Tour of Britain: Trentin wins stage 2

The battle for the overall standings at the Tour of Britain began to take shape on a 165km loop through the Scottish borders, starting and finishing at Kelso, where the Italian Matteo Trentin gained the stage win and green race leader’s jersey after his Mitchelton-Scott team perfectly executed a plan to dislodge the stage 1 winner Dylan Groenewegen.

Two second category climbs in the final 40 kilometres gave the perfect platform, and on the first, Scott’s Gap, Mitchelton were aided and abetted by the restless Mathieu Van der Poel, who sprang out of the peloton together with Lotto-Soudal’s Frederick Frison in pursuit an earlier three-man breakaway of Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R), Pete Williams (Swift) and Chris Jenner (Wiggins).

Van der Poel and Frison caught the trio, and with Mitchelton and Ineos stringing out the peloton to bring back the Dutchman and company, that set the stage for a tough final climb of Dingleton, where it was Ineos’ turn to go on the offensive with Pavel Sivakov. As the young Russian went clear, Groenewegen was drifting off the back. The Dutchman had team mates with him, but his fate depended on how the front of the race reacted.

With both Mitchelton and Israel Cycling Academy - on behalf of Davide Cimolai - determined to press on, Groenewegen had little chance of regaining contact, along with other sprinters such as Mark Cavendish and Gabz Cullaigh. Whether the reduced front peloton would stay together was a different question though and one that looked like being answered when Alex Dowsett drifted gently off the front of the bunch with three kilometres remaining.

The Essex time trial specialist rapidly gained eight seconds and a stage victory for Katyusha beckoned briefly as he held off a strong chase from Israel Cycling Academy. He held onto about 25 metres lead going over the River Tweed and into the final sweeping left hander to the finish, but it was not enough, and Trentin zipped past with 100 metres go on on the cobbled finish, with Jasper de Buyst of Lotto-Soudal coming in second to the former European champion and Mike Teunissen in third, and not far from making up for Groenewegen’s lack of climbing ability.

“When Dowsett attacked it was a really strong move and even though Israel Cycling Academy began chasing, it was always going to be a matter of metres,” said Trentin. “He deserved the win, because it was a really good attack, but my guys delivered me well, even though they almost missed it on the second last corner. We were working so hard for the finale, first to get rid of Groenewegen, and then to prevent him from coming back.”

That placed the Italian in the race leader’s jersey from Cimolai, with another probable mass sprint beckoning in Newcastle after the run south-east from Berwick, but this time a definite uphill finish in Grey Street, where Teunissen or Van der Poel looked set to be the favourite, with the race lead likely to change shoulders once again.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 3:55:53 2 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 5 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 7 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 8 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 11 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 12 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 13 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 14 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 16 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 17 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 18 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 19 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 22 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 23 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 25 James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 26 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 27 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 30 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 31 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 32 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 35 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 36 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 37 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 38 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 39 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 41 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 42 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 43 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 45 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 46 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 47 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 49 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 51 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 52 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 53 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 56 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 58 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 59 Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 60 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 61 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 62 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:36 63 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 64 Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:03:31 65 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 66 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 67 Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain 68 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 69 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 70 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 71 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 72 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 73 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 74 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 75 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 76 Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 77 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 79 Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 80 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 81 Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain 82 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 83 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 84 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 85 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 86 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 87 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First 88 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 89 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 90 Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 91 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 92 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 93 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 94 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 95 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 96 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 97 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 98 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 99 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 100 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 101 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 102 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 103 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 104 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:06:28 105 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 106 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis 107 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 109 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:07:43 110 Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 111 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 112 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 113 Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 114 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 115 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:10:06 116 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 117 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 119 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:15 DNF Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise