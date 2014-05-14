Trending

Tour of California: Will Routley claims breakaway win

Wiggins retains his overall lead after stage four

Image 1 of 41

William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) claims stage four victory

William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) claims stage four victory
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 41

The six-man breakaway

The six-man breakaway
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 41

The Californian coast line

The Californian coast line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 41

Omega Pharma-Quick Step left it too catch the catch the break

Omega Pharma-Quick Step left it too catch the catch the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 41

Will Routley also leads the points classification

Will Routley also leads the points classification
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 41

The top three from stage four

The top three from stage four
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 41

Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)

Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 41

Will Routley giving it his all

Will Routley giving it his all
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 41

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 41

A giant 'Wiggo" head at the startline

A giant 'Wiggo" head at the startline
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 41

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 41

Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano) gets to spend another day in the best young rider jersey

Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano) gets to spend another day in the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 41

Riders go single file to try to get time back on the br

Riders go single file to try to get time back on the br
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 41

Elephant Seals line the beach as the race goes past

Elephant Seals line the beach as the race goes past
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 41

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) comes to the front to chase

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) comes to the front to chase
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 41

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) took it easy back in the bunch today

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) took it easy back in the bunch today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 41

Ian Boswell (Sky) spent another long day working on the front

Ian Boswell (Sky) spent another long day working on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 41

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) beats Peter Sagan (Cannondale) to the line in the bunch sprint

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) beats Peter Sagan (Cannondale) to the line in the bunch sprint
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 41

Omega Pharma-Quickstep decides its time to chase

Omega Pharma-Quickstep decides its time to chase
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 41

A classic truck cruising Highway 1 stopped to let the race go by

A classic truck cruising Highway 1 stopped to let the race go by
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 41

Janier Acevedo (Garmin) goes back to the car for bottles

Janier Acevedo (Garmin) goes back to the car for bottles
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 41

The peloton didn’t have much time to take in today’s scenery

The peloton didn’t have much time to take in today’s scenery
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 41

Riders pass through a tunnel along the coast

Riders pass through a tunnel along the coast
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 41

Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) leading the break

Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) leading the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 41

The iconic Bixby Bridge along todays route

The iconic Bixby Bridge along todays route
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 41

The break rolls over the Bixby Bridge

The break rolls over the Bixby Bridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 41

Blue skies greeted the race as it rolled along Highway 1 today

Blue skies greeted the race as it rolled along Highway 1 today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 41

The race rolls out of Monterey

The race rolls out of Monterey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 41

The four jersey wearers

The four jersey wearers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 41

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the podium

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 41

Top three on stage four

Top three on stage four
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 41

Will Routley enjoying the spoils of the victor

Will Routley enjoying the spoils of the victor
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 41

Kevin De Mesmaeker (Novo Nordisk)

Kevin De Mesmaeker (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 41

A very happy Will Routley

A very happy Will Routley
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 41

Tom Boonen is finding his racing legs agaon in California

Tom Boonen is finding his racing legs agaon in California
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 41

Christian Knees looking after Wiggins

Christian Knees looking after Wiggins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 41

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) spent another day in yellow

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) spent another day in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 41

The three man breakaway

The three man breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 41

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the green jersey

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 41

All its a blur for spectators

All its a blur for spectators
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 41

Go Cav! Go!

Go Cav! Go!
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) rode the perfect race during stage 4 of the Tour of California Wednesday, winning the stage from a six-rider breakaway and adding to his lead in the mountains classification by taking all three of the day's KOMs. Gregory Daniel (Bissell Development Team) and Kevin De Mesmaeker (Team Novo Nordisk) rounded out the top three on the day.

Overall race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) successfully defended his yellow jersey, and gained four seconds on second placed Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) as the Australian was caught in a split in the peloton in the finale.

Routley has featured in every breakaway of the race so far, and his gambit to add to his mountains classification lead on stage 4 paid off big with the stage win.

"Things went better than planned," Routley said of the day's result. "Of course the goal was to go in the break for the KOM points again. It was a little harder to get in the break today than it was the last few days. I had a couple teammates kind of launch me across at the right time. I had been feeling really, really good sprinting at the top of the climbs, so really that was my whole focus, just to try and lock that down."

The 165.1km stage down the California coast from Monterey to Cambria featured one sprint and three major climbs, none of which were greater than a category 3. The last climb came just over 40km from the finish, leaving plenty of time for the sprinters' teams to bring things together for a final bunch gallop.

Except the peloton waited too long to get serious about chasing and failed to make the catch, leaving sprinters Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) frustrated at missing out on a possible stage win.

Omega Pharma's Tom Boonen said the sprinters' teams waited a bit too long to pick up the chase, but he also credited those in the breakaway with riding a very intelligent race.

"They were going slow when they needed to, and they were going fast in the final," Boonen said. "And that's the way you win the race."

Boonen said the chase was full speed after the last climb, but even that wasn't enough to close the gap as the breakaway benefited from a strong tailwind.

"The climb before actually I went to the others and said we have to start pulling with two or three extra guys, because in the front they were waiting for the last part to speed up, I could really tell," Boonen said. "At that point we started riding full speed straight away going 75k an hour trying to get as soon as possible a minute or a minute and a half off their lead, so the other guys would start pulling as well to take their morale away a little bit. But it lasted too long, and with tailwind they were going full speed in the front as well."

The six-rider breakaway that escaped the bunch just a few kilometers into the stage included Routley, Daniel, De Masmaeker, Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman).

The leaders, all of whom were well down on the general classification, cooperated well together and quickly started building their advantage, which ballooned to nearly four minutes but held there as the peloton didn't seem to want let the escapees have too long a leash.

The gap shrunk to just 2:30 at the second KOM, but it went back up to more than three minutes when the leaders contested the final KOM of the day. At that point, the escapees knew they may have rolled the dice successfully.

"In between the two KOMs the gap came down to 2:30, and then we didn't ride any harder and it went up to 3:30," Clarke said. "So we didn't know if Omega and Giant or anyone were arguing back in the peloton, which can happen some of the time. Then when we came off the final KOM and had the tailwind, I thought we better go full gas. Our director said this morning for sure Omega's going to bring it back for a bunch sprint, but you just never know, so you've got to take your opportunities."

The break's six riders worked well together and smartly waited long enough to begin their games with each other. After a few moves by the two UnitedHealthcare riders, De Masmaeker made the first serious final move, but he was countered by Routley, who surged toward the line for the win. Cavendish won the field sprint for seventh ahead of Sagan.

Routley's win pushed him past Cavendish in the points competition, while Clarke netted the jersey for most courageous rider. Routley will wear green for Thursday's stage 5, and as the mountains classification runner-up, Clarke will wear polka dots. Jones will wear the most courageous jersey in the stage.

 

Results

Stage 4 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3:48:37
2Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
3Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
4Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
5Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
6Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:15
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:17
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
9Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
10Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
12Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
13Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
14John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
16Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
17Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
18Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
19Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
20Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
21Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:01:21
22Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
23Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
24Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
25Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
26Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
27Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
28Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
29Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
30Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
31Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
33David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
34Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
35Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
36Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
37Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
38Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
39Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
40Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
41Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
42Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
43Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
44Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
45Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
46Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
47Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
48Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
49Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
50Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
51Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
52Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
53Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
54Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
55George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
56Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
57Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
58Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
59Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
60Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
61Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
62Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
63Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
64Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
65Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
66Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
67Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
68Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
69Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
70Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
71Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
72Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
74Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
75Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
76Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
77Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
78Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
79Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
80Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
81Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
82Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman
83Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
84Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
85Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
86Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
87Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
88Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
89Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
90Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
91Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
92Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:37
93Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
94Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
95Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
96Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
97Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
98Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:44
99Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
100Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
101Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:46
102Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
103Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:01:47
104Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
105Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:06
106Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:11
107Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:58
108Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
109Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
110Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
111José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
112Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
113Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
114Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
115Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
116Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
117Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
118Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
119Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
120David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
121Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:07:46
122Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNSJames Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
DNSTom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNSRyan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team

Points -Big Sur
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5pts
2William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1

Cambria (Finishline)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies15pts
2Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team12
3Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk10
4Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
5Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman6
6Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale3
9Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
10Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1

KOM - Big Sur (Cat 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4pts
2Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
4Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1

CA 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4pts
2Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman3
3Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
4Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team1

CA 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6pts
2Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
3Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
4Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
5Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team3:48:37
2Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:17
3Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
4Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:21
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
6Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
7Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
8Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
10Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
11Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
12Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
13Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
14Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:37
15Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
16Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:06
17Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:58

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11:27:23
2Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:06
3Bissell Development Team
4Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:10
5Team Novo Nordisk
6Cannondale0:02:23
7Omega Pharma-QuickStep
8Team Giant-Shimano0:02:27
9Trek Factory Racing
10BMC Racing Team
11Orica GreenEdge
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13Team Sky
14Team NetApp-Endura0:02:31
15Garmin-Sharp
16Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:02:43

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky13:53:51
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:28
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:09
4Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:25
5Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:02:14
6Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:28
7Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:02:29
8Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:31
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:33
10Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:02:34
11Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:49
12Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:59
13Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:03:32
14Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:03:39
15David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:46
16George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:03:49
17Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:12
18Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
19Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:04:39
20Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:31
21Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:06:42
22Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:06:44
23Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:06:45
24Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:54
25Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:07:15
26Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:07:22
27Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:07:34
28Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:07:45
29Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:07:48
30Daniel Jaramillo Díez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:08:26
31Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:51
32Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:09:15
33Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:44
34Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:09:48
35Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:17
36Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:07
37Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:11:46
38Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:11:54
39Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:04
40Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:12:28
41Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:12:39
42Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:12:49
43Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:12:59
44Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:13:10
45Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:13:30
46Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:13:49
47Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:14:03
48Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:14:05
49Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:19
50Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:15:21
51Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:15:24
52Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:18:16
53Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:18:44
54Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:19:29
55Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:19:52
56Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:20:54
57Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:05
58Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:21:06
59Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:21:07
60Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:21
61Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
62Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:21:37
63Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:55
64Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:21:59
65John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:22:20
66Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:22:23
67Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:24
68John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:22:25
69Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:22:35
70Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:22:36
71Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
72Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:22:40
73Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:22:43
74Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:22:45
75Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:22:47
76Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:22:49
77Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:22:50
78Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:23:02
79Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
80Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:23:03
81Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
82Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:23:08
83Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:23:10
84Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:12
85Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
86Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:23:13
87Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:23:16
88Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:23:18
89Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:35
90Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:36
91Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:23:38
92Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
93Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:24:04
94Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:24:05
95Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:24:13
96Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:17
97Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:32
98Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:24:37
99Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:24:43
100Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:25:19
101José Joao Pimenta Costa (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:26:21
102Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:26:34
103Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:12
104Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:28:20
105Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:28:28
106Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:29:07
107Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:29:17
108Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:29:19
109Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:29:36
110Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:29:38
111David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:30:41
112Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:31:12
113Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:31:15
114Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:35:06
115William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:35:24
116Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:35:54
117Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:36:27
118Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:37:38
119Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:39:05
120Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:39:34
121Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:40:01
122Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:44:16

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies19pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team19
3Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team17
4Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano12
6Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk11
7Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale10
9Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
10Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing6
11Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team6
12Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman6
13Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
14Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
15Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
16Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale5
17Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
18Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
19Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team3
20Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
21Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
22John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
23Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
24Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies32pts
2Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team13
3Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman13
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp12
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp-Endura10
6Robert Víctor Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman10
7Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
8Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano8
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge7
10Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
11Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp6
12David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk6
13Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
14Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team5
15Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team4
16Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
17Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
18Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
19Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura3
20Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team3
21Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky2
22Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team2
23Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
24Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing1
25Kevin De Masmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1
26Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1
27Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1

Youing rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano13:55:16
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:49
3Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:34
4Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:47
5Clément Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:05:50
6Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:50
7Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:11:14
8Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:12:38
9Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:13:56
10Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:19:29
11Luis Lemus (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:20:12
12Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:21:20
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:21:22
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:21:24
15Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:47
16Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:27:54
17Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:35:02

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp41:47:13
2Orica GreenEdge0:00:41
3Team Giant-Shimano0:02:25
4Trek Factory Racing0:05:14
5Jamis - Hagens Berman0:09:26
6Team NetApp-Endura0:09:29
7Cannondale0:09:56
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:26
9UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:43
10Team Sky0:18:51
11BMC Racing Team0:25:00
12Bissell Development Team0:28:30
13Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies0:29:59
14Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:30:00
15Team Novo Nordisk0:38:31
16Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:45:42

 

