the leaders contested the final KOM of the day. At that point, the escapees knew they may have rolled the dice successfully.

"In between the two KOMs the gap came down to 2:30, and then we didn't ride any harder and it went up to 3:30," Clarke said. "So we didn't know if Omega and Giant or anyone were arguing back in the peloton, which can happen some of the time. Then when we came off the final KOM and had the tailwind, I thought we better go full gas. Our director said this morning for sure Omega's going to bring it back for a bunch sprint, but you just never know, so you've got to take your opportunities."

The break's six riders worked well together and smartly waited long enough to begin their games with each other. After a few moves by the two UnitedHealthcare riders, De Masmaeker made the first serious final move, but he was countered by Routley, who surged toward the line for the win. Cavendish won the field sprint for seventh ahead of Sagan.

Routley's win pushed him past Cavendish in the points competition, while Clarke netted the jersey for most courageous rider. Routley will wear green for Thursday's stage 5, and as the mountains classification runner-up, Clarke will wear polka dots. Jones will wear the most courageous jersey in the stage.

Results

Stage 4 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3:48:37 2 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 3 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 4 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 6 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:15 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:17 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 9 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 12 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 13 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 14 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 16 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 18 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 19 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:01:21 22 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 23 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 24 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 25 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 26 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 27 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 28 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 29 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 30 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 31 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 33 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 34 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 35 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 36 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 37 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 38 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 39 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 40 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 41 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 42 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 43 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 44 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 45 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 46 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 47 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 48 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 49 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 50 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 51 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 52 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 53 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 54 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 55 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 56 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 57 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 58 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 59 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 60 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 61 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 62 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 63 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 64 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 65 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 66 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 67 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 68 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 69 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 70 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 71 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 72 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 73 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 74 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 75 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 76 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 77 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 78 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 79 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 80 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 81 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 82 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman 83 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 84 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 85 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 86 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 87 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 88 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 89 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 90 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 91 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 92 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:37 93 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 94 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 95 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 96 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 97 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 98 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:44 99 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 100 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 101 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:46 102 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 103 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:47 104 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 105 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:06 106 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:11 107 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:58 108 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 109 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 110 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 111 José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 112 Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 113 Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 114 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 115 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 116 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 117 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 118 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 119 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 120 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 121 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:07:46 122 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNS James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team DNS Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNS Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team

Points -Big Sur # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Cambria (Finishline) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 pts 2 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 12 3 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 10 4 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 5 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 6 6 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 3 9 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM - Big Sur (Cat 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 pts 2 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 4 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1

CA 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 pts 2 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 3 3 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 4 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 1

CA 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 pts 2 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 3 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 4 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 5 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 3:48:37 2 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:17 3 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 4 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:21 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 6 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 7 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 8 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 10 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 11 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 12 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 13 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 14 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:37 15 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 16 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:06 17 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:58

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11:27:23 2 Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:06 3 Bissell Development Team 4 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:10 5 Team Novo Nordisk 6 Cannondale 0:02:23 7 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 8 Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:27 9 Trek Factory Racing 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Orica GreenEdge 12 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 Team Sky 14 Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:31 15 Garmin-Sharp 16 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:02:43

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 13:53:51 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:28 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:09 4 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:25 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:14 6 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:28 7 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:29 8 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:31 9 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:33 10 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:02:34 11 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:49 12 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:59 13 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:32 14 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:03:39 15 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:46 16 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:03:49 17 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:12 18 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 19 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:04:39 20 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:31 21 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:06:42 22 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:06:44 23 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:06:45 24 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:54 25 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:07:15 26 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:07:22 27 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:34 28 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:07:45 29 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:07:48 30 Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:08:26 31 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:51 32 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:09:15 33 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:44 34 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:09:48 35 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:17 36 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:07 37 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:11:46 38 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:11:54 39 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:04 40 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:28 41 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:12:39 42 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:12:49 43 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:12:59 44 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:10 45 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:13:30 46 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:13:49 47 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:03 48 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:14:05 49 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:19 50 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:15:21 51 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:24 52 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:18:16 53 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:18:44 54 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:19:29 55 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:52 56 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:54 57 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:05 58 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:21:06 59 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:21:07 60 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:21 61 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 62 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:21:37 63 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:55 64 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:21:59 65 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:22:20 66 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:22:23 67 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:22:24 68 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:22:25 69 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:22:35 70 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:22:36 71 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 72 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:22:40 73 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:22:43 74 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:22:45 75 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:22:47 76 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:49 77 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:22:50 78 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:02 79 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 80 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:23:03 81 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 82 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:08 83 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:23:10 84 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:12 85 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 86 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:23:13 87 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:16 88 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:23:18 89 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:23:35 90 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:36 91 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:23:38 92 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 93 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:24:04 94 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:24:05 95 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:24:13 96 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:17 97 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:24:32 98 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:37 99 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:24:43 100 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:25:19 101 José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:26:21 102 Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:26:34 103 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:12 104 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:20 105 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:28:28 106 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:29:07 107 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:29:17 108 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:29:19 109 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:29:36 110 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:29:38 111 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:30:41 112 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:31:12 113 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:31:15 114 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:35:06 115 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:35:24 116 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:35:54 117 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:36:27 118 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:37:38 119 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:39:05 120 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:39:34 121 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:40:01 122 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:44:16

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 19 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 3 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 17 4 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 12 6 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 11 7 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 10 9 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 10 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 6 11 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 6 12 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 6 13 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 14 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 15 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 16 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 5 17 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 18 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 19 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 20 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 21 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 22 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 23 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 24 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 32 pts 2 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 3 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 13 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 12 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 10 6 Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 10 7 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 8 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 8 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 7 10 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 11 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 6 12 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 6 13 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 14 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 5 15 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 16 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 17 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 18 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 19 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 3 20 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 3 21 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 2 22 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 2 23 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 24 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 1 25 Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1 26 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1 27 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Youing rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 13:55:16 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:49 3 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:34 4 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:47 5 Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:05:50 6 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:50 7 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:11:14 8 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:38 9 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:13:56 10 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:29 11 Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:20:12 12 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:21:20 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:21:22 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:24 15 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:47 16 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:27:54 17 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:35:02