Tour of Britain: Trentin wins stage 2
Mitchelton-Scott rider takes overall lead in Kelso
Stage 2: Kelso - Kelso
The battle for the overall standings at the Tour of Britain began to take shape on a 165km loop through the Scottish borders, starting and finishing at Kelso, where the Italian Matteo Trentin gained the stage win and green race leader’s jersey after his Mitchelton-Scott team perfectly executed a plan to dislodge the stage 1 winner Dylan Groenewegen.
Two second category climbs in the final 40 kilometres gave the perfect platform, and on the first, Scott’s Gap, Mitchelton were aided and abetted by the restless Mathieu Van der Poel, who sprang out of the peloton together with Lotto-Soudal’s Frederick Frison in pursuit an earlier three-man breakaway of Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R), Pete Williams (Swift) and Chris Jenner (Wiggins).
Van der Poel and Frison caught the trio, and with Mitchelton and Ineos stringing out the peloton to bring back the Dutchman and company, that set the stage for a tough final climb of Dingleton, where it was Ineos’ turn to go on the offensive with Pavel Sivakov. As the young Russian went clear, Groenewegen was drifting off the back. The Dutchman had team mates with him, but his fate depended on how the front of the race reacted.
With both Mitchelton and Israel Cycling Academy - on behalf of Davide Cimolai - determined to press on, Groenewegen had little chance of regaining contact, along with other sprinters such as Mark Cavendish and Gabz Cullaigh. Whether the reduced front peloton would stay together was a different question though and one that looked like being answered when Alex Dowsett drifted gently off the front of the bunch with three kilometres remaining.
The Essex time trial specialist rapidly gained eight seconds and a stage victory for Katyusha beckoned briefly as he held off a strong chase from Israel Cycling Academy. He held onto about 25 metres lead going over the River Tweed and into the final sweeping left hander to the finish, but it was not enough, and Trentin zipped past with 100 metres go on on the cobbled finish, with Jasper de Buyst of Lotto-Soudal coming in second to the former European champion and Mike Teunissen in third, and not far from making up for Groenewegen’s lack of climbing ability.
“When Dowsett attacked it was a really strong move and even though Israel Cycling Academy began chasing, it was always going to be a matter of metres,” said Trentin. “He deserved the win, because it was a really good attack, but my guys delivered me well, even though they almost missed it on the second last corner. We were working so hard for the finale, first to get rid of Groenewegen, and then to prevent him from coming back.”
That placed the Italian in the race leader’s jersey from Cimolai, with another probable mass sprint beckoning in Newcastle after the run south-east from Berwick, but this time a definite uphill finish in Grey Street, where Teunissen or Van der Poel looked set to be the favourite, with the race lead likely to change shoulders once again.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:55:53
|2
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|7
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|11
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|12
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|13
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|14
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|16
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|17
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|18
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|19
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|22
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|23
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|25
|James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|26
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|27
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|30
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|31
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|32
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|35
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|36
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|37
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|38
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|39
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|41
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|42
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|43
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|45
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|46
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|47
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|51
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|52
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|53
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|56
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|58
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|59
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|60
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|61
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|62
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:36
|63
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|64
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:03:31
|65
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|66
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
|67
|Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain
|68
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|69
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|70
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|71
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|72
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|73
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|74
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|75
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|76
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|77
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|79
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|80
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|81
|Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
|82
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|83
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|84
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|85
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|86
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|87
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|88
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|89
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|90
|Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|91
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|92
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|93
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|94
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|95
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|96
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|97
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|98
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|99
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|100
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|101
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|102
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|104
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:06:28
|105
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|106
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
|107
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:07:43
|110
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|111
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|112
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|113
|Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|114
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|115
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:10:06
|116
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|117
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|119
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:15
|DNF
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|8:35:25
|2
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:11
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:13
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:00:16
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:17
|7
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|8
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|13
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|16
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|17
|Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|19
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|20
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|23
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|24
|James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|25
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|27
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|28
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|30
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|32
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|34
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|35
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|36
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|37
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|38
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|39
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|40
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|42
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|43
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|44
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|46
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|48
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|49
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|50
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|51
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|52
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|53
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|55
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|56
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|57
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|58
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|61
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|62
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:53
|63
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|64
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:38
|65
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:03:39
|66
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:03:43
|67
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:48
|68
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
|69
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|70
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|71
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|72
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|73
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|74
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|75
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|76
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|77
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|78
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|79
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|80
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|81
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|82
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|83
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|84
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|85
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|86
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|87
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|88
|Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain
|89
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|90
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|91
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|92
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|93
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|94
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|95
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|96
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|97
|Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
|98
|Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|99
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|100
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:04:55
|102
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:05:17
|103
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:45
|104
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|105
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
|106
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:07:11
|108
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:07:25
|109
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:07:56
|110
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:07:58
|111
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:08:00
|112
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|113
|Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|114
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|115
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:11
|116
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:10:23
|117
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:11:03
|118
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:54
|119
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:32
