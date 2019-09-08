Trending

Tour of Britain: Trentin wins stage 2

Mitchelton-Scott rider takes overall lead in Kelso

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Bettini Photos)
Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) in the green leader's jersey at Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Bettini Photos)
Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) stage 2 Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Bettini Photos)
Stage 2 Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Bettini Photos)
Stage 2 Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Bettini Photos)
Jumbo-Visma and race leader Dylan Groenewegen

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Samuel Jenner of Australia and Team WIGGINS Le Col / Gediminas Bagdonas of Lithuania and AG2R La Mondiale / Peter Williams of Great Britain and Team SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling / Coldstream / during the 16th Tour of Britain 2019, Stage 2

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton stage 2 Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jumbo Visma lead the peloton at the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton Scott)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton Scott) on the podium at the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Stage 2 at the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Stage 2 at the 2019 Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton roll through on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Epic landscape at the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton Scott) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The sprint on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton Scott)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton Scott) takes stage 2 of the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The battle for the overall standings at the Tour of Britain began to take shape on a 165km loop through the Scottish borders, starting and finishing at Kelso, where the Italian Matteo Trentin gained the stage win and green race leader’s jersey after his Mitchelton-Scott team perfectly executed a plan to dislodge the stage 1 winner Dylan Groenewegen. 

Two second category climbs in the final 40 kilometres gave the perfect platform, and on the first, Scott’s Gap, Mitchelton were aided and abetted by the restless Mathieu Van der Poel, who sprang out of the peloton together with Lotto-Soudal’s Frederick Frison in pursuit an earlier three-man breakaway of Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R), Pete Williams (Swift) and Chris Jenner (Wiggins). 

Van der Poel and Frison caught the trio, and with Mitchelton and Ineos stringing out the peloton to bring back the Dutchman and company, that set the stage for a tough final climb of Dingleton, where it was Ineos’ turn to go on the offensive with Pavel Sivakov. As the young Russian went clear, Groenewegen was drifting off the back. The Dutchman had team mates with him, but his fate depended on how the front of the race reacted. 

With both Mitchelton and Israel Cycling Academy - on behalf of Davide Cimolai - determined to press on, Groenewegen had little chance of regaining contact, along with other sprinters such as Mark Cavendish and Gabz Cullaigh. Whether the reduced front peloton would stay together was a different question though and one that looked like being answered when Alex Dowsett drifted gently off the front of the bunch with three kilometres remaining. 

The Essex time trial specialist rapidly gained eight seconds and a stage victory for Katyusha beckoned briefly as he held off a strong chase from Israel Cycling Academy. He held onto about 25 metres lead going over the River Tweed and into the final sweeping left hander to the finish, but it was not enough, and Trentin zipped past with 100 metres go on on the cobbled finish, with Jasper de Buyst of Lotto-Soudal coming in second to the former European champion and Mike Teunissen in third, and not far from making up for Groenewegen’s lack of climbing ability.

“When Dowsett attacked it was a really strong move and even though Israel Cycling Academy began chasing, it was always going to be a matter of metres,” said Trentin. “He deserved the win, because it was a really good attack, but my guys delivered me well, even though they almost missed it on the second last corner. We were working so hard for the finale, first to get rid of Groenewegen, and then to prevent him from coming back.”

That placed the Italian in the race leader’s jersey from Cimolai, with another probable mass sprint beckoning in Newcastle after the run south-east from Berwick, but this time a definite uphill finish in Grey Street, where Teunissen or Van der Poel looked set to be the favourite, with the race lead likely to change shoulders once again. 

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 3:55:53
2Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
5Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
7Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
8Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
11Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
12Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
13Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
14Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
16Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
17Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
18Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
19Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
21Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
22Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
23Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
24Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
25James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
26Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
27Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
30Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
31Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
32Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
35Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
36Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
37Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
38Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
39Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
40Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
41Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
42Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
43Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
44Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
45Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
46Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
47Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
48Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
49Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
51Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
52Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
53Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
54Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
55Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
56Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
58Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
59Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
60Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
61Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
62Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:36
63Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
64Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:03:31
65Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
66Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
67Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain
68Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
69Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
70Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
71Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
72Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
73Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
74Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
75Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
76Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
77Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
78Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
79Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
80Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
81Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
82Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
83Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
84Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
85Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
86Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
87Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
88Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
89Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
90Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
91Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
92Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
93Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
94Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
95James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
96Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
97Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
98Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
99Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
100Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
101Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
102Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
104Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:06:28
105Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
106Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
107Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
109Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:07:43
110Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
111Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
112Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
113Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
114Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
115Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:10:06
116Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
117Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
118Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
119Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:15
DNFDries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 8:35:25
2Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:11
3Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:13
5Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:00:16
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:17
7Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
8Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
10Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
12Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
13Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
14Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
15Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
16Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
17Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
19Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
20Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
23Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
24James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
25Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
26Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
27Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
28Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
30Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
32Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
33Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
34Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
35Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
36Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
37Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
38Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
39Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
40Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
41Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
42Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
43Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
44Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
45Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
46Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
48Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
49Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
50Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
51Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
52Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
53Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
54Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
55Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
56Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
57Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
58Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
59Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
61Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
62Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:53
63Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
64Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:38
65Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:03:39
66Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:03:43
67Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:48
68Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
69Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
70Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
71Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
72Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
73Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
74Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
75Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
76Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
77Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
78Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
79Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
80Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
81Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
82Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
83Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
84Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
85Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
86Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
87Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
88Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain
89Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
90Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
91Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
92Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
93Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
94Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
95Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
96Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
97Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
98Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
99Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
100Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:04:55
102Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:05:17
103Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:06:45
104Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
105Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
106Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:07:11
108Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:07:25
109Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:07:56
110Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:07:58
111Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:08:00
112Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
113Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
114Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
115Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:11
116Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:10:23
117Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:11:03
118Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:54
119Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:32

